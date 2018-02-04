Canadian Environment Minister Predicts Ice Free Canada

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has demanded climate skeptic Hockey commentator Don Cherry think about all the children who might one day not be able to play outdoors on the ice in Canada.

Don Cherry says “cuckaloos” believe in global warming

Sunday, February 4, 2018, 6:16 PM – Known to many as the most outspoken man in sports, iconic Canadian commentator and television personality Don Cherry is once again facing criticism after offering input to a discussion well outside of the hockey world.

During his CBC Hockey Night in Canada segment Coach’s Corner on Saturday, a day after groundhog Wiarton Willie predicted six more weeks of winter, Cherry implied that Canada’s ongoing cold weather was contradictory to the concept of global warming.

“He predicts six more weeks of cold weather”, Cherry said, seated in front of a plush-toy likeness of Willie. “Now, I’d like to ask you with your left-wing pinko friends: What about the warming trend,” he asked co-host Ron MacLean.

When MacLean tried to change the subject, Cherry persisted.

“I’m just asking, the cuckaloos always say ‘the warming trend’; we’re freezing to death,” he said.

“We’re not totally cuckaloos if you look at some of the thing’s going on in our world,” MacLean replied.

The formed Boston Bruin’s coach has been known to be unapologetically opinionated on and off screen, making his two-cents known as to Toronto’s bike lanes, politics, European imports to the NHL, and weather or not female journalists may go inside NHL locker rooms to seek interviews.

Cherry has faced criticism on social media for his comments.

For hockey you can turn to Coach's Corner if you want, for climate change, Canadians turn to scientists. But Don Cherry might want to think about all those kids who might not have outdoor rinks to play on some day. #CLIMATECHANGEISREAL https://t.co/ObVwwYLiAr — Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) February 4, 2018

…