Grist: Bitcoin Gobbling Up the Clean Energy Revolution

Grist has joined the rising chorus of greens condemning the vast energy expenditures of Bitcoin miners.
Bitcoin gobbles up clean energy — just when the real world needs it most
By Eric Holthaus on Feb 16, 2018
One of the biggest near-term threats to our clean energy future doesn’t even physically exist — but the danger is increasingly very real.
The stupendous growth of the virtual currency Bitcoin is creating real-world consequences. Massive number-crunching computer facilities for mining Bitcoin have popped up in parts of the planet where renewable electricity comes especially cheap. And now it looks like this mining is starting to siphon green energy away from everybody else.
To maintain security as its network grows, the math problems that Bitcoin “miners” must solve are getting ever more difficult. That requires a constant supply of additional computing power, which requires a constant supply of additional electricity. One Bitcoin transaction uses as much energy as a single U.S. household consumes in three weeks, and there are nearly 200,000 transactions around the world every day. In total, Bitcoin now consumes about as much energyas Portugal.
And it’s about to get much, much worse than that. A couple of months ago, I wrote that Bitcoin mining’s rapid growth was unsustainable, because the electricity required to feed it would overtake the supply. In Iceland, that’s starting to happen.
“We are spending tens or maybe hundreds of megawatts on producing something that has no tangible existence and no real use for humans outside the realm of financial speculation,”Smári McCarthy, an Icelandic member of parliament recently told the Associated Press. “That can’t be good.”
I must say its entertaining watching greens who believe in the imaginary climate crisis condemn the enthusiasm of people who believe in an imaginary currency.
But sooner or later Bitcoin’s insatiable thirst for electricity may spill into real world consequences – ordinary people could experience power price spikes or worse, for the sake of an activity which produces no real world value.
I love this story, it pits one group of mindless millennials against another.
Kind of puts our fearless leaders in an interesting spot, when you shamelessly promote one mass hysteria it gets real difficult to condemn another.
Of course this ability to believe 6 impossible things before breakfast is the mark of a True Progressive Creature.
so how much energy does this mining use globally, even an estimate?
Best estimate is from my buddy
http://blog.zorinaq.com/serious-faults-in-beci/
around 18 TW as of January.
It will peak once we run out of cheap, otherwise unused, electricity.
Mornin’ Steven,
I just belatedly replied to your comment of Feb 17 on the earlier bitcoin thread. Should perhaps have put it here. I note that Venezuela is already running out of reliable electricity, with major area wide blackouts. What they do have is in fact cheap, as you noted, but only because it is government subsidized. Maduro’s response? Create his own electronic currency, the Petro. We will see how that goes….
Mark Helsinki – I guess that you didn’t bother to read the article before rushing to comment
This is one of the rare times that I agree with the greens. While I think the climate change scare is over hyped, I am concerned with the mindless waste of our precious energy resources on an enterprise that has zero real value.
Some people live in an imaginary world of free endless magic energy.
Others live in an imaginary world of free endless magic money.
See the connection?
“Everybody wants a box of chocolates
And a long-stem rose”
Leonard Cohen “Everybody Knows”
And another group believe in an imanginary global warming/CAGW climate disaster. They would be correct if they studied history and found that Catasthrophic Climate Change (CCC) always comes from a significant cooling event that causes mayhem to societies at large around the planet. Never from a long term warming episode.
The Krypto/Crypto fad will explode in everyone’s faces too, and many innocent ‘investors’ will get fleeced. They already are if you bought in last month, but then this is really gambling when you more closely examine it. Or theft if you look at who promotes it. And a waste of good energy and resources.
This is blowing up faster thanI thought it would but it appears there is a direct correlation between the energy useage and its eventual demise. Watch it fall further in the next few month’s or sooner as Governments around the world begin to examine all this with much more scrutiny and begin to either start heavily regulating it, or start blocking it.
“many innocent ‘investors’ will get fleeced” – shouldn’t that read “many stupid greedy ‘investors’ will get fleeced”
Yes – the problem is bound to solve itself eventually when the whole house of cards collapses as it must.
So if someone develops a very fast quantum computer see https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/02/180215141713.htm does that lead to a sudden drop in both energy usage and bitcoin ‘value’?
There are TWO security attack vectors against bitcoin
1. Attack the Proof of Work ( rewrite history)
2. Crack the Signatures
The PoW is resistant to Quantum computing. A 4.4 Million Qbit quantum rig
is 1000 times SLOWER than a single machine I ship today.
Crack the Signatures and steal the money:
Using Shor’s integer factoring you could attack the secp256k1 elliptic curve that BTC uses for signatures
Recent estimates: at 10GHz a quantum chip with 500000 Qbits could crack the signatures in 30 minutes
Block get built every 10.
What this means is that sometime in the future you have to fork the code to a quantum resistant signature.
If quantum computing ever works it means an end to all cryptography world wide, global economic collapse and global security collapse. I.e. very bad.
Only briefly. A different proof of work will be used. Some are even developing proof of stake which is a way of determining how long you have held a token.
When I was doing an economic course at University I was once asked what money was. I said it was the faith that a worthless bit of paper had value. I think they gave me an E – and a remark along the lines of “A mark isn’t worth anything – except what you think it’;s worth”.
There are two lessons here. First I was right – money is worthless, but secondly, whilst that is completely true – in practice it is not as a lot of people do value money and you can make a huge amount of money from things that have no value. So long as you can find enough gullible people to give you something in exchange for the valueless product, you can get a lot more of that valueless product.
