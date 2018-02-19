Once again, climate scientists use a single tree to define global change

From Keele University and the “It’s like deja vu all over again” department with the leader of the “ship of fools” thrown in for comic relief. Long-time WUWT readers surely remember the single “Most influential tree in the world” from the Yamal fiasco, where the “signal” in one tree (YAD06) biased an entire paper with a hockey stick shape, making it worthless. Well, here we are again with another single tree used to define the entire globe. Obviously they’ve learned nothing, then again, it’s Chris Turney.
Loneliest tree in the world marks new age for our planet
An international research team, including Professor Christopher Fogwill from Keele University, has pinpointed a new geological age, the Anthropocene.
When humans first set foot on the moon in 1969, the people of that decade thought the world had changed forever. Little did they know the world had already laid down the precise marker of a far greater global change four years earlier, signalling our planet had entered an entirely new geological epoch, a time period defined by evidence in rock layers, the Anthropocene.
That new epoch began between October and December 1965 according to new research published today in Scientific Reports by members of the Australasian Antarctic Expedition 2013-2014, which was co-led by co-author Professor Christopher Fogwill from Keele University.
The researchers were able to mark this profound change so precisely because of a “golden spike” found in the heartwood of a strange and singular tree, a Sitka Spruce found on Campbell Island, a World Heritage site in the middle of the Southern Ocean The spruce is locally referred to as ‘the loneliest tree in the world’ with the next closest tree over 200km away on the Auckland Islands.
The radioactive carbon spike was created by the culmination of mostly Northern Hemisphere atmospheric thermonuclear bomb tests in the 1950s and 1960s. The signal was fixed in the wood of the Campbell Island Sitka spruce by photosynthesis.
Professor Fogwill, Head of the School of Geography, Geology and the Environment at Keele University, said:
“The impact that humanity’s nuclear weapons testing has had on the Earth’s atmosphere provides a global signal that unambiguously demonstrates that humans have become the major agent of change on the planet. This is an important, yet worrying finding. The global atomic bomb signal, captured in the annual rings of this invasive tree species, represents a line in the sand, after which our collective actions have stamped an indelible mark, which will define this new geological epoch for generations to come.”
Various researchers from around the world have been talking about declaring a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene, indicating the point where human influence on the planet fundamentally changed the natural world. However, for a new epoch to be officially declared there must be a clear and precise “global” signal that can be detected in the geological forming materials of the future. This radiocarbon spike is that signal.
Lead author Professor Chris Turney, from University of New South Wales, said:
“We were incredibly excited to find this signal in the Southern Hemisphere on a remote island, because for the first time it gave us a well defined global signature for a new geological epoch that could be preserved in the geological record. Thousands of years from now this golden spike should still stand as a detectable marker for the transformation of the Earth by humankind.”
In the Northern Hemisphere, the atmospheric radiocarbon peak occurred in 1964 where the signal is preserved in European trees. That same peak took until late 1965 to reach the Southern Hemisphere atmosphere. With that, the signal became global, precise and detectable in the geological record, meaning it fitted the requirements as a marker for a new epoch.
The 100-year-old tree itself is an anomaly in the Southern Ocean. It is naturally found along the North American Pacific Coast but it is credited with being planted on Campbell Island by the Governor of New Zealand in 1901. The oceanic climate has had an unusual effect on the spruce. Although it has grown to 10m tall, the tree has never produced cones, suggesting it has remained in a permanently juvenile state.
Co-author Professor Mark Maslin, from University College London, said:
“It seems somehow apt that this extraordinary tree, planted far from its normal habitat by humans has also become a marker for the changes we have made to the planet, it is yet further evidence, if that was needed, that in this new epoch no part of our planet remains untouched by humans.”
