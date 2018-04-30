Here in California, we have one of the more deluded Governors in history, Jerry Brown. He has gotten his sobriquet “Governor Moonbeam” the old fashioned way … he earned it honestly through things like maniacally supporting his multibillion-dollar “Bullet Train To Nowhere“, and plenty more craziness-du-jour.
But I never thought that even Governor Moonbeam could be this far detached from reality. Here’s what he said two weeks ago on C-SPAN.
So climate now causes terrorism, and that’s just for starters. The real news is that “three billion people”, almost half of the population of the planet, will die from “fatal lethal heat events”.
I suppose that’s as opposed to those dying from non-fatal lethal heat events, but still … say what???
Riiight … welcome to Californistan, where even the Governor is clearly smoking something.
w.
38 thoughts on “Governor Moonbeam Loses The Plot”
Global Warmism can only exist when it jumps the shark. Because the rest of us haven’t noticed. Anything. Untorrid. Happening. At. All.
Jerry Brown has been called “Moonbeam” since his first term in the 1970’s. He has a long history of crackpottery.
Cracked me up Willis. That’s a keeper. A few one-liners in there that need preserving. I have been laughing so much my dog’s looking at me with her head tipped to one side …
“the Governor is clearly smoking something.”
At least, it’s not illegal.
No, it’s still illegal (a State law cannot override a Federal law, and Federal law makes possession or consumption of pot illegal). The laws just are not enforced in CA.
If the constitution does not give the Feds specific responsibility and authority to make laws on something, then all other power and rights remain with the State or the People.
“fatal lethal heat events”…and for every one of those fatal lethal heat events…there is someone, somewhere living just fine where it’s hotter
Soon Calizuela will go broke. Brown will blame it on insufficient socialism.
Jerry Brown’s Legacy: A $6.1 Billion Budget Surplus in California
https://www.wsj.com/articles/jerry-browns-legacy-a-6-1-billion-budget-surplus-in-california-1515624022
Projected . RCP8.5 ….Or LSD ?
too funny…when he collected $135 billion by raising taxes….again
Funny…the projection was a $19.3B surplus back in January.
They’ve been projecting a surplus every year that MoonBeam has been governor.
Hasn’t actually happened yet.
Last I heard, they are projecting 10’s of thousands of the richest Californians are looking to move out of state because they can no longer deduct all of their CA taxes.
Of course there is that multi-billion dollar gorilla known as CalPERS lurking in the background.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2017/12/18/borenstein-calpers-about-to-bury-taxpayers-cities-counties-in-more-debt/
Strictly speaking, he said 3 billion people will be “subject to” said heat events. Not die from them.
That’s loonie enough without exaggerating what he said.
“Fatal heat events” is what he said. That means heat events that kill. Three billion people.
Worse, he said “fatal lethal heat events”.
Is fatal lethal worse than just fatal alone?
Fortunately Moonbeam didn’t specify WHEN these fatalities and other bad things will occur. Given a few hundred billion years all the things he said will come to pass — but it ain’t going to happen next week, next year or even next century. And it won’t happen all at once. One a year for a billion years is a billion dead people.
If I’m understanding English, if I’m subject to a “fatal lethal event”, I’ll die.
w.
I think it has to kill only one being, not even necessarily a person, to be fatal.
If we talk about a fatal traffic accident, it doesn’t mean that everyone involved dies, just one person but technically it could be a cow that died. link :-)
Does sunburn qualify as a ‘heat event’?
Only if you blister.
He said “3 billion people on this planet will be subject to fatal lethal heat events”. I can read the Queen’s English and that statement means 3 billion people will die.
It is even worse than that. The entire 7.6 billion population of the planet will be dead in about a century and without doubt lethal heat events will kill part of them. We must do something.
Of course lethal cold events will kill even more, but let’s not be bothered by details.
Canada can handle 3 billion, no problem. /sarc
I can’t grasp the depths of this climate delusion…..
‘A lie, told often, can become the truth.” It can’t be that simple!
Is Gov. Brown, like so many others, just ‘selling the long con’ or does he really believe the ‘Portents Of Doom’ in the adjusted data and inflated climate models he sees in his fevered dreams?
I think Jerry is a True Believer.
Governor Moonbeam was a Jesuit seminarian, which is telling. As a teenager I was subjected to several incendiary “hell-fire & brimstone” sermons from traveling priestly Jesuit orators … sitting in the front row of the congregation, it never occurred to these folk that the intense concentration on my face was due to mental math exercises. This antidote worked like a charm then and it’ll work like a charm with Governor Moonbeam.
Hmmmm. I’m not so sure the governor has lost the plot. The plot has always been CAGW will destroy everything unless we hand over control of everything to these planet-saving angels.
The democrats need something to blame for all the disasters their socialist policies bring about. And they’ve latched onto “climate change” “caused” by modern industry as their scapegoat.
No problem. Nuclear is coming:
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/04/30/607088530/russia-launches-floating-nuclear-power-plant-its-headed-to-the-arctic
I was not aware that floating nuclear power plants were coming to replace floating wind turbines.
Very interesting a “floating nuclear plant” and more apparently coming. NPR ahead of the game following new clean energy source.
Jerry Brown is a “religious” fanatic of sorts who believes his own gloom and doom nonsense. If it’s not climate change, it will be something else. Maybe racism against little green men.
Maybe it was a typo and Governor Train Wreck meant that 3 billion people will die from “fatal lethal heart events”. In his state, they might have heart attacks when they get their tax bills.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, it snowed in Salt Lake City today, the last day of April. If anybody slid off the road, it could have been fatal and/or lethal, but it wouldn’t be a heat event.
No problemo. Three billion can move into San Francisco. It’s progressive.
We ain’t seen nothing yet–wait until Newsom gets elected!
Jerry Brown started out as a Jesuit. So the prediction of the End Days in various incantations come easily to him, and when there are no facts, that is irrelevant, he has his faith.
Every person who ever lived is subject to a fatal lethal heat event. First your body ceases to function and then the heat leaves your body leaving you fatally dead. Or if you are Canadian, first the heat leaves your body, your body ceases to function and then you are lethally fatally dead.