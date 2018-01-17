Proof that the recent slowdown is statistically significant (correcting for autocorrelation)

Guest essay by Sheldon Walker
Introduction
In my last article I attempted to present evidence that the recent slowdown was statistically significant (at the 99% confidence level).
Some people raised objections to my results, because my regressions did not account for autocorrelation in the data. In response to these objections, I have repeated my analysis using the AR1 model to account for autocorrelation.
By definition, the warming rate during a slowdown must be less than the warming rate at some other time. But what “other time” should be used. In theory, if the warming rate dropped from high to average, then that would be a slowdown. That is not the definition that I am going to use. My definition of a slowdown is when the warming rate decreases to below the average warming rate. But there is an important second condition. It is only considered to be a slowdown when the warming rate is statistically significantly less than the average warming rate, at the 90% confidence level. This means that a minor decrease in the warming rate will not be called a slowdown. Calling a trend a slowdown implies a statistically significant decrease in the warming rate (at the 90% confidence level).
In order to be fair and balanced, we also need to consider speedups. My definition of a speedup is when the warming rate increases to above the average warming rate. But there is an important second condition. It is only considered to be a speedup when the warming rate is statistically significantly greater than the average warming rate, at the 90% confidence level. This means that a minor increase in the warming rate will not be called a speedup. Calling a trend a speedup implies a statistically significant increase in the warming rate (at the 90% confidence level).
The standard statistical test that I will be using to compare the warming rate to the average warming rate, will be the t-test. The warming rate for every possible 10 year interval, in the range from 1970 to 2017, will be compared to the average warming rate. The results of the statistical test will be used to determine whether each trend is a slowdown, a speedup, or a midway (statistically the same as the average warming rate). The results will be presented graphically, to make them crystal clear.
The 90% confidence level was selected because the temperature data is highly variable, and autocorrelation further increases the amount of uncertainty. This makes it difficult to get a significant result using higher confidence levels. People should remember that Karl et al – “Possible artifacts of data biases in the recent global surface warming hiatus” used a confidence level of 90%, and warmists did not object to that. Warmists would be hypocrites if they tried to apply a double standard.
The GISTEMP monthly global temperature series was used for all temperature data. The Excel linear regression tool was used to calculate all regressions. This is part of the Data Analysis Toolpak. If anybody wants to repeat my calculations using Excel, then you may need to install the Data Analysis Toolpak. To check if it is installed, click Data from the Excel menu. If you can see the Data Analysis command in the Analysis group (far right), then the Data Analysis Toolpak is already installed. If the Data Analysis Toolpak is NOT already installed, then you can find instructions on how to install it, on the internet.
Please note that I like to work in degrees Celsius per century, but the Excel regression results are in degrees Celsius per year. I multiplied some values by 100 to get them into the form that I like to use. This does not change the results of the statistical testing, and if people want to, they can repeat the statistical testing using the raw Excel numbers.
The average warming rate is defined as the slope of the linear regression line fitted to the GISTEMP monthly global temperature series from January 1970 to January 2017. This is an interval that is 47 years in length. The value of the average warming rate is calculated to be 0.6642 degrees Celsius per century, after correcting for autocorrelation. It is interesting that this warming rate is considerably less than the average warming rate without correcting for autocorrelation (1.7817 degrees Celsius per century). It appears that we are warming at a much slower rate than we thought we were.
Results
Graph 1 is the graph from the last article. This graph has now been replaced by Graph 2.
Graph 1
Graph 2
The warming rate for each 10 year trend is plotted against the final year of the trend. The red circle above the year 1992 on the X axis, represents the warming rate from 1982 to 1992 (note – when a year is specified, it always means January of that year. So 1982 to 1992 means January 1982 to January 1992.)
A note for people who think that the date range from January 1982 to January 1992 is 10 years and 1 month in length (it is actually 10 years in length). The date range from January 1992 to January 1992 is an interval of length zero months. The date range from January 1992 to Febraury 1992 is an interval of length one month. If you keep adding months, one at a time, you will eventually get to January 1992 to January 1993, which is an interval of length one year (NOT one year and one month).
