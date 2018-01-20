What do the Ice Core Bubbles Really Tell Us?

Guest Opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
At a recent public presentation titled “Whither the Weather” the most frequently asked question popped up once gain. “How do they know the temperatures from thousands of years ago, as in the Antarctic ice record.” I gave the standard answer about layers of ice, extraction of air from trapped bubbles and then comparison of the Oxygen 16/18 isotope ratio, which varies with atmospheric temperature. As always, people are dazzled by that, and even though they don’t understand, it sounds plausible. The trouble is that every time I give the answer, it triggers my long-term concerns about the nature of glaciers, glacial ice, entrapment of the bubble, and recovery methods of the air in the bubble. I spent hours discussing all aspects of glaciers and ice cores with the late Dr. Fritz Koerner, one of the few people to study glaciers in the Arctic and Antarctic.
Like all great scientists, he was very aware of the limitations of knowledge, data, and mechanisms in his area of research. I specifically recall him telling me that his work on Baffin and Ellesmere Islands was indicating that temperature changed before CO2 before it was disclosed in the Antarctic record.
The short answer to the question posed in the title to this article is virtually and practically nothing. They definitely do not tell us what is claimed, that is, accurate representation of the state of the atmosphere including temperature in individual years. This is why one of the world’s experts on atmospheric chemistry and ice cores Zbigniew Jaworowski M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., wrote,
“It was never experimentally demonstrated that ice core records reliably represent the original atmospheric composition.”
Dr. Jaworowski was so respected as an atmospheric chemist that he was chosen to lead the United Nations (UN) investigation into the impact of the Chernobyl disaster. Of course, none of that muted the attacks on him because of his well-reasoned, fully documented views on climate change due to human production of CO2. Undoubtedly, the ad hominems will appear in comments about this article.
Just a few facts about the formation of the glaciers illustrate the problems. Glacier ice forms as precipitation fall above the snow line and accumulates in layers most of which survives the summer melt. These layers build up and change from snow, through firn (granular snow) then meld into layers of ice under the weight and pressure of overlying layers (Figure 1). This process of converting snow to ice takes years and varies depending on a variety of factors but especially temperature. The question is which year does the final bubble represent. How does it remain isolated and insulated from contamination in a very wet, dirty, and constantly changing situation? The answer is it doesn’t, and there is no way of saying that any layer at any level represents a particular year or even a span of years. As I recall Koerner told me that a core sample of eight meters was required at the bottom of Antarctic ice to yield enough sample for a single reading. The problem is at those depths, eight meters of ice represents 10,000 years of compression. How is that useful for climate when a single sample for the entire period of the Holocene Optimum.
A close-up of the layers of one glacier shows the problems of dirt and lack of distinction that occurs even above the glacial ice (Figure 2).
At an approximate depth of 50 m (150ft), the ice becomes plastic and displays different characteristics than in the Brittle layer. This is why crevasses, that is cracks in the ice surface, only extend down to the Plastic Layer. In that Layer, ice flow deforms and gradually, with depth, most of the gases in the ice are squeezed out. Fischer summarizes the major problems with ice core bubbles as follows,
Due to glacier flow and in the top 50-100 m due to firnification annual layers in the ice become thinner with depth (Fig. 3). This restricts the resolution of ice core parameters in deeper ice and makes dating of ice cores (a crucial prerequisite for the interpretation of climate records) a difficult task.
However, going deeper into the ice sheet, where the hydrostatic pressure is increased, the air bubbles become smaller and smaller due to further deformation (creep) of the ice and the density increases slowly until all bubbles disappear.
The ice at the depth of the bubble enclosure is older than the enclosed air. This ice age/air age difference Δage has to be taken into account when comparing e.g. greenhouse gas concentration and temperature records from the same ice core.
The bubbles at a certain depth are not occluded at the same time. This implies that in a given sample the age of the air in individual bubbles is different. In addition, air needs a few years to diffuse down to the depth of bubble enclosure, also leading to a secondary broadening of the age distribution of the air at a certain depth.
