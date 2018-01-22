Climate engineering, once started, would have severe impacts if stopped

From RUTGERS UNIVERSITY and the “don’t start” department.
Rutgers researchers co-author first study on biological impacts of abruptly ending efforts to cool Earth’s climate
Facing a climate crisis, we may someday spray sulfur dioxide into the upper atmosphere to form a cloud that cools the Earth, but suddenly stopping the spraying would have a severe global impact on animals and plants, according to the first study on the potential biological impacts of geoengineering, or climate intervention.
The study was published online today in Nature Ecology & Evolution. The paper was co-authored by Rutgers Distinguished Professor Alan Robock, research associate Lili Xia and postdoc Brian Zambri, all from the Department of Environmental Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. Other co-authors were from the University of Maryland, Yale University and Stony Brook University.
“Rapid warming after stopping geoengineering would be a huge threat to the natural environment and biodiversity,” Robock said. “If geoengineering ever stopped abruptly, it would be devastating, so you would have to be sure that it could be stopped gradually, and it is easy to think of scenarios that would prevent that. Imagine large droughts or floods around the world that could be blamed on geoengineering, and demands that it stop. Can we ever risk that?”
Geoengineering means attempting to control the climate in addition to stopping the burning of fossil fuels, the main cause of global warming, Robock said. While scientists have studied the climate impacts of geoengineering in detail, they know almost nothing about its potential impacts on biodiversity and ecosystems, the study notes.
The geoengineering idea that’s attracted the most attention is to create a sulfuric acid cloud in the upper atmosphere as large volcanic eruptions do, Robock said. The cloud, formed after airplanes spray sulfur dioxide, would reflect solar radiation and cool the planet. But airplanes would have to continuously fly into the upper atmosphere to maintain the cloud because it would last only about a year if spraying stopped, Robock said. He added that the airplane spraying technology may be developed within a decade or two.
In their study, the scientists used a global scenario with moderate cooling through geoengineering, and looked at the impacts on land and in the ocean from suddenly stopping it. They assumed that airplanes would spray 5 million tons of sulfur dioxide a year into the upper atmosphere at the Equator from 2020 to 2070. That’s the annual equivalent of about one quarter of the sulfur dioxide ejected during the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, Robock said.
The spraying would lead to an even distribution of sulfuric acid clouds in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. And that would lower the global temperature by about 1 degree Celsius (about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) – about the level of global warming since the Industrial Revolution began in the mid-1800s. But halting geoengineering would lead to rapid warming – 10 times faster than if geoengineering had not been deployed, Robock said.
The scientists then calculated how fast organisms would have to move to remain in the climate – in terms of both temperature and precipitation — that they are accustomed to and could survive in, he said.
“In many cases, you’d have to go one direction to find the same temperature but a different direction to find the same precipitation,” Robock said. “Plants, of course, can’t move reasonably at all. Some animals can move and some can’t.”
He noted that national parks, forests and wildlife refuges serve as sanctuaries for animals, plants and other organisms. But if rapid warming forced them to move, and even if they could move fast enough, they may not be able find places with enough food to survive, he said.
One surprising side effect of rapidly starting geoengineering would be an El Niño warming of the sea surface in the tropical Pacific Ocean, which would cause a devastating drought in the Amazon, he said.
“We really need to look in a lot more detail at the impact on specific organisms and how they might adapt if geoengineering stops suddenly,” he said.
Potentially dangerous consequences for biodiversity of solar geoengineering implementation and termination
Abstract
Solar geoengineering is receiving increased policy attention as a potential tool to offset climate warming. While climate responses to geoengineering have been studied in detail, the potential biodiversity consequences are largely unknown. To avoid extinction, species must either adapt or move to track shifting climates. Here, we assess the effects of the rapid implementation, continuation and sudden termination of geoengineering on climate velocities—the speeds and directions that species would need to move to track changes in climate. Compared to a moderate climate change scenario (RCP4.5), rapid geoengineering implementation reduces temperature velocities towards zero in terrestrial biodiversity hotspots. In contrast, sudden termination increases both ocean and land temperature velocities to unprecedented speeds (global medians >10 km yr−1) that are more than double the temperature velocities for recent and future climate change in global biodiversity hotspots. Furthermore, as climate velocities more than double in speed, rapid climate fragmentation occurs in biomes such as temperate grasslands and forests where temperature and precipitation velocity vectors diverge spatially by >90°. Rapid geoengineering termination would significantly increase the threats to biodiversity from climate change.
18 thoughts on “Climate engineering, once started, would have severe impacts if stopped”
I like that they don’t refer to models. There may be some inferences.
If geo-engineering, what temperature would be prime for the most life on this planet?
Does anyone think of the unintended consequences of playing God.
