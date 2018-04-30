20 Years Later, The ‘Hockey Stick’ Graph Behind Waves Of Climate Alarmism Is Still In Dispute

It was 20 years ago, climate scientist Michael Mann published his famous “hockey stick” graph that he says “galvanized climate action” by showing unprecedented global warming.
Mann used the 20-year anniversary of the graph to opine on the “industry-funded” attacks “to discredit the iconic symbol of the human impact on our climate,” which Mann claimed had withstood criticism.
“Yet, in the 20 years since the original hockey stick publication, independent studies, again and again, have overwhelmingly reaffirmed our findings, including the key conclusion: recent warming is unprecedented over at least the past millennium,” Mann wrote in Scientific American on April 20.
However, the two Canadian researchers who found serious flaws in the “hockey stick” study’s data and methodology disputed Mann’s characterization of the graph’s legacy.
“For everyone else, the debate was about data and statistical methods,” Ross McKitrick, an economics professor at the University of Guelph in Canada.
“For Mann, judging by his rant, it was all a giant political conspiracy against him and his heroic crusade to save the planet. He still won’t acknowledge the errors in his work,” said McKitrick who co-authored a 2003 study with mining executive Steven McIntyre that challenged Mann’s work.
Mann’s “hockey stick” graph, first published in 1998, was featured prominently in the U.N. 2001 climate report. The graph showed a spike in global average temperature in the 20th century after about 500 years of stability.
The “hockey stick” went viral and become a rallying cry for environmentalists and politicians who opposed fossil fuels and wanted climate policies. Former Vice President Al Gore even featured the “hockey stick” graph in his 2006 film “An Inconvenient Truth.” The graph also came under intense criticism, even sparking an investigation by GOP lawmakers.
Global warming skeptics were heavily critical of the “hockey stick” graph, especially in the wake of McKitrick’s and McIntyre’s 2003 study. Their study found serious flaws in the proxy data Mann relied upon to estimate temperatures going back hundreds of years.
The Canadians’ 2003 study showed the “hockey stick” curve “is primarily an artifact of poor data handling, obsolete data and incorrect calculation of principal components.” When the data was corrected it showed a warm period in the 15th century that exceeds the warmth of the 20th century.
McIntyre and McKitrick also published a study on Mann’s “hockey stick” graph in 2005.
However, Mann wrote that “dozens of groups of scientists” had validated his 1998 study. Mann specifically pointed to a 2006 U.S. National Academy of Sciences (NAS) report that “affirmed our findings in an exhaustive independent review published in June 2006.”
Even McIntyre said subsequent studies have “produced somewhat hockey-stick-ish temperature reconstructions,” but added, “none (NONE) of our specific criticisms of Mann’s methods, proxies, and false claims has been rebutted.”
“The NAS report did not vindicate him, it said his methods were biased, and his results depended on faulty bristlecone pine records that shouldn’t be used by researchers,” McKitrick told The Daily Caller News Foundation by email.
“The NAS panel also cautioned against conclusions about warming more than 600 years back and said uncertainties were being underestimated,” McKitrick said. “That criticism applies to many subsequent studies as well.”
Indeed, the 2006 NAS reviewers agreed with the “substance” of Mann’s study but noted “claims for the earlier period covered by the study, from AD 900 to 1600, are less certain,” Nature.com reported at the time.
The NAS noted the uncertainties were “not communicated as clearly as they could have been” and “confirmed some problems with the statistics,” but those problems only had a minor impact on the overall finding, Nature.com reported.
However, NAS reviewers were extremely critical of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change featuring the report so prominently in its 2001 assessment.
“The IPCC used it as a visual prominently in the report,” Kurt Cuffey, a NAS reviewer told Nature.com. “I think that sent a very misleading message about how resolved this part of the scientific research was.”
At the time, Mann said he was “very happy” with the NAS’s results and in the years since used his experience in defending the “hockey stick” to effectively label himself as a martyr for fighting global warming. Mann said attacks against him continued despite other researchers validating his results.
“There is no legitimate scientific debate on those points, despite the ongoing effort by some people and groups to convince the public otherwise,” Mann wrote in April as part of a screed against his critics.
Mann asks
‘What more noble cause is there than to fight to preserve our planet.’
How about the noble cause of not misleading readers with biased methods and bad data?” McKitrick said.
24 thoughts on “20 Years Later, The ‘Hockey Stick’ Graph Behind Waves Of Climate Alarmism Is Still In Dispute”
So Mann just admitted to noble cause corruption.
