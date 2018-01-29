Why 2017’s “Third Warmest Year on Record” is a Yawner

Guest essay by
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) press release headline January 18 was blunt: “NOAA: 2017 was 3rd warmest year on record for the globe.” The tagline that followed made the inference obligatory for all climate alarmists: “NOAA, NASA scientists confirm Earth’s long-term warming trend continues” (emphasis added).
The New York Times trumpeted, “2017 Was One of the Hottest Years on Record,” adding, “Scientists at NASA on Thursday ranked last year as the second-warmest year since reliable record-keeping began in 1880, trailing only 2016. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which uses a different analytical method, ranked it third, behind 2016 and 2015.”
The UK Guardian likewise proclaimed, “2017 was the hottest year on record without an El Niño, thanks to global warming.”
Similar headlines appeared around the world.
Even notorious “climate skeptics” Roy W. Spencer (a Cornwall Alliance Senior Fellow) and John R. Christy, at the University of Alabama, who archive temperature data from satellites for NASA, reported, “2017 Third Warmest in the 39-Year Satellite Record.”
So, the debate over dangerous manmade global warming is over, and the alarmists have won.
At least, that’s what the alarmists want you to believe.
But that’s what they’ve been claiming for nearly 30 years, and the debate continues. One wonders whether the facts can really bear the weight alarmists put on them.
The first thing to note is that the differences in “global average temperature” are way too small to have any significant impact on any ecosystem, let alone the welfare of human beings, who are far better than most other life forms at adapting to their environment and—much more importantly—modifying it to suit their needs.
Take a good look at this graph of the UAH satellite monthly data from 1979–2017:
The blue circles represent the departure from the 1981–2010 global lower troposphere (largest part of the atmosphere and supposedly most susceptible to CO2-driven warming) average temperature for every month from December 1979–December 2017. The red line represents the running, centered 13-month average.
Take careful note of the scale on the vertical axis—running from -0.7˚C to +0.9˚C, a total span of 1.6˚C (~2.9˚F). Over the 39 years, the greatest negative departure from the 1981–2010 average was one month in 1985, at about 0.51˚C below, while the greatest positive departure was one month in 2016, at about 0.88˚C above, for a total spread of about 1.39˚C.
Now peer at that red line a bit—the one showing the running, centered 13-month average. The biggest difference is between one month in 1983, at about 0.35˚C below average, and one month in 2016, at about +0.5˚C above average—a spread of about 0.85˚C (about 1.1˚F).
The raw data behind that graph, which Spencer provided to me, show that 1985 was the coolest year, at 0.36˚C below the 1981–2010 average, while 2016 was the warmest, at 0.511˚C above it. That’s a total spread of 0.871˚C (~1.57˚F).
Now consider this graph, by retired atmospheric physicist and MIT Professor of Meteorology Richard Lindzen, showing actual low and high temperatures (in ˚F) for Boston, MA for each day from February 9 to March 11, 2013 (blue bars), the climatological range of temperatures for that date (dark gray bars), and the record low to record high temperatures for that date (light gray bars).
As you can see, the actual temperature spread in Boston on any given day in that period of 2013 ranged from perhaps 2˚ (February 27) to about 25˚ (February 11), and an eyeball-estimated average spread would seem to be around 10˚ to 15˚. For the last day shown, March 11, 2013, the record low was 9˚ (in 1939) and the record high 67˚ (in 1990). And the record low for the whole 31-day period over the past 175 years was about -18˚, while the record high was about 72˚.
What should immediately jump out at you is that the smallest low-to-high spread for a single day, about 2˚F (1.11˚C) is about one-fourth larger, and the average low-to-high spread for a single day (~5.6˚C to ~8.3˚C) is about 6 to 10 times larger, than the total spread between the warmest and coolest years for the globe (0.871˚C).
