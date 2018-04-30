Climate Craziness of the Week: The @NobelPrize spews moronic climate propaganda

I did a double-take when I saw this, and at first I thought this must be coming from a fake Twitter account. So, I checked. And yes, it is from the official Nobel Twitter account:
Unfortunately, it’s all too real. We’ve known for a long time (ever since Al Gore and sex-crazed IPPC Director Rajenda Pachauri got the Nobel Prize jointly in 2007) that the Nobel governing body has become little more than a political tool, but you’d think they’d at least bother to check what they are Tweeting.
The part about Arrhenius is correct, the SIX METER sea level rise, not so much.
Borrowing from their buddy Pauchari and the IPCC, in AR5 they said in Chapter 13:
For the period 2081–2100, compared to 1986–2005, global mean sea level rise is likely (medium confidence) to be in the 5 to 95% range of projections from process based models, which give 0.26 to 0.55 m for RCP2.6, 0.32 to 0.63 m for RCP4.5, 0.33 to 0.63 m for RCP6.0, and 0.45 to 0.82 m for RCP8.5. For RCP8.5, the rise by 2100 is 0.52 to 0.98 m with a rate during 2081–2100 of 8 to 16 mm yr–1. We have considered the evidence for higher projections and have concluded that there is currently insufficient evidence to evaluate the probability of specific levels above the assessed likely range. Based on current understanding, only the collapse of marine-based sectors of the Antarctic ice sheet, if initiated, could cause global mean sea level to rise substantially above the likely range during the 21st century. This potential additional contribution cannot be precisely quantified but there is medium confidence that it would not exceed several tenths of a meter of sea level rise during the 21st century.
Even if we take the worst case scenario from the overly-hot favorite son of climate alarmists worldwide, the RCP 8.5 model, of 16mm per year (current rate is about 3.1-3.3mm/year according to satellite measurements) it will take quite a long time to get to six meter of sea level rise:
6 meters = 6000mm ( 19.7 feet)
6000mm ÷ 16mm/year = 375 years
At the resent rate of sea level rise, which shows no signs of acceleration, Wikipedia says:
Based on tide gauge data, the rate of global average sea level rise during the 20th century lies in the range 0.8 to 3.3 mm/yr, with an average rate of 1.8 mm/yr.
Satellite: 3.3mm/year
6000mm ÷ 3.3mm/year = 1818 years
Tide gauges: 1.8mm/year
6000mm ÷ 1.8mm/year = 3333 years
In any of the above three scenarios, civilization will have likely moved on to other power sources beyond fossil fuels. So what’s the worry?
The claim of six meters of sea level rise traces back to this Aug. 26, 2015 article from NASA where Josh Willis is quoted:
“A lot of the major uncertainty in future sea level rise is in the Greenland Ice Sheet,” said OMG principal investigator Josh Willis, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California. At about 660,000 square miles (1.7 million square kilometers), the ice sheet is three times the size of Texas. It’s about a mile deep on average and contains enough water to raise global sea levels about 20 feet (6 meters), if it were all to melt. “The question is how fast it’s melting,” Willis said.
From “A lot of the major uncertainty in future sea level rise is in the Greenland Ice Sheet” and the ” The question is how fast it’s melting,” we get enough certainty that clueless organizations like the Nobel, retweet it as if it were fact. Yet, even in the worst, worst-case scenario, we’ll never reach six meters of sea-level rise because mankind will have moved to other power sources by then.
The Nobel committee deserves an award for thoughtless alarmism. Maybe a Darwin award.
Sad!
UPDATE: The curious thing about that image purporting to be from NASA showing 6 meters of global sea level rise is that I can only find one original source for it. It’s from the Wikipedia page on sea level rise, but their source isn’t NASA, but a Flickr account.
The reference image in Wikipedia says:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/11304375@N07/6863515730/ additional source http://www.livescience.com/19212-sea-level-rise-ancient-future.html (Live Science)–
And it says it was created: 23 March 2012, but I can find no NASA reference to this image anywhere during that time period. Further, article references in that LiveScience link to that image suggest it was created to demonstrate sea level over 3 million years ago, not the future:
About three million years ago — at a time when climate conditions paralleled those of modern times — sea levels stood about 66 feet (20 meters) higher, indicates new research.
It seems the image isn’t what some people think it is, including Nobel and Wikipedia.
If anybody can find the source of this image, NASA or not, please leave a comment and link to the source.
32 thoughts on “Climate Craziness of the Week: The @NobelPrize spews moronic climate propaganda”
They have to chart some big sea level rise, or else it would not be visible on the map. Has to be with red and scary.
I’m hoping (probably futile hope) that people will stop paying so much attention to the virtual reality on their phone screens, and look around at the actual world around them.
I know – I’m reaching for the stars.
Scoundrels, those who would cheapen the name of Alfred Nobel and his philanthropic life’swork.
I like how Greenland is still white on their map. Shouldn’t it be err.. Green. (With all that new land for farming!)
When you’ve stolen a graphic to use for a purpose other than it was created for, you just have to put up with inconvenient conflicts of context against your missive..
6000mm ÷ 3.3mm/year = 3333 years.
Needs to be changed to 1.8mm/ year
Fixed, thanks. Typo, but math was right.