Admitted it? He’s proud of it.
It is his core principle.
This is what we are up against. People lie for 20 years and show no indication of ever changing.
Andrew
Mikey Mann is part of a “noble cause” in the same way that Charles Manson was.
Cue Kristi in 3 … 2 … 1 …
Mann and his hockey stick doesn’t pass the sniff test, as history, which gives another set of proxies for temperature, contradicts his graph. The Chinese did a major study on their own records, and the LIA was present in northern China.
So where is the “definitive” “correct” graph covering the last few millennia? Why don’t you post that instead of repeatedly posting the erroneous graph? Haven’t you heard of “availability cascade?”
I did it for the good of mankind, because I know what’s good for mankind. Nothing like humility.
MM seems to live in a parallel universe.
Also a place where the sun never shines.
…something useful for Mueller to do
“3/ in our papers, we did not take a position on modern warm period vs medieval warm period. We pointed out gross errors in Mann’s methodology, defects in the most critical proxies, and false claims about skill and robustness (what Mann called his “dirty laundry” in a CG email)”
McIntyre’s work should be commended
I find the climate audit website one of the most honest, sticking to the science, McIntyre doesnt allow the off topic rants that you find at the activists sites or that you find here.
One of the claims by the warmsist is that MWP was regional and only emcompassed the North Atlantic and europe.
SM has pointed out numerous proxies that had ex post data selection/exclusions from gergis and pages 2k which show elevated mwp. such as mt reed, dome c law dome etc. yet were excluded from pages 2k gergis and underweighted in mannjones 2003.
Mann used tree rings as his temperature proxy, conflating wide tree rings (fast growth) with high temperature. But does a tree grow faster during a hot, dry summer or during a cool, wet summer? Some trees lose their leaves in August if the summer is too dry, but will hold green leaves through October in a wet year. Tree ring widths should be more correlated with warm-season precipitation than temperature, and they say nothing about winter climate, when deciduous trees are dormant.
Mann also found that the proxy tree-ring widths were actually decreasing in recent years, so he substituted the thermometer records for 1970 – 2000, because they showed an increase in temperature (which showed the trend Mann wanted to show).
Also, Mann’s proxy record prior to 1600 was based on ONE TREE. Whatever the climate may have been for that one tree in its location, that cannot be extrapolated to the entire globe, whose climate may have been greatly different elsewhere!
20 years is about long enough for a reign of error.
Can anyone please tell me what the heck is going on with the Steyn case?
I’ve emailed Mr Steyn directly but no response. Is there some kind of gag-order in place?
Wait…..wait, I’m getting a vision. Mikey Mann is in prison garb. And what’s this? Someone is making a shank in the shape of a hockey stick? Bizarre. Wonder what happens next. Oh well, at least he has his “nobel prize”. Maybe that will save him.
The “hockey stick” is destined to become an icon that represents both bad science and trillions of wasted dollars.
It’s worth remembering how long the science was settled before it was declared unassailable.
Three years.
Three years for a reconstruction of temperatures – proxies – not direct observations, to become “settled science”.
In a court of law hearsay does not become unassailable truth just because it was first gossiped a little after the last Olympics.
Science journalism should try to reach that standard, at least.
> When first introduced in 1796, phrenology was the latest advancement in the field of neurology. It was widely accepted, even welcomed, by many practicing neurologists as a powerful diagnostic tool. Phrenologists were even on the winning side of an important scientific debate concerning a central concept of brain anatomy and function. As more scientific methods began to take hold within medicine, however, and the secrets of the brain began to yield to more careful investigation, phrenology became increasingly marginalized. By the end of the 19th century the last vestiges of phrenology were gone from scientific medicine and mainstream neurology, but not gone completely. Phrenology survives to this day as a classic pseudoscience, with dedicated adherents convinced of its efficacy.
> The history of phrenology, and the story of its modern believers, is a classic one in the history of pseudoscience.
https://theness.com/index.php/phrenology-history-of-a-pseudoscience/
Sound familiar?
Today, the hockey stick pointed cold, with a temperature drop from record highs in the 70s to the 30s.
RE: “Mann …. used his experience in defending the “hockey stick” to effectively label himself as a martyr for fighting global warming.”
If he is a ‘martyr’, he is the first martyr to be hoist by his own petard.
This graph still makes me bow my head in shame for what main-stream science is becoming. Through corruption in major universities and government agencies, it has become an arm of propaganda for progressive agendas.
Thank heavens someone is trying to clean up the EPA.