Sponsored Poetry: The Latest UN Initiative to Make Us Act on Climate Change

/ 54 mins ago January 18, 2018
Vogon Poetry

Humans being tortured using poetry read by a green alien. Source: Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (video clip here).

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The UN hopes Marshall Islands Activist Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner’s sponsored poetry readings will convince us to get rid of our cars and switch off our home heating.

Can poetry turn the tide on climate change?

JANUARY 17, 2018 by JOHN DEXTER

Poetry seems an unlikely avenue for forcing action on climate change, but Marshallese poet and activist Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner has become a figure of hope for a nation under threat of rising sea levels.
It was her address at the 2014 United Nations Climate Summit that brought wider attention to Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner as a poet and activist, as well as the peril faced by the Marshall Islands and other pacific nations. Speaking as a Civil Society Representative, Jetnil-Kijiner described the dangers faced by oceanic nations in eloquent terms and implored world leaders to act quickly on climate change.

She subsequently performed her poem Dear Matafele Peinem, written as a promise to her daughter that the world would take action on climate change. The stirring call to arms and promise to future generations received a standing ovation on the UN floor.

Jetnil-Kijiner will appear at WOMADelaide this year in a Planet Talk titled Climate Justice and the Human Face of Climate Change with Ursula Rakova, Julian Burnside, Tim Costello and Ben Doherty.

“The thing that people need to understand is that the Marshall Islands is only two metres above sea level,” says Jetnil-Kijiner of her island home. “Because of the rising sea level, we’re getting floods that are destroying homes and destroying crops. It’s happening more frequently but also threatening the very existence of our islands. It’s been happening in the past five years more frequently than we’ve ever seen before. It’s happening right now. With the loss of the land comes the loss of cultural identity and our home and basically who we are as a people.”

Read more: https://www.adelaidereview.com.au/features/general/can-poetry-turn-tide-climate-change/

If you want to see Kathy live, Kathy will speak this March in Adelaide, Capital of South Australia.

I listened to half a minute Kathy’s poetry reading to the UN (see the video clip above). I think I prefer the poetry written by the fictional green alien from The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Advertisements

Related posts

15 thoughts on “Sponsored Poetry: The Latest UN Initiative to Make Us Act on Climate Change

  4. There once was a Paris Climate Accord
    Which the United States could not afford!
    Our new President Trump
    threw the Accord in the dump
    And the Socialist world squealed as if fatally gored!

    Reply

    • And so we’ve been Gored and Mann-handled too long.
      And “Going Green” without “green” is going to ground.
      But, beware, Oh, my friends!
      They’ve not given up! No, not at all!
      Watch for the next thing that sticks to the wall!

      Reply

  6. I’ve got a poem she can recite (with apologies to those who’ve already seen it)

    Mother Goose on Climate Prediction

    As record winds blow
    Unprecedented snow,
    Oh, where is our globe a’ warming?
    That depends on the sun
    And the ways oceans run,
    Plus clouds (with complexity) forming!

    Now, for quite long,
    Climate models are wrong.
    So, what caused the pause in the warming?
    Yes, look to the sun,
    The ways oceans run,
    And the clouds, in complexity forming.

    CO2 is “too small”
    To stop temperature’s fall
    When the sun, clouds and oceans together,
    Begin to cause cold
    In cycles so old…
    No one alive can remember!

    So if I do some harm
    By just keeping warm,
    You’ll have to kindly forgive me!
    I find my solution
    Makes carbon pollution;
    Lest Gaia too quickly outlives me!

    Reply

      • ENSO, and the PDO do seem to have some effect on sea level variability in the Pacific.

        Only to be expected.

Leave a Reply - if your comment doesn't appear right away, it may have been intercepted by the SPAM filter. Please have patience while our moderation team examines it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s