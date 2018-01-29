Illustrating the failure of the climate movement – in one graph

/ 1 hour ago January 29, 2018

People like Bill McKibben of 350.org make a big deal out of the “successes” of carbon divestment, where the 350.org organization bullies convinces some hapless organization to divest from coal and petroleum stocks in investment portfolios. Besides the fact that this has no real impact, since when one person or group “divests”, another one buys the shares up, this graph shows why 350.org, Sierra Club, Greenpeace, NRDC, and the whole lot of climate campaigners are just practicing an exercise in futility.

Dr. Roger Pielke writes on Twitter:

I’m preparing some slides for an upcoming talk (on climate policy, yowza!). The attached is an effort to show in a readily understandable way the mind-bending scale of the energy challenge associated with deep decarbonization. What do you think?

This graph of global fossil fuel consumption tells the true story: green efforts to reduce fossil fuel use have not succeed with any impact at all. With a 57% increase in fossil fuel use since 1992, their efforts have been completely without effect.

Be sure to save this post URL and share it widely to those that think they have “made a difference”.

22 thoughts on “Illustrating the failure of the climate movement – in one graph

  3. Do you know what country/region/continent is responsible for the increase of fossil fuel usage you depict in your graph?

    Reply

    • Well, the US and Europe have been near-constant in fossil fuel use in the past few years. Not a zero growth, but very little increase. Guess that leaves the people on earth who did NOT have reliable energy supplies before 1993-2003-2013 timeframes now being able to enjoy better lives …..

      Reply

  6. “With a 57% increase in fossil fuel use since 1992, their efforts have been completely without effect.”

    Don’t be so harsh, A. !!

    It would have been a 58% increase without the trillions of dollar sunk into green investor pockets and hidden accounts.

    Reply

    • 1992 is the year the UNFCCC was established. What have they accomplished since 1992? Green groups will simply point a finger at the UN.

      Reply

  7. Is the “equivalent” that the “e” stands for in “mtoe” energy-equivalent, or CO2-emission-equivalent? Because they aren’t the same.

    All of the energy produced by burning coal is from oxidizing carbon (making CO2). But only a portion of the energy produced by burning natural gas (CH4) is oxidizing carbon (making CO2), with the remainder (nearly half) being produced by oxidizing hydrogen (making H2O).

    Reply

  8. A trend of fossil fuel consumption vs life expectancy would be interesting.

    Let’s show that the argument against cheap energy is a call for killing.

    Reply

    • that’s a half credit only. You’ll get the other half when you tweet the Incovenient Hypocrite himself. Since he did invent the internet.

      Reply

  10. That graph needs some Karlization or similar adjustments.

    Nice of Roger to so politely call it the era of “climate diplomacy” though.

    Reply

