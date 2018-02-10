From the Washington Post
The Trump administration is poised to ask Congress for deep budget cuts to the Energy Department’s renewable energy and energy efficiency programs, slashing them by 72 percent overall in fiscal 2019, according to draft budget documents obtained by The Washington Post.
Many of the sharp cuts would probably be restored by Congress, but President Trump’s budget, due out in February, will mark a starting point for negotiations and offer a statement of intent and policy priorities.
The document underscores the administration’s continued focus on the exploitation of fossil fuel resources — or, as Trump put it in his State of the Union address, “beautiful clean coal” — over newer renewable technologies seen as a central solution to the problem of climate change.
The Energy Department had asked the White House for more modest spending reductions to the renewable and efficiency programs, but people familiar with the process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share unfinished budget information, said the Office of Management and Budget had insisted on the deeper cuts.
One person familiar with the negotiating process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely describe what the person had learned, said that the budget request had been lowered after negotiations with the Office of Management and Budget, and may have been lowered further because of a desire to channel more funding toward nuclear energy, a favored subject for Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
DOE spokesperson Hynes defended the department’s record, saying that last year it “awarded hundreds of millions of dollars to solar and wind energy.”
But the funding requests for next year represent a double whammy for renewable energy after the administration last week imposed tariffs on imported solar panels.
29 thoughts on “Green heads will explode: White House seeks 72 percent cut to clean energy research”
“One person familiar with the negotiating process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity…” Smells like manufactured news.
markl,
“Smells like manufactured news.”
==========
Then no reason for the greens to have any concern to cry, protest or riot. Their heads should be just fine. We’ll see.
Not necessarily so. The news may have been manufactured expressly to arouse a knee-jerk reaction from the greenies.
Maybe to test their sensitivity to being poked?
I learned as a child that good civil servants don’t speak to the press. Journalists learn that if they do want information from civil servants, they should keep the names secret.
It was a real bad day when my uncle spoke to a reporter and the reporter broke her word and disclosed his name. Mind you, if he’d been working for private industry he would have been fired on the spot not just hauled up on the carpet.
If the research for “clean energy” is anything other than nuclear and/or fluidized-bed coal, it’s largely a waste.
And yet NREL alone has a hundred job openings https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=Nrel&start=30
The title of this article needs corrected capitalizing and also an edit, i.e., “clean energy” should read:
“Clean Energy“
To not include the ” ” is to affirm the junk science assertion of the solar/wind, etc. profiteers.
Solar, wind, etc. are not, per their own pseudo-CO2 science definition of the term, “clean.”
(And neither are they, per bona fide science, “dirty” — CO2 is plant food.)
Wind (onshore) has a lower levellized cost of energy than coal, although I bet coal in certain locations would be competitive. Natural gas is the star of the show. (Guess who has royalty interests in gas wells).
Why not 100% ?
More like:
Exactly. How much more research has to be done on electric generators? Propellers? Solar cells? Batteries? It’s all old, mature tech.
damn straight…government is not supposed to pick winners or losers
This cut is WAY too much – it should be around 71%
Much like this ethereal 1.5 or 1.6 or 1.7 or 1.8 or whatever degree lowering of average planetary temperature is required to shut-up these doomsday-warmers
Maybe should be cut 97%. Good round number and would match the consensus, whatever that is.
The money is all wasted. And, we are borrowing the money to line the pockets of junk science proponents and those in bed with politicians—again—to line their own pockets with our money.
STUPID QUESTION: Who exactly does “clean energy research”? Who exactly gets those research funds?
Private companies? Universities? A combination? Whoever writes a grant? I really don’t know. Thanks for answers — I’ll be lazy and not look it up, relying on (i.e, parasitizing?) the fertile minds of those here to answer.
If it’s anything like “green jobs”, it’s completely crazy what counts. “According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), green jobs are either 1) those in businesses that produce goods or provide services that conserve natural resources or benefit the environment or 2) those in which employees’ duties include making the employer’s production processes more environmentally friendly or consume fewer natural resources”
This includes nurses, dishwashers, hair stylists, teachers, etc, etc. I have seen garbage collection listed as a “green job”. It’s all about the labeling. Any job, other than oilfield maybe, can be a “green job” if you word it correctly. My guess is “clean energy research” is just as nebulous. Word the grant request properly, viola, “clean energy research”.
I don’t know if that’s such a good thing; someone really should look into the environmental effects of all that green goo everywhere.
Let the free market decide. No government subsidies at all.
Without government subsidized insurance, the entire nuclear power industry would shut down. The “free market” will not write a liability policy for a nuclear power plant.
Private sector research on fracking was cut in the early 80s. It was federal government research dollars that kept the efforts going.
Coal is biologically concentrated and geologically stored solar energy.
“No batteries required!”
Coal IS the battery.
It’s a battery that cannot be readily recharged.
Considering the impact of both solar fields and wind farms on migrating birds, critters which have a beneficial impact on ecosystems, I’m completely in favor of cutting this nonsense to 100%. If it’s so important, then let private enterprise fund it.
Why should WE, the taxpaying public have to pay for someone else’s daydreams?
Nuclear power will eventually provide the grid power for the world.
China will lead the way into the 21st century with PWR-PM’s and Fast Reactors.
Clinton reduced the US Nuclear research to zilch; we have been on the downhill slope anyway with political corruption being the policy of choice – the future be damned.
Asia Rising!