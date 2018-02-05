NYT’s Maggie Astor @MaggieAstor misdirects the Arrow of Cause

Guest Essay by Kip Hansen
In today’s New York Times, Maggie Astor, writing on behalf of the Climate Section’s editorial narrative, manages the incredible cognitive gymnastics trick of turning a story 180 degrees around, totally misdirecting the arrow of cause-and-effect.
It is really very nicely done and is a fine illustration of just how deeply personal and cultural bias can penetrate into even a well-trained intelligent mind.
The story is “No Children Because of Climate Change? Some People Are Considering It”. Our intrepid NY Times journalist gets her examples from a radical anti-fossil-fuel group called Conceivable Future, “an organization that highlights how climate change is limiting reproductive choices.” Their rant is that Climate Change will be so bad that they (some people) are reluctant to bring new children into the world and they demand Reproductive Justice. You get the idea.
Using anecdotes from Conceivable Future, Maggie Astor tells us that it is Climate Change that is causing this horrible, unconscionable result — young people are too worried about climate change to have children — or in some cases, having extra children because of climate change (really…read the story).
Maggie is careful to give the facts:
“…children born today will have as shorelines flood, wildfires rage and extreme weather becomes more common. Others [potential parents] are acutely aware that having a child is one of the costliest actions they can take environmentally.”
Just in case we might apply critical thinking skills and dismiss this idea, Maggie Astor (or her editors…) explains: “The birthrate in the United States, which has been falling for a decade, reached a new low in 2016. Economic insecurity has been a major factor, but even as the economy recovers, the decline in births continues.” Well, that is certainly a very small part of the truth — the large truth is:
Somehow, I don’t think that worries about shoreline flooding and forest fires caused by climate change have been causing this long-term drop in the birthrate. It may, however, have more to do with the birth-control pill first approved by the FDA in 1960.
The hypocrisy that undergirds this story is, to me, simply astonishing.
Maggie Astor, in her cognitively impaired state, directs the arrow of cause at the idea of future of Climate Change — rather than at those spreading a sense of doom and alarm that is far from justifiable by reality. Ms. Astor is one of those responsible.
I maintain that it is rather the case that the endless streams of overblown Climate Alarmism is having harmful effects on the general public, to the point of the commission of one of the greatest crimes possible — I will quote Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan:
You’ve thrown the worst fear
That can ever be hurled
Fear to bring children
Into the world
For threatening my baby
Unborn and unnamed
You ain’t worth the blood
That runs in your veins
# # # # #
Author’s Comment Policy:
You know it by now — I’m happy to answer your questions and discuss the topic of the essay above. In writing it, I found I was more emotional about this than I originally thought. I beg your indulgence.
Note: Please don’t drag in Dylan’s solution to the Masters of War as a solution for Climate Alarmists. I don’t and I won’t allow it here.
If you want me to respond specifically, begin your comment with “Kip …”
Thanks for reading.
# # # # #
I honestly don’t understand how people like Maggie Astor can look in a mirror without a deep sense of shame.
They are so delusional, they believe they are absolutely correct, and have no need for shame.
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victim may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated, but those who torment us for our own good
will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”
– C. S. Lewis
Right? I can barely read this kind of nonsense with feeling embarrassed for the writer.
without feeling
Greater Cause Corruption.
They are so convinced that they are doing God’s work, that anything is justified.
A sense of shame requires self-understanding, humility, and a reverent longing for the perfect. Not self-absorption, hubris, and belief you already are perfect.
I think it’s GREAT that climate-change idiots aren’t bringing children into the world. I have several like this in my circle of acquaintances and immediate family. I only wish I could have more kids to replace those. When longevity escape velocity arrives thanks to SENS tech, I’m planning on having ~20 every century.
I would comment or inform on this but the NYT is simply not worth my time…..or subscription. BTW you can’t use such pulp for cat box liners if you don’t even receive the newspaper.
NYT in cat liter boxes has been linked to feline disphoria.
re: the picture at the head of this article, climate-domino-theory , sort of like communism and the bogus domino theory of the 60’s and 70’s
Sun Spot: Maybe the theory has only kicked in recently, although the soshulists are of the Champagne variety (I call them Sham-painers). UN/EU-centred neomarxbrothers have been working its magic in USA, Canada, Australia…., not like dominoes, more like an aggressive mold.
Wealth is an even better population control than the pill –
And what do high GDP countries all have in common?
https://www.eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/figures/correlation-of-per-capita-energy/image_original
The women’s lib movement undoubtedly played a role as well.
