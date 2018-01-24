Today’s Food is a Modern Agricultural Miracle, So Why is It Under Attack?

Guest essay by Steve Goreham
Agriculture is under attack. Environmentalists label modern farming as unsustainable, blaming farming for polluting the planet and destroying the climate. But today’s food is abundant and nutritious—a modern agricultural miracle.
From 1961 to 2013, world population more than doubled from 3.1 to 7.2 billion. But agricultural output more than tripled over the same period, according to data from the United Nations. We are slowly winning the battle against world hunger. The percentage of chronically undernourished people has fallen from 30 percent of world population in 1950 to about 11 percent today.
Not only the quantity, but the quality and variety of food are much better than in past ages. A 2015 study at Stockholm University compared modern food to recipes from the chef of King Richard II of England in the 1300s. The study concluded that people of today’s developed nations eat better than the kings of old.
In the 1300s, King Richard did not have pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, which came to Europe from the Far East in the 1400s. He did not have coffee, which was first brewed in Arabia in the 1400s. He did not have oranges, corn, or pineapple, which arrived in Europe from Asia and North America during the 1400s and 1500s. Today we enjoy dozens of varieties of fruits, vegetables, and meats that were not available in past ages.
Today’s foods are a product of thousands of years of efforts to cultivate more abundant and more nutritious crops. Cross-pollination of plants, cross-breeding of animals, and now genetic engineering of plants and animals continues to deliver rising farm output with better food quality and variety. Grains, fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, and even seafood continue to improve due to advanced farming techniques.
But environmental groups attack modern farming methods as unsustainable, scorning the farmer’s use of water, land, pesticides, and energy. A 2010 UN Environmental Programme document states:
Agricultural production accounts for a staggering 70% of global freshwater consumption, 38% of the total land use, and 14% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions…The use of agrochemicals is related to ecotoxicity, eutrophication and depletion of phosphorus stocks. Intensive agriculture is related to substantial energy use. The loss of soil and biomass carbon can contribute to climate change.
The attacks on agriculture are too numerous to address in a single article, but one aspect of modern agriculture is not well known. Farmers are now giving land back to nature.
According to UN data, land used for farming is now declining. Total world agricultural area, the sum of crop land and pasture land, peaked in 2000 at 4.95 billion hectares and declined about one-half percent through 2013. Over the same period, world agricultural production increased 37 percent. The recent decline in total farm land use occurred despite 41.3 million hectares added for biofuel production, an area larger than Germany.
An astounding improvement in agricultural yields provides rising output without the need for additional land. Gains in US corn yield are a remarkable example. US land employed to harvest corn peaked in 1918. Today, US farmers produce five times more corn on 11 percent less area than 100 years ago.
The world has passed the point of peak agricultural land use. Today, farmers are feeding the growing world population and providing us with the best food in history, while at the same time returning land to nature.
Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the new book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
It’s almost as if the international socialists need to keep the world in a state of poverty and scarcity in order to push their narrative of “muh it’s all rich people’s fault”. All that science and technology giving cheap, varied, abundant food to everyone may be really ruining their plans…
Let’s briefly contemplate the writing of the 1800’s good Democrat George Fitzhugh’s and his argument ‘society was obligated to protect the weak” ( by controlling and subjugating them) . Fitzhugh wrote: “It is the duty of society to protect the weak;” but protection cannot be efficient without the power of control; therefore, “It is the duty of society to enslave the weak.”
see the pattern?
When “environmental groups” stop eating for a few months, I’ll begin to consider their claims.
I have noticed a repeating theme. When you find an excellent solution to a serious problem, eventually people forget about the serious problem and take the solution for granted. Eventually they see the solution as a problem, totally ignoring the reason that the solution exists in the first place.
Disease -> Vaccines -> Anti Vaxxers
Food insecurity ->GMO Food -> Anti GMO
Expensive Power -> Electricity -> CO2 emissions
Poor Governance -> Freedom of Speech -> PC Police
All of these “solutions” to non-existent problems are driven by the left because they desire to fix issues, but they have forgotten history.
