NYT’s Maggie Astor @MaggieAstor misdirects the Arrow of Cause

Guest Essay by Kip Hansen

In today’s New York Times, Maggie Astor, writing on behalf of the Climate Section’s editorial narrative, manages the incredible cognitive gymnastics trick of turning a story 180 degrees around, totally misdirecting the arrow of cause-and-effect.

It is really very nicely done and is a fine illustration of just how deeply personal and cultural bias can penetrate into even a well-trained intelligent mind.

The story is “No Children Because of Climate Change? Some People Are Considering It”. Our intrepid NY Times journalist gets her examples from a radical anti-fossil-fuel group called Conceivable Future, “an organization that highlights how climate change is limiting reproductive choices.” Their rant is that Climate Change will be so bad that they (some people) are reluctant to bring new children into the world and they demand Reproductive Justice. You get the idea.

Using anecdotes from Conceivable Future, Maggie Astor tells us that it is Climate Change that is causing this horrible, unconscionable result — young people are too worried about climate change to have children — or in some cases, having extra children because of climate change (really…read the story).

Maggie is careful to give the facts:

Just in case we might apply critical thinking skills and dismiss this idea, Maggie Astor (or her editors…) explains: “The birthrate in the United States, which has been falling for a decade, reached a new low in 2016. Economic insecurity has been a major factor, but even as the economy recovers, the decline in births continues.” Well, that is certainly a very small part of the truth — the large truth is:

Somehow, I don’t think that worries about shoreline flooding and forest fires caused by climate change have been causing this long-term drop in the birthrate. It may, however, have more to do with the birth-control pill first approved by the FDA in 1960.

ADDED: (from comment by “The Original Mike M”)

Wealth is an even better population control than the pill –



And what do high GDP countries all have in common?

https://www.eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/figures/correlation-of-per-capita-energy/image_original

The hypocrisy that undergirds this story is, to me, simply astonishing.

Maggie Astor, in her cognitively impaired state, directs the arrow of cause at the idea of future of Climate Change — rather than at those spreading a sense of doom and alarm that is far from justifiable by reality. Ms. Astor is one of those responsible.

I maintain that it is rather the case that the endless streams of overblown Climate Alarmism is having harmful effects on the general public, to the point of the commission of one of the greatest crimes possible — I will quote Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan:

You’ve thrown the worst fear

That can ever be hurled

Fear to bring children

Into the world

For threatening my baby

Unborn and unnamed

You ain’t worth the blood

That runs in your veins

# # # # #

Author’s Comment Policy:

You know it by now — I’m happy to answer your questions and discuss the topic of the essay above. In writing it, I found I was more emotional about this than I originally thought. I beg your indulgence.

Note: Please don’t drag in Dylan’s solution to the Masters of War as a solution for Climate Alarmists. I don’t and I won’t allow it here.

If you want me to respond specifically, begin your comment with “Kip …”

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

