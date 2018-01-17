Claim: Future climate change revealed by current climate variations

From the UNIVERSITY OF EXETER and the “persistence forecasting doesn’t work past the chaos uncertainty threshold” department.
Uncertainty surrounding the extent of future climate change could be dramatically reduced by studying year-on-year global temperature fluctuations, new research has shown.
A team of scientists from the University of Exeter and the Centre of Ecology and Hydrology has pioneered a new process to reduce uncertainty around climate sensitivity – the expected long-term global warming if atmospheric carbon dioxide is stabilised at double pre-industrial levels.
While the standard ‘likely’ range of climate sensitivity has remained at 1.5-4.5oC for the last 25 years the new study, published in leading scientific journal Nature, has reduced this range by around 60 per cent.
The research team believe that by dramatically reducing the range of climate sensitivity, scientists will be able to have a much more accurate picture of long-term changes to the Earth climate.
Lead-author Professor Peter Cox from the University of Exeter said: “You can think of global warming as the stretching of a spring as we hang weights from it, and climate sensitivity as related to the strength of the spring.
“To relate the observed global warming to climate sensitivity you need to know the amount of weight being added to the spring, which climate scientists call the ‘forcing’, and also how quickly the spring responds to added weight. Unfortunately, we know neither of these things very well”.
The new research made their breakthrough by moving their focus away from global warming trends to date, and instead studying variations in yearly global temperatures.
Co-author Professor Chris Huntingford, from the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, explained: “Much of climate science is about checking for general trends in data and comparing these to climate model outputs, but year-to-year variations can tell us a lot about longer-term changes we can expect in a physical system such as Earth’s climate.”
Mark Williamson, co-author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Exeter, carried out the calculations to work-out a measure of temperature fluctuations that reveals climate sensitivity.
This metric of temperature fluctuations can also be estimated from climate observations, allowing the model line and the observations to be combined to estimate climate sensitivity.
Using this approach, the team derive a range of climate sensitivity to doubling carbon dioxide of 2.8+/-0.6oC, which reduces the standard uncertainty in climate sensitivity (of 1.5-4.5oC) by around 60%.
Mark said: “We used the simplest model of how the global temperature varies, to derive an equation relating the timescale and size of the fluctuations in global temperature to the climate sensitivity. We were delighted to find that the most complex climate models fitted around that theoretical line”.
Explaining the significance of the results, Professor Cox added: “Our study all but rules-out very low or very high climate sensitivities, so we now know much better what we need to. Climate sensitivity is high enough to demand action, but not so high that it is too late to avoid dangerous global climate change”.
###
The research was supported by the European Research Council (‘ECCLES’ project), the EU Horizon 2020 Programme (‘CRESCENDO’ project), and the UK’s Natural Environment Research Council.
Interesting place, that university. They give away climate change courses for free, that’s how valuable they are. They also fail to reference/cite the name of their own study in the press release too. That’s how valuable it is. So I can’t give you a link to the paper.
They are really “on the ball” there.
31 thoughts on “Claim: Future climate change revealed by current climate variations”
I’ve read badly thought out science fiction novels with better physics in them then the endless drool coming out of the the climate studies departments of some of our universities. This just amounts to it’s as bad as you want but not bad enough that if you give us lots more money we might magically do something unspecified to save the universe. Yawn. Meanwhile in the real world…
Grand slam and you tagged all the bases
Yes, I don’t know whether to panic or make a pot of Tuscan bean soup.
Recipe link here: http://www.seriouseats.com/recipes/2012/01/30-minute-tuscan-white-bean-soup-recipe.html
You may or may not want the kale but it’s quick to fix. I think I’ll make the soup and not send them any money.
Is there anything at all that these people will NOT use to try to panic the rest of us?
