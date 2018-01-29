People like Bill McKibben of 350.org make a big deal out of the “successes” of carbon divestment, where the 350.org organization
bullies convinces some hapless organization to divest from coal and petroleum stocks in investment portfolios. Besides the fact that this has no real impact, since when one person or group “divests”, another one buys the shares up, this graph shows why 350.org, Sierra Club, Greenpeace, NRDC, and the whole lot of climate campaigners are just practicing an exercise in futility.
Dr. Roger Pielke writes on Twitter:
I’m preparing some slides for an upcoming talk (on climate policy, yowza!). The attached is an effort to show in a readily understandable way the mind-bending scale of the energy challenge associated with deep decarbonization. What do you think?
This graph of global fossil fuel consumption tells the true story: green efforts to reduce fossil fuel use have not succeed with any impact at all. With a 57% increase in fossil fuel use since 1992, their efforts have been completely without effect.
Be sure to save this post URL and share it widely to those that think they have “made a difference”.
22 thoughts on “Illustrating the failure of the climate movement – in one graph”
But,but,but I recycle!
Well you’re OK then.
You are also OK if your a vegan.
Me too! And I really, really, really, really^infinity care about the planet.
The drastic reduction of fossil fuel consumption requires drastic means.
Do you know what country/region/continent is responsible for the increase of fossil fuel usage you depict in your graph?
Well, the US and Europe have been near-constant in fossil fuel use in the past few years. Not a zero growth, but very little increase. Guess that leaves the people on earth who did NOT have reliable energy supplies before 1993-2003-2013 timeframes now being able to enjoy better lives …..
Well, the green effort has not been “completely” without effect: http://joannenova.com.au/2018/01/melbourne-42000-homes-in-dark-no-fans-left-at-kmart-power-outages-due-to-secret-air-conditioners/
Put your money where your mouth is Greenies..Never going to happen…
“With a 57% increase in fossil fuel use since 1992, their efforts have been completely without effect.”
Don’t be so harsh, A. !!
It would have been a 58% increase without the trillions of dollar sunk into green investor pockets and hidden accounts.
1992 is the year the UNFCCC was established. What have they accomplished since 1992? Green groups will simply point a finger at the UN.
Is the “equivalent” that the “e” stands for in “mtoe” energy-equivalent, or CO2-emission-equivalent? Because they aren’t the same.
All of the energy produced by burning coal is from oxidizing carbon (making CO2). But only a portion of the energy produced by burning natural gas (CH4) is oxidizing carbon (making CO2), with the remainder (nearly half) being produced by oxidizing hydrogen (making H2O).
A trend of fossil fuel consumption vs life expectancy would be interesting.
Let’s show that the argument against cheap energy is a call for killing.
Funny you should ask!
The UN, talking out of both sides of it’s mouth, actually forecasts better than ever life expectancy rates at every opportunity, even in the face of the UNIPCC regular mantra of”climate catastrophe”….
https://esa.un.org/unpd/wpp/Graphs/
I just sent a tweet to Leonardo DiCaprio, telling him to stop using his huge yacht so much. So, I’ve done my part.
that’s a half credit only. You’ll get the other half when you tweet the Incovenient Hypocrite himself. Since he did invent the internet.
That graph needs some Karlization or similar adjustments.
Nice of Roger to so politely call it the era of “climate diplomacy” though.
1992 + diplomacy = UNFCCC
UNFCCCP
you need to edit succeed to read succeeded sorry volunteer editor here. nice graph.
You need to use some capitals, and more punctuation.
Volunteer volunteer editor editor….
Add another chart showing how little impact all of the investment in “renewables” has had on global temperatures.
The chart indicates how absurd the task is if “renewables” are the mechanism.