The graph is easy to understand.
· The green line shows the average warming rate from 1970 to 2017.
· The grey circles show the 10 year warming rates which are statistically the same as the average warming rate – these are called Midways.
· The red circles show the 10 year warming rates which are statistically significantly greater than the average warming rate – these are called Speedups.
· The blue circles show the 10 year warming rates which are statistically significantly less than the average warming rate – these are called Slowdowns.
· Note – statistical significance is at the 90% confidence level.
On Graph 2 there are 2 speedups (at 1984 and 1992), and 2 slowdowns (at 1997 and 2012). These speedups and slowdowns are each a trend 10 years long, and they are statistically significant at the 90% confidence level.
The blue circle above 2012 represents the trend from 2002 to 2012, an interval of 10 years. It had a warming rate of nearly zero (it was actually -0.0016 degrees Celsius per century – that is a very small cooling trend). Since this is a very small cooling trend (when corrected for autocorrelation), it would be more correct to call this a TOTAL PAUSE, rather than just a slowdown.
I don’t think that I need to say much more. It is perfectly obvious that there was a recent TOTAL PAUSE, or slowdown. Why don’t the warmists just accept that there was a recent slowdown. Refusing to accept the slowdown, in the face of evidence like this article, makes them look like foolish deniers. Some advice for foolish deniers, when you find that you are in a hole, stop digging.
20 thoughts on “Proof that the recent slowdown is statistically significant (correcting for autocorrelation)”
Ah yes… the unit root problem… also correcting for that??
Your are on an excellent track, but even AR1 doesn’t quite do the trick. Climate processes have long been recognized as “long memory” processes, Hurst’s examination of Nile River flow being one famous example. Long memory processes have the property that a trendless process (or a “pauseless” process) can take long directional, excursions from mean behavior before reverting to normal. And unlike classical ARIMA time series models the mean reversion behavior is quite irregular – reversion may or may not occur anytime soon, and the speed of reversion may be slow or fast. Unfortunately, a complete discussion of the long memory model mathematics is more than we can tackle here. But it suffices to say that that for this type of process, a trend or pause like that in the recent data is expected, not an anomaly.
You can see this problem by creating “fake” long-memory datasets with a constant trend, then see how often the tests you have used detect a false statistically significant pause.
Oh, and this works the opposite direction, too. It is virtually impossible to show that a trend exists as well. We are forced to admit that we really don’t know anything about climate from just a few recent decades of data.
“The 90% confidence level was selected because the temperature data is highly variable, and autocorrelation further increases the amount of uncertainty. This makes it difficult to get a significant result using higher confidence levels.”
So you lower the level until you get a “significant” result? Well, at least it looks somewhat reasonable. Before you had about half the points outside the range where only 1% of them should be. Now you have about 10% of the points outside the range where 90% of them should be within the range.
So in the space of 47 years, we had 2 “significant” speedups and two slowdowns. If “significant” means what would happen only 10% of the time, that seems just what you’d expect.
Actually, it is less than you would expect, since that is thinking about the trends as being independent. Aside from the autocorrelation of months temperature, there is separate autocorrelation of 10 years trends progressing yearly. That is just from arithmetic, as adjacent trend periods share a lot of data.
“Why don’t the warmists just accept that there was a recent slowdown.”
An oddity is that the warming rates themselves seem quite different. Changing to AR(1) should not do that, it should only really affect the confidence intervals. Now the avreage warming rate on the graph is down to about 0.7°C/cen (from 1.8), with everything else scaled down too.
I see you have noted that further down. Something has gone wrong with the calculations. Allowing for autocorrelation would not make such a difference to trend. I use AR(1) in my trendviewer, and my calculated trends agreed with your OLS trends from last time. Not now.
Using Ar(1), I get 1.778°C/cen from Jan 1970 to Dec 2016. That agrees closely with your value from the previous post. The new value of about 0.7 is way off.
Same answer.
