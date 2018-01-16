Claim: People with Big Families Should be Ashamed, We Need More Migrants

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart – CBC News author Kristen Pyszczyk thinks its outrageous that some parents choose to burden the planet’s climate by having lots of children, when there are lots of migrants who need a new home.
It shouldn’t be taboo to criticize parents for having too many kids
Celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines took some heat for announcing they are pregnant with their fifth child.
Kristen Pyszczyk · for CBC News · January 14
Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, were probably surprised at the backlash on social media last week that accompanied their announcement of baby number five. I was surprised too.
Not because I disagree with their critics, who admonished the couple for having too many kids, but rather because it’s a sentiment so seldom heard in a society that generally celebrates procreation with almost militant cheerfulness.
While having a child or five is a very personal choice, it’s also a choice that affects everyone who inhabits our planet. So while many people might find the backlash unwarranted, it’s actually a conversation we need to have in order to challenge our uncritical acceptance of the life-fulfillment-through-procreation story.
Population control is a fraught topic, and carries with it associations with eugenics and other nasty historical events. But we still need to talk about it, and people who reacted strongly to the Gaines’ pregnancy announcement know this on some level. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the survival of our species depends on it.
In August of last year, New York Magazine published an article claiming we are living through a mass extinction. The article claimed that the earth will be uninhabitable within 100 years due to various consequences of climate change, food shortages and economic and political instability.
…
Shame is a powerful tool for changing behaviour: it’s how we introduce new and existing social conventions. It’s unfortunate that Chip and Joanna bore the brunt of changing attitudes, but let’s learn from the reaction and examine our own actions.
…
And if the birth rate in Canada declines, so what? As old You-Know-Who cuts off aid to not-for-profits that educate on abortion, restricts immigration and stops sending money to countries that need it, we will have a steady supply of smart and talented immigrants. Their loss, our gain.
Anyway, here’s wishing Chip and Joanna the best!
My heart goes out to Chip and Joanna. What should be one of the happiest moments of their lives is subject to public bullying by eco-lunes who think the announcement of a woman’s pregnancy is a good opportunity to talk about climate change and population control.
65 thoughts on “Claim: People with Big Families Should be Ashamed, We Need More Migrants”
They might be right on 13 counts: Thing 1, Thing 2, Thing 3…….Thing 13…Recent news from wacky California…
Actually the parents should be ashamed, not for having the 13 children, but how they treated them…I do support the 13 children…
What if the migrants come from big families?
“What if the migrants come from big families”, you ask?
ANSWER: No problem, as long as the big families are from poor countries to whom the US should be giving money to support. THOSE big families are okay, since they are MIGRANTS, which somehow magically disqualifies them from the stigma of having come from big families. We are not supposed to support the people from big families in our own country, you see, but rather ignore our own country and give our support to the rest of the world.
It makes so much sense.
It seems to me that Kristen Pyszczyk’s parents had one too many children
They never offer to do something about the problem by dying promptly themselves.
CBC News author Kristen Pyszczyk thinks its outrageous that some parents choose to burden the planet’s climate by having lots of children, when there are lots of migrants who need a new home.
Why doesn’t she open her home to them then?
they have homes its just that they are in “less than ideal” countries … and rather than fix their countries they run away …
Conversation my rump, they want to be able to walk up and lecture folks like the poorly raised barbarians they are, and “people with a bunch of kids” are about the only target their selfish lifestyle doesn’t include.
I’ve been getting this fecal matter since folks realized we had three! They really don’t like it when you don’t bow down and scrape an apology out for their cheap grace.
Stop with the bullying! The same people doing the bullying love to quote Stats Canada when it appears to be to their advantage. Well Stats Canada says the AVERAGE Canadian family has
1.2 children – not the case with migrants. They come with 2 to 3 and have more. So, stop commenting unless it applies to everyone.
“My heart goes out to Chip and Joanna. What should be one of the happiest moments of their lives is subject to public bullying by eco-lunes who think the announcement of a woman’s pregnancy is a good opportunity to talk about climate change and population control.”
They also apparently believe it’s a great idea to flood the West with the overpopulation from cultures which breed at a truly prodigious rate and then go on to further stimulate their breeding potential on the agar plate of generous Western welfare states. This level of insanity is something for which I can find no suitable words.
Shame is the next bitcoin, trade it with your friends!!!!! Narcissism is epidemic!!! yea
The West is toast.
The answer is offset credits. For every child you have, buy an offset from a more virtuous person who has aborted.