The study:
Global Peak in Atmospheric Radiocarbon Provides a Potential Definition for the Onset of the Anthropocene Epoch in 1965
Abstract
Anthropogenic activity is now recognised as having profoundly and permanently altered the Earth system, suggesting we have entered a human-dominated geological epoch, the ‘Anthropocene’. To formally define the onset of the Anthropocene, a synchronous global signature within geological-forming materials is required. Here we report a series of precisely-dated tree-ring records from Campbell Island (Southern Ocean) that capture peak atmospheric radiocarbon (14C) resulting from Northern Hemisphere-dominated thermonuclear bomb tests during the 1950s and 1960s. The only alien tree on the island, a Sitka spruce (Picea sitchensis), allows us to seasonally-resolve Southern Hemisphere atmospheric 14C, demonstrating the ‘bomb peak’ in this remote and pristine location occurred in the last-quarter of 1965 (October-December), coincident with the broader changes associated with the post-World War II ‘Great Acceleration’ in industrial capacity and consumption. Our findings provide a precisely-resolved potential Global Stratotype Section and Point (GSSP) or ‘golden spike’, marking the onset of the Anthropocene Epoch.
Open access here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-20970-5
So who says 1965 is the beginning of a new Epoch? There’s no consensus, and they can’t even decide if that’s the name. From Wikipedia’s definition of the Anthropocene:
As of August 2016, neither the International Commission on Stratigraphy nor the International Union of Geological Sciences has yet officially approved the term as a recognized subdivision of geological time,[3][5][6] although the Working Group on the Anthropocene (WGA) voted to formally designate the epoch Anthropocene and presented the recommendation to the International Geological Congress on 29 August 2016.
…
In January 2015, 26 of the 38 members of the International Anthropocene Working Group published a paper suggesting the Trinity test on 16 July 1945 as the starting point of the proposed new epoch.[20] However, a significant minority supports one of several alternative dates.[20] A March 2015 report suggested either 1610 or 1964 as the beginning of Anthropocene.[21] Other scholars point to the diachronous character of the physical strata of the Anthropocene, arguing that onset and impact are spread out over time, not reducible to a single instant or date of start.[22]
A January 2016 report on the climatic, biological, and geochemical signatures of human activity in sediments and ice cores suggested the era since the mid-20th century should be recognised as a distinct geological epoch from the Holocene.[23]
Turney is just looking to get his name listed as the identifier of the Anthropocene, nothing more. Fortunately, it won’t be decided by him.
The study is nothing but a headline grabber posing as science, just like Chris Turney’s original “Spirit of Mawson” aka “ship of fools” fiasco.
54 thoughts on “Once again, climate scientists use a single tree to define global change”
Humans altered the earth when they started to use fire ……
Bob, we also altered the Earth, when we cut down forests and dug up grasslands to plant crops, when we dammed and diverted rivers to use the water, when we built cities, roads, extracted coal, minerals by mining, the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World, we have even managed in a small way, to change the Moon and most of the planets by either sending men there and/or space probes. These are real world-changing events and have been going on for 1000’s of years. The pathos of a sterile, lonely Spruce is not really inspirational in comparison.
I strongly suggest that this team of people find a darkened room, lie down in it and to listen to two people who have more scientific knowledge than all of them put together. I am of course referring to Laurel & Hardy singing “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine”.
No matter what humans have done to the planet. It aint going anywhere and it will survive . Listen to George Carlin
https://www.google.ca/search?q=george+carlin+the+planet+isn%27t+going+anywhere&oq=George+Carlin+the+planet&aqs=chrome.1.69i57j0l5.18235j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
The real problem is will humans survive because of pollution. 1 example being that the worlds oceans are now a plastic garbage dump. The Greenies should protest over pollution NOT CO2 which is a fictitious problem.
“Humans altered the Earth when we …”
And when we fart. Like cows! Perhaps thr new epoch should be called the Bovinocene?
Or perhaps Bullshitocene?
For these guys – it’s the EGOcene….
The oceans being polluted by plastic is another of the great eco-myths.
