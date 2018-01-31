The UN Wants Your Input, Providing You Support Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The UN appears to be worried they are becoming detached from the real world, so they have created a climate “safe space” for enthusiasts to contribute their ideas for encouraging climate action.
UN makes open call for ideas on fighting climate change
A new portal poses three pressing climate questions, with governments to take part in open talks with those who present answers in May
Researchers, campaigners, business leaders and members of the public have an unprecedented chance to influence UN climate talks in 2018.
In a radical opening up of the process, groups and individuals will present their ideas on climate action directly to government representatives during a meeting in Bonn this May.
The plans are led by Fiji, which holds the rotating presidency of the talks. They draw on Pacific “talanoa” storytelling traditions in a bid to make the process more inclusive.
In an exclusive interview, Fiji’s chief climate diplomat Nazhat Shameem Khan told Climate Home News that one of the major criticisms of the UN process was the lack of connection between those taking action and the UN diplomats.
“Dialogue is the way to start to bridge that gap, both philosophically and substantively,” said Shameem Khan.
Fiji’s concept for the May meeting is unusual in the extent to which it brings the two worlds together. There are to be three working groups to address the questions:
- Where are we?
- Where do we want to go?
- How do we get there?
At UN climate talks in Bonn in November, one negotiator told Climate Home News: “In here, we are becoming detached from the real world.”
The Talanoa mandate on the UN portal website is bureaucratic gibberish;
The Conference of the Parties, by its decision 1/CP.21, paragraph 20, decided to convene a facilitative dialogue among Parties in 2018 to take stock of the collective efforts of Parties in relation to progress towards the long-term goal referred to in Article 4, paragraph 1, of the Agreement and to inform the preparation of nationally determined contributions pursuant to Article 4, paragraph 8, of the Agreement. At COP23, the Talanoa Dialogue was launched, to start in January 2018.
In accordance with decision 1/CP.23, paragraph 16, the efforts of Parties in relation to action and support in the pre-2020 period will also be considered as an element of the Talanoa Dialogue. Further information on the pre-2020 implementation and ambition are available here.
The UNFCCC site makes the purpose of Talanoa a little clearer;
“Talanoa is a traditional word used in Fiji and across the Pacific to reflect a process of inclusive, participatory and transparent dialogue. The purpose of Talanoa is to share stories, build empathy and to make wise decisions for the collective good. The process of Talanoa involves the sharing of ideas, skills and experience through storytelling.
During the process, participants build trust and advance knowledge through empathy and understanding. Blaming others and making critical observations are inconsistent with building mutual trust and respect, and therefore inconsistent with the Talanoa concept. Talanoa fosters stability and inclusiveness in dialogue, by creating a safe space that embraces mutual respect for a platform for decision making for a greater good.”
I suspect contributions like “climate action is a useless waste of money” would be rejected as it is a “critical observation”, whereas a heart rending story of how climate change killed your pet goldfish by triggering an algal bloom in your homeopathic fish tank might get star billing at the Bonn conference in May, maybe even free tickets to attend the conference.
FANTASTIC!!!! Couldn’t make it up!
British readers will recognise this kind of self-serving, pseudo-intellectual, virtue-signalling bullshit from the wonderful parody series of the BBC called W1A and its predecessor (same writers and some actors) about the London Olympics, called 2012. These feature the appointment of such essential employees as “Director of Legacy”, “Director of Sustainability” and “Director of Better” and other roles created out of “reimagining” management structures.
More please. Who needs comedians when we have these sorts of idiots publicly making fool of themselves with such earnest twaddle.
How about this?
AGW is a hoax in as far as it claims it has a solution to an imminent problem.
That solution assumes the ultimate cause of this imminent problem but doesn’t include addressing this imminent problem directly, only indirectly through limiting the assumed cause íf the assumed cause is the ultimate cause at all.
If the assumed cause is not the cause at all, we still sit with the imminent problem because we haven’t focused any funding on dealing with it directly e.g. mitigation strategies for sea level rise, floods, droughts, hurricanes, etc, etc.
If the precautionary principle is anything to go by, then dealing with this imminent problem directly should be Plan A, and indirectly, Plan B.
All we’re doing now is “Going Green” but we’re not preparing for any Climate Change.
May I quote the great Peter Green in the song “Oh Well”.
“…. don’t ask me what I think of you
I might not give the answer that you want me to… “
Where do we want to go?
The next exotic COP location.
How do we get there?
By business class air travel at public expense.
Where are we? Here
Where do we want to go? There
How do we get there? By car
“At UN climate talks in Bonn in November, one negotiator told Climate Home News: “In here, we are becoming detached from the real world.”
Hey, ain’t that the truth!
The UN Charter should have forbidden this kind of overreach, in which the UN goes above the heads of govt and appeals to “the (right-on) people”. Questions should be asked about the funding for the UN’s World Govt activities.
“In here, we are becoming detached from the real world.”
“Becoming”? Poor deluded fellow. The UN and its climate cotillion has been detached from the real world for decades. They live in a make-believe world, pretending to solve a make-believe problem. And now, in desperation, they want people to share their feewings about their make-believe world, but only if they Believe.
It is laughably pathetic.
Here is my input for the IPCC:
How to Discuss Global Warming with a “Climate Alarmist.” Scientific Talking Points to Win the Debate.
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2017/01/16/how-to-discuss-global-warming-with-a-climate-alarmist-scientific-talking-points-to-win-the-debate/
How Do You Know Climate Alarmists Are Lying? Their Lips Are Moving
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/01/13/how-do-you-know-a-climate-alarmist-is-lying-their-lips-are-moving/
Idea #1: Personal re-breathers will recycle CO2 into carbon-based white-wash to smear over one’s face which should then be turned toward the sun to increase the earth’s albedo.
I think we all have a wonderful opportunity here to provide some valuable input. We should all submit stories of how our lives have improved due to the modest climate change that’s been observed. “I’m a farmer, and my crop yields have steadily increased as carbon dioxide levels have increased and the growing season has lengthened.” As long as you keep it positive, how can they reject it? (heh heh)
I thgink they’ve seen the real world. Becoming detached is no accident!
The only thing they need to discuss is the cost differential between mitigating Climate Change and adapting to Climate Change.
Since everything in this world boils down to money the best thing they can do is take the cheapest option.