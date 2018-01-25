Some overheated rhetoric from Jonathan Overpeck

From the UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA and the “El Nino is just a heat vent for greemhouse gases” department.
Record jump in 2014-2016 global temperatures largest since 1900
Heat generated by greenhouse gas emissions and stored in the Pacific Ocean was released by the 2015-2016 El Niño, University of Arizona geoscientists found.
Global surface temperatures surged by a record amount from 2014 to 2016, boosting the total amount of warming since the start of the last century by more than 25 percent in just three years, according to new University of Arizona-led research.
“Our paper is the first one to quantify this jump and identify the fundamental reason for this jump,” said lead author Jianjun Yin, a UA associate professor of geosciences.
The Earth’s average surface temperature climbed about 1.6 degrees F (0.9 C) from 1900 to 2013.
By analyzing global temperature records, Yin and his colleagues found that by the end of 2016, the global surface temperature had climbed an additional 0.43 degrees F (0.24 C).
Co-author Jonathan Overpeck said, “As a climate scientist, it was just remarkable to think that the atmosphere of the planet could warm that much that fast.”
The spike in warming from 2014 to 2016 coincided with extreme weather events worldwide, including heat waves, droughts, floods, extensive melting of polar ice and global coral bleaching.
The new research shows that natural variability in the climate system is not sufficient to explain the 2014-2016 temperature increase, said co-author Cheryl Peyser, a UA doctoral candidate in geosciences.
In the current paper, the researchers also projected how frequent such big temperature spikes would be under four different greenhouse emission scenarios. Record-breaking temperature jumps and the accompanying extreme weather events will become more frequent unless greenhouse gas emissions decline, the team found.
Figuring out the mechanism for the temperature spike built on previous work by Peyser, Yin and others.
The earlier work showed that although the Earth’s surface warming had slowed from 1998 to 2013, heat from additional atmospheric greenhouse gases was being sequestered in the Pacific Ocean. The strong 2015-2016 El Niño roiled the ocean and released all the stored heat, causing a big jump in the Earth’s surface temperatures.
“Our research shows global warming is accelerating,” Yin said.
The research paper, “Big Jump of Record Warm Global Mean Surface Temperature in 2014-2016 Related to Unusually Large Oceanic Heat Releases,” by Yin, Overpeck, Peyser and Ronald Stouffer, a UA adjunct instructor in geosciences, is online in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. Overpeck is dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
The Visiting Scientist Program of Princeton University, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Science Foundation funded the research.
In early 2017, Yin and Overpeck were having lunch at Wilko, a restaurant near the University of Arizona campus, and Yin mentioned how fast the globe was warming.
Overpeck said, “I knew it was warming a lot, but I was surprised at how much it warmed and surprised at his insight into the probable mechanism.”
The two scientists began brainstorming about expanding on Peyser and Yin’s previous work.
The researchers analyzed observations of global mean surface temperatures from 1850 to 2016, ocean heat content from 1955 to 2016, sea level records from 1948 to 2016 and records of the El Niño climate cycle and a longer climate cycle called the Pacific Decadal Oscillation — 15 different datasets in all.
The analysis showed the 0.43 F (0.24 C) global temperature increase from 2014 to 2016 was unprecedented in the 20th and 21st centuries.
Although some release of heat from the Pacific Ocean is normal during an El Niño, the researchers found much of the heat released in 2014-2015 was due to additional warming from increases in the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Yin said, “The result indicates the fundamental cause of the large record-breaking events of global temperature was greenhouse-gas forcing rather than internal climate variability alone.”
The researchers also projected how often a 0.43 F (0.24 C) global temperature increase might occur in the 21st century depending on the amount of greenhouse gases emitted worldwide between now and 2100. The team used four representative concentration pathway, or RCP, models that project future climate change between 2006 and 2100.
For the low-emission RCP scenario in which greenhouse gas emissions peak by 2020 and decline thereafter, temperature jumps of at least 0.43 F (0.24 C) might occur from zero to one time in the 21st century, the team found.
For the highest-emission RCP scenario in which greenhouse gas emissions rise unabated throughout the 21st century, spikes of record warm temperatures would occur three to nine times by 2100. Under this scenario, such events would likely be warmer and longer than the 2014-2016 spike and have more severe impacts. The world is on track for one of the higher emission scenarios, Peyser said. Adapting to the increases in the frequency, magnitude and duration of rapid warming events projected by the higher emission scenario will be difficult, the scientists write.
Yin said, “If we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we can reduce the number of large record-breaking events in the 21st century — and also we can reduce the risk.”
The paper: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2017GL076500/abstract
Big Jump of Record Warm Global Mean Surface Temperature in 2014-2016 Related to Unusually Large Oceanic Heat Releases
Jianjun Yin, Jonathan Overpeck, Cheryl Peyser, Ronald Stouffer
Abstract
A 0.24°C jump of record warm global mean surface temperature (GMST) over the past three consecutive record-breaking years (2014-2016) was highly unusual and largely a consequence of an El Niño that released unusually large amounts of ocean heat from the subsurface layer of the northwestern tropical Pacific (NWP). This heat had built up since the 1990s mainly due to greenhouse-gas (GHG) forcing and possible remote oceanic effects. Model simulations and projections suggest that the fundamental cause, and robust predictor of large record-breaking events of GMST in the 21st century is GHG forcing rather than internal climate variability alone. Such events will increase in frequency, magnitude and duration, as well as impact, in the future unless GHG forcing is reduced.