Amen, and I altered it last night beside my roaring fire and my 3 fingers of scotch. FFS what would these alarmist doofuses have us do on this beautiful green Earth? Stare into each others eyes and eat berries and grass all day
they could follow the example of Jains who already have a philosophy on that.. it’s a rather good one too in that it has dualism as it’s core value so it is acceptable to not be a Jain or follow any particular path.. that is to say there’s no rigid pious tenants to follow, and they’re godless too!
I was thinking of my wife’s grandmother the other day and the classic joke about Jains came up ‘what do Jaina eat?’ everyone falls about laughing … boom tish. Fact was, she ate nothing from the ground for breaking the ground you may take the life of a worm. She wore no shoes to avoid crushing bugs, she swept the path before her with a fine broom when she walked. She ate no meat, no grain (seeds may give life to a plant) – basically she grazed leaves.
that’s putting your money where your mouth is! If greens were genuinely concerned about leaving no footprints then they’ve Jaina as guides ready to go.
Before onset of the Anthropocene being dim-witted was easy, but in this new epoch promoting stupidity can be very profitable, result: exponential rise in competitiveness among the brainless.
It is naturally found along the North American Pacific Coast but it is credited with being planted on Campbell Island by the Governor of New Zealand in 1901.
Invasive species.
Agreed. It should be cut down to preserve the native ecosystem it its entirety.
And removed and burnt so that it doesn’t become a geological feature.
But not burnt, as Phillip suggests, because that would generate the pernicious pollutant, CO2. Unless it is pelletized and burnt in EU, then it’s Ok.
To his credit, Prof Fogwell does call this an invasive species.
Professor Chris Turney is a gift that just keeps giving. The ship of fools. A “precise” definition of Anthropocene. May I suggest to make the origin absolutely precise by taking the middle of the interval that Professor Turney modestly suggests. We should be grateful to Sitka spruces by supplying us with monthly tree rings.
Anthropocene started Monday, November 15, 1965, at 01:00 UT.
That ship of fools helped mark the idiotcene.
and Admiral Al Gore is the Brevit-Admiral in Charge of a naval flotilla’s worth of Ships of Climate Fools.
Turney is an unpleasant piece of work who will do anything to get himself some publicity. In recent years he has been noisily blaming Lieutenant Edward ‘Teddy’ Evans, second-in-command on Captain Robert Scott’s disastrous Terra Nova expedition to the South Pole in 1911/12 for sabotaging Scott’s journey.
His arguments for this are just smears of a dead man who cannot defend himself designed to get as much attention as possible:
http://figures-of-speech.com/2017/11/evans.htm
I must have missed the ‘radioactive isotope spike inside heart wood’ rule in stratigraphic nomenclature for naming new stratigraphic units and geologic ages. According to this train of sophistry, any major volcano eruption that left an isotope signature throughout global strata would constitute a new geologic age.
The Anthropocene isn’t close to being a formally recognized age with any proper stratigrapher or geologist. This is more political science than true science.
“The proposal of a new formal stratigraphic unit requires a statement of intent to introduce the new unit and the reasons for the action. A new unit must be duly proposed and duly described. This includes:
A clear and complete definition, characterization, and description of the unit so that any subsequent investigator can identify it.
The proposal of the kind, name, and rank of the unit.
The designation of a stratotype (type section) or type locality on which the unit is based and which may be used by interested scientists as a reference.
Publication in a recognized scientific medium.”
http://www.stratigraphy.org/upload/bak/defs.htm
How do you have a clear and complete definition of a unit that doesn’t even exist yet? There are very few rocks younger than 10,000 years, let alone rocks as young as the dates proposed. Then how do other investigators recognize something that’s not there, has no type locality, and it’s purported identifying attribute is isotope signatures within things that aren’t rocks at all? I think they should stick to activism and leave the science alone.
Quite so these morons don’t even know the dofference between Geology and Biology.
