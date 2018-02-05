Quote of the Week – climate predictions edition

First let’s start with the compulsory quote from the late, great Yogi Berra, who famously said:

“It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” ― Yogi Berra

In response to Eric Worrall’s article about Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna predicting an “ice free” Canada

Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has demanded climate skeptic Hockey commentator Don Cherry think about all the children who might one day not be able to play outdoors on the ice in Canada.

For hockey you can turn to Coach's Corner if you want, for climate change, Canadians turn to scientists. But Don Cherry might want to think about all those kids who might not have outdoor rinks to play on some day. #CLIMATECHANGEISREAL https://t.co/ObVwwYLiAr — Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) February 4, 2018

There’s this response on Twitter by Andy worth repeating as quote of the week:

Climate predictions come in two types, those that failed to materialise and those that are yet to fail to materialise. So much fun.

I’m reminded of Al Gore’s ice free predictions that never came to pass.

Source: http://content.usatoday.com/communities/ondeadline/post/2009/12/gore-new-study-sees-nearly-ice-free-arctic-summer-ice-cap-as-early-as-2014/1#.VbDxe9JVhBc

And since Catherine seems to think that we should turn to climate scientists, there’s this prediction by climate scientist Peter Wadhams that never happened.Even Gavin Schmidt thought it was bad and called him out on it.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/07/24/an-alarmist-prediction-so-bad-even-gavin-schmidt-thinks-it-is-implausible/

Oh, and let’s not forget climate scientist David Viner, the father of climate snow and ice predictions who’s become a legend in failure, so much so that the newspaper removed the article about his massively failed prediction about UK climate.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/11/12/one-of-the-longest-running-climate-prediction-blunders-has-disappeared-from-the-internet/

A few years later, the UK was almost entirely covered in snow:

The UK covered in snow, December 2nd, 2010 Image: NASA MODIS

