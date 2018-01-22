Study: we’re going to miss (and overshoot) the 2°C warming target

From the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON and the “We’ll always have Paris” department.
Global temperature targets will be missed within decades unless carbon emissions reversed
New projections by researchers from the Universities of Southampton and Liverpool, and the Australian National University in Canberra, could be the catalyst the world has sought to determine how best to meet its obligations to reduce carbon emissions and better manage global warming as defined by the Paris Agreement.
In their latest paper, published in the February issue of Nature Geoscience, Dr Philip Goodwin from the University of Southampton and Professor Ric Williams from the University of Liverpool have projected that if immediate action isn’t taken, the earth’s global average temperature is likely to rise to 1.5°C above the period before the industrial revolution within the next 17-18 years, and to 2.0°C in 35-41 years respectively if the carbon emission rate remains at its present-day value.
Through their projections, Dr Goodwin and Professor Williams advise that cumulative carbon emissions needed to remain below 195-205 PgC (from the start of 2017) to deliver a likely chance of meeting the 1.5°C warming target while a 2°C warming target requires emissions to remain below 395-455 PgC.
“Immediate action is required to develop a carbon-neutral or carbon-negative future or, alternatively, prepare adaptation strategies for the effects of a warmer climate,” said Dr Goodwin, Lecturer in Oceanography and Climate at Southampton. “Our latest research uses a combination of a model and historical data to constrain estimates of how long we have until 1.5°C or 2°C warming occurs. We’ve narrowed the uncertainty in surface warming projections by generating thousands of climate simulations that each closely match observational records for nine key climate metrics, including warming and ocean heat content.”
Professor Williams, Chair in Ocean Sciences at Liverpool, added: “This study is important by providing a narrower window of how much carbon we may emit before reaching 1.5°C or 2°C warming. There is a real need to take action now in developing and adopting the new technologies to move to a more carbon-efficient or carbon-neutral future as we only have a limited window before reaching these warming targets.” This work is particularly timely given the work this year of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to develop a Special Report on the Impacts of global warming of 1.5oC above pre-industrial levels.
Through their previous research published in December 2014, Dr Goodwin and Professor Williams were able to provide a single equation connecting global warming to the amount of carbon emitted, warning of the detrimental effects of the nearly irreversible nature of carbon emissions for global warming. This latest research reinforces their previous conclusions that “the more cumulative carbon emissions are allowed to increase, the more global surface warming will also increase. This policy implication reinforces the need to develop carbon capture techniques to limit the warming for the next generations.”
###
The paper ‘Pathways to 1.5 and 2 °C warming based on observational and geological constraints’ is published in the February 2018 issue of Nature Geoscience (doi:10.1038/s41561-017-0054-8).
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-017-0054-8
19 thoughts on “Study: we’re going to miss (and overshoot) the 2°C warming target”
Blah blah blah act now blah blah blah all doomed blah blah blah save our children blah blah blah need to take action now blah blah blah………..
Exactly. The marginal return on these studies is less-than-nil at this point. However, if someone is paying, they are producing.
For once, I can agree with the lunatic alarmists. Yes, we’re going to miss the 2°C warming target, temperatures are going to peak well below the legendary 2°C.
They (Gavin Schmidt, et al) will always shift the T baseline goal posts such that GMST anomaly values are consistently “past cooler, present warmer”, leading to their meaningless declarations. It is in their nature to do so, just as it is to a scorpion to sting when pinned. Their paychecks depend on the continuance of the climate hustle. Their nature. Their lies. Their downfall.
History will judge them accordingly.
It is Far, Far, Far past time to do away with the GCM supercomputer modeling groups and their multi, multi-million dollar boondoggles. A simple equation as proposed by our Scottish friend here at WUWT, the Lord Christopher Monckton, is suffice, or any of several other similar simple mathematical compositions is all that is necessary for Global CO-2 effect determination.
Dr. Ben Santer… be gone. Go away you Charlatan-Carnival Barker-Snake oil seller.
//s//
Joel O’Bryan, PhD.
