We’ve reported on this counter-lawsuit before, but this article in Bloomberg yesterday raises the volume up to 11.
Exxon Sues the Suers in Fierce Climate-Change Case
A ‘conspiracy’ was hatched in La Jolla, Calif., company says
Exxon says the suits are violating its free speech rights
As climate-change lawsuits against the oil industry mount, Exxon Mobil Corp. is taking a bare-knuckle approach rarely seen in legal disputes: It’s going after the lawyers who are suing it.
The company has targeted at least 30 people and organizations, including the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts, hitting them with suits, threats of suits or demands for sworn depositions. The company claims the lawyers, public officials and environmental activists are “conspiring” against it in a coordinated legal and public relations campaign.
Exxon has even given that campaign a vaguely sinister-sounding name: “The La Jolla playbook.” According to the company, about two dozen people hatched a strategy against it at a meeting six years ago in an oceanfront cottage in La Jolla, Calif.
“The attorneys general have violated Exxon Mobil’s right to participate in the national conversation about how to address the risks presented by climate change,” said Dan Toal, a lawyer who represents Exxon. “That is the speech at issue here — not some straw man argument about whether climate change is real.”
BOOM. read the entire article here.
h/t to reader Allan MacRae
44 thoughts on “Exxon hits back hard at Gore/McKibben inspired attorney general witch hunt”
We hope that they are not laughing now.
Time for RICO against these creeps.
For once, I am going to say ‘Go for the gusto, Exxon! Knock their socks off, especially that fat, smug, bloated, gloating slug to the right of the lectern in that photo.’
Good work EXXON. Hit them hard. And let’s be honest: if EXXON closes the valves we all die.
How many people are rescued each year thanks to helicopters?
I agree wholeheartedly. I just wish the oil industry would go on strike for two weeks. No fuel except for hospitals, police, fire stations and the military. No plastics, no paint, no asphalt, no chemicals, no nothing! Direct your complaints to Greenpeace or the Sierra Club. Buy an electric car if you need transport, or ask Musk to pony up one of his new semis.
So do I. It would be very effective. I just don’t see them having the courage to do so.
Just do it in blue counties (or any county with a lawsuit). That is where 97% of climate activists live.
Of course, that would be nearly impossible for one corporation. All the oil companies and distributors would have to work together.
If oil companies went on strike, governments would use that as an excuse to nationalize them — by force if necessary.
They could still be rescued by helicopter, they would just need to land every 20 miles to recharge overnight
Exxon is going after the lawyers who are suing it. ABOUT TIME. In my experience of leftist/ racial environmentalist You cannot compromise, There cannot be a middle ground, they are always extremist. Exxon should hit them and keep hitting them in the pocketbook and by all means possible!!
DON’T LET THE ABOVE PHOTO FOOL YOU THESE CONCRETIONS ARE THE ENEMY’S OF FREEDOM AND REAL SCIENCE!!!!
Going for the bandwagonners – those who thought tgeydgo along for the ride, only to to get shafted by the likes of Gore.
Took my anti-vertigo pill before I went over to read the article. Good thing – Bloomberg is, as usual, spinning like mad to “prove” that lawfare is evil – when the other side engages in it.
Just watch the video that plays when you go to the bloomberg link above…grade A propaganda
Eat that elephant one bite at a time but eat the easiest to get to pieces first.
This is EXACTLY what needs to be done with these groups that play the game. EVERY time one of these groups or their spokesmen bring forward defamation, they should be sued off the face of the earth. The time to remove the gloves was about five years ago. Playing nice gets you nowhere. As Winston Churchill is believed to have said….”you don’t negotiate with a tiger when your head is in its mouth”.
Rex Tillerson is no longer with Exxon.
They’re going to cross the line one day….soon
…and they ban all petroleum products
Latitude, “all petroleum products” includes a massive number of synthetic materials that are used in every industry on the planet, and in medicine. It is NOT just fuels and heating and cooking. It’s everything those clowns take for granted.
https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/ExxonDepositions.pdf
Here’s what I find troubling in Exxon’s petition:
To be more clear, what troubles me is that Exxon might have set itself up to look contradictory, or, maybe worse, opportunistic in its own right, by first, “acknowledging risks presented by climate change”, knowing that the phrase, “climate change”, generally has become a catch-phrase for “climate change caused by human CO2 emissions from fossil fuels”, second, by supporting an international agreement that I would feel confident their experts could plainly see made no difference practically, hence making it look like a blatant, transparent public relations gesture to manipulate potential opposition opinions about fossil fuels (in other words lying to gain favor), and, third, by backing ANY kind of “carbon tax”.
