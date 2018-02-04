Canadian Environment Minister Predicts Ice Free Canada

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has demanded climate skeptic Hockey commentator Don Cherry think about all the children who might one day not be able to play outdoors on the ice in Canada.
Don Cherry says “cuckaloos” believe in global warming
Don Cherry calls people who believe in global warming ‘cuckaloos’
Hailey Montgomery
Digital Reporter
Sunday, February 4, 2018, 6:16 PM – Known to many as the most outspoken man in sports, iconic Canadian commentator and television personality Don Cherry is once again facing criticism after offering input to a discussion well outside of the hockey world.
During his CBC Hockey Night in Canada segment Coach’s Corner on Saturday, a day after groundhog Wiarton Willie predicted six more weeks of winter, Cherry implied that Canada’s ongoing cold weather was contradictory to the concept of global warming.
“He predicts six more weeks of cold weather”, Cherry said, seated in front of a plush-toy likeness of Willie. “Now, I’d like to ask you with your left-wing pinko friends: What about the warming trend,” he asked co-host Ron MacLean.
When MacLean tried to change the subject, Cherry persisted.
“I’m just asking, the cuckaloos always say ‘the warming trend’; we’re freezing to death,” he said.
“We’re not totally cuckaloos if you look at some of the thing’s going on in our world,” MacLean replied.
The formed Boston Bruin’s coach has been known to be unapologetically opinionated on and off screen, making his two-cents known as to Toronto’s bike lanes, politics, European imports to the NHL, and weather or not female journalists may go inside NHL locker rooms to seek interviews.
Cherry has faced criticism on social media for his comments.
…
Read more: https://www.theweathernetwork.com/news/articles/don-cherry-hockey-night-in-canada-coachs-corner-warming-trend-global-warming-climate-change/95044/
If there is one country in the world which could potentially benefit from global warming, that country is Canada. Most of the population is jammed up against the “warm” southern edge of the country, leaving vast empty wildernesses to the north. A few degrees warming might make those vast empty regions more habitable.
As for Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna’s suggestion that ice in Canada might someday be a thing of the past, I think I’ll go with Don Cherry’s position on that kind of prediction.
22 thoughts on “Canadian Environment Minister Predicts Ice Free Canada”
Send her out to my house in her cityclothes at 28 C below. Go Don Cherry,,,
They call her climate Barbie. link
It is very disrespectful to call her Climate Barbie.
I think that’s the point. :-)
You are right, she knows nothing about climate or the environment.
Tari,
Thanks. I’ll keep that in mind.
It was also very disrespectful to call Stalin a Butcher, but it was none the less appropriate.
And like Stalin, Ms McKenna wants to cut-off free speech and free thought for her Climate Cult belief.
And similarly, many countless millions of innocent people will freeze and die if her words are followed.
Indeed – disrespectful to Barbie.
You need no special qualifications to be a politician, no training,no formal education, just bla bla bla and your in.
What a mess. Your income tax at work.
People with special qualification are even more dangerous- Margaret Thatcher had a chemistry degree so politician choose her to say whether global warming exists so we have this mess. Formal education is overrated- plenty of semi-formal education is far better.
Started global warming stories to get the public to choose nuclear energy over coal to break the powerful coal mining unions.
Let’s see … which is more important, increasing crop yields or ice skating? Oh yeah, it’s Canada so it’s a tough call.
https://www.dtnpf.com/mydtn-public-core-portlet/servlet/GetStoredImage?symbolicName=originalX21578YsiteXDTNYcatalogXcatalog&category=CMS
Juniors won world gold today …. good game with Sweden. Put Climate Barbie on ice. Love it.
In the grip of frigid winter weather, these fools are trying to assert that Canada’s children ‘will not know what ice looks like’!
Their stupidity is more dangerous than severe frostbite.
“Catherine McKenna
@cathmckenna
For hockey you can turn to Coach’s Corner if you want, for climate change, Canadians turn to scientists.”
Like David Susuki?
Suzuki CBC shill.
Yes, if Canadians could make their climate warmer, they would.
Even if there was a return to a Quaternary glacial epoch and there was a mile of ice over Ottawa, the Global Warmistas would still be worrying about a loss of snow and people dying of the heat.
Canada ice free? HAHAHAHA, past several weeks of -35C at night, -25C to -30C daytime. Only 6 more weeks of winter? I WISH, usually have snow on the ground here mid October to mid May. JT and the Liberals have no clue, on pretty much everything.
Funny how the NHL is thriving in Tampa. Perhaps she doesn’t realize what innovation and adaptation can really do. Go Bolts!
Canadian snowbirds wintering in Tampa area supporting hockey while they get away from the cold, snow and ice?
“…for climate change, Canadians turn to scientists.” Unless those scientists say that man has very little to do with climate change. Then they are censured and lose their funding.
Clearly, the Canadian minister is Cherry-picking.