We need to teach people that their lives are based on the best solutions that were created for very serious issues.
yin and yang. every solution contains the seeds of the next problem.
the problem is most people see problems as binary, right and wrong. In reality the problems of the world follow the rule of 3’s. yes, no, maybe. of which you only get to choose 2 as your solution. you can never have all 3 at the same time. and it is the 3rd item that causes every solution to give rise to the next problem.
Yes, but in these cases the initial problem was huge, the solution was elegant and effective and what remains are small problems.
So now we see groups trying to replace the elegant and effective solutions with bad ones because they have forgotten the significance of the original problem.
Well, unfortunately the Anti-Vaxers could be sorry one day for their oversight. When the diseases that the vaccines were created make their rounds again (and eventually they will) it will be only the Anti-Vaxers children that get sick and wither
“…problems are driven by the left because they desire to fix issues…”
You are on the right path, Reasonable, but establishment politicians want more control. That would be control over the masses. So they use the Public Schools, Universities and Mass Media to brainwash the malleable minds of societies youth. Fear and guilt are the most powerful emotional motivators. As H. L Mencken correctly observed: “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins,all of them imaginary.” And that was nearly a century ago. 21st century government is so much better at branding and messaging. So what we have is endless waves of youthful Don Quixote’s tipping at windmills believing in the delusion that they are saving the world. But in fact all they are doing is chipping away at individual liberty as each generation passes more an more power to the Government.
To any problem there is a cost/benefit to be done. By looking at only one side of the ledger (the cost), no solution is acceptable.
There is a big billboard along I-95 in south Florida proclaiming “There is NO humane dairy.” There is a big push by greenies down here to close down our dairy farms, including covert footage of mistreatment of dairy cattle. They don’t want us to eat or drink ANYTHING! As soon as all humans (themselves excepted) are gone, they will be happy.
As for me, make mine Skim.
As far as I can tell, the liberal elite bears an innate malice against the majority of the population. Their inhumanity to their fellow Americans is gobsmacking. I won’t be lectured on the humane treatment of cows by people haters.
and who will feed the millions of dairy cows no longer able to earn a living? like horses in the early 20th century. freed from the burden of pulling wagons by the automobile, the horses were turned to hides, glue and feed. today there are only a fraction of the number of horses alive that there were 150 years ago. in effect horses were all but exterminated by the automobile.
Nothing is stopping liberals from eating non-GMO foods, drinking unpurified food and water, just don’t stop the rest of us from eating what we want. I don’t mind they loony ideas, I mind them using the Federal Government to force their loony on everyone else.
Actually, there are some places that have local laws against drinking unpasteurized milk. I say, if people want to take those risks, they ought to have that right.
Very sane comment
While they are at it, I strongly urge them to drink only raw water in the hope that doing so will speed up the Darwin-effect.
http://www.realclearscience.com/blog/2018/01/22/raw_water_is_insulting.html
It is arguable that a lot of food is unhealthy and the abundance has lead to poor diets. Farmers and processors produce what people want to buy.
Even the worst foods are made to high standards of quality. People’s choices are the cause of a lot of health problems.
The American farmer and agricultural industry has given us a wide variety of plentiful and nutritious fruits, vegetables, grains and meat, all at very reasonable prices. From a socialists perspective, this dynamic expression of capitalist competition and efficiency MUST be destroyed by any means possible. They use their ‘environmentalist’ front groups to pursue the attack.
If the basis of your world-view is that humanity is a virus that must be wiped out (save for the select few overseeing the wiping out,of course), then anything that helps to sustain more human beings on our planet, such as abundant food, cheap electrical power, and so forth, must be resisted and, if possible, closed down. Exactly the same people who are pushing the climate change meme, which is fundamentally an objection to cheap and abundant energy, will, I suspect, be objecting to GMO’s and all types of modern farming.