It appears that they think hammering at people is the answer to the issue. No, it isn’t It’s The Them crying ‘Wolf!’ and when the rest of us look, there is no wolf (except for the one at which I’ve been throwing some ham slices and dog biscuits. What?!? It’s only a wolf, not a pit bull.!)
I don’t know what else we can do except collect this stuff in one place like WUWT and make sure that we all know about it. I hope sincerely that within the next 5 to 10 years, they are ALL proven incorrect.
I’m going to fix that bean soup now. Ciao!
Good grief – they haven’t established that there is ANY “climate sensitivity” to ANY level of CO2 – and the Earth’s climate history says THERE IS NONE. They are STILL doing nothing more than ASSUMING that ANY of the SUPPOSED amount (based on the “data” that, scientifically speaking, is CRAP to begin with) of temperature rise is CAUSED by CO2, when they have not a SCRAP of empirical evidence that says it is, and plenty of history that says it’s NOT.
I can’t think of any better solution to this madness than to simply END all funding of “climate” research until they stop trying to use it to push this propaganda, and all of the current crop of idiots posing as “climate scientists” are selling “fries with that” instead of Eco-Fascist BS.
I disagree with the idea that “the Earth’s climate history says THERE IS NONE” (CO2 effect on temperature), but I agree there is no evidence that CO2 is playing any major role or that we need to do anything about CO2 emissions other than celebrate their benefits. Proving a negative, that CO2 isn’t influencing temperature, would be much harder than simply observing that no one has proved it is doing so to any measureable extent.
Andy, given that there is no correlation whatsoever between temperature and CO2 level on geologic time scales (hundreds of millions of years), and that on shorter time scales where there IS a correlation (i.e., the ice core records) the correlation runs in REVERSE, i.e., temperature drives CO2 level, with a time lag of ~800 years, what exactly is the basis of your disagreement?
This is what I’ve always thought. If the climate was prone to “blowing up”, there would be evidence of it in past.
Exactly. If 7000ppm didn’t cause any “runaway greenhouse effect,” there is absolutely no reason to believe that 400ppm, or for that matter 560ppm, is some kind of “tipping point.” It’s ridiculous.
The only “runaway greenhouse effect” might have been the explosive plant growth, which later became our fossil fuel caches.
Even at 7k ppm, CO2 is miniscule in the mix when compared to water vapor. CO2 is not warming the Arctic, humidity is. That’s why summer temps remain normal while winters are less brutal. When the SSTs cool again, the sea ice will increase and the CO2 will continue to rise, and this group will claim to have manipulated climate sensitivity.
They seem unaware that their proposition is trivially true. Study the variations in climate over the past and present and you have a good idea 9f what future cl8mate will be. Its already been argued that in assessing the existing climate record your highest probability forecast is “more of the same”!
I agree past trends and natural drivers would be very instructive if properly studied, but they may have to open their minds up to many of the cyclical natural patterns which seem to be preeminent in our climate history, and not remain fixated on CO2 as the magic control knob with linear effect. That path is the path to madness and/or extensive liberal oriented science grants.
Yes – therein lies the problem. They are still starting with an unproven assumption regarding CO2 driving temperature and extrapolating on it as if it were fact. And when you’re not talking about “cycles,” you’re not talking about “climate.”
“Much of climate science is about checking for general trends in data and comparing these to climate model outputs.” They refer to it as a “science”.
Last time I heard any one so certain of climate sensitivity it was someone (nameless to avoid their embarrassment) at Ringberg who said this was “proof” of the correlation needed to prove the massive positive feedbacks they need for their catastrophic warming.
http://scottishsceptic.co.uk/2015/05/06/ringberg15-the-real-science/
Post modern science when properly conducted would have removed any data points not aligning with a predetermined correlation on the basis that it isn’t fair not to blame CO2 from human wealth creation for everything bad that happens such as mild temperature warming (which is actually good but spiritually a real downer) and then their graph wouldn’t look so absolutely idiotic. The graph could likely be reproduced with similar results using a shotgun and a white target.