Now, when the temperature drops over the next year, what will they say?
His basic reasoning is physically wrong. GHG cannot heat the ocean, they can only retard atmospheric cooling via long wave IR to space.. Oceans are only warmed by incoming solar short wave radiation.
100% correct; but the BBC will tell you otherwise. This paper is complete nonsense, because it’s the sun what did it.
You don’t think CO2 is a conscious and deterministic being, capable of deciding where it heats and where it cools? Heretic.
And Co2 doesn’t retard long wave enough to stop cooling at night, water vapor does.
This is clear calm skies all night, and the temp difference doesn’t drop proportionally to the change in cooling rates.
You can see in net radiation the balance changes quickly, and the rate of cooling drops.
“And Co2 doesn’t retard long wave enough to stop cooling at night, water vapor does.”
No CO2 does AS WELL.
But nice to see you still pedling your sky-dragon slaying physics micro.
“Oceans are only warmed by incoming solar short wave radiation.”
Correct …. if are using “warmed” in the literal sense.
However they are slowed down in cooling via DWLWIR…….
DWLWIR is extra energy directed at the ocean surface.
No thermodynamical process is 100% efficient.
It is not all redirected into greater evaporation.
There is turbulence present at the surface (unless you are proposing a glass-like surface over the entirety of oceans).
The extra heat is mixed down a few mill, which then reduces the deltaT between the warmer waters below by which the oceans heat escapes to space (as LWIR cannot be emitted by the body only at the surface via radiation and sensible/LH exchange). So the flux being reduced (2nd LoT ) less energy is available to escape.
This from Nick Stokes
https://moyhu.blogspot.co.uk/2010/10/can-downwelling-infrared-warm-ocean.html
and
http://home.earthlink.net/~drdrapp/ocean.heating.v3.pdf
and
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2008JC004825/pdf
In short the effect works, (as does the atmospheric GHE), by the reduction in cooling.
It’s wurst than we thought.
“Now, when the temperature drops over the next year, what will they say?”
Easy: “Hide the decline”
The heat will be hiding in a place that nobody can visit or measure, along with the logic that underpins global climate models.
At this rate they are dangerously close to discovering the AMO. sarc
LOL…..+1
Overheated rhetoric is a kind way to describe it.
Memo to Griff and other silo thinkers
What happened to the 1930s? Much warmer than any decade in the last 100 years, at least in the Northern Hemisphere. When these ‘experts’ declare a year (2017) warmer then they should post a list of all the sites they took temperatures from and what those temperatures were. A made-up graph proves nothing.
What happened to the 1930s?
They’ve been adjusted out of sight!
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/01/25/new-yorks-temperature-record-massively-altered-by-noaa/#more-31926
Why is it never warm wherever I happen to be – Portugal, Canada, UK.?
Are you Al Gore’s personal assistant? Find a new job!
“largest since 1900”
Oh, ok, so there was a larger jump before 1900, when CO2 was at pre-industrial levels.
Pay no attention to that Assistant Professor Wizard behind the curtain.
It looks to me like there are quite a few years equal to or greater than 2014 and 2015, if you go by the UAH satellite chart:
So two years of weather has now become climate has it. ?
Education education education waste of time and money
One thing i know is that for every Yin there must be a Yang. Sorry couldn’t resist.
Ristvan: GHG increases the sky emissivty and hence the amount of LW radiation received by the ocean surface.Basic radiation physics.Examine the ocean surface energy balance .
https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/climatescience/atmosphericwarming/climatsensitivity.html
You ignore the real mover of heat evaporation and updrafts. The radiation balance is epiphenomenal.
Just pointing out a typo.
(I’m intimately familiar with those little buggers!8-)
stored in the Pacific Ocean, next to the UFO’s and Atlantis, the very best part of the deep ocean is that is so deep you can claim a great deal of things are ‘hidden ‘ in it knowing its hard to prove you ‘dead wrong ‘ . So ideal for ‘climate science’
Quote: “….By analyzing global temperature records, Yin and his colleagues found that by the end of 2016, the global surface temperature had climbed an additional 0.43 degrees F (0.24 C).
Co-author Jonathan Overpeck said, “As a climate scientist, it was just remarkable to think that the atmosphere of the planet could warm that much that fast.”…’
Quote from RealClimate:
“…..As a conclusion, over the last couple of years, there has now been growing evidence that an event similar to the [Younger Dryas] is not “unique” but instead is a common theme across various deglacial events; this provides evidence against the necessity for a “catastrophic trigger,” and while it may be the case that a comet or some other catastrophe occurs at each termination, that seems improbable…..”.
if the YD was not result of a catastrophic event, the warming during the recovery from it (10 degrees in a decade from what I’ve read???) certainly was natural. Thus, with the statements from the author above, he is not putting the current warming into the perspective of the paleoclimatic history of the Earth. Comments?
http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2010/07/revisiting-the-younger-dryas/
They literally think that models provide evidence of how the physical world works. Pretty soon, the models well show that the data needs more adjusting.