Quite so these morons don’t even know the difference between Geology and Biology.
Absolutely correct RW – thanks for pointing this out. And don’t forget Hiroshima and similar – a new age every few years, apparently.
This whole episode is so pathetic it’s depressing. Can they not see themselves in the mirror and realise how stupid they look?
Precisely. Pseudoscientists could just as logically cite the thickness of gum under theatre seats or on the sidewalk over much of the earth as the start of some imaginary “Wrigleycene” Age.
The name “fogwill” seems appropriate!
F***wit is nearer the mark. Christian name – Complete.
You would think these “scientists” might find something useful to do with their time and taxpayers’ money.
“One Tree-ring to rule them all”.
I thought Mann had the copyright on that.
Will he sue Turney?
The anthropocene is, defined in a single word, premature. Gary Larson could have drawn some cavepeople killing a mastodon, with nerds, jerks and an angry crowd with placards insisting that the pleistocene was better because the continental ice was wider.
The radioactive isotope spike in the tree wouldn’t be there if the tree wasn’t there.
Obviously, this isn’t the Anthropocene… it’s the Sprucecene. Get it right.
Can you say “cherry picking” your data?
More like sprucing it up a bit
Read the paper and, as a biologist, I get nervous when people use tree rings to “prove’ anything other than the age of the specimen. Not that useful information can’t come from further analyses on the rings, but implying world-wide effects because of those analyses requires a healthy dose of restraint (and a lot of sampling!). Yamal is a prime example.
However, I will say that the overall methodology used by the authors is acceptable for Campbell Island. They did sample thirty Dracophyllum spp. specimens, compared that data to the lone Sitka Spruce and sampled several peat locations to arrive at their conclusions. But to extrapolate that information to include the whole planet is a reach (to put it mildly). Plus, I get even more nervous when I see the words “potential” and “proxy’ in the same sentence.
So, I applaud anyone who presents an hypothesis, designs an experiment, produces data and presents an analysis but I need to see a lot more before I can agree with the conclusions in this paper. (Considering Yamal, I would be curious to know what the peer reviewers had to say.)
The pal-reviewers were all for it…back then. The non-pal-reviewers tore the hockey stick apart…back then and now.
culmination of mostly Northern Hemisphere atmospheric thermonuclear bomb tests in the 1950s and 1960s.
Really I suggest the authors find just consider
British nuclear tests at Maralinga occurred between 1956 and 1963 at the Maralinga site, part of the Woomera Prohibited Area in South Australia and about 800 kilometres north-west of Adel
French nuclear tests in the South Pacific in the 1960s and 1970s were far more toxic than has been previously acknowledged and hit a vast swath of Polynesia with radioactive fallout, according to newly declassified ministry of defence documents which have angered veterans and civilians’ groups.
The Marshall Islands are marking 60 years since the devastating US hydrogen bomb test at Bikini Atoll, .
Now I wonder why these far more local tests had no effect but the ones fin the Northern Hemisphere did ?
They were all much smaller than the russian test series on Novaya Zemlya in the early sixties, the fallout from those completely dominates the record, hence the mid-sixties peak. You mustn’t believe the PC fairytales.
The One Tree is a fantasy novel. It is not science:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_One_Tree
But didn’t Thor save it in one of those Marvel movies?
Carbon-14 has a half-life of 5,730±40 years. So within 20 half-lifes the amount of C-14 will be 2^-20 ~ 1E-06, or one one-millionth of current concentrations, far, far below any conceivable ability to recover the bomb signal from the continual background production of cosmogenic-produced C-14.
And that is in 114,600 years, or the time between current glacial cycles due to Malinkovitch orbital cycling.
So by the end of the next glacial cycle, in that interglacial period when life can flourish again, whoever might be here will not be able to detect that C-14 bomb signal. And even if some amazing tech is available to find it, the temporal resolution will be quite low.