First, as far as long memory processes it is not clear to me that we have that proven but this highlights a problem. We don’t have sufficient data to really make any conclusions about what the real sensitivity of the atmosphere is.
My point is that I wish all studies of this type above use a consistent starting date of 1945. The reason I use this is that 1945 is the time that CO2 tripled in output from man and went on a nearly perfect hyperbolic trajectory upward. For 70 years we’ve had a very consistent trend in this statistic. Further, 94% of all Co2 produced by man has been put into the atmosphere since 1945. Thus we can basically say that 1945 is the date by which man definitely started injecting co2 and is the date we can look at to see what effect it has had.
A date like 1970 also unfortunately is smack dab at the end of a PDO/AMO switch from negative to positive. 70 year periods have an advantage that they incliude at least one full 60 year full cycle of PDO/AMO up and down.
Since we have 70 years of data now I am not sure if this enough to account for all long lived processes going on but it is enough to make some analysis. The simplest is that co2 rose 50% and temperatures rose 0.4C according to satellites. Thus over a “pretty long” period we have enough data to conclude that assuming the phenomenon during this period are transitory or repetitive within this 70 year period we should expect about a 0.4C gain for another 50% rise in CO2 over 70 years.
50% rise in CO2 means about 600 which is a likely high point for 2100 Co2 concentration. 200ppm additional CO2 is toughly twice all we have put in since 1945 and consistent with a reasonable assumption about growth of output and mitigations likely to be made naturally through changing technology. Thus we have essentially proven that the scientific answer to what the likely temperature in 2100 will be is roughly another 0.4C higher than today.
Anything different than this requires an explanation of why the natural processes of the Earth will change suddenly after 2015. No such explanation is reasonable or has been proffered therefore it is unscientific to suggest the natural processes of the Earth will react differently than they have reacted over 70 years. If there is such a theory of why suddenly temperatures will start accelerating much faster it would have to be met with need for proof because we have not observed yet such evidence of acceleration. So, any theory which projects more than 0.4C in the next 70 years requires an explanation why the system will change its behavior and where the energy is stored for the more expanded temperature gains and why this energy will suddenly be released now and wasn’t released earlier. I am not aware of any such evidence, theory, proof, data.
I don’t think the climate should corrected for autocorrelation. It is by definition (more accurately, by the laws of physics) autocorrelated over some period of time which could be anything up to 35 million years even going by the change caused by the glaciation of Antarctica.
I don’t know whether this will help you at all, Sheldon.
I’m no statistician, so I also struggle some with this sort of thing, and sometimes I need help. E.g., to figure out how to calculate “composite standard deviations” I got help from a very kind NCSU statistics professor and specialist in time series analysis named Dave Dickey.
When you view sea-level trends on my site, e.g., for NYC, at the bottom of the page there’s a note which begins as follows:
That NOAA publication might be helpful to you. Also, the code which I wrote to do those calculations is all in javascript, so if you want to see it just save the web page and the referenced sealevelcalc.js file.
in my opinion this is interesting but whether done correctly or not is the wrong debate tactic. CAGW claims harm in the future, since there isn’t any in the present (except for ludicrous and easily debunked extreme weather memes). Summer Sea ice will decrease and polar bears will decline. It has, they haven’t because the polar bear biology was wrong is an example of the type of attack I think most effective. Another is warming causes sea level rise to accelerate, except it hasn’t unless erroneous Sat Alt is spliced onto tide gauges. Sat alt is erroneous because it fails the observational closure test while tide gauges pass the. Losure test. Simple, compresensible to laymen, irrefutable.
Most of the future C alarm arises from TCR and ECS from climate models. There are three lines of attack. First, observational TCR and ECS are way below those of models. Second, show the models are fundamentally wrong in other ways as well. Christy’s March 29 2017 Congresssional testimony does that with respect to the tropical troposphere in two ways: temperature and lapse rate. Third, show the models have an inherent attribution flaw explaining one and two. See guest post Why Models Run Hot (brief explanation of just three charts), which itself references longer and more complex underlying supporting arguments
” observational TCR and ECS??”