I remember when I was in university in the late 1970’s, the women’s centre proclaiming that young women should not become “baby-making machines”.
The dividend of rising wealth is all the changes that we have witnessed.
The pill, human rights, social equality all play out on a stage of rising income and yes energy use.
Increased leisure opportunities and money to spend on it. Power cuts tend to produce a “fertility spike”, so alleviating boredom is probably the main cause.
“alleviating boredom is probably the main cause” Maybe a component but the harsh reality in a poor country is that the more children you have the less chance you’ll die of starvation as a homeless beggar when you are too old to provide for yourself.
I wonder how female income relates to fertility. I guess, but not know, that wealthy and educated women get less children than poor and uneducated. It is the daughter-of-a-reverend paradox. Some highly desirable woman loving children never finds a suitable man, where a man with high income has no problem. Those bastard men.
If the birth control bill caused the drop in child bearing, ours would be the first country in which this relationship has been documented.
pill vs bill
bill allowing pill
FDA approved the pill in 1960
If the only thing that changed in and around 1960 was the approval of the pill, then your correlation might have some relevance.
Extend that chart back another 50 years or so, and you will see that there was nothing special about 1960. It just continued an already existing trend.
There are lots of things that affect the birth rate. The pill probably had some effect. It’s not the only way to control fertility though. The Western European Marriage Pattern is an example whose origins date back hundreds of years.
People didn’t marry and have children if they couldn’t afford them. In that case, fertility is correlated with economic conditions. As an example, lots of people didn’t marry during the hard times of the 1930s. Then came WW2. Then came the baby boom.
The birth rate is also inversely correlated with urbanization. link
You could even argue that the pill actually increased the birth rate over what it would otherwise have been. There are so many stories about children conceived after the mother ‘accidentally’ forgot to take the pill. :-)
MarkW ==> Truthfully, this essay is not about the cause of the post-1960s drop in the birth rate — it is certainly coincidental — meaning that it happened at the same time. You’ll have to call in the Demographers for an analysis of attribution.
If you don’t want people contradicting comments you make, don’t make the comment.
Especially if, as you say, it isn’t relevant to the story you are trying to tell.
We poke fun at this but in this slanted world she might just win the Bob Dylan Nobel in Literature or the “preemptive, just in case” Obama Nobel Peace Prize.
It is not just birth control pills. Abortion has played a big role in the U.S., Japan, Italy, and Germany.
+1
I recommend the pill. Or, educating on pill vs. no pill.
“It may, however, have more to do with the birth-control pill first approved by the FDA in 1960.”
It also has a lot to do with increasing personal wealth and a much lower child mortality rate as people have learned that they no longer need to have six kids in order to have 2-4 of them make it to adulthood.
Then there’s the increasing dependence of the elderly on Social Security and medicare making them less dependent on the extended family to care for them as they age.
True…changing cultural norms…no longer need 10 kids to tend the farm…
But the pill was probably the biggest single factor in lowering our birth rate…followed a decade later by legalized abortion, women now can prevent pregnancies much more easily than in days past and most have access to abortion in case BC fails…
In no country can it be demonstrated that either the pill or abortion had any impact on fertility rates.
When you chart fertility rates over time, the dates for the introduction for either can’t be pin-pointed on the charts.
I think that increased wealth is responsible for more education and other things that divert our brains away from having sex.
We shouldn’t be sending poor countries food – we should be sending them free Iphones and WiFi service.
It’s obviously a small group of true believers who are using “climate change” as a reason to be childless. The same ones I saw on TV actually weeping after Trudeau announced approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. And of course you’re right Kip, they are reacting to climate hype that makes them see climate change whenever they look out the window, rather than the actual climate change, which you need to look at post-adjustment data to perceive it at all, and when you do really get into it, it’s all cyclical anyway.
There was a similar movement back in the late 1960s and early 1970s called Zero Population Growth, that led to a small group of true believers promising not to have kids. It mostly derived its theory from Paul Ehrlich’s predictions of mass starvation by 1986. (Ehrlich is German for “honest, truthful” and I always get a rise out of that; and he;s STILL making the same predictions, just moving the dates)
Also, back in those days, any thinking person who had paid attention to the Cuba Missile Crisis might have had second thoughts about bringing children into a rather insecure looking world. I know I did, but someone fairly close to me “forgot” to take her pill, and that settled the debate. But really, that was a much more tangible threat to the future than climate change.