Oh, and what about that red line in Lindzen’s graph? Its thickness depicts the total increase in global average temperature over the past 175 years—roughly equal to the smallest one-day temperature differential in Boston from February 9–March 11, 2013, about one-fifth to one-eighth of the average one-day differential, and about one twenty-fifth of the largest.
Yet Bostonians survive.
But does the fact that, according to the UAH satellite data, 16 out of the 20 warmest years in the satellite record (which, remember, goes back only to 1979) have occurred in the last 17 years? Doesn’t that show that, as NOAA put it, “Earth’s long-term warming trend continues”?
Not at all. Look again at the red line in the UAH graph. It’s clear that there has been no significant warming trend since 1998. As Lindzen put it:
The emphasis on “warmest years on record” appears to have been a response to the observation that the warming episode from about 1978 to 1998 appeared to have ceased and temperatures have remained almost constant since 1998. Of course, if 1998 was the hottest year on record, all the subsequent years will also be among the hottest years on record, since the temperature leveled off at that year and continued into the subsequent years—all of which are now as hot as the record year of 1998. None of this contradicts the fact that the warming (i.e., the increase of temperature) has ceased.
Another thing: according to Christy (personal communication through Spencer), the margin of error for the estimates of annual global average temperature for the satellite estimates is 0.1˚C.
With that in mind, the difference between any given year and the next-warmest in the satellite record exceeded the margin of error in only one case: 1998 (second-warmest in the record) was 0.107˚C warmer than 2017 (third-warmest).
The difference between 2016 (the warmest year) and 1998 was only 0.028˚C, or about three-tenths of the margin of error. In other words, we don’t know whether 2016 or 1998 was warmer. The fourth- and fifth-warmest years (2010 and 2015) are also within the margin of error from each other.
One has to go from the sixth-warmest year (2002) to the twelfth-warmest (2001) to get a gap that exceeds the margin of error again; i.e., we don’t know which of 2002, 2005, 2003, 2014, 2007, 2013, or 2001 was actually the sixth—or the twelfth—warmest year, or anything in between.
All that makes it pretty clear that global temperature has plateaued over the last twenty years. We simply don’t know whether “Earth’s long-term warming trend” stopped in 1998, will resume sometime, or will reverse and turn into a cooling trend.
This isn’t even to broach the question of what caused the warming from 1880 the present—or, rather, as shown in this graph by NOAA of global land and ocean surface temperature anomalies (which, unlike satellite data, are subject to great doubt because of spatial distribution, measuring station dropouts, homogenization methods, and other problems), the cooling from about 1880–1910, the warming from about 1910–1945, the cooling from about 1945–1975, the warming from about 1975–1998, and the plateau from about 1998–2015. (We do have a pretty good idea what caused the warming of 2015–2016 and into 2017: an extraordinarily strong El Niño, similar to the one that made 1998 so warm.)
Climate alarmists routinely attribute the warming to increasing atmospheric CO2 concentration, as suggested in this graph from Climate Central:
At first glance, the CO2/temperature anomaly fit seems pretty good. But closer examination, especially if you look back again to the UAH graph above, recognizes that CO2 was rising while temperature fell from about 1880–2010 and from about 1945–1975 and rose even faster during the plateau from about 1998–2015. That suggests that CO2 is at least not the sole driver, and possibly not the main driver, of the net warming over the 137-year period.
And as it happens, research by John Christy, Joseph D’Aleo, and James Wallace found that solar, volcanic, and ocean current variations could explain all the observed global temperature variations, leaving none to attribute to CO2.
So don’t be frightened by the headlines. Look behind them, and you’ll see something quite different.
29 thoughts on “Why 2017’s “Third Warmest Year on Record” is a Yawner”
I’m just thankful the global temperature isn’t falling. The warming over my lifetime has been beneficial and so has the increased CO2. I would hate to see climate actually threatening to freeze and starve much of humanity.
