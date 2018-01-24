BBC GETS IT WRONG AGAIN ON GLOBAL WARMING
From the Global Warming Policy Foundation
London, 24 January: The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) has lodged a new complaint to the BBC about its misleading reporting on global warming.
The BBC’s News at Ten programme on the 18th of January 2018 contained two factual errors in its report of the global temperature of 2017.
The errors were in the cue to the report by Roger Harrabin, and in the report itself.
The newsreader, Huw Edwards, said that 2017 was “the hottest year on record,” insinuating that global temperatures have continued to rise last year.
This is untrue. In reality, global temperatures have declined in the last 12 months. According to the Met Office, 2017 was the third warmest year on record.
In his report Roger Harrabin said, “2017 had no heating from El Niño.”
This is also untrue.
El Niño warming was evident during eleven weeks in the spring and summer of 2017, pushing global temperatures up accordingly.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) there were El Niño “conditions” for nearly three months in 2017, but they did not lead to an El Niño “event.” A formal El Niño event was not declared because the El Niño heating did not continue for five consecutive three-month periods.
It is therefore untrue to say that “2017 had no heating from El Niño.”
“These are two factual errors that should be acknowledged with an on-air apology and a correction on the BBC’s Corrections and Clarifications page,” GWPF director Dr Benny Peiser said.
GWPF letter to the BBC (PDF)
As reported previously, NASA GISS says 2017 was the second warmest year and NOAA says it was the third warmest year.
30 thoughts on “BBC’s Roger Harrabin @RHarrabin beclowns himself with a major FAIL on TV”
So BBC listeners go a good rogering yet again?
Lies are becoming a way of life … of survival.
Unless it was a Jolly Rogering
You can’t use logic to talk someone out of a position that was never based on logic in the first place.
The BBC will claim this was an ‘opinion piece’ by Harrabin and leave it at that. No apology, no correction. Standard practise.
Presenters on the BBC are given carte blanche to say anything they like as long as – in the view of the BBC – it would not mislead the average listener. That, in effect, is what I was told by the BBC Complaints Unit.
There’s always newswatch, but personally I’ve given up complaining. Add to that the regular sceptical science trolls in the comment section and they’ve essentially turned it into a propaganda arm for the worst of the alarmist brigade.
What is surprising is that believing anything the BBC says on climate is still the default option, and they never miss a chance for biassed reporting and climate change is always a fy uture problem for whatever environment they are in with no evidence offered of cause and effect. “This can only get worse as climate change occurs”? Up? Down? What Sort? When? Natural or otherwise? Climate change has always occured, etc. NOTHING is changing significan amounts in human lifetimes.
Under a Freedom of Information request a few years ago I found ( after battling for a year to get the information out of them) the BBC upheld only 0.014% of 1.2 million complaints over the 5 year period. OFCOM, now the final arbiter of complaints, very much tows the BBC line. The document is available to any who are interested. Don’t hold your breath …
Paul Matthews has more context on the Harrabin’s fake news on the BBC and exaggerations on Twitter at Cliscep.
https://cliscep.com/2018/01/19/fake-news-from-the-bbc-harrabin-and-stott/
Is Stott the guy from CRU that “invented” the homogenisation farce that is used to “correct” surface temperatures into warming trends?
Spent some time with the Uni NSW climate priests and BOM?
This could have been good for a laugh until one realizes that a lot of greens believe the falsehoods the spotlighted moron spews. I don’t call it GLOBULL WARMING for nothing. Globull warming is in fact a TRUE statement!
Any or all of you can excommunicate me at any time or a simple request to cease will be requested.
‘continue’
When I use my own data set and ignore others, I can claim what ever I darn well please.
Therefore, 2017 was a record year for everything!
It was only last month that BBC presenter Kate Humble, in episode 2 of her show, ‘Off the Beaten Track’, warned that the draining of Wale’s central wetlands would result in the release of ‘toxic carbon dioxide’ into the atmosphere.
Did she mean’ toxic’, or ‘essential’? Either way, does she write her own rubbish or just read from a script?
‘Toxic carbon dioxide’ ??? Lord, these talking heads have no concept of absurdity
Let’s see, CO2 is 400ppm in the air, about 40,000 ppm in exhaled breath, and absolutely vital to all life on the planet.
Hard to square that with “toxic”
The Beeb continually propagandise the subject of GlobalWarming on TV & Radio that the General Public have no chance of knowing otherwise; as a scientist I find this very sad.
2017 most certainly a significant remnant of the Blob and El Nino energy release.
Horrorbin has lots of “previous”. Both he and the BBC are incapable of telling the truth when it comes to “climate change”.
“It is therefore untrue to say that “2017 had no heating from El Niño.””
According to the graph shown, there was more time of La Niña conditions than El Niño in 2017. So it would be true that 2017 had no net heating from El Niño.
Look its an obfuscating coprophagist…..
That the stupid averaging argument, yet again. With my feet in the freezer and my head in the oven, on average I am comfortably warm. Do you never have anything sensible to say?
Just because it wasn’t an official El Niño year doesn’t mean that temperatures didn’t cross the El Niño thershold. AND temperatures which cross the El Niño threshold certainly have a warming effect.
Since temperatures did cross the official El Niño thershold in Spring and Summer, El Niño DID have an affect on the 2017 temperatures.
Exactly.
http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/enso_advisory/ensodisc.pdf
When your argument is hottest except for all the cooling you’re already failing.
Horrorbin is WWF/Greenpeace man at the BBC , he used to be Blacks boss and you remember how ‘unbiased ‘ he was and that is before we get the infamous ’28 meeting ‘ In short if you are looking on AGW for truth the you are looking in the wrong place .
Cardinal Harrabin is the BBC’s number one serial liar. He makes sure every possible programme on the BBC contains lies and propaganda about ‘climate change’.