‘Pathways to 1.5 and 2 °C warming based on observational and geological constraints’
Where is the “observational” in this paper?
“Our latest research uses a combination of a model and historical data to constrain estimates…
So, GIGO as usual.
My BS-filter just got clogged. I have to do a reset of the whole system.
Otto,
You need a robust, macerator back-flush system in-place with today’s State of Science. So much chunky-ness and lumps in today’s pseudoscience science.
“Immediate action is required to develop a carbon-neutral or carbon-negative future or, alternatively, prepare adaptation strategies for the effects of a warmer climate,”
The 1.5 and 2.0 of which they write are of no practical-climate significance. These are political and ought to be ignored.
However, I do like to be prepared so I am planning to expand the keep-out-the-deer fence and plant a larger garden with more warm loving plants, such as tomatoes. A win-win adaptation strategy many people can buy into. It doesn’t require a remaking of western civilization to a high level of misery.
“keep-out-the-deer ”
No, let them in and pen them. Venison is nice :-)
Goodwin and Williams said,
Go clean out your Mann-diapers boys.
and Carnival Barker Dudes,
Mother Nature has you covered. Those effects that you are wetting your knickers over, yeah those… Biology and Mother Nature is loving the extra carbon, and has those covered and then some. Love the extra carbon dioxide.
And BTW boyz, please answer one simple question… Just one.
What is Earth’s optimal Temperature for the Biosphere and humanity?
Was it the GMST of 1880? Or of 2018?
Much as I don’t like the cold….
… the world REALLY needs a steady cooling trend to establish soon.
This idiotic NONSENSE has to be brought to a halt !!!
More model studies – none of which have worked in the past. [But these ones are different, aren’t they? No?]
I was talking with my friend Joe months ago and he related a public debate he had with some “climate scientist”. in which that gentleman only referred to the outputs of his computer models, which were quite different from observations, and never referred to the real world and real world data.
Joe said something like this: “These people live in a Virtual World – they believe that their models are more credible than actual scientific observations.”
So let me parse the elements of this model study – just a wild guess:
1. We start with a model that assumes a sensitivity of climate to increasing CO2 that is many times too high, by many hundreds of percent.
2. We run the model with accelerating concentrations of atmospheric CO2 that may be highly exaggerated.
4. We calculate a very-scary warming of our virtual Earth. [We ignore the fact that our model has always “run way too hot” in the past.]
4. We run around screaming “The end is nigh! We’re all gonna burn! Sooner than we think! [Give us more grant money!]”
Just an approximation, based on countless thousands of other such model studies.
A suggestion for these climate modelers:
a. Ï know you love your models – you spend countless hours with them – they become like your pets, your very best friends.
b. You secretly talk with them and pretend that they talk back to you. You are very, very close, closer than family! You have secret fantasies about them.
c. BUT THEY ARE NOT REAL!!! THEY DON’T REMOTELY REFLECT REALITY! NO WONDER THEY SHOW WARMING – THEY ARE A CREATURE OF YOUR OWN FEVERED IMAGINATION! GET OVER YOURSELF! GET A REAL LIFE!
d. Sorry for being so harsh, but this intervention was badly needed. Stop crying. “Bubbie” was never alive. Never real. Honestly!
Dr Richard Feynman described a similar situation.
A situation where the pseudoscientist(s) fall in love with their models, their careful calculations, their thoughtfully constructed beliefs. Then they bend reality to meet their equations.
But the Cargo Planes never land…..
Excellent. I’ll bring the party hats if he supplies the beer.
And Mother Nature will supply the extra green hors d’oeuvres from the added CO2 fertilization. Maybe even a good CO2-enhanced pinot or table red wine to compliment the side dressing to the appetizers.
“New projections by researchers… could be the catalyst the world has sought…”
Yep. Could be. Those old projections just weren’t catalystic enough to do it.
My message to these guys. Like they use in real Greenhouses.
When its based on nothing but failed models and “carbon emissions” (whatever they are), then I know more of my tax is being wasted by so-called “researchers”.