Muslim men have up to four wives and up to 20+ children…jihad welfare warfare…to promote jihad while living on the dole…as advocated by Imams…
And critics like Worrall and the other liberals never mention Muslims, they are probably cringing at the possibility of death threats
I’m not a liberal.
no you are not a liberal because you forgot what liberal is supposed to mean …
LOL. Well, it goes this way for the lıberal thinkers. Don’t have kids, adopt the ones from afar that need our generosity. I’ve got nothing against that, actually. In fact people who foster kids are near-saints. But the truth also is this: we also have a responsibility to pass along our genetic heritage; if we suspect genetic “difficulties” (such as latent genetic diseases), there is enough genetic screening and ‘counselling’, that one really can do the right thing for future humanity. But having one’s own kids, and raising them ‘right’ is both an honor and a social obligation in some circles.
In the end, if you have kids, be happy with them, and try to instill in them values, mores and ethics that’ll serve them and society well in life. NO more, NO less.
GoatGuy
“have a responsibility to pass along our genetic heritage”
I reckon people like Kristen have a responsibility NOT to pass along their genetic heritage.
Responsibility or not, I sure hope she doesn’t.
Though unlike her, I won’t lecture her if she chooses and option that I wouldn’t have.
Worrall is just as bad as the righteous social media posters with his value judgement “not because I disagree with their critics” at the beginning of his article. The decision to have children should be up to the parents, and I commend Chip and Joanna for being married parents with the resources and dedication to raise five or more children. If they can afford to do so which means feeding, educating and taking care of them properly, they should have ten children if they want. It is the same as criticizing someone for owning a large truck or using a gas guzzling boat.
The parents and single mothers who have five children and no resources to raise them are the problem and they outnumber people like Chip and Joanna
Worrall was hiliting in the article. It didn’t seem like agreement, but emphasis on the self-righteous lunacy of the original author.
For instance, he emphasizes shaming. If that doesn’t work, they will probably press for law.
I’m criticising this eco-lunacy, not condoning it.
In modern society, many large families exist because they can get massive amounts of welfare.
I did not believe such people existed and thought the subject of people having babies to receive welfare payments was made up by right wingers. Until I went to medical school and did rotations in hospitals that served a large number of poor people, and some of the mothers readily admitted they had babies for the welfare payments. I pity the children and hope some of them become productive happy adults.
South Australia – yeah!
I reckon family help, ok maybe, but ONLY for the first two children.
After that, you pay your own way. (maybe modify for multiples)
But this continued payout has to stop, especially when it is used in family groups allowing large incomes for zero work.
Christ! Now we have to curb our embryo emissions!
“Shame is a powerful tool for changing behaviour:”
But people like Kristen have NO SHAME, so their irksome, self-righteous, interfering, busy-body behaviour will never change.
Under the diversity doctrine, people are interchangeable by color. Under selective-child, we are, in fact, disposable. For purposes of democratic leverage, business interests, social justice, resource redistribution, and “clean” wars, immigration reform (e.g. refugee crises) is a political imperative.
There’s a special place for classical CBC-types; presumably they have space in a cloistered room, away from reality, where she can share thoughts with David Suzuki and others of their ilk. Or maybe she’s just plumping for a job on CNC or MSNBC.
In Suzuki’s places (at least two homes), he can revel in his fathering five children and at the same time lecturing on over population whenever given the opportunity.
https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2010/10/13/david-suzukis-five-kids/
Sorry, meant CNN…
Everyone needs to watch the futurous movie on this subject on YouTube Red called “The Thinning”, the UN identifies the problem and sets quotas for each country to thin out their herds. America’s solution is to test every student over 5 every year. The dumbest students in every grade are put to death in the basement of their school, locked in their chairs, by lethal injection and made to disappear. If you can sleep after watching this, you are not human.
Thinning has my vote for best picture for the last 20 years.
I had trouble sleeping after seeing just the trailer.
It is the graceless, self-serving twaddle like this that keeps me off the morass of trash called ‘social media’.
Anything good, like a pending birth announcement, is treated as criminal behavior.
Anything bad, such as destroying private property (gas pipelines, anyone?) is treated as heroism.
When will the world get straightened out again? Well, it’s up to us to make it happen, people. Otherwise, this becomes ‘the Crazy Years’ that Heinlein wrote about – crackpot science disguised as religion, public shaming over doing normal things, being hounded for being yourself instead of a wacko, praising the wackos for their individuality.
We’re going to have to fix it and make sure it stays fixed, because these birdbrains are too stupid and self-centered to fix it themselves.