So, the age of the ice is not the same age as the ice that surrounds it, and even the age of the air between bubbles is different. Fischer notes,
The gas records allow only a resolution of decades to a few centuries because of the slow bubble enclosure process (see below).
Apparently, they believe most of these differences are filtered out with statistics, but that doesn’t cover the useless nature of the results. To mask the problems even more, they apply a 70-year smoothing average to the raw data.
Then there is the constant flow of water across and through every portion of the glacier. Not only are glaciers dirty, as you can see in Figure 2, but they are also very wet. Water flows over, through and under them, in small amounts but also in great torrents. Every summer, even above the snow line, there is a period of melt and the water filters down through the snow in all its forms. This water constantly contaminates any bubbles within the ice, so it is virtually impossible for the air in that bubble to be uncontaminated. As Dr. Jaworowski observed,
The basic assumption behind the CO2 glaciology is a tacit view that air inclusions in ice are a closed system, which permanently preserves the original chemical and isotopic composition of gas, and thus that the inclusions are a suitable matrix for reliable reconstruction of the pre-industrial and ancient atmosphere. This assumption is in conflict with ample evidence from numerous earlier CO2 studies, indicating the opposite (see review in Jaworowski et al. 1992b).
He adds that additional assumptions are equally invalid.
1. No liquid phase occurs in the ice at a mean annual temperature of −24°C or less (Berner et al. 1977, Friedli et al. 1986, Raynaud and Barnola 1985).
2. The entrapment of air in ice is a mechanical process with no differentiation of gas components (Oeschger et al. 1985).
3. The original atmospheric air composition in the gas inclusions is preserved indefinitely (Oeschger et al. 1985).
4. The age of gases in the air bubbles is much younger than the age of the ice in which they are entrapped (Oeschger et al. 1985), the age difference ranging from several tens to several ten-thousands of years.
More than a decade ago, it was demonstrated that these four basic assumptions are invalid, that the ice cores cannot be regarded as a closed system, and that low pre-industrial concentrations of CO2, and of other trace greenhouse gases, are an artifact, caused by more than 20 physical-chemical processes operating in situ in the polar snow and ice, and in the ice cores. Drilling the cores is a brutal and polluting procedure, drastically disturbing the ice samples (Jaworowski 1994a, Jaworowski et al. 1990, Jaworowski et al. 1992a, and Jaworowski et al. 1992b).
It is interesting to note parallels in bad science between the ice core procedures and the computer models. They are based on false assumptions, inadequate untested data and are not validated. Sadly, it is a common theme of the deception that is human-caused global warming (AGW). I urge everybody to read Jaworowski’s article completely because it ties the ice core debacle into the wider debacle of international climate science.
I recall when the French scientists led by Petit, Jouzel, et al., announced the reconstruction of temperature, CO2, and Deuterium levels based on ice core data. One of them, as I recall Jouzel, warned about rushing to judgment. It was approximately five years later that research showed that temperature changes preceded CO2 changes, not as assumed, yet that is the theme still generally pushed to the public.
In the ice cores, the isotopically determined temperature signal and the signal of CO2 air concentrations are out of phase by hundreds to several thousands of years (Jaworowski et al. 1992b), with the temperature increases always preceding the rising CO2 levels, not the reverse (Caillon et al. 2003, Fischer et al. 1999, Idso 1988, Indermuhle et al. 2000, Monnin et al. 2001, and Mudelsee 2001).
All other measures agree with this juxtaposition regardless of the time period or length of record. But, even allowing for this, we have the problem that Jaworowski, nor anyone else to my satisfaction can answer.
