“24-Hour Solar Energy: Molten Salt Makes It Possible”… Reality Check.

24-Hour Solar Energy: Molten Salt Makes It Possible, and Prices Are Falling Fast
Molten salt storage in concentrated solar power plants could meet the electricity-on-demand role of coal and gas, allowing more old, fossil fuel plants to retire.
By Robert Dieterich
JAN 16, 2018
The first thing you see of the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Facility, and you can be miles away, is a light so bright you can’t look directly at it. This sits atop a 640-foot cement tower, rising from the flat, empty Nevada desert around the halfway point on the highway from Reno to Las Vegas. The tower’s surrounded by a nearly two-mile-wide field of mirrors that send shimmering beams of light into the sky.
What people are actually seeing is a 110-megawatt concentrated solar power (CSP) plant, built and operated by SolarReserve of Santa Monica, California. It’s not from outer space, but there’s not yet anything quite like it of this size anywhere else on the planet.
SolarReserve is trying to prove that the technology that drives Crescent Dunes can make solar power an affordable, carbon-free, day-and-night energy source, dispatched on the electric grid like any fossil fuel plant. Here, concentrated sunlight heats molten salt to 1,050 degrees Fahrenheit in that shimmering tower; then the salt gets stored in a giant insulated tank and can be tapped to make steam to run a turbine.
If this plant and several similar facilities under construction, or soon to be, prove reliable, the technology is poised to take off. Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels can displace fossil fuels during the day, and wind turbines can do the same as long as it’s windy. But molten salt towers may be able to meet the challenge of electricity on demand, and push more older, dirtier fossil-fuel plants into retirement.
17 December 1970, ABC Monday Night Football. Howard Cosell: “If Los Angeles wins, it’s a big one, but San Francisco is still very much in it.” Don Meredith: “If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas.” Howard: “I didn’t think you’d remember that old canard.” Don: “Is that what it was?” Source: Barry Popik.com
If molten salt was making 24-hour solar energy possible… It would be making it happen at least once-in-a-while. If the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Facility is supposed to be an example of 24-hour molten salt solar power, it’s not a very good one.
The best month in Crescent Dunes short history was September 2016, when it averaged 9.2 hours of electricity per day.
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration
Series ID: ELEC.PLANT.GEN.57275-SUN-ALL.M megawatthours
Month
MWh
Capacity Factor
Hrs/d of Electricity
Oct-15
1,703
2%
0.5
Nov-15
1,831
2%
0.6
Dec-15
–
0%
0.0
Jan-16
1,508
2%
0.4
Feb-16
9,121
12%
2.9
Mar-16
7,099
9%
2.1
Apr-16
2,158
3%
0.7
May-16
11,485
14%
3.4
Jun-16
6,216
8%
1.9
Jul-16
25,560
31%
7.5
Aug-16
28,267
35%
8.3
Sep-16
30,514
39%
9.2
Oct-16
5,410
7%
1.6
Nov-16
–
0%
0.0
Dec-16
–
0%
0.0
Jan-17
–
0%
0.0
Feb-17
–
0%
0.0
Mar-17
–
0%
0.0
Apr-17
–
0%
0.0
May-17
–
0%
0.0
Jun-17
–
0%
0.0
Jul-17
9,420
12%
2.8
Aug-17
9,192
11%
2.7
Sep-17
13,666
17%
4.1
Oct-17
9,263
11%
2.7
Dandy Don Meredith had “canard” for this as well…
“In September 2011, the Department of Energy issued a $737 million loan guarantee to finance Crescent Dunes, a 110-MW concentrating solar power (CSP) plant near Tonopah, Nevada. It uses power tower technology that concentrates solar energy to heat molten salt, converting that heat into electricity. Upon completion, Crescent Dunes became the largest molten salt power tower in the world.” Thanks Obama! US DOE
From October 2015 through October 2017, Crescent Dunes generated 172,413 MWh of electricity. $737,000,000 divided by 172,413 MWh equals $4,274 per MWh… $4.27/kWh.
56 thoughts on ““24-Hour Solar Energy: Molten Salt Makes It Possible”… Reality Check.”
What your article fails to mention is that the site found out that once the “molten” salt starts to cool when the sun goes down, it rapidly crystallizes and freezes the entire circulation system. When the Sun comes up again, only the Tower remelts. They had no way to unfreeze the rest of the system. Thus a Gas Turbine Power unit was installed at the site to keep the salt molten enough to allow circulation at night. The better solution to Las Vegas Peak Power demand is NOT a Solar Furnace, but a large Scale Gas Turbine Generating Plant. So, once again, “Green, Renewable” energy depends on Fossil Fules to allow it to actually function! What a Joke!
