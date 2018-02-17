Exxon hits back hard at Gore/McKibben inspired attorney general witch hunt

We’ve reported on this counter-lawsuit before, but this article in Bloomberg yesterday raises the volume up to 11.

Exxon Sues the Suers in Fierce Climate-Change Case

A ‘conspiracy’ was hatched in La Jolla, Calif., company says

Exxon says the suits are violating its free speech rights

As climate-change lawsuits against the oil industry mount, Exxon Mobil Corp. is taking a bare-knuckle approach rarely seen in legal disputes: It’s going after the lawyers who are suing it.

The company has targeted at least 30 people and organizations, including the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts, hitting them with suits, threats of suits or demands for sworn depositions. The company claims the lawyers, public officials and environmental activists are “conspiring” against it in a coordinated legal and public relations campaign.

Exxon has even given that campaign a vaguely sinister-sounding name: “The La Jolla playbook.” According to the company, about two dozen people hatched a strategy against it at a meeting six years ago in an oceanfront cottage in La Jolla, Calif.

“The attorneys general have violated Exxon Mobil’s right to participate in the national conversation about how to address the risks presented by climate change,” said Dan Toal, a lawyer who represents Exxon. “That is the speech at issue here — not some straw man argument about whether climate change is real.”

BOOM. read the entire article here.

h/t to reader Allan MacRae