Someone else I know had her tubes tied for a very specific reason: she would rather have no children than have children and expose them to the possibility of the same kind of sexual abuse that she had gone through.
And now we have a whole class of people that we used to call yuppies, whose child-free lives are so comfortable, that many of them can’t see the point of all the hard work, sleeplessness, loss of freedom to go anywhere at any time etc. etc. These are the ones who are driving the birth rate statistics, and it’s the same all over the developed world. Industrialized countries now depend on immigration to keep their populations stable and keep the age distribution from getting too top-heavy.
“Industrialized countries now depend on immigration to keep their populations stable”
Why not keep the immigrants out and just let our population start shrinking? We certainly do not need “cheap labor” like we did 100 years ago – we have robots. Eventually their countries will catch up and do the same as us. There are many indications that that is already beginning to happen such as in China and India.
Because we need workers to support the growing number of retirees.
Ehrlich has never changed his fundamental beliefs…despite constantly being wrong…I guess eventually something will happen and he can claim he predicted it…
“The battle to feed all of humanity is over. In the 1970s the world will undergo famines–hundreds of millions of people are going to starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now.”
– Paul Ehrlich, The Population Bomb, (New York: Ballentine Books, 1968), p. 13.
“We can be reasonably sure . . . that within the next quarter of a century [by 2000] mankind will be looking elsewhere than in oil wells for its main source of energy.”
– Paul Ehrlich and Anne Ehrlich, The End of Affluence (Rivercity, Mass.: Rivercity Press, 1974, 1975), p. 49.
“As University of California physicist John Holdren has said, it is possible that carbon-dioxide climate-induced famines could kill as many as a billion people before the year 2020.”
– Paul Ehrlich, The Machinery of Nature, Simon & Schuster, New York, 1986, p. 274.
“If I were a gambler, I would take even money that England will not exist in the year 2000.”
– Paul Ehrlich, quoted in Julian Simon, The Ultimate Resource 2, (Princeton: Princeton University Press, 1996), p. 35.
Without even considering the terror that PC-Progressives spread based on the man-made Global Warming apocalypse fable, this lady’s analysis is completely inverted.
She said, “Economic insecurity has been a major factor, but even as the economy recovers, the decline in births continues.”
High income is directly correlated with low birthrates.
Nearly no country with a GDP above about $23,300 per year has a birthrate sufficient to replace its citizens, i.e over 2 children born per woman:
https://www.indexmundi.com/g/correlation.aspx?v1=67&v2=31&y=2004
So, with her logic on income and births exactly inverted, you can assume that the rest of her logic is likely to be similarly inverted.
The proportion of women who would rather have a paid job than be a stay-at-home-with-the-kids mother is going up.
The Pill vs Wealth ==> Just to add to the Birth Rate graph above — going back a bit further:
Here we see a steadily falling birth rate, with a blip of BabyBoomers just after WWII.
Why not cut to the chase and go with this: “Climate change will result in the browning of white societies”. Wait a minute — isn’t that a good thing?
At one time a good tan was considered healthy.
Wait, that’s not the type of browning you were talking about?
People like Ms Maggie deserve all the mockery and derision that can be thrown their way.
With luck, they will melt.
Birth control pill, wealth, postponement of child bearing for the “required” college education, sense of security (note the post war baby boom) and probably other variables all contribute to birth rate. Consider those not bearing children as a way of saving the planet simply a potential cleansing of the gene pool.
Also, just like with rats, crowding also has a negative effect upon birth rates. As we become more “urbanized” birth rates decline.
Good work Kip. Indeed wealth is a better predictor of fertility. Cheap childhood labor was a benefit to subsistence farmers and the legal age for marriage was around 14. Now that education is needed to succeed in the industrialized world, young people forgo marriage and families until 30+, or prefer not having children at all.
But as we are all to familiar with, anything construed as “negative” news will be perverted so as to blame climate change. If it bleeds reads!
according to the Economist magazine the strongest correlation is between women’s education and birth rate.
Strong argument for what we as a society have worked for in the last 150 years among other things.
It is very simple.
Poor people need lots of children to secure their old age.
Wealthy people do not.
A richer world will result in reproduction below replacement rate unless the production of children is incentivised.
Authoritarianism of either left or right results in people becoming poorer and thus exacerbates the problem of overpopulation.
Free peoples with a low level of central direction become richer which will eventually solve the problem of overpopulation.
The left/liberal authoritarian approach is wholly counterproductive.
To paraphrase the NYT author, people who possess the gullible gene intend to have fewer kids.
I’m not seeing the downside here.