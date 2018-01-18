Sponsored Poetry: The Latest UN Initiative to Make Us Act on Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The UN hopes Marshall Islands Activist Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner’s sponsored poetry readings will convince us to get rid of our cars and switch off our home heating.
Can poetry turn the tide on climate change?
JANUARY 17, 2018 by JOHN DEXTER
Poetry seems an unlikely avenue for forcing action on climate change, but Marshallese poet and activist Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner has become a figure of hope for a nation under threat of rising sea levels.
It was her address at the 2014 United Nations Climate Summit that brought wider attention to Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner as a poet and activist, as well as the peril faced by the Marshall Islands and other pacific nations. Speaking as a Civil Society Representative, Jetnil-Kijiner described the dangers faced by oceanic nations in eloquent terms and implored world leaders to act quickly on climate change.
She subsequently performed her poem Dear Matafele Peinem, written as a promise to her daughter that the world would take action on climate change. The stirring call to arms and promise to future generations received a standing ovation on the UN floor.
Jetnil-Kijiner will appear at WOMADelaide this year in a Planet Talk titled Climate Justice and the Human Face of Climate Change with Ursula Rakova, Julian Burnside, Tim Costello and Ben Doherty.
“The thing that people need to understand is that the Marshall Islands is only two metres above sea level,” says Jetnil-Kijiner of her island home. “Because of the rising sea level, we’re getting floods that are destroying homes and destroying crops. It’s happening more frequently but also threatening the very existence of our islands. It’s been happening in the past five years more frequently than we’ve ever seen before. It’s happening right now. With the loss of the land comes the loss of cultural identity and our home and basically who we are as a people.”
If you want to see Kathy live, Kathy will speak this March in Adelaide, Capital of South Australia.
I listened to half a minute Kathy’s poetry reading to the UN (see the video clip above). I think I prefer the poetry written by the fictional green alien from The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.
I hope her poetic speech won’t be interrupted by a power blackout.
Vomit bucket emergency …
Well ….it is going on four years now …..
have the islands been swamped or turned over yet ?
There once was a Paris Climate Accord
Which the United States could not afford!
Our new President Trump
threw the Accord in the dump
And the Socialist world squealed as if fatally gored!
And so we’ve been Gored and Mann-handled too long.
And “Going Green” without “green” is going to ground.
But, beware, Oh, my friends!
They’ve not given up! No, not at all!
Watch for the next thing that sticks to the wall!
Hey, that’s nice. They’re providing jobs for people who are otherwise unemployable.
I’ve got a poem she can recite (with apologies to those who’ve already seen it)
Mother Goose on Climate Prediction
As record winds blow
Unprecedented snow,
Oh, where is our globe a’ warming?
That depends on the sun
And the ways oceans run,
Plus clouds (with complexity) forming!
Now, for quite long,
Climate models are wrong.
So, what caused the pause in the warming?
Yes, look to the sun,
The ways oceans run,
And the clouds, in complexity forming.
CO2 is “too small”
To stop temperature’s fall
When the sun, clouds and oceans together,
Begin to cause cold
In cycles so old…
No one alive can remember!
So if I do some harm
By just keeping warm,
You’ll have to kindly forgive me!
I find my solution
Makes carbon pollution;
Lest Gaia too quickly outlives me!
“Because of the rising sea level, “
Really ????
Pacific Island sea levels to 2010. Marshall Islands at the top.
Interesting. Any theories to explain that drop in 1997 or so? That was a big El Nino time. Does that fit this?
ENSO, and the PDO do seem to have some effect on sea level variability in the Pacific.
Only to be expected.
http://theconversation.com/dynamic-atolls-give-hope-that-pacific-islands-can-defy-sea-rise-25436
“Our study found that most of these islands either remained stable in size or grew larger over the past few decades, in spite of rising sea levels. “
And as shown above. sea level were not rising anyway.
The 17th century ‘Ballad of King Canute’ closes the final stanza with:
“King Canute is dead and gone: Parasites exist alway.” Prophetic, isn’t it?
http://www.online-literature.com/thackeray/ballads-by-thackeray/53/
19th century…. (dang finger fumbles!)
2 meters is about 6 1/2 feet…..my house is 7 ft above MHT, mean high tide….do I get money too??
at around 1.5mm/year, 7ft = 2100mm (close enough)
So we will send you a cheque in 1400 years.. is that OK , Lat ?