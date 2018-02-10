Claim: $300 billion x 4 “Far Short” of Required Investment in Renewables

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Why does the EU want to loan €1.5 billion for a new gas pipeline, when they should be topping up the utterly inadequate global investment of US $300 billion / year for the last four years into renewables?
The EU wants to fight climate change – so why is it spending billions on a gas pipeline?
February 10, 2018 4.03am AEDT
Aled Jones
Professor & Director, Global Sustainability Institute, Anglia Ruskin University
Over the past few years there has been exponential growth in clean energy investment – while fossil fuel assets are increasingly considered to be risky. Yet, on February 6, the European Investment Bank, the EU’s long-term lending institution, voted to provide a €1.5 billion loan to the controversial Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).
The TAP is the Western part of a larger Southern Gas Corridor proposal that would ultimately connect a large gas field in the Caspian Sea to Italy, crossing through Azerbaijan, Turkey, Greece and Albania. And while gas might be cleaner than coal, it’s still a fossil fuel.
So how does the EU’s support for this major project fit in with its supposed goal of addressing climate change?
But there is still not enough money being spent on renewables. While clean energy investment in 2017 topped US$300 billion for the fourth year in a row, this is far short of what is needed to unlock the technology revolution necessary to tackle climate change. There is clearly a gap between what is required and what is being delivered.
The private sector will continue to invest significant capital into energy projects over the next few decades, so one issue facing policy makers is how to influence investors away from fossil fuels and towards renewable projects. To really scale up investment into renewable infrastructure, long-term and stable policy is required – which investors see as clearly lacking.
By funding the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the EU’s investment bank is hardly signalling to the private sector that governments are committed to a green energy transition.
What I find most ridiculous about Professor Jones’ position is the casual acceptance of the eyewatering sums spent on renewables, with so little to show for all that expenditure. Professor Jones admits US $1.2 trillion spent over the last four years on renewables, along with previous expenditures, is nowhere near enough to develop the required technology, let alone the required infrastructure.
The EU likely wants the new pipeline because they don’t like the fact that Vladimir Putin currently controls much of the EU’s gas supply. During a dispute with the Ukraine in 2006 over alleged theft of gas, Putin shut off gas supplies to the West, disrupting European gas supplies.
The EU could potentially source enough of its own gas to end dependency on Russia – but so far European greens have successfully blocked a large scale US style gas fracking revolution.
$1.2 trillion expenditure on infrastructure which requires technology which has not yet been developed in my opinion is utterly reckless. That $1.2 trillion dollars global spend on renewables to date has done nothing to alleviate the EU’s need for Gas. If US $1.2 trillion had been spent on zero CO2 emission nuclear reactors, that expenditure would have provided a massive boost to global supplies of reliable energy, and would likely have eliminated the EU’s energy dependence on Russia – without the need for a reckless $1.2 trillion technology gamble.
5 thoughts on “Claim: $300 billion x 4 “Far Short” of Required Investment in Renewables”
Money is not a problem for the EU. They are socialists and therefore have unlimited taxpayer contributions. Socialists just raise taxes and they know it has no effect on their economies, no effect on their people. The EU is already saying that they will raise the bank transaction tax (which we pay already in france) and that they will raise an income related tax to pay for the lose of UK money. See, simples. Don’t reduce expenditure increase tax. No effects
The EU has done wonders to transform European infrastructure, particularly in the former Eastern European communist countries. When I first arrived in Poland in 2002 the country looked downtrodden, with crumbling towns, cities and roads. When Poland joined the EU om 1 May, 2004 the transformation was dramatic. Gleaming new highways, completely revovated towns/cities, new energy infrastructure e.g. old decrepid gas/water pipelines replaced, new sewage networks laid in villages (to replace household cesspits), recycling programmes introduced into towns and villages, fantastic new schools – and so the list goes on. This is exactly what the mega capitalist Trump is trying to achieve with the US’s crumbling infrastructure and so far he has been able to achieve … zilch.
https://trimis.ec.europa.eu/programme/operational-programme-infrastructure-and-environment-2007-2013
Be fair, Trump has only had a year so far. US economy seems to be doing well. Not sure how your comment relates to European energy policy.
When they use the term “controversial” as in “the controversial Trans Adriatic Pipeline”, or “controversial fracking”, you know they have lost the argument and it is all just propaganda. In the UK wind power and solar farms are massively controversial, but the Greenblob (BBC, MSM etc) never describes them as controversial.
The EU wants to have the new pipeline because they don’t belteve that ‘renewables’ are a serious source for industrial energy or affordable. They also do not like the fact that Vladimir Putin currently controls much of the EU’s gas supply which is a serious industril energy source. The EU might also eventually notice that CO2 has no discernable effect on Climate or weather. Then they can get back to eal science and sense..