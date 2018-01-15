Climate Lawsuits Piling Up

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
For years many fossil fuel companies seemed content to stay quiet in the face of public vilification, but with big lawsuits looming, this strategy of avoiding public climate controversy is looking increasingly precarious.
Four climate change lawsuits to watch in 2018
Did you know it’s possible to take legal action to fight global warming? Ever more citizens are doing just that. Here are four landmark climate change lawsuits with significant decisions pending in 2018.
According to a survey by the United Nations Environment Program and Columbia Law School, climate change lawsuits are on the increase — with nearly 900 cases in 24 countries as of March last year — and courts will play a greater role to in the fight against global warming over the year to come.
Citizens vs. the government of the Netherlands
It started with a precedent-setting climate lawsuit in the summer of 2015, when 900 Dutch citizens, represented by the Urgenda Foundation, took their government to court to cut greenhouse gas emissions nationwide.
This was the first time a group of citizens sued their own government over climate change action — and won.
The lawsuit resulted in a Dutch court ordering the government to cut greenhouse gas emissions nationwide by at least 25 percent by the year of 2020 (compared to 1990 levels), forcing it to take more measures against climate change.
Youth vs. the government of the United States
Another lawsuit inspired by the Dutch court case was started by a group of American youths, who are suing the US government for failing to curb climate change.
The 21 plaintiffs, who are between 10 and 21 years old, and come from all over the US, filed the climate change lawsuit together with their attorneys and climate scientist James Hansen in 2015.
All the kids and teenagers in the plaintiff group have been personally impacted by climate change. Some of them live on farms being affected by drought, while others have lost their homes due to floods, or face health issues due to forest fires.
An initial ruling in an Oregon district court upheld their main argument that “the government has known for more than 50 years that the carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels was destabilizing the climate system in a way that would significantly endanger plaintiffs, with the damage persisting for millennia.”
Peruvian farmer vs. German energy company RWE
Not just governments are facing legal challenges over climate — also a Peruvian farmer and mountain guide is suing German energy firm RWE.
He is claiming that the company’s contribution to climate change is threatening his home, and is asking RWE to take on financial responsibility for the damage.
ExxonMobil vs. US state attorneys
In the US, a similar case is coming to a head this year: the first-ever US legal action aimed at holding the oil giant ExxonMobil accountable for its climate change coverup.
The American multinational oil gas corporation is being sued over failing to safeguard Massachusetts communities against pollution relating to climate change impacts, and lying to the public about the risks of climate change.
Up until now it has mostly been enough to simply fight each case on its merits. But as the shock victory in the Netherlands demonstrates, fighting each case solely on the evidence presented at the hearing for that case may not always be enough.
Unless fossil fuel companies do more to publicly challenge the junk science underpinning the climate lawsuit gold rush, they could end up haemorrhaging large settlements to green opportunists.
24 thoughts on “Climate Lawsuits Piling Up”
“Unless fossil fuel companies do more to publicly challenge the junk science underpinning the climate lawsuit gold rush, they could end up”………….out of business
I’d be fascinated to know the evidence for CAGW presented in the Dutch case. The news report had zero on that.
They didn’t need evidence anymore.
Courts more and more are ruling based on ideology alone.
And your evidence for that is?
Or are bloggers making comments based on ideology alone?
Well, smoking and eating weed has been legal in Holland for a long time. I suspect that has had some impact.
It was the *Dutch Government* that was sued. Consequently, the only “evidence” needed was the Government’s own propaganda. QED
Judges are out of control. They seem to believe that they should be the only branch of government.
Clearly too many lawyers with too much time on their hands! Somehow it needs to be made much less profitable to take on lawsuits like this.
We appear to be victims of our own system, courtesy of the megalomaniacal opportunists inadvertently cranked out by academia from time to time.
https://www.cato.org/blog/epa-gives-millions-enviro-groups-sue-it
We are paying to sue ourselves. And the Eco Lawyers are all buying Tesla saloons on our largesse
Remember companies like Exxon are fighting with judges and juries that have been brainwashed into man caused warming and CO2 being bad. Facts matter less and less and those passing judgement are in a fixed position.
Global News, March 9, 2016
Re: Imperial Oil sale of about 500 ESSO gas stations to fuel distributors.
Appears Imperial Oil Canada is no longer in the gas station business.
More on the internet on this subject.
https://globalnews.ca/news/2565603/imperial-oil-to-sell-esso-stations-for-2-8b
Ross McKitrick has issued a statement re the Exxon suit here.
They still cant bring themselves to mention Steve McIntyre by name after more than 15 years…..
Anywhere there is a lawsuit, immediately close all gas stations, support for the lawsuit will end in about 1 to 2 weeks. Even if you can get by without driving, when deliveries stop to the grocery stores, attitudes would change quickly.
Atlas needs to shrug again.
Yep. Send America into darkness and cold … let the Children have their way.
Eric, you really need to update your information and this post. You missed this major development:
“The ExxonMobil filing makes the obvious point:
The stark and irreconcilable conflict between what these municipal governments alleged in their respective complaints and what they disclosed to investors in their bond offerings indicates that the allegations in the complaints are not honestly held and were not made in good faith. It is reasonable to infer that the municipalities brought these lawsuits not because of a bona fide belief in any tortious conduct by the defendants or actual damage to their jurisdictions, but instead to coerce ExxonMobil and others operating in the Texas energy sector to adopt policies aligned with those favored by local politicians in California.”
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/01/climate-change-california-hypocrisy-turned-up-to-11.php
Good link – I particularly like “At least two municipal governments [one of them San Mateo] reassured investors that they were “unable to predict whether sea-level rise or other impacts of climate change or flooding from a major storm will occur, when they may occur, and if any such events occur, whether they will have a material adverse effect on the business operations or financial condition of the County and the local economy.”
But this is not exactly a public campaign to overturn junk climate science – its evidence presented for a court case.
A liberal use of the objection “Assumes facts not in evidence” by defense counsel would quickly bring this travesty to an end.
I can just see it all unfolding now. They come to arrest Anthony and to get all the names and IP addresses of all us commenters. Griff is the head of the Inquisition, and we are all hanging by our thumbs for daring to be skeptical of Science.
Don’t laugh…the NSA and 5 Eyes 👀 all have extensive files on each of us. We will all be prosecuted for our ‘thought’ crimes and be sent to serve out our sentencing punishments on the northern tip of Elsemere Island.
Welcome to 1984, and Animal Farm. Looking forward to seeing you all soon.
I got a good deal on a super-warm parka this past Christmas Season. Oops … now I just got an extended sentence for mentioning the make-believe religious character … instead of the solstice holiday time.
Personally, I believe all the major fossil fuel; explorers, providers, shippers, and refiners should simply STOP. OK … the children want to play. Let em play without ANY fossil fuels. No more production or transport of ANY “nasty” “carbon” products. Give them the PERSPECTIVE that their own parents (and mentor, Dr. James Hansen) FAILED to give them. 6 moths to 1-year of ZERO carbon based fuel production. None.
The oil companies’ new mea culpa:
First they came for the coal companies, and we did not speak out—
Because we were not a coal company.
Then they came for the nuclear power companies, and we did not speak out—Because we were not a nuclear power company.
The oil companies could have shot this Lysenkoist hoax down in the first six months if they’d been more interested in truth than in market share and profits.
People who sue those who enrich the atmosphere with CO2 should start by eliminating their daily consumption of the very food that atmospheric CO2 produces.
Fair is fair!