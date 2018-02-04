YouTube to start labeling certain videos to combat propaganda -PBS cries foul

YouTube announced Friday it will start flagging videos published by organizations that receive government funding.
Viewers will be able to see labels on videos from government-funded outlets above the video’s title on the page.
“News is an important and growing vertical for us and we want to be sure to get it right, helping to grow news and support news publishers on YouTube in a responsible way,” YouTube News senior product manager Geoff Samek said.
“This notice on publishers receiving public or government funding, though still in its early stages, not only carries forward our work in this area through 2017, but represents one of many more steps we will take throughout 2018 to improve how we deliver news content on YouTube.”
The move comes after online tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter received backlash on Capitol Hill for their handling of Russian propaganda in the 2016 presidential election.
The social media giants have been criticized by lawmakers for not revealing the extent of Russian activity on their platform meant to influence the election.
Despite YouTube’s efforts to combat the negative use of state media, U.S. broadcaster PBS has lashed out at the move.
“Labeling PBS a ‘publicly funded broadcaster’ is both vague and misleading,” a PBS spokesman said in a statement to The Washington Post.
“PBS and its member stations receive a small percentage of funding from the federal government; the majority of funding comes from private donations. More importantly, PBS is an independent, private, not-for-profit corporation, not a state broadcaster. YouTube’s proposed labeling could wrongly imply that the government has influence over PBS content, which is prohibited by statute. If YouTube’s intent is to create clarity and better understanding, this is a step in the wrong direction.”
Via The Hill Here is the announcement in full from YouTube:
Greater transparency for users around news broadcasters
Friday, February 2, 2018
A big goal for us in 2018 is to provide greater transparency across the board to our community of creators, advertisers, and viewers. In one small step towards that commitment, today we will start rolling out notices below videos uploaded by news broadcasters that receive some level of government or public funding. Our goal is to equip users with additional information to help them better understand the sources of news content that they choose to watch on YouTube.
We’re rolling out this feature to viewers in the U.S. for now, and we don’t expect it to be perfect. Users and publishers can give us feedback through the “send feedback” form. We plan to improve and expand the feature over time.
The notice will appear below the video, but above the video’s title, and include a link to Wikipedia so viewers can learn more about the news broadcaster. (see example below)
News is an important and growing vertical for us and we want to be sure to get it right, helping to grow news and support news publishers on YouTube in a responsible way. This work follows a series of changes we made throughout 2017 to better surface authoritative news content. In 2017, we launched a “Breaking News” shelf on the home page to prominently surface news after a major event and a “Top News” shelf in YouTube search results to highlight news from authoritative sources for news-related queries.
This notice on publishers receiving public or government funding, though still in its early stages, not only carries forward our work in this area through 2017, but represents one of many more steps we will take throughout 2018 to improve how we deliver news content on YouTube.
Geoff Samek, Senior Product Manager YouTube News, recently watched “The Oxford comma’s unlikely origin.”
I find it hilarious that PBS objects to being labeled as being “funded in whole or in part by the American government”. The entity was created by an act of congress according to Wikipedia (based on the CPB financial reports):
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is an American privately owned non-profit corporation created in 1967 by an act of the United States Congress and funded by the federal government to promote and help support public broadcasting.
The CPB’s annual budget is composed almost entirely of an annual appropriation from Congress plus interest on those funds. 95 per cent of the corporation’s appropriation goes directly to content development, community services, and other local station and system needs.[8]
For fiscal year 2014, its appropriation was US$445.5 million, including $500,000 in interest earned. The distribution of these funds was as follows:[9]
- $222.78M for direct grants to local public television stations;
- $74.63M for television programming grants;
- $69.31M for direct grants to local public radio stations;
- $26.67M for PBS support;
- $22.84M for grants for radio programming and national program production and acquisition;
- $22.25M for CPB administrative costs;
- $7.00M for the Radio Program Fund.
Public broadcasting stations are funded by a combination of private donations from listeners and viewers, foundations and corporations. Funding for public television comes in roughly equal parts from government (at all levels) and the private sector.
PBS doesn’t seem to get the “funded in whole or in part by the American government” part. If YouTube makes an exception for their caterwauling “No fair!” then the whole YouTube labeling program will be moot.
One wonders if this labeling will extend to government funded climate propaganda. Surely things like this from PBS will be labeled on YouTube. But what about NOAA, NSIDC, and NASA GISS videos? One can only hope.
23 thoughts on “YouTube to start labeling certain videos to combat propaganda -PBS cries foul”
PBS is right. They aren’t a government broadcaster. They are a leftist Democrat broadcaster.
Wait for it. Our friend Katharine Hayhoe will jump on this protest bandwagon.
PBS Digital Studios
“Global Weirding with Katharine Hayhoe”
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi6RkdaEqgRVKi3AzidF4ow
I watched one of Hayhoe’s videos (couldn’t get the one posted because of “errors”). What kind of label should be used for this? Government supported? Fake news? Sound Science? Sounds like Science?
This is a good idea. The general public should always be informed of any organization being supported with government funds. If outfits like PBS are concerned about being misrepresented simply publish their accounts showing clearly what percentage comes from government funding.
All BBC programs should be labelled as such too.
But no doubt they will claim to be an independent corporation that just happens to be funded by an hypothecated tax.
By its’ nature government funding is political and any should be labeled as such. Biased reporting shouldn’t receive any government funding unless opposing views are funded and offered with the same availability.
Delete command, has some proper meaning, to a degree, in PC’s, personal digital devices, to an extent, but no so much when internet nodes, and internet servers considered…
Nothing is really and actually deleted in the Internet…:)
cheers
PBS/NPR may not consider themselves government broadcaster but as Mr. Leghorn states they are a leftist Democrat broadcaster. They represent more in the deep state of the government. Every so often I try to listen to NPR to see if the bias has changed. I recently did that. No change. They treat our favorite subject man-made climate change as a given and no skepticism presented. You can tell their disdain for President Trump and his supporters. Of course with high brow voices and opinions.
On one broadcast they were discussing how President Trump attending and speaking at the World Economic Forum was unique in that the foreign leaders would have to manage the President as opposed to respecting him. That President Obama was such a great world leader and it would be hard for a man like President Trump to live up to the Obama high standards. Not much bias there.
Simple solution to their angst – defund them. They don’t need government funding anyway.
Exactly my thoughts. If PBS is so sure that “a small percentage of [its] funding [comes] from the federal government”, then why don’t they just cut off that funding and function entirely on investments and donations from people and companies?
Boy does PBS cry to high heaven when anyone mentions removing govt funding.
Hmmmm….
The Propaganda Broadcast System objects to being identified as a government funded propaganda source?
I’m shocked, SHOCKED I tell you!!
Is PBS trying to make a joke?
Whether it is prohibited by statute or not, the government DOES have influence over PBS content. Everyone at PBS is aware that if they provide content that upsets the wrong person/people in the government they could see their funding reduced. And conversely, if they produce content that the right people in government like they could see a funding increase. It is a fact of life.
Every group that exists on funding from outside sources makes content decisions based on the perceived biases of those funding sources lest the sources find other groups to fund that are better aligned with their beliefs/objectives.
Suzy Orman.
PBS is so important that it has to be funded with tax dollars and they constantly run her infomercial
When you try to push your ‘Russians are influencing the election’ meme, and the result is all your Fake News outlets get labeled as propaganda.
Feels like winning
^¿^
Sounds like a good start.
Next, how about putting the percentage of funds received from government on charity videos given Oxfam’s latest tirade against capitalism?
It’s better all-round, to do it the way Anthony Watts does it, with his own WattsUpWithThat site.
It’s better to keep content-curation and communications on private websites.
Ultimately, under the Social Media model, nobody will know how to use the Internet, other than by providing YouTube and FaceBook and Twitter et al with free content. These businesses will remain useful, but we should beware of them becoming the be-all & end-all … which yeah-huh is their explicit goal.
It’s work to manage Content, and communications. Websites require some modest expertise to begin, and in more-advanced forms & applications, quite a bit more expertise yet.
But … both storage and delivery improve constantly, while the cost drops. The main input, becomes (mental) sweat-equity.
Web-literacy can be seen as similar to other forms of non-negotiable literacy. Make the effort, or fall to the evolutionary wayside.
I am all for defunding PBS. You cannot have a government funded program that remains unbiased – they always seem to drift to the left in democracies. So defund them, unless they stick to non-political subjects.
Please! Label all news with labels on how they were paid for. Information is good.
Of course, now the ones with the agendas will just figure out how to obscure even this basic information through shell companies.
Be careful what you wish for. Virtually every college accepts funding in terms of government backed loans, state tuition support, Pell grants and most importantly, research grants. Along with labeling stuff from Michael Mann would be stuff from Roy Spencer both of whom are supported “in whole or in part” by various levels of government.
With the exception of Hillsdale College there are no university programs or professors that are not supported either directly or indirectly by the government. Since even Hillsdale is a tax-exempt non-profit they too could be considered government supported.
Who would be left without the government support label? Billionaires like Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and, of course, Donald Trump and the Koch brothers.
Since Google cooperates with the governments of every country in which they provide web searches, wouldn’t they also be considered beneficiaries of government actions? They are constantly pressured by European governments to ban certain sites. Should Google, the owners of YouTube, be obligated to name all of the regions where a given video is banned? “This video is not available in Russia, China or California”.
At what point can it be said that a given entity is free from government control?
Facebook etc. should no more be censoring content than should Western Telegraph or the phone company. They should be common carriers with no responsibility for what people post. If people post illegal stuff, then it’s they that the cops should go after.
There’s evidence that Facebook, Twitter, et al. suppress conservative news. link
My favorite common carrier example is the Sintaluta case. The railways were only shipping wheat for the big grain companies. Farmers or farmer organizations couldn’t get cars. That meant the grain companies could stick it to the farmers, which they did.
The governments and courts forced the railways to be common carriers and accept everyone’s traffic on a first come first served basis.
Private property and fairness are sometimes in conflict. A society that can’t balance things like that is doomed.
This could well be a step in the right direction – making more metainformation available so that people can better make up their own minds. But it isn’t only governments that fund propaganda. We should also know who receives funding from – for example – George Soros, the Koch brothers, Greenpeace, Exxon, WWF, Industry organisations, Trades Unions, etc, etc. And then we need to know who has NOT received funding from – for example – Exxon – when repeated claims are made that they have.
The reality in the end is that societies will have to rely on people’s ability to detect propaganda, or at least be level-headed and sceptical enough not to destroy their society because of it. With religious and environmentalist fundamentalism having so much influence now, it’s becoming rather difficult to be optimistic. How ironic is it that opposition to pessimism can make one pessimistic.
” YouTube’s proposed labeling could wrongly imply that the government has influence over PBS content, which is prohibited by statute.” Could have fooled me. They are so controlled by the alt-leftist agenda that they remind me of the old RFE/radio moscow/OPS halcyon days of radio propaganda. Be it politics, economics, climate change, foreign affairs or whatever else look not to Public Broadcasting for truth. They are clearly “assets” under Project Mockingbird.