“The difference between 2016 (the warmest year) and 1998 was only 0.028˚C”
So, if we fixate only on just the ‘hottest’ years – as the Gang does – and pretend there is such a thing as a ‘Global Average Temperature’ and that these numbers are actually accurate, I see a 0.028 C rise over almost two decades, or about 0.015 C per decade during a period of relatively massive CO2 emissions.
Pretty scary.
“Now peer at that red line a bit”
I did. Is that the same as the peer review that so much CAGW ‘science’ is based on?
The temperature also swings wildly between day and night during those same warmest ever years. The plants and animals wouldn’t even be able to detect that tiny change. Those areas that don’t have the daily swing will be the only real effect such as the poles. I think even the CAGW crowd have worked that out and that is why the message has changed to increases in extreme weather which is a much harder argument and lots of hiding place argument they can conjure up.
Right you are LdB. By the old standards most if not all measures of ‘extreme’ weather have declined. Most inconvenient. But of course they can now detect smaller tornados or storms far out in the ocean, etc. to fudge their statistics, so they do. Plus the dollar costs of storms – ignoring any and all new buildings, etc. in their path.
Any day I’m expecting this headline: New Research Shows Climate Change Causes More Clouds Shaped Like Putin. Or something like that.
I really can’t take any of this seriously anymore. But it is fun to laugh at.
If one climate data point is thirty years, then 1987 to 2017 is one climate data point. And according to the UAH graph the climate temperature of the globe has warmed approx. 0.25 degrees C during this time period. You would need a microscope to see that on my thermometer. Personally I think 30 years is WAY too short to determine permanent climate shifts. When it starts raining in Namibia during summer for 50 years straight then I might consider it real climate change. This is all just weather oscillations to me. All this talk of warmest year, coldest year is pretty meaningless and proves pretty much nothing. Eg; we had our wettest day for 15 years (or something) yesterday = big deal!
Nice work though Calvin!
The bovine fecal matter collects deeper each year.
So, you’re saying 2017 was a “tipping point” for cooling ?
And nearly all of that “record warmth” in 2017 was in the Arctic region in the middle of winter…
While many places in the NH freeze their proverbial butts off. !!!
How TERRIFYING………… everybody PANIC !!!
(and send money)
“nearly all of that “record warmth” in 2017 was in the Arctic region in the middle of winter…”
Where they have almost no actual data.
There seems to be a correlation between higher temperatures and fewer thermometers – and it has, apparently, become warmer – I mean hotter – after the number of weather stations was reduced.
Maybe more thermometers are needed to battle The Warming. Do it for the children.
The Arctic sea ice is tracking well below it’s normal levels for winter (it’s lowest ever recorded) so you could say the data is likely correct. I am surprised all the Griff there will be no Arctic sea ice lunatics haven’t come out yet.
“well below it’s normal levels for winter”
NO, Its normal level for the Holocene is MUCH LOWER than now.
Sure its tracking lower than the late 1970s and the similar extent of the LIA,
…. but that is nothing but a beneficial recovery from the EXTREME HIGH LEVEL of 38 years ago..
From the article: “Even notorious “climate skeptics” Roy W. Spencer (a Cornwall Alliance Senior Fellow) and John R. Christy, at the University of Alabama, who archive temperature data from satellites for NASA, reported, “2017 Third Warmest in the 39-Year Satellite Record.”
NASA and NOAA claim 2015, 2016, and 2017 are the hottest three years. UAH shows 1998, 2016, 2017 as the hottest years.
NASA and NOAA have disappeared the 1998 heat from the surface temperature charts right in front of our eyes, over the last few years, and turned 1998 into an unremarkable year.
NASA/NOAA show strong warming from 1980-1997, and from 2001 -2015.
Satellites show NONE.
“Satellites show NONE.”
RSS TLT V4:
Jan 1980-Dec 1997: 1.15°C/Century
Jan 2001-Dec 2015: 0.673°C/Century
UAH V5.6
Jan 1980-Dec 1997: 0.394°C/Century
Jan 2001-Dec 2015: 0.987°C/Century
ROFLAMO.. you will try every bit of disinformation you can muster won’t you Nick.