It’s like Exxon is trying to play it both ways, which looks very wishy washy, weak, and manipulative. In other words, they Exxon lacke balls from the very beginning, and this might have made them more vulnerable to a “conspiracy”.
It is about time they stepped up. But it took a direct threat to them to get them to do it.
A lot of skeptics have put their careers and livelihoods at risk by taking a public stance on the CAGW issue. It is those skeptics who have been holding back the dam (if you will) of disaster that would be visited upon humanity if fossil fuel use was to be constrained in any major way. One of the major beneficiaries of that has been the fossil fuels industry. Its time they joined the fight, and that includes funding the skeptics who have been most adversely affected by their public positions. Big Oil is regularly smeared for funding them anyway, so they may as well make the accusation true and help win the fight they are the direct beneficiaries of.
‘Exxon Sues the Suers in Fierce Climate-Change Case’ Good for Exxon! ‘The company claims the lawyers, public officials and environmental activists are “conspiring” against it in a coordinated legal and public relations campaign.’ Who do those people think they are, part on the DNC, appointees of FBI and justice Dept. Can’t wait for discovery.
It’s about time. The science is on their side. Just because the progressives want to loot an industry doesn’t mean we have to go along and let them. Thieves, all of them.
Sure sounds like a racketeering conspiracy by the Gore/McKibben cabal, to deliberately cause financial harm to Exxon. I stand and applaud Exxon’s aggressive actions against this climate change crime syndicate!
How can we help?
Too many tax-free entities in ‘play’ here — and it’s long past time to have them identified for their feigned altruism. The tax code, complicit as the ‘enabler’, is long overdue for an overhaul.
Did they intend to say ‘man-made’ climate change, or simply ‘climate change?’
What is Exxon saying? They should be more specific; as in accurate.
They want to hit hard. Shut the fuel off to them. Otherwise they’re just spinning their wheels.
Exxon, the world’s 10th biggest company… says… it agrees with the scientific consensus.
They’re cutting off the puppy’s tail an inch at a time.
About time! Countersuing legal activists is something that should have been done long ago. Perhaps the civil portion of the civil rights laws (43 USC 1983-85) would fit, especially the public employees violating civil rights under color of authority.
I would apply RICO.
From what i have read, RICO is harder to prove than the civil rights statute.
Ironic to apply RICO to the folks for whom this tool was created.
Am I the only one that reads this from Sharon Eubanks, a lawyer who was at the La Jolla gathering. “It’s sort of like a big scare tactic: reframe the debate, use it as a diversionary tactic and scare the heck out of everybody.” and thinks isn’t that what the cities that want to sue are doing?
Sharon Eubanks pretends that only lawyers were at the La Jolla strategy meeting which is far from the truth.
Think about it. What would happen to our Defense Department if there were no petroleum products or derivatives to use as fuel. The navy has a good bit of nuclear-powered ships and subs (but ground transport for food and ammo would be affected), and the army and ai force would be in a bind.
Even nuclear-powered ships need lubricants.
Except they are messing with Exxon, and not only does Exxon have Deep pockets, they have ex ‘alumni’ in the State Dept. Not to mention Trump, who also had a bit of experience with law suits himself.
Me thinks there is going to be some squealing and wailing/gnashing of teeth by the CAGW alarmist crowd from now on in as they start losing ‘defamination’ lawsuits and USA not only doesn’t fund the Paris Accord, but President Trump also starts openly mocking the entire man made global warming/climate change meme.
The last shoe to drop will be that the weather/climate itself does not cooperate with the ‘scientific’ models of the doom and gloom that is just about to swallow us whole, according to the climateer’s own prophetic projections.
It would all be laughable, and it actually now is, if it wern’t for the fact that trillions off $$ are being wasted on worthless stuff while ignoring every day real problems and issues that do need addressing.
Shame on the Climate Charlatans… especially Distinguished Poser Dr. Michael Mann and loser Al Gore.
Looks like they’ve got a tiger by the tail.
You had to sya it, didn’t you?
And the tiger is turning around and swiping at them now. I wish Exon would make them prove climate change and make them bring in “expert” witnesses like Gavin Schmidt when they start questioning his numbers.
Speaking of which, have you noticed what Paul Homewood has been doing along the lines of exposing adjustments to RECENT temperatures?
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/02/16/us-big-freeze-is-adjusted-out-of-existence-by-noaa/
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/02/17/ghcn-are-even-inflating-current-temperatures-in-new-york/
What a smug looking set of barstewards there are in that picture. Get the state pen ready
Another thought. Perhaps the AGs of some of the oil producing states like TX, OK, AK, should enter in this fight on the side of Exxon?