They could have used big searchlights to keep the array warm.
Yeah, big search lights run on electricity produced by coal-fired power plants.
No, it just means they need to build another CSP plant to power the existing one.
They can fix that easily by installing heaters…powered by electricity or gas of course….
powered by electricity or gas of course….
Powered by devoted environmentalists pedaling bicycle generators overnight for the good of mankind.
Reminds me of Spain putting lights on the solar panels at night…………
But does this process generate plant-fertilizing atmospheric CO2?
If not, then it doesn’t add to the biosphere and help world-wide foodstuff production.
And so it shouldn’t be considered a step forward but a step backwards.
Millions of people have avoided starvation from a greening of the Earth made possible by fossil fuel combustion.
Let’s not be cowed into reversing this modern day miracle by Global Warming scare tactics.
Well the found to be necessary Gas Turbine Power Unit burns Natural Gas and so provides a CO2 Footprint to this “Green” Energy Facility!
It kills a bunch of birds when in operation. The birds will release CO2 as they rot, so there is CO2 release in the overall process
BTW, a Gas Turbine Generation Plant could have been built in 1/4 the time it took to build Crescent Hills and would have cost less than half as much! Additionally it would not only provide the 85MW Las Vegas was looking for for daytime peak demand, but it could also provide fast Dispatch Power to replace other sources when necessary, unlike the unreliable Solar Furnace! Oh, and another thing they found out after the plant was built – There is approximately a 30% cloud cover averaged over a weather year which further reduced the capability of the solar furnace installation. Seems they were so “lucky” to find a site just outside of Tonopah that they forgot to determine how much daylight time was available without any cloud cover. As has been mentioned here before, FORGET Label Generation Potential, look at ACTUAL Power Availability! So called “Renewables” have LOUSY available power!
Natural gas combined cycle is probably the only type of power plant that has a positive NPV.
Birds get incinerated right in mid-flight. “Streamers”, they call them.
My favorite incident was when some mirrors misaligned, and set the tower on fire.
Great fun.
It’s not a bug, it’s a feature!
So it provides cooked lunch for the workers who are busy dusting the mirrors. Nothing wrong with that.
Please, please, please. Do not say “They taste like chicken”.
One more thing that was “discovered” after the plant went operational — Instead of chopping up birds like Windmills do, the birds drawn to the bright light are incinerated once they enter the range of the mirror array. So whereas some birds might escape the whirling blades of the wind generators, the entire flock attracted to the bright light will be roasted. Nothing better than 100% “reliability” right? And Pilots are really upset at this impossible to look at Solar Beam coupled with the massive mirror array reflecting the sun’s light over an enormous amount of the sky and from almost any direction. So, in addition to unreliable power generation, Zero Dispatch capability, the area now has a Navigation Hazard covering a much wider area than the plant site for aircraft.
” the birds drawn to the bright light ”
I think its more than just brightness, it’s how the thing looks like water from a distance. In a bird brain, a large area of reflected sky indicates a body of water –
Climate contortionists will likely say that the birds have to “adapt”.
This stuff is getting well beyond farce. It is great to think of great ideas and innovations for solving problems.
But green-lighting the poor ideas is not progress; Deep-Sixing them, and kicking the idea around some more, is the proper thing to do.
It is fine to have the occasional breathless science-news story about super-long battery life or whatever, when some grad student half-way manages to produce some innovation. That is part of our overall inventiveness and creativity. But we always know that this is just the beginning of a long line of innovation that may or may not lead to the long-life battery. We should not throw out our cell phone batteries that day, but we should wait to see if it hits the market at a competitive price.
Along with all of the clever criticism of these projects, people need to examine why such projects might move ahead, despite obvious likelihood of drastically sub-optimal performance.
An explanation for doomed-from-the-start projects is: someone is making money.
Here is the money-making process:
Government spends our money, not “their own” money;
we the taxpayers are at a great arms-length from such projects –
-we have no idea they are being cooked up,
-by time they hit the news it is far too late,
-we assume the experts know what they are talking about.
The firms that serve to profit commit to being financial supporters of the politicians.
This sets up a set-up:
A small party of co-collaborators work together to develop a ruse to use the apparatus of government to get a huge stream of this tax money flowing their way. The apparatus of government is such that it is most likely that NO ONE will ever get in trouble, and never have to pay back any money. [As noted above: if it were reasonably commercially viable, investors would be eager to take the risk and fund it.]
We the taxpayers need a way to break this cycle.