One thing I’ve noticed about many hippies. They go on and on about doing your own thing and being an individual who doesn’t follow the crowd.
While they stand there, everyone wearing the same uniform, tie-dyed tee-shirt, jeans with holes in them, long hair, all unwashed for a week or two.
Constantly Biased Corporation should have been defunded decades ago.
As a fully funded auxillary of the Liberal Party of Canada this bunch of tax dollar consuming parasites are famous up here for their lying by omission.
CBC’s coverage of the CRU emails was amusing, silence for weeks.
Claiming the emails were stolen, hence it would be unethical to publish them, after having been all over wikileaks and other such.
CBC just went over the top about an alleged attack on a 11 year old muslim girl.Lecturing all Canadians about racism..after the “attack” was revealed to be a lie, they lack the spine to apologize.
Investigative journalism is something they may have heard about, somewhere, maybe.
Since President Trump being elected,CBC has had Trump Derangement Syndrome to the point it is hard to find any Canadian news on their outlets.
They are so deranged they bring up and criticize President Trump while reporting a snowfall.
Strangely they use exactly the same talking points as CNN.
More self-hating liberal crap from the Canadian Broadcorping Castration. Our culture is the best in history and is worth carrying on. Indeed it is our duty to breed and pass our culture to the future.
Cultural heritage matters. Here’s a link to a study of CEO performance in American companies. It found that CEOs with Polish roots were the best performers. It also found that the effect lasted six generations after the family originally immigrated to America.
Again, The Donald is much less wrong than his liberal elite critics.
When the birth rate falls to below 1.5 or so like it is right now in Italy, towns start to sound different because of the dearth of children playing. Family trees become inverted. Four grandparents have two children who have one child. This is the sound of a culture, a society, that is headed for death.
To top off this madness, such people advocate policies that facilitate the replacement of the indigenous people of the nation with people from far away, who hold cultural norms and religious beliefs that are hostile to the indigenous people. These replacements have no intention of preserving the nation’s culture, but to take over and replace it with their own.
This is sheer madness. Even three generations ago had some foreign power stated these policies in a demand, it would have been considered an act of war. Did I mention this is sheer madness?
I’m one of 8. All 8 of us have contributed to what is good. How? Because our parents were good and had values they tried to teach and pass onto to us. The best they knew. Members of “The Greatest Generation”.(At my Dad’s funeral the receiving line was 8 hours long. He wasn’t a politician or a celebrity. He was just a very good man who touched many lives.)
Those of you with more than one kid, which one would you replace with an illegal or legal immigrant?
Disclaimer: After my oldest moved out, we had a legal immigrant live with us. I gave her away at her wedding.
“it’s also a choice that affects everyone who inhabits our planet…” and, regarding having {excess] children …”It’s not an exaggeration to say that the survival of our species depends on it.”
Both of these statements are true ONLY if the resources of the planet are assumed to be finite in the foreseeable future. Of course, at a theoretical level, the existence of anyone (including the author) affects everyone – and everything – else on the planet. But the earth has been that way for a few hundred million years and here we are – evolving along with everything – else making use of what is available.
As far as the survival of our species goes; the ONLY way that is at risk is to allow the birth rate to get too low so that something else takes over. The measure of success of each and every species is to reproduce in competition with everything else, and keep reproducing.
Not just finite, but close to running out as well.
David Suzuki’s Five Kids
http://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2010/10/13/david-suzukis-five-kids/
David Suzuki: Canada is ‘Full’
http://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2013/07/11/david-suzuki-canada-is-full/
“It’s not an exaggeration to say that the survival of our species depends on it.”
No duh. If we stop having babies, the species dies off.
“we will have a steady supply of smart and talented immigrants.”
Starting when?
There is no evidence that teaching people about birth control has any impact on birth rates.
The only thing that has ever lowered birth rates has been increasing wealth in the population.
Let me guess. Kristen is,a lesbian athiest that hates her parents.
I don’t care in the slightest what society thinks I have four kids and they can suck it. I have a hard time believing that shame is a powerful tool. Me and everyone are related to which is a large group of people by the way couldn’t care less what anyone thinks is right. We were raised to do what we believe is right and moral; what others think and say mean absolutely nothing to me or my family members. The mere fact they think their opinion matters to me is hilarious.
