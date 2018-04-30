Governor Moonbeam Loses The Plot

Here in California, we have one of the more deluded Governors in history, Jerry Brown. He has gotten his sobriquet “Governor Moonbeam” the old fashioned way … he earned it honestly through things like maniacally supporting his multibillion-dollar “Bullet Train To Nowhere“, and plenty more craziness-du-jour.

But I never thought that even Governor Moonbeam could be this far detached from reality. Here’s what he said two weeks ago on C-SPAN.

SOURCE

So climate now causes terrorism, and that’s just for starters. The real news is that “three billion people”, almost half of the population of the planet, will die from “fatal lethal heat events”.

I suppose that’s as opposed to those dying from non-fatal lethal heat events, but still … say what???

Riiight … welcome to Californistan, where even the Governor is clearly smoking something.

w.