Only recently, many years after the ice-based edifice of anthropogenic warming had reached a skyscraper height, did glaciologists start to study the fractionation of gases in snow and ice (for example, Killawee et al. 1998), and the structure of snow and firn which might play a first-order role in changing gas chemistry and isotopic profiles in the ice sheets (Albert 2004, Leeman and Albert 2002, and Severinghaus et al. 2001). Recently, Brooks Hurd, a high-purity-gas analyst, confirmed the previous criticism of ice core CO2 studies. He noted that the Knudsen diffusion effect, combined with inward diffusion, is depleting CO2 in ice cores exposed to drastic pressure changes (up to 320 bars—more than 300 times normal atmospheric pressure), and that it minimizes variations and reduces the maximums (Hurd 2006).
This is illustrated by comparing for the same time period, about 7,000 to 8,000 years before the present, two types of proxy estimates of CO2. The ice core data from the Taylor Dome, Antarctica, which are used to reconstruct the IPCC’s official historical record, feature an almost completely flat time trend and range, 260 to 264 ppmv (Indermuhle et al. 1999). On the other hand, fossil leaf stomata indices2 show CO2 concentrations ranging widely by more than 50 ppmv, between 270 and 326 ppmv ( Wagner et al. 2002).
The stomata record Jaworowski refers to is shown in Figure 3, shown for clarification with the original caption.
Figure 3
The range of variability of the stomata fits the record for the 90,000 19th century direct atmospheric readings studied by Beck. It also fits the pre-manipulated record at Mauna Loa.
Jaworowski is saying that, like dendrochronology was misused for dendroclimatology, glaciology and specifically ice core research was coopted by the global warming hysteria created by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Ice cores were manipulated and massaged using inadequate assumptions, lack of understanding of physical and chemical mechanisms, and masked by statistics to produce a result.
This difference (between stomata and cores) strongly suggests that ice cores are not a proper matrix for reconstruction of the chemical composition of the ancient atmosphere.
Like so many of these claims of scientific certainty about past climate reconstructions, the ice core bubbles claims bear little scrutiny. They confirm A. N. Whitehead’s warning;
“There is no more common error than to assume that, because prolonged and accurate mathematical calculations have been made, the application of the result to some fact of nature is absolutely certain.”
17 thoughts on “What do the Ice Core Bubbles Really Tell Us?”
As a grad student, I recall studying methods of peptide synthesis where the rate-limiting step was how quickly the aqueous solutions could be de-gassed of the carbon dioxide by-product. Simply assuming a thermodynamic equilibrium should be reached does not mean that it will be reached in any given time span.
To ever assume that the chemistry of CO2 in a water/ice environment is independent of pressure strikes me as one of the silliest assumptions I have yet come across in climate science.
Actually, they’re not really looking at the CO₂ fraction that much: of all the things well known to have nonlinear solubility of atmospheric gasses and water ice, ice + CO₂ is huge. It only mildly resists going into solid-state solution in surrounding ice under pressure. Oxygen is more resistant (but less than nitrogen, and both of those aren’t all that resistant either).
So I agree.
GoatGuy
We have carbon dioxide levels and temperatures for about 75 years; why can’t these be used to calibrate the readings we get from ice cores?
John,
The problem is that there is little overlap between ice core air and ambient air: it takes at least 40 years to close the bubbles in the ice and the most recent ice thus is from the end ’70s. And accurate CO2 measurements at the South Pole started about 1958. That gives only a 20 year overlap (1958-1978), nicely within the accuracy (+/- 1.2 ppmv – 1 sigma) of the ice core measurements:
Because it takes about 50 years for the snow to become firn and then ice.
And even then it doesn’t tell us anything about what happens to the ice over the years.
For many years on this blog I have pointed out that ice melts and reforms all the time at surfaces due to vibrations (the wind, for example). Any air bubble concentration will be smoothed eventually. It may take a decade or two before that happens, but we are talking about centuries here.
One good summer could melt thousands of years
Can someone elaborate on this…..” pre-manipulated record at Mauna Loa.”…..
>>
One good summer could melt thousands of years
<<
Which is why Greenland ice cores are usually not considered to be reliable. Antarctic ice cores are not supposed to suffer from this problem. I remember discussing ice cores ten years ago, and we usually agreed that Greenland ice cores were suspect. Today, I’m surprised when someone brings up Greenland ice cores. What’s changed?