For these “innovative” public projects, the proposal should regularly call for – not only an “ecological impact statement,” but an assessment of the existing government entities required to approve the project, what individuals are involved to give approvals, an explanation of the ENTIRE chain of approval, and, in private-investigator style, a presentation of any ways that the individuals on the political side might profit from the money side. Ex: Solyndra, in retrospective analysis, would have shown political-contributor connections.
Require for that analysis to be publically posted, and criticized. If the story is not entirely told, there would be enough clues for the various Erin Brokovichs out there in the world to dig deeper.
Here is what we need to think:
Who is making money?
What political forces must align to approve such a project?
Hopefully the data from the Crescent Dunes and Ivanpah concentrated solar power projects will be used to kill this concept. Neither one is providing the power the promoters claimed. Both have proved that bright lights attract insects, insects attract birds, birds attract raptors and they all get incinerated in the bright lights. Moreover my understanding is that even in the desert it does not take much of a cloud to disrupt the power – even contrails can be a problem. Then again we still have biofuels and Great Britain is importing wood in the name of the CAGW crusade so logic may not prevail.
Exactly! Ivanpah was the “prototype” which was Scaled Up to provide the Engineering basis for Tonopah. Unfortunately, they leaped to Molten Salt in the expectation of providing enough heat to boil water for the steam generator to produce power even after the sun went down. BUT, nobody tested the concept in a smaller scale first. Like most minerals when melted, once the heat source is removed and a seed of crystallization forms, then entire mass RAPIDLY crystallizes! They actually destroyed Positive Displacement pumps when the crystallization happened.
PD pumps do not do well pumping chunks. :)
You know, even the 482,000 MWh (50% capacity factor) is just plain wrong. If you do the math (and I’ve done so dozens of times), integrating insolation over a “big round spot on the desert floor” yields only 31.8% of the potential noon insolation day. Tops.
So, if it is a 110 MW plant then
110 MW • .318 = 35.0 MWh/h average
35 × 24 = 840 MWh/d, average
840 × 365 = 306,700 MWh/year … average at 100% clear-sky days
that would be the absolute max. Not 482,000 MWh. When your source says “expected production”, either they’re smoking goat chips, or they’re ignorant of trigonometry. Which most advocates are. Trig is “hard”, right?
IF ‘they’ were being somewhat realistic, giving 80% as the number of equivalent clear-sky ‘perfect conditions’ days per year, then their plant ought to, in practice, yield about 245,000 MWh/a or 672 MWh/d. And that’s not bad. Not bad at all.
Thing is… they got to hit 80% equivalent perfect-day insolation.
The plant needs to be OPEN and not undergoing repair 365 day/y
The mirrors all need to be almost perfectly clean.
GoatGuy
The expected 482,000 MWh/yr included the molten salt storage.
Still doesn’t work. You cannot get more megawatt hours OUT than was put IN. Now, if the plant has a backup fossil-fuel fired salt heater, then of course they can get more OUT than the sunlight-provided energy going in.
My calculations were just taking “110 MW” plant “nameplate” factor, and multiplying by the amount of available insolation available over the course of 365 days, 24 hours a day, seasonal daily insolation pattern.
GoatGuy
They weren’t expecting to get more MWh out than was put it. They were expecting something in the 30-40% range from the CSP and the rest to come from steam turbines driven by heat stored in the salt…
https://www.energy.gov/lpo/crescent-dunes
@ GoatGuy
That’s exactly my thought as soon as I read the 50% stuff.
Let’s be generous, maybe the nameplate 110MW was NOT the peak power (sun at mid-day, shining with no cloud) as it is always calculated by the PV peddlers. Maybe.
So the “estimated” energy output may end up be 50%, maybe.
On the other hand, the money lost to finance this 110MW scam is a certitude.
Yes, that could be (not defining “nameplate megawatts” the same way as the entire engineering industry uses the term). But that’s silly, too. I just think they missed on their trigonometric assumptions. It happens. Its why we have seasoned engineers in charge of checking marketers claims. Someone has to actually do the math with more depth than the calculator on one’s smart phone. LOL GoatGuy
The expected 50% capacity factor included heat stored in the salt to run a conventional steam turbine…
http://www.solarreserve.com/en/technology/molten-salt-energy-storage
Plus the incident W/m^2 power flux fluctuates with the seasons because of the tilted axis.
Excellent. In that case it does not need subsidies any more, does it? Let market forces work.
However, environmental damages (like vaporized birds & blinded pilots) are expected to be be payed for.
Seriously… there are #not# many birds to incinerate in the desert. Damned few, actually. It is not a problem.
they surely are few, but all the more valuable. If you care about environment — which is supposed to be the whole point, isn’t it?
Perhaps, but the ones present are exceedingly rare, and in need of protection! /sarc
There weren’t many to start off with.
