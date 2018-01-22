Green Energy Mandate Bankrupts East Coast Oil Refinery, 1,100 Jobs at Risk

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Willie Soon – the hangover of President Obama’s war on cheap energy is still causing financial hardship. Philadelphia Energy Solutions, which employs 1,100 people, has been driven into financial distress by the cost of compulsory green energy mandates.
Exclusive: Philadelphia Energy Solutions to file for bankruptcy – memo
Jessica DiNapoli, Jarrett Renshaw
(Reuters) – Philadelphia Energy Solutions LLC, the owner of the largest U.S. East Coast oil refining complex, announced to its employees on Sunday that it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
The bankruptcy would come six years after private equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) and Energy Transfer Partners LP’s Sunoco Inc rescued Philadelphia Energy Solutions from financial distress, in a deal that was supported by tax breaks and grants that saved thousands of jobs.
Following an agreement with its creditors, the company has secured access to $260 million in new financing, and said it expected the bankruptcy filing to have no immediate impact on its employees, according to the memo, which was confirmed by a spokeswoman for Philadelphia Energy Solutions. The spokeswoman declined to comment further.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions owns two refineries, Girard Point and Point Breeze. It can convert about 335,000 barrels of crude oil per day to products such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. It employs about 1,100 people.
Part of the refiner’s financial troubles stem from a costly biofuels law called the Renewable Fuels Standard, which is administered by the Environmental Protection Agency and requires refiners to blend biofuels into the nation’s fuel supply every year, or buy credits from those who do.
Since 2012, Philadelphia Energy Solutions has spent more than $800 million on credits to comply with the law, making it the refiner’s biggest expense after the purchase of crude, according to the memo.
Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-philadelphiaenergysolutions-bankruptc/exclusive-philadelphia-energy-solutions-to-file-for-bankruptcy-memo-idUSKBN1FA18P
Obviously our hearts go out to the workers, who must by now be wondering when their paycheques will stop. But this story has wider implications – how many other US energy businesses are close to the brink, thanks to the lingering after effects of President Obama’s green energy mania?
Former Obama EPA head Gina McCarthy once boasted that Trump has “Limited Room to Manoeuvre” – Gina claimed her EPA administration had created a tangled thicket of green court rulings and regulations which she thought would be impossible for President Trump to clear away. The evidence suggests that Gina might have been right – despite President Trump and Scott Pruitt‘s best efforts, a year after President Trump’s election the EPA is still causing totally unnecessary hardship and financial distress for major US businesses.
I suggest it is time to consider more radical surgery, time to end this ongoing menace to US prosperity once and for all.
Fracking makes biofools even more ridiculous…..
It really is astonishing to consider – biofuels is a terrible racket, and seemingly reduce carbon dioxide emissions not a bit. Yet the compulsion to use this source of energy remains. It is all just nonsense, and that fact has been apparent for a decade or more. yet we keep doing it…
I mean , if you want to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles, there are numerous cheaper and better ways to do it. Even a slight increase in fuel economy standards for one. But we continue to pursue a truly wretched idea simply because farmers and certain refiners are invested in it, and politicians are too stupid to understand the science.
Is anyone working on scrubbing or cleaning up the car’s exhaust. Perhaps on-board devices that can be replaced like we do our regular air (intake) filers???
Why is the West committing economic suicide?
The aim of the Socialist driven CAGW hysteria is to reduce industrialised countries to the level of Haiti and Chad. The increase in power costs caused by daytime Solar and intermittent Wind-power are a major means of de-industrialising by bankrupting companies and forcing the employees into retirement. The virtually unchallenged run of this agenda was stopped only by Trump’s election. People sensed that something was amiss and there was only one way out. Meanwhile, China and India are ignoring the Central Directive.
They should simply charge more for “ethanol-free” gasoline. I’d buy it ahead that 10% blend crap that soaks up water, and corrodes my engines and destroys gaskets.
Scott Pruitt can’t put a stake through the ethanol fuel vampire fast enough IMO.
The carburetor on my 1989 Jeep has been rebuilt twice because of ethanol. I now use non-alcohol gas. Fortunately I have a close source for it.
“how many other US energy businesses are close to the brink, thanks to the lingering after effects of President Obama’s green energy mania?”
In fact, the Renewable Fuel Standard was established by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, when GW Bush was present and Republicans controlled both houses of Congress. Nothing to do with Obama.