Jim
Jim,
Greenland ice cores are not reliable for CO2 levels due to interaction from sea salts (carbonates) with frequent highly acid dust from nearby Icelandic volcanoes.
Summer melt happens about once in 100 years at the summit and hardly affects the rest of the ice core for the temperature “proxy” (18O/16O ratio or D/H ratio).
One point to be taken into account is that the temperature proxy is partly from the water vapor “catch” area, but mostly from where the vapor freezes to snow, thus more balanced towards polar temperatures. That overestimates (semi) global or regional temperatures.
Nobody uses CO2 measurements from Greenland ice-cores, since they are known to be completely unreliable. Oxygen-isotope measurements from the ice itself is much less problematic, a few centimeters of melted snow every century or so won’t make much difference there.
“I specifically recall him telling me that his work on Baffin and Ellesmere Islands was indicating that temperature changed before CO2 before it was disclosed in the Antarctic record.”
What was this supposed to say please?
“…temperature changes preceded CO2 changes”
maybe the above?
I think what it is saying is that the fact that temperature changed before CO2 was first discovered in the Arctic records (Baffin, Ellesmere) – before it was discovered in the Antarctic records.
thank you
Dear Dr. Ball,
While do appreciate your many years of work in the skeptic community, in this case you are completely wrong.
– The temperature proxy is derived from δD and δ18O from water in the ice, not from the enclosed air. Depending of the accumulation rate, even layers of 1 year resolution over the past 110,000 years can be recognised and measured, as is the case for the Greenland summit.
– One doesn’t need meters of ice nowadays, a few cm is sufficient with modern sublimation techniques, cryogenic separation and mass spectroscopy. For the isotopes in the ice mass that is in many cases enough for yearly resolution, for the enclosed gases, that depends of the accumulation rate: from less than a decade over the past 150 years (Law Dome) to 560 years for the past 800,000 years (Dome C).
– Ice cores are choosen at the top of domes, because that is where there is little to no sideward movement, little to no cracks, etc.
Further:
Then there is the constant flow of water across and through every portion of the glacier.
Sorry, we are NOT talking about glaciers which are largely melting in summer. Ice cores are taken at domes with average temperatures between -20ºC (coastal) and -40ºC (inland). Even at the Greenland summit, mid-summer surface melt only happens once in about 100 years. That influences the ice age – gas age differences for which is corrected. How much water do you think percolates at -40ºC in the Vostok or Dome C ice cores?
Last but not least: please let the late Dr. Jaworowski rest in peace, together with his completely outdated (1992!) ideas about ice cores. He was an expert about metals (ions) in ice cores as result of the Tsjernobyl disaster, but as far as I know, he never made one analyses of CO2 or other gases in ice cores, only wrote a lot of objections. These were completely, point by point, refuted by the work of Etheridge e.a. on the high resolution ice cores of Law Dome in 1996.
Dr. Jaworowski made several statements which were physically impossible, like CO2 escaping (preferentially?) via cracks in the ice to the outside world, while inside one found 180-280 ppmv and the outside air in the labs was at least 380 ppmv (or more in enclosed rooms with people in it).
See further my comment on his objections:
http://www.ferdinand-engelbeen.be/klimaat/jaworowski.html
About modern ice core measurements, see some interesting background:
http://courses.washington.edu/proxies/GHG.pdf
The original work of Etheridge from 1996:
onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/95JD03410/full (if available, at this moment their web site is in maintenance?)
Either the ice cores are smoothed in the way Dr. Jaworowski said or the stomata data is wrong.
And there are lots of different plants used for stomata data.
Not many ice domes.
It’s too bad that trees don’t grow on glaciers. Then they could use tree rings to cross-check the air bubbles in the ice for a really stupendously accurate temperature record. Nobody could argue with it then. :)
Hmmm .. could a permafrost be used for this purpose?