Money can baseline the value of disparate products and therefore take the inefficiency out of barter. Trouble only comes when more money appears. Bitcoin is a temporary phenomenon but that doesn’t mean folks can’t make or lose on it.
I once wrote to the Chancellor of the Exchequer with a simple question –
Chancellor – how many pounds sterling are there?
I never got an answer and, what puzzled me most, all the economists and accountants that I have spoken with since either had never pondered the question or thought it irrelevant. Of course, my question was a little bit tongue-in-cheek. That was in the days before QE (at least, QE that was called QE). Answers still welcome!
The green equivalent of arguing how many angels can sit on the head of a pin.
Most of the articles on that site are just more green globiness.
It’s a great place to experience hipster g̶r̶e̶e̶n̶ yellow journalism.
From the article: “One Bitcoin transaction uses as much energy as a single U.S. household consumes in three weeks,”
Wow!
Its also WRONG. they are counting TXid and assuming that every TXid is a single transaction.
For many transactions you have 1 Input split and paid to 10s, 100s and thousands of outputs
Here is an example
https://blockchain.info/address/17A16QmavnUfCW11DAApiJxp7ARnxN5pGX
Say I have 100 BTC, and I want to have low fees, and I want to send 100 people each one BTC
I create one transaction with 100 outputs.
That creates one TXid, but in reality its 100 transactions
I really like your comments on bitcoin. Obviously very knowledgeable about it.
Bitcoin is perfect for green energy. They can mine only when they have electric. Put a UPC in so that when they see their black out has arrived. It shuts down the farm and restarts when the power is back up. No hardened alum. in a smelter, no humans having to take a lunch break to wait. Although their returh on invenstment will alter wrt time, it will stay cheap in electric invested, infact maybe even improve since they would ONLY take high wind volume energy which we all know is cheap cheap!
Even right now it is uneconomical to mine bitcoin if the cost of energy exceeds the value of the coins mined. The process is self-limiting – mining more bitcoins requires exponentially more energy, which makes it exponentially more expensive to do and requires an exponentially increasing value for the coins. When the cost of mining exceeds the value of the coins, mining stops. That puts a hard cap on the value of the currency – the cost of energy vs what people are willing to pay for the coins.
I’m no economist, but it seems to me that bitcoin suffers from the same problem as gold (or tulips or whatever), in that the supply is inherently limited, which limits the expansion of its use for economic growth. Those who have bitcoin will hoard them looking for higher prices, which chokes the supply of money needed for new enterprise. Maybe someone who knows more can fill in my blanks.
Dolthaus claims he’s working with others on a SimCity-type, climate video game; video gaming uses much more electrical power than bitcoin mining does. I’m sure the irony would be lost on him.
SimEarth was released in the early 90s, and it’s still a perfectly functional climate model. The mechanics of global warming are a bit off, but it has some of the basics down.
I think they should go back to trading tulips.
At least when the market crashes, they’ll still have a flower to look at.
It was tulip CONTRACTS..
Funny Eric argues we are creating c02.
I argue that we mostly use renewable
Now the argument is we eat all the green
Anyways
“One Bitcoin transaction uses as much energy as a single U.S. household consumes in three weeks, and there are nearly 200,000 transactions around the world every day. In total, Bitcoin now consumes about as much energyas Portugal.”
The guy cited is dead wrong. Mark Bevand has been pointing out his errors and the guy keeps making shit up. Liberal. He counts transactions wrong, and doesnt actually calculate the actual power used.
He estimates the Cost of power from the revenue. Dead wrong. Since he has never actually looked
at the balance sheet of miners or run a mine he has no clue.
Once he was called out, the Digieconomist now argues that his 60% is a prediction of the future.. and NOT the current energy use. He even admits that the 60 percent is wrong for todays power
The latest distortions added to this are the claims that a lot of power goes into cooling: Not with my customers. Second he cites the TSMC wafers going to bitcoin at 15-20K in Q1
Wrong: that’s 16nm wafers going into ALL crypto coin asics.
Another way to see his error is to look at the actual energy efficiency of the miners
The Digieconomists energy efficiency estimate is 230 Watts per terahash. (.233 per gigahash)
Today all suppliers are around 100Watts per terahash or better, 7nm will drop that by 40%
Miners built last year ( around 150 W per terahash) will be retired in a year.
Oh wow; my imaginary reality is turning on me. :-)
I thought that the trick in mining bit coins was to use other peoples’ computers/energy. Am I deluded here?
Bitcoin and otter crypto currencies obviously produce real world value. They offer a replacement for fiat currencies. They offer a currency that is not controlled by a central bank or any government. Monetary assets that so far cannot be unilaterally frozen by the US.
There is Huge potential value in decentralized ledger technology. They have not been counterfeited so far – so even better than paper. Potentially this could eventually trigger a fiat currency crisis and as an alternative to the USD and Euro as a globalreserve currency becomes desirable. The ever larger issue of trillions of treasury debt is a clear misguided use of their fiat right to produce reserve currencies by central banks but so far their is no practical alternative to USD or Euro. The lack of alternatives may have delayed the inevitable which can ONLY end in tears, as did the Weimar experiment in unbridled printing of paper marks.
The value of an imaginary or paper currency depends on people’s acceptance of it. Should fiat currencies lose acceptance then crypto currencies will likely be the principal beneficiary. Gold will also gain but is not as practical due to storage requirements. Crypto currencies can be transacted electronically and stored on a USB stick – a big advantage over physical gold.