“someone has to…”
its extraordinary that if there is one place where the precautionary principle probably applies, its this.
People like this, who belong to the Good Idea Fairy Club, scare me because they NEVER think of the consequences. Never have, never will.
The word ‘hubris’ immediately comes to mind. It’s the one thing the gods punish most harshly. Why is it that, after a few thousand years of civilization and the countless examples provided in our written history, folks have trouble absorbing that simple truth?
It’s outrageous that these people have the nerve to call themselves scientists, they are no better than pagans worshipping the sun gods. Where do they get the arrogance to believe they can mess with nature – leave her alone you mental midgets. There were several Ice Ages that humans had absolutely nothing to with or control over, while you go around claiming the hottest year since (or ever) blah, blah blah – we seem to be getting a lot closer to another ice age. And CO2 is plant food you idiots.
How fast are the temperature velocities from summer to winter?
Geoengineering the Earth’s atmosphere is insanity. Especially since it is not necessary because there is no danger from CO2 causing a runaway greenhouse effect on Earth. It never has in the past, even with higher concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere than today, and therefore it’s not going to happen with the small amount of CO2 humans are adding.
These alarmists are making false assumptions about CO2 and climate. They couldn’t prove CO2 is having any effect on the Earth’s atmosphere yet they want to apply crazy fixes like this to fix a non problem.
Actually they are not suggesting geoengineering. They are broadly trying to paint it as infeasible so as to advance the anti-emissions scenario of starting now just in case it might affect our climate. I think they come up short in even that argument. For example, a geoengineering project to extract CO2 from the atmosphere (grow more plants or something). The whole idea emerges from fallacious thinking that the world is perfect as it was before fossil fuel use. We do not have a single clue as to what a perfect world is. The best we can approximate is whatever is good for mankind. These socialists think they even know what is good for all of us without even bothering to ask, obviously they know what a perfect world is are at least they think they do.
Oh. My. God.
We have the best place in the Universe to thrive right now and these bozos think it needs fixing?
I have seen brain-dead ideas come up over the past 600 years of my existence, but I have seldom run into anything as consistently BRAIN-DEAD STUPID as even suggesting geo-engineering.
These mopes should be forced to live in a closed environment, like a buckydome, so that they can get the full impact of it. Oh, wait – wasn’t that the biodome? And it failed because the concrete flooring absorbed all the oxygen in the stupid thing? And the plants were barely enough to live on?
Someone tell these clowns LOUDLY that you don’t mess with Mother Nature unless you want her to slap you so hard you can’t open your yap for a week.
P.S. I hope this brilliant idea is just another grab for ‘more money to study’ – that sort of thing.
So….if efforts to cool the climate are successful, and earth starts plunging into another glacial advance, stopping the Engineering would do…what?
Oh. That’s right. Warm is bad. Cold is good.
This flies in the face of history and paleontology, but it fits well with socialism, another agenda item that is not supported by historical prospective.
The stupid is so bad it burns – wait that’s the point of their story
Nobody knows how to tweak climate by deliberately polluting the stratosphere with SO2. Nor do they know what the target climate should be, nor whether climate is changing for the worse.
These are proverbial mad scientists speeding off in a race car they’ve never driven, on a track they’ve never tried, with blindfolds on.
Snowball Earth, here we come!!!!!
A new post-apocalyptic book series has started and it involves a geoengineering effort that goes awry. As with many of its ilk, things happen quickly, but it is interesting that is has only been puiblished last few weeks when several “admissions” by some alarmists that models may be emphasizing C02 effects and other data needs to be further “adjusted”.
Just saying….
I have serious climate science and meteorolgical problems with the fiction, but it does raise the issue of “fooling with mother nature” wisdom.
Gums…
I apologize if my link is a commercial. I thot it was a simple link to the main page on the kindle site or Mike Kraus’ site.
I’ll check better next time.
Gums…
Deliberately poluting the Earth’s atmosphere is not such a good idea. We may end up killing ourselves as a result. The reality is that the climate change that we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rational to support the idea that the climate sensivity of CO2 is really zero. I would think that more sulpher dioxide would lead to more acid rain which we do not really need. I doubt that we could add enough Sulpher Dioxide by airplane to make a difference at least in the climate and for those who do not like CO2, the additional aircraft would be adding more CO2 to our atmosphere. Then there is the cost to consider. The climate change we have been experiencing is so small that it takes networks of very sophisticated sensors decades to detect it. Most of what we have been experiencing are weather cycles and not climate change. What we should be more concerned about now is that our current interglacial period will eventually end and we will slowly descend into another ice age as has been taking place for more than a million years. Ten thousand years from now the prospect of global warming may be only wishfull thinking.
Mad Scientists. They should be made madder by ending their funding for imagining such insane ‘solutions’ for this nonexistent ‘problem.’