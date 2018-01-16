Study: Weather anomalies accelerate the melting of sea ice

From ETH ZURICH comes this study with a “never before been seen on this scale” claim. The problem is, we’ve really got only a few decades of observations to compare with, plus 2015/16 was the year of the “monster” El Niño, and there were all sorts of resultant weather anomalies. We don’t have enough weather data to know if this sort of extreme has happened before, because we haven’t been watching the Arctic closely until recent decades.
Weather anomalies accelerate the melting of sea ice
In the winter of 2015/16, something happened that had never before been seen on this scale: at the end of December, temperatures rose above zero degrees Celsius for several days in parts of the Arctic. Temperatures of up to eight degrees were registered north of Svalbard. Temperatures this high have not been recorded in the winter half of the year since the beginning of systematic measurements at the end of the 1970s. As a result of this unusual warmth, the sea ice began to melt.
“We heard about this from the media,” says Heini Wernli, Professor of Atmospheric Dynamics at ETH Zurich. The news aroused his scientific curiosity, and a team led by his then doctoral student Hanin Binder investigated the issue. In November 2017, they published their analysis of this exceptional event in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
In it, the researchers show how these unusual temperatures arose: three different air currents met over the North Sea between Scotland and southern Norway, carrying warm air northwards at high speed as though on a “highway”.
One air current originated in the Sahara and brought near-surface warm air with it. To begin with, temperature of this air was about 20 degrees Celsius. While it cooled off on its way to the Arctic, it was still above zero when it arrived. “It’s extremely rare for warm, near-surface subtropical air to be transported as far as the Arctic,” says Binder.
The second air current originated in the Arctic itself, a fact that astonished the scientists. To begin with, this air was very cold. However, the air mass – which also lay close to the ground – moved towards the south along a curved path and, while above the Atlantic, was warmed significantly by the heatflux from the ocean before joining the subtropical air current.
The third warm air current started as a cold air mass in the upper troposphere, from an altitude above 5 kilometres. These air masses were carried from west to east and descended in a stationary high-pressure area over Scandinavia. Compression thereby warmed the originally cold air, before it entered the “highway to the Arctic”.
Poleward warm air transport
This highway of air currents was made possible by a particular constellation of pressure systems over northern Europe. During the period in question, intense low-pressure systems developed over Iceland while an extremely stable high-pressure area formed over Scandinavia. This created a kind of funnel above the North Sea, between Scotland and southern Norway, which channelled the various air currents and steered them northwards to the Arctic.
This highway lasted approximately a week. The pressure systems then decayed and the Arctic returned to its typical frozen winter state. However, the warm period sufficed to reduce the thickness of the sea ice in parts of the Arctic by 30 centimetres – during a period in which ice usually becomes thicker and more widespread.
“These weather conditions and their effect on the sea ice were really exceptional,” says Binder. The researchers were not able to identify a direct link to global warming. “We only carried out an analysis of a single event; we didn’t research the long-term climate aspects” emphasises Binder.
High-pressure systems cause sea ice to melt
However, the melting of Arctic sea ice during summer is a different story. The long-term trend is clear: the minimum extent and thickness of the sea ice in late summer has been shrinking continually since the end of the 1970s. Sea ice melted particularly severely in 2007 and 2012 – a fact which climate researchers have thus far been unable to fully explain. Along with Lukas Papritz from the University of Bergen, Wernli investigated the causes of these outliers. Their study has just been published in the journal Nature Geoscience.
According to their research, the severe melting in the aforementioned years was caused by stable high-pressure systems that formed repeatedly throughout the summer months. Under these cloud-free weather conditions, the high level of direct sunlight – the sun shines 24 hours a day at this time of year – particularly intensified the melting of the sea ice.
Areas of low pressure “inject” air masses into the Arctic
These high-pressure systems developed through an influx of air from temperate latitudes. Low-pressure systems in the North Atlantic and North Pacific areas, for example, “inject” air masses into the Arctic at a height of about eight kilometres. This raised the height of the tropopause, the boundary between the troposphere and the stratosphere, in the region of the “injections”. As a result, surface air pressure below rose and a high-pressure system was established. While it dissipated again around ten days later, an unusually high amount of sea ice melted in the interim, and the remaining ice thinned.
The climate scientists’ investigation demonstrated that in the summers of 2007 and 2012, during which these high-pressure situations occurred particularly frequently, they led to cloud-free conditions every third day. The high level of solar radiation intensified and accelerated the melting of the sea ice. “The level of solar radiation is the main factor in the melting of the ice in summer. Unlike with the winter anomaly, the “injected” air at about 8 kilometre altitude from the south is not warm – with minus 60 degrees it’s ice-cold,” says Wernli.
“The air temperature therefore has very little effect on the ice.” Furthermore, the northward transport of warm, humid air masses at the edge of the high-pressure systems reduces (heat) emission, which further intensifies melting.
Their analysis has allowed the researchers to understand the meteorological processes leading to significant variations in summertime ice melt for the first time. “Our results underline the fundamental role that weather systems in temperate latitudes play in episodes of particularly intense ice melt in the Arctic,” says the ETH professor.
