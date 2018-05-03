Claim: Woolly Mammoth Resurrection will Defuse the Climate Methane Bomb

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Vast hairy beasts tramping the Arctic Tundra will help save the world.

Scientists Hope Mammoth ‘De-extinction’ Will Save Earth

Kashmira Gander
1 day ago

Scientists fear that the absence of large mammals pressing down and scraping back thick layers of winter snow in the region prevents the cold from penetrating the soil. Combined with warmer summers, the Arctic permafrost is melting. As a result, the frozen soil, packed with leaves and other organic materials that haven’t decayed, will become exposed, releasing carbon into the atmosphere in the form of the greenhouse gasses carbon dioxide and methane.

The scientists are keen not to impregnate an elephant in case something goes wrong. But one of the biggest stumbling blocks to the project has been creating sufficient blood vessels in artificial womb tissue to provide support for a growing embryo.

Prof Church helped develop the most widely used technique, known as Crispr that has transformed genetic engineering since it was first demonstrated in 2012.

Derived from a defence system bacteria use to fend off viruses, it allows scientists to snip away parts of the genetic code and replace it with new DNA.

Prof Church, who spoke about Crispr at the meeting, said the mammoth project had two goals – securing an alternative future for the endangered Asian elephant and helping to combat global warming.

Read more: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/scientists-hope-mammoth-de-extinction-will-save-earth/ar-AAwAbsb

The scientists plan to genetically edit out the tusks, to deter ivory poachers.

I can’t help thinking a walking mountain of fresh meat wandering the frozen Arctic might attract hunters for reasons other than their ivory.

30 thoughts on “Claim: Woolly Mammoth Resurrection will Defuse the Climate Methane Bomb

    • Don’t know if I should congratulate myself for immediately thinking of this one when I read this.

      Yes, the same people who are terrified of millions of domestic cows farting methane are seemingly ok with millions of wild animals doing likewise, as if Gaia will be able to tell the difference (and I have no doubt there is a paper, somewhere, that does exactly this).

  2. Gotta wonder about the claim that the methane bomb will create such a powerful positive feedback that will send the earth into a AGW death spiral – When it didnt happen during any of the prior and much warmer periods.
    Unless of course the methane is programmed to become the dreaded methane bomb if the warming is caused by man[n].

  4. From the link: “From there, scientists will study the expression of Woolly Mammoth mutations to test predictions about gene function”.

    This is obviously the real point of the research, with the usual climate rent-seeking tacked on for a funding boost. These biologists seem to be jumping the mammoth here, but I’m no longer sure if the stupidity or cynicism of the green blob when it comes to doling out taxpayers’ money knows any bounds..

  5. How many mammoths does it take to have a significant effect on that much land area?

    How many years from gestation to mammoth maturity?

    How many mammoth generations will that take?

    Right.

  6. “The scientists are keen not to impregnate an elephant in case something goes wrong”

    …what could go more wrong?

  7. Jurassic Park morphs into late Pleistocene / Holocene Park.

    These characters need to spend some time carving icebergs into mammoths.

  8. The Woolly Mammoth disappeared some 4,500 years ago, and the climate has been a mess ever since.

  10. How is this supposed to help the endangered Asian elephant? Using them in hybrid breeding programs doesn’t sound helpful to me.

  11. massive beasts farting all the time….yeah they like to think cows create methane issues…try mammoth

  12. Oh yes, the “Methane Bomb”. The “Popular Press” likes to tell us that methane is a greenhouse gas with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) that is 86 times more powerful than CO2 at trapping heat, but they never tell us how much methane will actually warm the planet. The reason for that is the GWP is B.S., you know, carefully worded non-sense. In the real world, Business As Usual (BAU) methane could run-up world temperatures as much as an insignificant and unmeasurable 0.05° deg by 2100. If someone wants to claim it’s more than that please show your work.

  13. Won’t these big guys need tusks to stave off the Polar Bears? Maybe just genetically engineer them to be made of graphite instead of ivory so they don’t carve well.
    /sarc factor 7 – Mr Data, engage warped drive.

  14. These people are quite insane. I think I’ll call it CO2 Derangement Syndrome (CDS) ™ in honour of the more famous TDS.

  15. Tell me what I am missing: if snow is compressed, its insulating capacity is reduced. These mammoths would then INCREASE the amount of cold that enters the ground, The article claims the opposite.

  16. Jurassic Park in Siberia to stamp out global warming.

    But if someone injects woolly mammoth DNA into an elephant egg, how does anyone know what will result? Can a female elephant carry it to term and give birth to it? Would it be fertile, or would it be sterile like the result of interbreeding between a horse and a donkey? Would it have enough hair to survive in Siberia, or would it be nearly hairless like an elephant, which needs a warm climate?

    Furthermore, does anyone really know why the woolly mammoths died out in the first place? Maybe because their habitat got too cold to support the vegetation needed to feed them? What would a hybrid mammoth/elephant eat in the winter in Siberia?

  17. Tell me what I am missing: if snow is compressed, its insulating capacity is reduced. These mammoths would then INCREASE the amount of cold that enters the ground, The article claims the opposite.
    On re-reading the article, I am now not so sure.

  19. “Edit out the tusks”…what a self righteous goof ball. There is a reason nature wanted the Mammoth to have these tusks, balance, digging up the ground for food, defense. “To protect them from hunters”, what a pile. There is also a reason nature let them go extinct. Massive herds roaming across Canada and Siberia will never happen.

    • As for mammoth farting, mammoths and other elephants aren’t ruminants and so produce much less methane (though not zero).
      As for the tundra being different during this interglacial because there are no large grazing animals, it is a quite old idea and indeed very likely true.
      Of course it would take a lot of mammoths and probably several centuries to change that.

      And nature didn’t “let them go extinct”. They were exterminated. But I agree that “editing out the tusks” would probably doom any resurrected mammoths. Quite apart from defense against predators the wear pattern on mammoth tusks show that they were used to scrape away snow to get at the plants underneath.

  20. Can ‘Crispr’ edit out virtue signalling environMental genetic stupidity?
    It could save the planet!