UAH 6.0 is current
1980-1998, no warming
2001-2015 no warming
RSS V3.3 is the one UNMOLESTED by AGW ideology (poor Carl finally succumbed to anti-science pressure)
1980-1997 no warming
2001 -2015 no warming
So you can get any result you like by picking versions. Hardly convincing that “Satellites show NONE.”. It seems they’ll show whatever you want them to show.
Nice EMPTY comment , Nick
They show NO WARMING during the period between El Ninos.
Get over it,.
Since there hasn’t been ANY statistically significant global warming between June 1996 and June 2015 (UAH data–excluding for the 2015/16 Super El Nino spike), Leftists have been relegated to ranking years, to avoid discussing decreasing decadal warming trends:
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6-land/from:1996.6/to:2015.7/plot/uah6/from:1996.6/to:2015.7/trend/plot/esrl-co2/from:1996.6/to:2015.7/normalise/trend/plot/esrl-co2/from:1996.6/to:2015.7/normalise
Two weak La Nina cycles have caused global temps to fall about 0.5C since the 2015/16 Super El Nino peak, but Leftists conveniently fail to mention this fact as it doesn’t fit their CAGW narrative.
Ranking years without global trend data is a meaningless exercise. It would be like a 38 year-old village idiot ranking his height over the past 20 years. Yeah, he’s at his tallest height evaaaaaah, but he stopped growing when he was 18… How stupid can you get?….
Unfortunately, the current La Nina was a very weak one and is about to end, so we’ll only get another 3 months or so of global cooling before global temp stabilize until the next El Nino occurs.
At this stage, the ONLY thing that really matters is the gigantic disparity between CAGW’s global warming projections vs. reality:
Within 5 years, the disparity between CAGW hypothetical projections vs. reality will exceed 2~3 standard deviations for 25 years, which will be sufficient duration and disparity to finally toss this CAGW sc@m on the trash heap of failed ideas.
“the gigantic disparity between CAGW’s global warming projections vs. reality”
And to prove it you show a plot of the tropical troposphere.
Always like that graph from Climate Central. They know what the temperature was, globally, back in 1880. Yeah right!
Did you mean to note temp fell from 1880 to 2010 in the 3rd from last paragraph?
” Its thickness depicts the total increase in global average temperature over the past 175 years—roughly equal to the smallest one-day temperature differential in Boston from February 9–March 11, 2013, about one-fifth to one-eighth of the average one-day differential, and about one twenty-fifth of the largest.
Yet Bostonians survive.”
And the change in average temperature between now and the midst of a glaciation is less than half of that average differential. But Bostonians would not survive that.They would be climate refugees.
Good thing we are just that TINY amount out of the depths of the LIA, hey Nick.
Note that every Bostonian who was alive 175 tears ago is now dead. The cause must have been the massive climate change. I can’t think of any other reason it might have been.
“The first thing to note is that the differences in “global average temperature” are way too small to have any significant impact on any ecosystem, let alone the welfare of human beings, who are far better than most other life forms at adapting to their environment and—much more importantly—modifying it to suit their needs.
Take a good look at this graph of the UAH satellite monthly data from 1979–2017:”
Yes, of course. What else is there? But the lower troposphere temperature indeed won’t have any significant impact on any ecosystem. Not even birds. We aren’t there.
True, most of us live in cities and town with large UHI effects..
Just like many thermometers around the world, right Nick. ;-)
Oh wait.
You wouldn’t know would you.
You don’t CARE about data quality
TGI -TGO…… the Nick Stokes way.
Really? So if the lower troposphere were 10,000 degrees C, it “indeed won’t have any significant impact on any ecosystem. Not even birds.”
See how easy it is to play your stupid semantic games?
The issue is, if you want to talk about the effects on ecosystems, why would you look at temperatures in the troposphere?
Why would you look at temperatures in the middle of cities, Nick ?