The Nobel peace prize committee gave an award to Henry Kissinger, the North Vietnamese foreign minister, JImmy Carter, and Barack Obama. QED.
And Yasser Arafat, for a discovery that terrorism works.
Kissinger at least got Nixon to open relations with Red China. And Carter deserved his award for brokering the Begin/Sadat peace treaty.
But Obama hadn’t even been sworn in when he got the award. That and always-wrong Paul Krugman’s award, also for nothing, discredited the award in my eyes.
Perhaps it’s time for the skeptical science community to establish a new award, to further take away news focus from the Nobels, just as the DragonCon awards have (for some of us) replaced the Hugos.
Don’t forget Sharon, who threw grenades and explosives into houses where women and kids hid
In 97% of Antarctica the temperature NEVER reaches 0C and in 10 of the 13 stations no warming has occurred in last 60 years. The other 3 are on the NW Antarctica peninsula (which actually is an island) and that has volcanic ridges under it. So how do the alarmists think that Antarctica will ever melt? Greenland has been shown to be melting inderneath from volcanic ridges. Greenland is not melting from on top. If all 200000 glaciers of the world were to melt the total sea level rise would be 400mm. If the Arctic sea ice was to completely melt the se level would not rise because that ice is laready sitting on top of the water. So what is the problem? The problem is that CAGW is a religion that cant be fought with facts. Greenies dont respond to logic.
The Nobel Prize organization seems to be without principles.
Been so for some time now.
Oh, don’t kid yourself- they have principles. The same way Karl Marx had principles. Almost exactly the same, as a matter of fact.
…so now we can say they haven’t predicted anything right in 122 years
The Thwaites glacier, apparently, can do it all on its own:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2018/04/30/antarctic-glacier-size-britain-threatens-flood-coastal-towns/
All the usual media suspects in UK are awash with this rubbish. Harrabin has had a breathless piece on BBC primetime news.
For decades in Florida everyone blamed beach erosion on sea level rise. I heard lecture after lecture. Then we had a symposium about beaches and erosion, etc. The keynote speaker was just retiring from academia where he had worked closely with the Corps of Army Engineers. I had heard him several years previous preaching the orthodoxy that beach erosion was all sea level rise. This time however, he clearly showed that most, if not all of the beach erosion was caused by poorly planned beach construction, poor inlet management/ maintenance (including the construction of new inlets) and the general interruption of sand transport along the beach. While he didn’t say he had lied before when someone asked about sea level rise and it being all the problem he basically said, “well, I changed my mind.” Interestingly, while he said he couldn’t prove it beyond a doubt, that the “tar” one gets on their feet walking SE Florida beaches in the summer was crude from WWII, from tankers sank in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. After the war sand had actually built up on the beach covering the crude as the beach eroded it was exposed. If you have never researched it, look into how many tankers the Germans sank and how much petroleum was spilled in the Gulf and Caribbean, most in the first years of the war.
I would not have seen it at Wiki leaks, since I do not go there for climate or weather.
The National Science Foundation also has that image, and also claims NASA as the source! https://www.nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=123545
It has popped up lots of places (including, interestingly, WUWT: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/09/03/inconvenient-stanford-study-sea-levels-may-not-rise-as-high-as-assumed/ ), and if it cites a source it’s always a simple statement of “NASA”
Yes, we used it too.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ncdave4life/status/991044365438148608
Nobel so irrelevant these days, they have to appeal to the church of AGW for likes.
Who knew the Nobel committee were dopamine addicts
Reminds me of the fiasco with the Mainau Declaration for Climate Protection 2015.
Where only 36 of the 65 attending Nobel laureates signed the declaration.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/07/03/oddly-nobel-prize-winner-michael-mann-was-not-invited-to-sign-the-mainau-declaration-for-climate-protection/
Anthony, I found a similar image (though with 1 meter rise) on nasa.gov:
https://www.nasa.gov/topics/earth/tipping_points_hiresmulti.html
Not sure if this helps you get any closer to the true source, but this NOAA FTP site has the layers to generate the mystery image for 0-6 meters of sea level rise in 1 m increments. ftp://public.sos.noaa.gov/oceans/6m_sea_level_rise/red/
“For the greatest benefit to mankind” – fossil fuels.
Here is a copy of the sea level rise picture with Copyright NOAA on it
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3791484/What-does-instantaneous-REALLY-mean-According-mathematician-comes-point-view.html
Our National Museum in NZ has a virtual display for the attendees to try, showing what the environs of Wellington would look like with sea level rise of different degrees.
A 3m rise and a 6m rise is part of the scenarios presented and the news report was about the school children being able to see what this would look like.
It would seem the propaganda efforts of the powers that be, aren’t convinced that the ‘real’ dangers are less even, than that presented by the IPCC scenarios. I wonder why? (No need to answer THAT one!!!)
But this is serious in real term, as one local member of government is pushing this agenda(along with our new government) to allow the spending of billions in new sea barriers for the city .
Sigh…..!!!
And why I shake my head when optimistic people spout that ‘we’ have won the battle…….NO we have not, not by a long margin.
Anthony, I suspect it is actually this NASA map of a ONE metre sea level rise …
w.
So the Nobel committee has the research skills of a C average middle school student? Now it makes sense.