Apparently not everyone got the message. When you calculate the various spellings of Mohammed, it has been the most polpular boys name in many European areas for years. So if you are trying to save the planet by slowing the population growth, bringing in immigrants may not be the best solution.
https://qz.com/1082778/popular-baby-names-muhammad-is-actually-the-most-boys-name-in-england-and-wales-not-oliver/
http://fortune.com/2017/09/22/muhammad-william-popular-baby-names/
https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/01/mohammed-most-popular-name-for-newborn-boys-in-the-netherlands-for-second-year-in-a-row/
I do believe population in a few generations will start increasing rapidly again. Simply due to natural selection.
Yes – parents who have a genetic tendency towards strong desire to have children will pass this on to their many kids.
According to the WHO 55-56 children are aborted annually. And it is considered to be not enough prevent massive destruction of the environment. How can you reading with people like this.
To everyone who had more than 2 I can say my wife decided one was enough for us so you picking up our slack is greatly appreciated. Have as many as you are willing and able to take responsibility for. Happy diaper changing!!
Kristin Pyszczyk is a RACIST! White people have among the lowest birth rates on the planet, barely replacing themselves. Non whites have higher birth rates and it’s these people whom she is really addressing. (we get your code here K. P.) Notice the cheap appeal to immigration at the end there in a sloppy effort to give herself cover. So what are you going to do, Kristin, to keep those immigrants from having too many babies? Shame them? (or just sterilize them?)…
Whilst I think that 5 children IS excessive it is indeed becoming a serious issue that the dangerous left have created a freak show of shame amongst liberals who hate their own skin and want to replace it with anything from anywhere, the more backward the better! Trace the story back and you come to Critical Theory and the Frankfurt School. What we are dealing with is one of the many pronged attack on Western Society that is the marxist originated Critical Theory (Political correctness) to undermine and ultimately destroy Western democracies. Every aspect of what made our societies in the West to be the pinnacle of human achievement is under attack by the delusionals who call themselves liberals working at the behest of the marxists. The absurdity of what is happening is incredible as is the blindness of whole populations to what is going on blinkered as they are by political correctness. Stalin understood when taking over a country he had as quickly as possible to destabilize the population and he did that by mass importation of Russians. The dull witted virtue signaling mostly socialist politicians of the West have been conned into doing just that and importing people en mass into our countries on a scale which is historically unprecedented. Their gossamer thin ideological excuse is because they claim it will undermine our historical nationalistic based motivation to make war with eachother. But this is so flawed when you see what the overwhelming proportion of those they are importing just happen to be of an ideology which has been trying to take over Europe for 1400 years! Here we are inviting them to come and breed on welfare on a truly massive scale and set up their own bankrupt societies in our midst and we are supposed to smile and celebrate the demise of our own unique culture, our humanist and caring culture because according to the liberal nut jobs, anything is better than that shameful thing. I used to be in business with an Algerian who asked repeatedly “what is wrong with you white people? Why are you trying to dilute your race and remove yourselves from the planet”. He was brutally open about the mess that his society was in but he asked “what is your excuse for wanting to change? You have the best of everything”. He also asked when did any political party in any Western country make this an issue for people to vote on at the ballot box? It has been he said imposed and imposed in such a uniform way right across Western society as to make him believe there is a higher level of command and control above that we see visibly supposedly governing each individual country.
Typical. They go on high-falutingly about “conversing”, “talking”, and “learning”, in the same way that Goebbels might have done.
Almost as evil as getting your puppies from breeders, right Kristen. The west will not survive with people like this as mouthpieces.
I thought the US and Canada held the top spots globally for adopting children from struggling nations. So, what is the CBC author talking about again?
Anyone who has examined the biography of Margaret Sanger and the origins of Planned Parenthood knows that they started out in the business of eugenics, and they would like to bring us back there. They are the real N@zie$ in every respect. They hate all people. This foolish reporter only let it out before we were “ready”.
USA and European citizens will have have to accept a lower standard of living in the coming decades (elites exempted).
Soon everyone will want to live in Australia.
We have the ‘right’ immigration policies.
Our key policy is f . . . k off unless you have money.
We’ve done the hard yards unlike your ancestors.
Stay in your country and fix your culture (religious and/or corruption) and economy.
Australia will eventually fix its energy-cost crisis created by the green/left/right (Goldman Sachs) ‘uniparty’.
When it does we won’t look back.
Mass immigration has a purpose and it’s only to benefit a few.
We feel very sorry for y’all . . .
“Celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines took some heat for announcing they are pregnant with their fifth child.”
As far as I know, and from experience, only a female can fall pregnant. I have never been pregnant.
The writer sounds very judgemental.