As an aside, those future Earthlings be able to find a plutonium signal at various places in the world though from 20th century bomb production. But that is not what this research paper by Turney studies.
Yes, the “plutonium horizon” in lake deposits in the Chelyabinsk area might be a useful stratotype. Possibly there is a detectable horizon in maritime sediments off the Columbia river mouth from Hanford too.
And the data from the “natural reactor” at Oklo shows that the stable breakdown products from the plutonium stay put in the ground and are detectable even after 1.7 billion years.
Joel, as you put it, by this time humanity will either be extinct, or have evolved technology to do precisely what you require. Looking back just 30 years I can see that nobody can predict anything much that far. As for 60 years, forget it – No idea at all.
As a matter of fact this ”GSSP” (Global Boundary Stratotype Section and Point) is about as unsuitable as it could be.
For example a GSSP is required to be permanently accessible to researchers, large enough for repeated sampling and freely accessible.
A single tree (that will soon be gone) on a distant subantarctic island, which requires a chartered ship to reach and a special permission to even land on the island, much less take samples from it is of course utterly unsuitable.
If for some reason subantarctic trees are so special in this regard (which is odd since a GSSP is supposed to be globally applicable), why not use a rata tree (Metrosideros) from the forest on the Auckland Islands 300 kilometers away, or a southern beech (Nothofagus) from the forests of Tierra del Fuego, which actually grow well south of that Sitka Spruce on Campbell (55 degrees south as against 52.5)? These are part of the natural vegetation, allow multiple sampling and will be available for the foreseeable future.
Answer:
That Spruce is famous and iconic. Every tourist cruise to Campbell Island (not that there are very many) includes a visit to THE TREE (there is only one), and everybody snaps a photo of it (I’ve got one myself). It easily beats even a visit to the albatross breeding colony, which is actually a lot more interesting but requires a rather strenuous uphill hike. That tree on the other hand is just a few meters from the sea.
And I’m willing to bet that they did not go many meters beyond it. The scrub that is visible on the slopes behind the tree is almost impenetrable.
UH OH!
Rising sea levels might destroy the magic tree?
We must all start burning wood pellets instead of coal to keep it safe!
(now where did I put that sarc tag….)
You are right, I didn’t think of that. A sea-level rise of even a few feet will probably kill that tree considering where it is growing.
By the way You can actually see the Magic Tree on Google Maps/Google Earth at 52.554317 South, 169.133381 East.
A Sitka Spruce, 117 years old, and only 35 feet tall? Good grief, what a poor example of the species. I have one in my backyard about that age and it is three times as tall and over 6 feet in diameter at the base. I think someone just planted a mutant. Cut the thing down.
Speaking of remaining in “a permanently juvenile state…”
Summers are very cold and wet on Campbell Island. The tree grows very slowly and doesn’t produce any cones. Average temperature of the warmest month is only 49 F, which is actually slightly below what is usually regarded as the limit for tree vegetation (10 C = 50 F). On Auckland Islands 180 miles to the northwest where there are natural forests MTWM (Mean Temperature Warmest Month) is 52 F.
Geologic periods are defined by changes in the rocks. Trees don’t qualify.
“Climate Science” has been petrified into reaching only one conclusion.
I’m not a scientist but even I know that purporting to tell the past temperature record of the earth from a few tree ring samples is just plain goofy.
i like the 1965 date….because that means I lived in two epochs…..1945 doesn’t work for me that way….
Others have commented on the content, so I won’t.
By the time one is bestowed with advanced academic degrees any ability at wordsmithing has been knocked out of said parson.
From Professor Fogwill:
… unambiguously demonstrates;
… a line in the sand;
… stamped an indelible mark;
… for generations to come
Someone send this man a copy of Elements of Style, by Strunk and White.
“This is going to cause more confusion than a mouse in a burlesque show”
I hereby dub the latest epoch “The Ridiculocene”.