But they were attracted by the lights, and stayed to feed on the insects that were also attracted by the lights.
So – not many birds in a real desert, but plenty of birds around a solar tower in teh desert…
Did they include running the heaters at night to keep the molten salt from re-freezing?
While its “a problem”, the solution is simple, using gravity, they empty the lines. This would be for a longer-term event than overnight. Overnight, reflective shutters are erected at the focal point, and the pumps are left on, keeping the molten salt reflowing. It doesn’t freeze, and the reflective shutters keep the tower from leaking away more than 1% or so of the thermal energy retained by the salt overnight.
GoatGuy
Green Capitalists want to steal $100 Trillion for Massively unsustainable RE: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/07/05/monumental-unsustainable-environmental-impacts/
Build Natural Gas Power and the MSR….the Case for the Good Reactor https://spark.adobe.com/page/1nzbgqE9xtUZF/
This is one of those issues that the engineers most likely knew about and the issue was not addressed until after the plant was running for a while. That way this very expensive issue is addressed after the initial great publicity and fanfare about the success of the project. The media has moved on and everyone is congratulating themselves on a great success. Also the costs for the fix would not be included in the published initial capital costs. Keeping the the already subsidized costs of the plant even lower.
They also have a bird killing problem.
Call me cynical. :)
Mmmm… you may want to reword that:
Cynical → bad, won’t believe the bûllsnot under any circumstance
Skeptical → good, doesn’t trust the bûllsnot, but is open to revising opinion.
Just saying,
GoatGuy
The maintenance and operation cost must be high. All those moving parts and automation. Keep it simple stupid principle is an old good engineering principle. This is opposite.
This would make a great monument site on the national trail of failed green projects driven by political influence outside the competitive market. Jimmy Carter’s Beulah ND needs to be on there too.
…and Rifle, CO
Rifle wasn’t “green”… Apart from the Green River Oil Shale.
The Los Angeles Times first reported about this facility back in March of 2016, and actually went to print w/ this:
It was a battle to get them to issue a correction.
At the same time, the LAT’s which has a history of huge fawning coverage for the Ivanpah Solar Plant [Brght Star] remained silent – never reported on this news, even as other outlets were:
From the Wall Street Journal –
The article also falsely stated that, “SolarReserve has gotten around the corrosion problem by encapsulating the salt in ceramic balls.”
I spoke with the project manager of the firm, who admitted that the ceramic ball concept had only been worked on in the lab – was not associated with the project. I challenged the reporter on this, but when he filed the correction on the first item, “storing electricity,” he simply repeated the fake ‘ceramic ball,’ thing.
Needs to have his removed.
That has to be a decision designed to keep the readers uninformed on an agenda item.
LAT’s article here w/ flaky ‘fake’ correction: http://www.latimes.com/business/technology/la-fi-cutting-edge-solar-salt-20160320-story.html
I wonder if CSP is being pushed by C. Figueroa at Davos this week. She sure pushed the technology as being ready to go a few years back!
The state of Nevada, where Crescent Dunes is located, had to modify their net metering program-
https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/nevada-net-metering-decision#gs.XZjfNgU
What are the odds that the free energy from the sun planned for Crescent had anything to do with the changes.
The free energy from CSP is kind of like the free water you get from the sky when you open your mouth up when it’s raining, or snowing.
Solar-thermal plants were the technology I focused on when I sat down in a “Well let’s just see” exercise. It was what made me realize the materials problem. Solar-thermal plants take 10X the concrete and steel of an equivalent capacity of nuclear. Wind only takes 5X. But either way, we’re not going to use renewables to power the world if we want it done quickly because we don’t have the materials/labor to spare.
Robert Dieterich could start by learning the difference between cement and concrete. The tower is concrete.
Well… concrete has cement in it… ;-)
You just publish cold, heartless numbers. For enthusiasts, the Crescent Dunes is a dream come true. It works so well that SolarReserve plans to build ten more plants like that (providing that our generous support would continue).
When the towers are decommissioned, I hope conservatives do not vote the funds to dismantle them.
Leave them up as monuments to collective stupidity. Or intellectual fads.
Thermal solar died and was burried more than a year ago, and plans for additional plants were cancelled.
thanks for the Dandy Don thing
How old does someone have to be to remember Don Meredith, Howard Cosell and Frank Gifford on ABC Monday Night Football?
Facts getting in the way of a ‘good’ story. Like the GEICO ad of Washington crossing the Deleware—turnpike: surprising!
One wonders where the electricity generated was to be transported for use? Moving electricity is expensive and lossy. Tonopah is not a big power consumer. And I am not sure about the mines up the valley as markets either. They are heap leach facilities that once in place do not require gobs of power to function.