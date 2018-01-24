“24-Hour Solar Energy: Molten Salt Makes It Possible”… Reality Check.

Guest skewering by David Middleton

24-Hour Solar Energy: Molten Salt Makes It Possible, and Prices Are Falling Fast Molten salt storage in concentrated solar power plants could meet the electricity-on-demand role of coal and gas, allowing more old, fossil fuel plants to retire.

If molten salt was making 24-hour solar energy possible… It would be making it happen at least once-in-a-while. If the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Facility is supposed to be an example of 24-hour molten salt solar power, it’s not a very good one.

The best month in Crescent Dunes short history was September 2016, when it averaged 9.2 hours of electricity per day.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration Series ID: ELEC.PLANT.GEN.57275-SUN-ALL.M megawatthours Month MWh Capacity Factor Hrs/d of Electricity Oct-15 1,703 2% 0.5 Nov-15 1,831 2% 0.6 Dec-15 – 0% 0.0 Jan-16 1,508 2% 0.4 Feb-16 9,121 12% 2.9 Mar-16 7,099 9% 2.1 Apr-16 2,158 3% 0.7 May-16 11,485 14% 3.4 Jun-16 6,216 8% 1.9 Jul-16 25,560 31% 7.5 Aug-16 28,267 35% 8.3 Sep-16 30,514 39% 9.2 Oct-16 5,410 7% 1.6 Nov-16 – 0% 0.0 Dec-16 – 0% 0.0 Jan-17 – 0% 0.0 Feb-17 – 0% 0.0 Mar-17 – 0% 0.0 Apr-17 – 0% 0.0 May-17 – 0% 0.0 Jun-17 – 0% 0.0 Jul-17 9,420 12% 2.8 Aug-17 9,192 11% 2.7 Sep-17 13,666 17% 4.1 Oct-17 9,263 11% 2.7

Dandy Don Meredith had “canard” for this as well…

From October 2015 through October 2017, Crescent Dunes generated 172,413 MWh of electricity. $737,000,000 divided by 172,413 MWh equals $4,274 per MWh… $4.27/kWh.

“Crescent Dunes is expected to generate 482,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy per year“… 100% output of 110 MW is 966,240 MWh/yr. They only expected a 50% capacity factor with the fracking molten salt storage.

Inside Climate News needs to edit their headline…

24-Hour 12-Hour Solar Energy: Molten Salt Makes It Possible

