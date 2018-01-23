Our Man in Davos reports on ‘6 feet of global warming’

Report by David Archibald
The New York Times has reported on the great depth of snow blanketing Davos, Switzerland which is hosting the World Economic Forum. Of course the snow disrupted polemics on the dangers of global warming:
Linda P. Fried, the dean of Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, allowed three hours at midday on Monday to travel from her hotel to the uncrowded registration center nearby and then a few blocks to the conference. But because of the gridlock, she was a half-hour late to give her speech. The topic had been the health risks that arise from climate change.
“I’ve been coming for eight years and this is the worst I’ve seen it,” she said. But she bristled when asked whether some — like perhaps President Trump — might question the incongruity of discussing global warming during a blizzard. “It isn’t accurate, people just don’t understand, that’s not the metric,” she said.
Our man in Davos has reported in:
This year we have had record amounts of snow in Switzerland. The railway line is closed to Davos.because of danger of avalanches. The road has only limited capacity.
Davos, normally 10.000 inhabitants, is guarded by 7000 – police and Swiss army and airforce.
Because of all checkpoints and snow this year, it takes about three hours for the last 30 km from Lanquart to Davos. In the end of the week, warmer weather is expected, it has started to rain here at 600 m in {redacted}, it probably still snowing in Davos.
This means a risk of shutdown/meltdown in Davos if all the snow starts melting.
Only reasonable way to go to Davos for the elite is by helicopter. We hear them now over our house.
Interesting to see how Trump-force will travel. It is reported in Swiss TV that the US-government group is about 1500 people including Secret Service. There are about 200 private jets waiting for parking slot in Zürich, Friedrichshafen, Sion, Milan, Bergamo etc.
Will try to go to Davos on Thursday or Friday, if weather allows, and make a report.
David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare
31 thoughts on “Our Man in Davos reports on ‘6 feet of global warming’”
I just want to know why the arctic ice cap is getting smaller and smaller and scary? no one give me a satisfactory answer let me know what’s going on here.
Why would be that scary? Do you live there and if yes, do you eat ice or something?
Ah, Adrian! That was a coffee over the keyboard moment – thank you! And this Davos story from David Archibald is just delicious.
Oh, now you troll AND spam.
Fake news
Why are the Russians making, new, nuclear powered icebreakers that will break through 4.5m of ice?
To get to the other side?
Patrick MJD,
Because they are a bit smarter than the Yanks.
please check the data about artic ice and say it after that
CAOYUFEI
That Arctic ice data you’re looking for can be found in your local library – in the childrens’ fiction department.
Given that the ice used to cover my UK location and polar bears lived offshore, I’m not scared at all that the ice has got smaller and smaller. ‘Normal’ is a matter of when you start looking.
It is growing each year, as it always have done.
It is melting each Year as it always have done.
Less ice will make the water colder and more ice will protect it from cooling.
So what is the problem?
CAOYUFEI
No one gave you a satisfactory answer, because they are convinced that you neither want, nor would accept a truthful answer.
Linda P Fried – that’s a good name for an alarmist.
I thought P boils rather than fries, but, then, let’s not attack her person.
Queen, in a helicopter.
-“Why the people are shouting?”
Servant
-“They ran out of their carbon credit.”
Queen
-“Why don’t they ride bicycles?”
Bet a certain vice president is visiting…. snow foĺlows him like some form of curse….
You won your bet.
you forgot the EX before VP
the sooner hes an X for good the better
whats the bet hes a no show
Davos has always been on odd destination for this meeting, it’s a pretty small town, the airport is at 1700m elevation, and something just short of 2000m length. Even some of the smaller jets are reaching their limits, I think the most popular charter is a Citation Mustang. I’m familiar with Swiss humor, my father was Swiss, and this has to be some kind of Zurich Banker joke on the rest of the world, kind of like sending everyone to camp and replacing their bug repellent with baby oil. Maybe this is the beginning of the end, I can hear someone in Zurich saying “we had a pretty good run, now what’s next.”
Just got an update from my cousin in Bern, she’s saying that St. Moritz airport to Davos, by car, is taking 2 hours or more, even though it’s only about 35 miles, (60K). I’ve driven that road in the summer, takes about 45-50 minutes at most. The other problem is that St. Moritz airport is limiting air traffic right now.
Wonder if Trump will mention the global warming?
Algore must be there!
8 years of free travel, nice hotels and good food with perhaps some skiing on the side. You can certainly see why would not want to lose that.
The Gore Effect once again. Got to love that. But as we have all now been told, blizzards and extraordinary cold just prove the earth is warming.
“That’s not the metric,” she said. [i.e. – Weather is not climate unless we need to say it is.]
“Davos, normally 10.000 inhabitants, is guarded by 7000 – police and Swiss army and airforce.”
What? No mention of the Swiss Coast Guard?
With all those helicopters and private jets, they don’t seem to be alarmed by the global warming caused by CO2.
Can anyone tell my why Cate Blanchett, Will.i.am and Elton John are attending.
I didn’t know they were economics experts.
It is idiotic to link single weather events to climate change and anyone with any knowledge about this subject knows it. Why does WUWT publish such nonsensical rubbish? When I get into discussions, I always here that this is a serious site with commentators who have in-depth knowledge of climate science etc. etc. And then I read c**p like this…
https://mankindsdegradationofplanetearth.com/2018/01/19/what-do-cold-snaps-have-to-do-with-climate-change/
“allowed three hours at midday on Monday to travel from her hotel to the uncrowded registration center nearby and then a few blocks to the conference. But because of the gridlock, she was a half-hour late”: I’m astonished that a pedestrian got gridlock. Or was a keen Global Warmer really expecting to sit on her arse in motor transport to travel just a few blocks?