This attitude goes clear back to Malthus. Read Merchants of Despair by Robert Zubrin. You will be shocked by how many millions of people the elite of this country and England have deliberately let die, preventing aid. Just because they aren’t of European extraction. In this country, most of them Democrats.
This one hits closer to home with the morning joe.
WSJ…
In California, Where Cancer Warnings Abound, Coffee Is Next in Line
Judge is expected to rule whether 1986 state law, meant to warn of potential harms, applies to coffee
Coffee is on the hot seat because of the presence of acrylamide, a flavorless chemical produced during the roasting process.
Imagine how much more cropland could be returned to nature if we weren’t wasting so much food by trying to turn it into fuel.
Year on year the world is harvesting bumper crops- a little search through google illustrates that benign weather has often been instrumental. Agriculture will always be the thorn in the alarmists side.
It will be interesting to see what happens during the next agricultural revolution – advanced greenhouses. My suspicion is that almost all non-grain production will move indoors one way or another. Augmented lighting will be the norm, and the byproducts of one line will be the fertilizer for the next. The greenhouses will be hooked up to NatGas generators allowing a 12 month growing season, 1,000 ppm CO2 and warming during winter months. I expect the productivity per acre to nearly double. If Allan Savory’s holistic management techniques are validated over the next decade then there will be a lot less land used for corn-fed beef as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens.
The problem with that idea, Chad, is that it’s expensive and energy intensive. While it would produce extremely high yields, the $/bushel cost of production will increase geometrically. Greenhouse produce has been around for over a century, but it just doesn’t compete due to the sheer expense. It’s cheaper to move produce across the planet than to grow it in a greenhouse. Unless you have a dire shortage of land, there’s no reason to do it.
Remember that efficiency changes over time – it isn’t a fixed constant. I had to keep reminding people that the efficiency of retrieving fossil fuels would increase, and therefore the reserves would keep expanding over the last 30 years, and OMG did fracking proof me right (although I had no idea what technology would eventually succeed, history told me one would).
The same applies to producing food – through time new breakthroughs will change the equations for what is profitable and what is not. I think producing large volumes of fresh vegetables within mega-cities will succeed, not necessarily because it is cheaper but because it fresher (a better product that can be eaten without storage). I don’t know if these will be a lot of little “factories” or a few big ones, but as people’s wealth grows, so will their willingness to spend more money on a slightly better product.
It may be that some foods lend themselves to being grown in a factory environment so well, they become profitable. Reduction in use of pesticides, water, and other factors, plus a much higher yield might just push it over into a profitable adventure. Think about desert or near desert environments in the case of water usage where they want a fresh food. What if regulations make the use of fertilizers much more expensive? (to control over use and runoff) – a factory environment addresses this. There are all sorts of unknowns that could change what is profitable.
While in general sentiment I agree with you – producing massive amounts of food over wide areas will remain the most effective/profitable means for a good while longer, I think there will be a slow shift to local grown foods for various reasons that eventually may account for 10% to 20% of all food grown (wild guess).
Great….. Where ‘natural’ solar energy is efficiently used to economically grow nutritious food plants in natural fields, you want to supplant that with completely artificial, labor intensive, energy intensive, highly expensive production methods! What an nonholistic and unsavory vision that is!
The answer to this conundrum lies in the words of Robert A. Heinlein – “Political tags — such as royalist, communist, democrat, populist, fascist, liberal, conservative, and so forth — are never basic criteria. The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.”
Those who wish to control others care little of anything other than expanding their control. They are myopically obsessed with the idea that they know what is best for everybody else, and feel compelled to take charge of everything ‘for the common good.’ It matters not that they have no concept of the consequences of their efforts in an increasingly complex and non-linear world.
There is so much wisdom in that quote.
Exactly! The desire/lust/compulsion to control the lives and property of other people is the ROOT of all evil.
Wow… Was that the definition of a Progressive? It sure sounded like one…
This article is making me hungry for a nice sizzling steak with steamed imported GMO veggies covered in real butter and garlic.