You mean that WASN’T how they produced that?! LMAO
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature25450
(paywalled of course.)
The “tell” to their lie is contained in this sentence from their abstract:
“We use an ensemble of climate models to define an emergent relationship between ECS and a theoretically informed metric of global temperature variability.”
More circular logic.
(On an entirely separate note, if I were the lead author I’d have changed my name as soon as I became an adult.)
And their “theoretically informed metric of global temperature variability” must certainly have enough assumptive sloppiness in it. Almost certainly they can engineer that “emergent relationship” in any direction and magnitude they want with equally valid sets of assumptions on the convective processes involving water and heat transport not captured by theory.
Academia has truly gone off the deep end. Bread and circuses.
I quit reading after the part about hanging from a stretching spring.
Perhaps their analogy might apply to the spring of a hanging scale, except they don’t mention that the climate scale weighs things in tons and CO2 can only add pounds. No detectable effect.
“Climate sensitivity is high enough to demand action, but not so high that it is too late to avoid dangerous global climate change”.”
How convenient. So it’s not too late if you just ACT NOW. Sounds just like every commercial advertising a “sale.” Which is basically what this (and most “climate” pseudo-science) is.
Hidden among the smoke and fog is:
1. They ASSUME that CO2 is the “cause” of the observed “changes,” with no empirical evidence to support such an assumption and plenty of climate history that says this assumption is garbage.
2. They say they don’t know very much about *how quickly* the change will occur, when they really mean how MUCH change will occur – the existing assumption being that the effect is immediate, otherwise all the claims about CO2 being the “cause” of whatever “warming” over whatever time frame would necessarily be false.
3. They claim to have “reduced uncertainty” about something they basically admit they “know little about,” if one were to summarize.
Read the supplemental materials. They did not use the entire CMIP5 ensemble. Those models they did use all got the post 2006 (start of projection) warming badly wrong (too high), especially in the tropical troposphere. Trying to narrow the uncertainty in ECS projections from models that are provably just wrong and running hot seems a fools errand. Cargo cult science. Observational energy budget studies place ECS likely between ~1.5 and 1.8, far below this papers narrowed uncertainty range. And that may still be too high because of the attribution problem buried in model parameterization. See guest post Why Models Run Hot for details.
Since they are dealing with annual points of global temperture, which is not a physical measurement but a model, the error ranges on their calculation are undoubtedly much higher than they show.
On the other had, this finding dovetails neatly with the number of recent articles showing, by various means, that the climate models run hot and that data-based estimates are in the same range- perhaps .2C +/- 1.6. Not good news at all for anyone with alarmist beliefs.
2.8c is a long, long way below the IPC’s 3.5c to 6.5c…. 1.1 c is the lab tested temp increase for the doubling of co2 therefore not much feedback at 2.8c. ha ha the catastrophists will be grinding their teath at this result.
And even the “lab tested” assumes “all other things held equal.” In the real world, “all other things” are NOT “held equal,” the “feedbacks” are offsetting/negative in nature (as can be seen by the complete lack of a CO2 temperature driving effect in any paleoclimate record), and the “net” effect is not identifiably different from zero.
It is going to be very very difficult to generate a catastrophe out of a measly 2.8c. I personaly believe that the feedbacks are negative. I wish they weren’t but ice ages tell me not. Man I am hoping that the climate continues to gently warm at least during my lifetime.
But don’t you see? The Earth’s climate is like a spring, and CO2 forcing is like a weight. Forget all that stuff about the earth-sun ecosystem being a highly complex mathematically chaotic non-linear system with many unknown variables and positive and negative feedbacks that have not been quantified. It’s a springy thing, you see.
/sarc
As long as the spring remains in tension until I die. The rest of you can look after yourselves that includes my well educated, iphone patronising, electricity consuming, oil guzzling children and their offspring.
“current climate variations” is this a new term for weather?