Part of a bi-partisan CornHusker Kick-back to Iowa and Nebraska. (I’m assuming you know what “corn husker” refers to Nick)
The ethanol standard ramped up slowly
“the Act increases the amount of biofuel (usually ethanol) that must be mixed with gasoline sold in the United States to 4 billion US gallons (15,000,000 m3) by 2006, 6.1 billion US gallons (23,000,000 m3) by 2009 and 7.5 billion US gallons (28,000,000 m3) by 2012;[4] two years later, the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 extended the target to 36 billion US gallons (140,000,000 m3) by 2022.[5]”
The EISA was of course more CornHusker kickback to Iowa as corn commodity prices were slumping as climate optimum CO2 enhancement-driven corn harvests began ramping up.
“Part of a bi-partisan CornHusker Kick-back to Iowa and Nebraska. “
So hardly even a “green energy mandate”? Still nothing to do with Obama. Could it be that Trump can’t afford to disappoint this part of his base?
Freely admit Republicans are guilty of Ethanol sins in order to buy Iowa votes. Texas Senator Cruz was the only candidate who admitted he’d kill the Iowa popular EtOH mandate if he were President.
Ethanol, as a biofuel, was sold on a Green agenda. Establishment Republicans including Bush Jr. went along with the ploy, as it seemed a decent bet in the pre-fracking world of 2005, and everyone was spending lots of money trying to make biofuels, algae-based diesel and jet fuel. None of it was affordable in a fracking world of cheap energy.
The cheaper fracked fossil fuels (simply due to supply increase, Law of Supply and Demand, not because it is “better’) of the 2nd decade of 21st Century in the US has completely buried the 2005-2008 paradigm of biofuels.
RIP.
Now just waiting on Trump and Pruitt to finally kill the US ethanol standard. Dems in Congress no doubt will fight it to try to gain an Iowa vote advantage.
But Trump and Pruitt I have no doubt they are plotting strategies to that end.
Possible Nick. Sad if true.
http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/266339-trump-calls-for-higher-ethanol-mandate
$800 million since 2012 doesn’t sound like a lot compared to 335,000 b/d of oil, which i guess would be about $30 to $40 billion over that period. Basically, they can’t compete with refiners in the gulf sending their products to Philly via pipeline.
Montana has a few E0 gas stations. It is usually only in premium gas blend with octane 91+. Still I’d buy it.
Lots of Montana folks can have real problems with cold weather performance of 10% ethanol-gas blends in extreme cold. Ethanol absorbs water. Water, being denser than either hexane or ethanol, can separate in a tank if it sits long enough, and then freeze and the pump inlet.
In coastal NC ethanol-free gas is readily available, both in 89 and 93 octane. I use 93 octane in my car. It runs better and gas mileage is 5-7% better. Boats love 89 ethanol-free (4-stroke outboards).
Premium ethanol-free is also great for small gas engines/lawn equipment.
Eric said: “But this story has wider implications – how many other US energy businesses are close to the brink, thanks to the lingering after effects of President Obama’s green energy mania?”
Except that the Renewable Fuels Standard was passed in 2005 under the Bush administration.
Eric, why no mention of the fact that Carlyle and the other PE investors that participated in the buyout have extracted many 100s of millions out of PES since the buyout in 2012? They loaded the company up with debt so they could enrich themselves, putting the company at risk of default should oil prices decline.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-refinery-debt/four-years-after-rescue-u-s-refinery-reels-as-investors-profit-idUSKBN1320H0
From your link;
Management might not have exactly covered themselves in glory for their excellent stewardship, but the rising cost of renewable fuel regulations was something the government could have fixed – if they wanted to.
Chris,
You beat me to this issue. My comment is 2 down.
Seems many commenting here need a refresher course in skepticism.
Biofuels make absolutely no sense, even if you believe in CO2 reduction. I did a calculation that showed it would take the equivalent of 30 football fields to grow the biofuel for one city bus. Do any of our policy makers have even a grade two level of common sense? It takes a full growing season to produce a crop. The conversion of CO2 and water into plant material is a slow, inefficient process.
Check out how the current iteration of this company was formed and how much money has been taken out of it. A buyout firm — Carlyle Group — is involved.
In 2014, the CEO received $2.2 million in total compensation. Then the company was to go public and his pay was to increase and he was also to get a cash bonus of 180%, plus an additional deferred cash bonus. He was also an investor.
Also, the United Steelworkers Union is involved.
Someone with the right skill set and interest could likely produce an old-fashioned newspaper scoop about this.
I doubt the failure has much to do with ethanol or biofuel.
Interesting. How many other refiners are really endangered by this situation?