This just proves that “Environmentalists” know jack diddly squat about the environment, particularly the biosphere and the live-giving things it produces.
Modern agriculture is giving us food that has a far lower nutritional value than the food our grand parents ate. Read “Growing a Revolution” by David Montgomery.
It’s typical religious beliefs and an anti-science mentality. By religious, I don’t mean a belief in a “God” but instead a fervent belief in “Mother Nature” and that science is a perversion. Humans seemed to be programmed to hold mysterious beliefs that defy facts, and a deep distrust of anything they do not understand. They look to the priests (like Climate Scientists) to explain the mysteries to them.
Industry has not helped, especially in the past, because by chasing profit they often produced harm (environmental, abused workers, etc.) Somehow this becomes the fault of science, but actually its a problem in regulating safety. (Yup, I said that… and meant it. There is such a thing a the proper amount of regulation, and of course over regulation, but I would never want to go back to no regulation because people in power are inherently greedy).
Somehow, otherwise perfectly sane people come to believe that something grown Organic is better than something grown on a modern farm using modern practices, but often the opposite is true. Somehow a crop that has a new gene in it is a monster – never mind it saves the lives of millions. Let’s all fear and distrust anything produced by science.
Now that I have that out of my system, there is a lot to improve on the modern farms. Soil erosion, overuse of fertilizers, reducing water usage, over use of pesticides, and more can still be improved upon. So can the crops we grow using GMO techniques. Our modern farms have produced miracles in production, but they leave a lot of room for improvement. And this will take regulation to achieve.
The use of agrochemicals is related to ecotoxicity, eutrophication and depletion of phosphorus stocks.
Solved (soon)!
From Bloomberg Businessweek …
This Army of AI Robots Will Feed the World
And it could do it while eliminating herbicides, replenishing topsoil, and reducing carbon consumption. If all goes to plan.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-01-11/this-army-of-ai-robots-will-feed-the-world
And it should make a few bucks for John Deere.
LOL, that will happen when we get the flying cars that when I was a kid they said we’d have by the year 2000.
Agriculture is under attack from the Greens on a number of fronts. Fossil fuels, artificial fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides have increased the yields of crops to staggering proportions in a few short years.According to the Greens “All fossil fuel usage is bad.” So fuel usage and fertilizers must also be bad. So in a strange way the Greens are causing more fossil fuel to be used per acre of farm land rather than less. How so you ask. The “New Low Emission” diesel engines that farm equipment was forced to use are causing farmers to burn 15% to 20% more diesel for no gain other than to drop the instant CO2 and NOX emissions by a small amount. These new engines have idle regeneration periods where the engine goes into a forced higher idle to “regenerate” to reduce the exhaust outputs. During this regeneration the unit it is installed can not be used and on some engines this can be a period of up to 20 to 30 minutes of high idle. So you stand idly by watching your tractor or combine roar away for nothing. So rather than trying to become more fuel efficient and using less fuel the new regulations are wasting a valued resource and pushing the costs of the farmers up for no real gain. Another wonderfully stupid regulation brought to you by Obama, the EPA and the Green meanies.
For a chuckle, check this out, about the ‘true cost of food’:
https://tvo.org/video/programs/the-agenda-with-steve-paikin/finding-the-true-cost-of-food
The article’s use of percentages for chronically undernourished people is weak because critics could say there were more chronically undernourished people is 2013 than in 1950 and they would be correct (7.9 million versus 7.7 million).
What is missing is that in 1950 there were 2.5 billion people who were not chronically undernourished and in 2013 there were 7.9 billion people who were not chronically undernourished. Which is good news,
What can also be said is that the number of chronically undernourished people has remained relatively constant which may be the result of living in a #not_a_sh!thole_country.
Where would the bong smoking green intellectuals get their munchies from? Their bong smoking is inhibiting forsight.
Environmental watermelons claim modern agriculture is unsustainable only because they want it to be unsustainable.