Our Man in Davos reports on ‘6 feet of global warming’

Report by David Archibald

The New York Times has reported on the great depth of snow blanketing Davos, Switzerland which is hosting the World Economic Forum. Of course the snow disrupted polemics on the dangers of global warming:

Linda P. Fried, the dean of Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, allowed three hours at midday on Monday to travel from her hotel to the uncrowded registration center nearby and then a few blocks to the conference. But because of the gridlock, she was a half-hour late to give her speech. The topic had been the health risks that arise from climate change. “I’ve been coming for eight years and this is the worst I’ve seen it,” she said. But she bristled when asked whether some — like perhaps President Trump — might question the incongruity of discussing global warming during a blizzard. “It isn’t accurate, people just don’t understand, that’s not the metric,” she said.

Our man in Davos has reported in:

This year we have had record amounts of snow in Switzerland. The railway line is closed to Davos.because of danger of avalanches. The road has only limited capacity.

Davos, normally 10.000 inhabitants, is guarded by 7000 – police and Swiss army and airforce.

Because of all checkpoints and snow this year, it takes about three hours for the last 30 km from Lanquart to Davos. In the end of the week, warmer weather is expected, it has started to rain here at 600 m in {redacted}, it probably still snowing in Davos.

This means a risk of shutdown/meltdown in Davos if all the snow starts melting.

Only reasonable way to go to Davos for the elite is by helicopter. We hear them now over our house.

Interesting to see how Trump-force will travel. It is reported in Swiss TV that the US-government group is about 1500 people including Secret Service. There are about 200 private jets waiting for parking slot in Zürich, Friedrichshafen, Sion, Milan, Bergamo etc.

Will try to go to Davos on Thursday or Friday, if weather allows, and make a report.

David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare

