First let’s start with the compulsory quote from the late, great Yogi Berra, who famously said:
“It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.”
In response to Eric Worrall’s article about Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna predicting an “ice free” Canada
Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has demanded climate skeptic Hockey commentator Don Cherry think about all the children who might one day not be able to play outdoors on the ice in Canada.
There’s this response on Twitter by Andy worth repeating as quote of the week:
Climate predictions come in two types, those that failed to materialise and those that are yet to fail to materialise. So much fun.
I’m reminded of Al Gore’s ice free predictions that never came to pass.
Source: http://content.usatoday.com/communities/ondeadline/post/2009/12/gore-new-study-sees-nearly-ice-free-arctic-summer-ice-cap-as-early-as-2014/1#.VbDxe9JVhBc
And since Catherine seems to think that we should turn to climate scientists, there’s this prediction by climate scientist Peter Wadhams that never happened.Even Gavin Schmidt thought it was bad and called him out on it.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/07/24/an-alarmist-prediction-so-bad-even-gavin-schmidt-thinks-it-is-implausible/
Oh, and let’s not forget climate scientist David Viner, the father of climate snow and ice predictions who’s become a legend in failure, so much so that the newspaper removed the article about his massively failed prediction about UK climate.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/11/12/one-of-the-longest-running-climate-prediction-blunders-has-disappeared-from-the-internet/
A few years later, the UK was almost entirely covered in snow:
The UK covered in snow, December 2nd, 2010 Image: NASA MODIS
18 thoughts on “Quote of the Week – climate predictions edition”
Has there been any CC alarmist statement out of the thousands that’s come true? Even one?
There has never been a disaster forecast of ANY kind, let alone a climate one, famine, running out of resources, nuclear holocaust, world’s cities buried to the second floor in horse poop-really that was a prediction before invention of the automobile by the guy who spawned all this at the turn of 19th Century, Thomas Malthus. It was a curse rather than a prediction because we just haven’t got rid of it in over two centuries. Studying this, I formulated it as an axiom that it was impossible on the basis of human scale energy employment to do other than localized temporary damage to the planet. Our worst – the bombing of Hiroshima: within less than a year, background radiation fell back to background levels and they rebuilt the city. Chernobyl – forcasts of thousands of deaths, (some 70 died – and all nuclear accidents since the 1950s don’t add up to ten more!) Babooshkas now in their 90s have been picking mushrooms in the “exclusion zone” since and, despite some mutations of smaller animals (since eaten by wolves who took up residence in the new forest), it is now the Serengeti Game Park of Europe!!! Of course you have to navigate through the meta data entrenched lefty click-mes, probably assisted by Google, to get the real news.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2015/10/06/chernobyl-wildlife-haven/73431956/
I notice the alarmist’s always make demands while the skeptics just ask people to think.
Well considering the capabilities of some, merely asking them to think is one heck of a demand.
Don Cherry might equally want to think about all those kids who might have to play indoors in Ice Caves under the advancing Wall of Ice in the return of the North American Glaciation. (some day).
Mike Carroccetto
Actually, that is Casey Stengel’s quote.
I like Andy’s quote.
Reminiscent of the great Alan “Yabby” Jeans’ comment – “there are two types of coach. Ones who have been sacked and ones who are going to get sacked.”
I like the quote attributed to the late, great Montreal Canadiens coach, Toe Blake who, when asked if he thought the team might win the Stanley Cup replied “Predictions are for Gypsies”.
As a longtime WEATHER forecaster, I saw verification (or lack thereof) not long after forecast issuance. I’ve made some climate forecasts in a few threads here, and I regret I won’t be around to see whether I was right or not in 2040-2050 and beyond. But, at least I’m using some history and common sense in my climate-casts, as opposed to the long-ranger fraudsters who know they won’t be around to be called wrong, as many of these so-called scientists just wish to conveniently misuse science to further their political agendas. To be fair, some scientists actually DO believe in AGW and even CAGW, and I even know several. These folks feel that they are acting for the public good, but I’m sure even they are relieved they won’t face the eventual gauntlet of verification and possible ridicule.
For those who missed it (and judging from your responses, it was 99.999% of you!), I am calling for slight to no significant cooling through 2045, then neutral or slight warming from 2045 to 2080, then more noticeable cooling from 2085 to 2120, with the 22nd century seeing more significant cooling especially in the 2150-2200 period. Somebody please yell down in 2200 and tell me how I did. Although, I might be pretty warm at that point.
For the record, I personally think they’ll be playing winter ice hockey outdoors in Canada for hundreds and thousands of years into the future.
Until it goes back below the Laurentide ice sheet.
I think she’s just Cherry picking, so to speak…
“One of the most surprising things to me, is how one soothsayer could look another in the face without laughing.” Cato
That could well apply to the whole batch of warmist-elite climategaters nowadays, especially if giggling like Beavis and Butthead is considered laughing.
Climate Barbie tweets: “But Don Cherry might want to think about all those kids who might not have outdoor rinks to play on some day.”
Given how this government works this could happen if they ban outdoor rinks. Maybe they are not safe or inclusive enough? I’m sure they could think of something.
What is this obsession they have with winter sports? …..If it’s not the snow skiing industry…now it’s ice skating
This ought to be a serious topic at the frontiers of the debate.
However, the alarmists haven’t yet cottoned on to the idea that to achieve credibility they need to make good precise predictions that can be properly tested in ~2 decades time against a factual database that is seen as being untampered with.
…But they give us either linguistically-vague predictions, and/or data that is readjusted every time you turn your back. It isn’t science.
It was, once, close to real science, but they chose the route of politics and the funding that politics brought. I’m a forgiving person. If climate science wants to be seen again as a true science then they need to clean out the stables now, and re-apply to be taken seriously in 20 years time. And I would grant a full amnesty for all miscreants.
If we know exactly how global warming works, then can’t we take all the conditions from 30 years ago to predict today?
Then go back 40 to predict 10 years ago and compare.
Then go back 50 to predict 20 years ago and compare.
And so on?