###
The paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-017-0041-0
Role of polar anticyclones and mid-latitude cyclones for Arctic summertime sea-ice melting
Abstract
Annual minima in Arctic sea-ice extent and volume have been decreasing rapidly since the late 1970s, with substantial interannual variability. Summers with a particularly strong reduction of Arctic sea-ice extent are characterized by anticyclonic circulation anomalies from the surface to the upper troposphere. Here, we investigate the origin of these seasonal circulation anomalies by identifying individual Arctic anticyclones (with a lifetime of typically ten days) and analysing the air mass transport into these systems. We reveal that these episodic upper-level induced Arctic anticyclones are relevant for generating seasonal circulation anomalies. Sea-ice reduction is systematically enhanced during the transient episodes with Arctic anticyclones and the seasonal reduction of sea-ice volume correlates with the area-averaged frequency of Arctic anticyclones poleward of 70° N (correlation coefficient of 0.57). A trajectory analysis shows that these anticyclones result from extratropical cyclones injecting extratropical air masses with low potential vorticity into the Arctic upper troposphere. Our results emphasize the fundamental role of extratropical cyclones and associated diabatic processes in establishing Arctic anticyclones and, in turn, seasonal circulation anomalies, which are of key importance for understanding the variability of summertime Arctic sea-ice melting.
21 thoughts on “Study: Weather anomalies accelerate the melting of sea ice”
Moving that much heat to the Arctic during Arctic winter just means that more heat is able to escape to space.
Arctic ice may have melted, but the planet cooled by a tremendous amount during the same period.
What are they on about?
Even our beloved leaders understand that ‘The Science Is Settled”.
/sarc
It’s never going to end is it. Giving hysterical pseudoscientists high tech measurement apparatus is like giving a hypochondriac a combo CT/PET/MRI diagnostic suite. It isn’t going to end well.
I would say that the worse problem is things that make it easy to calculate statistics. Matlab is one example. You can apply a zillion different statistical tests to your data and you don’t have to have a single clue about what you’re doing.
There is a bright side for researchers. Misapplied instruments plus misapplied statistics are likely to produce novel results that will ensure that your paper gets published. For some reason it reminds me of the old tabloid journalism maxim: Never fact-check yourself out of a good story.
The Arctic . Where heat goes to die . Who knew ?
/s
“Under these cloud-free weather conditions, the high level of direct sunlight – the sun shines 24 hours a day at this time of year – particularly intensified the melting of the sea ice.”
At the peak of summer, the low angle of the sun spreads the solar input across the surface, such that it is 17% of what vertical sunlight would be. Then, the longer atmospheric path from the Sun’s low angle allows only 17% of sunlight to get through. Put that together and, at the height of summer, solar input per square meter is 3% of normal. As that is the peak rate and, three months on either side, the rate goes to zero, the average solar input during the summer is 1.5%. This energy input does not melt anything and the little sunlight absorbed by open water is almost immediately countered by evaporative cooling.
What melts Arctic ice is three-fold. Warm water pumped into the Arctic Basin by the Atlantic Oscillation (which very effectively melts ice from below, particularly as the warm water rises and stays at the underside of the ice), ice being blown out of the Arctic by the wind patterns (where it melts elsewhere, NOT in the Arctic), and a little bit by warm air flowing north to replace cold air flowing toward the Equator. Solar input is simply too thin to do anything measurable.
It is too bad that people who are supposed to be studying the Arctic never seem to feel that they should learn ALL ABOUT THE ARCTIC, not just their political talking points.
December 2016 had snow in the Sahara.
http://squall.sfsu.edu/scripts/nhemjet_archloop.html
http://earthsky.org/todays-image/snow-in-the-sahara-desert-dec-2016
I always had my suspicions about climate scientists, but it’s nice to see a bit of honesty about their standards.
What is wrong with their standards? They saw something unusual in the news and decided to find out more. Seems perfectly reasonable to me.
Such behavior creates an ugly bias. They won’t ‘find out more’ about what matters, but about what media considers worthy of publication (mostly bullshit). There is publishing bias without this bias, but at least it’s scientific publishing (or ‘scientific’), not newspapers. This is way uglier.
…so no one is monitoring the arctic but the media
Here’s another one. This is the stuff that Arctic bed-wetters HAVE to ignore.
..but seeing as how it seems to have escaped you, Germinio, don’t you think it somewhat irregular that these “scientists” take the MSM as a lead source for their data? Are they not experts in their field already? Or maybe they just wait for the daily newspaper to arrive before they decide what to investigate today, and take MSM-reported numbers as Gospel. I thought the information was generally supposed to flow in the other direction.
But on the bright side, perhaps they will now start paying more attention to the many, many newspaper reports in decades gone-by of low Arctic sea ice in the early 20th century? Normally these are just summarily dismissed as anecdote by the climaterati.
“What is wrong with their standards?”
Well, for a start, they don’t bother doing any research before making “never before” statements
There are many other reports from around the 1920s, leading to the peak warmth of the late 1930s (now erased) that show sharp rises in Arctic temperatures.
Ignorance of history and other branches of REAL science are the only thing that holds the Arctic bed-wetter together.
Like the fact that current extent levels are substantially higher than they have been for all but a short peiod of the last 10,000 years..
The specially cherry-picked long-term trend is clear.
I am curious, what % of Arctic Ice actually melts in the actual Arctic?
I’ve been watching Arctic Ocean buoy observations for a couple of years now and noticed that oddly this NH winter, there are only three buoys reporting to the global synoptic weather network that are not grounded at the coast, unlike past years where there are typically about a dozen or more. There are more than three reporting at the International Arctic Buoy Programme, but most of these are not reported to the synoptic weather network, so I doubt if those data are being ingested into the global weather models. The Arctic drifting buoy data are not included in the surface weather station networks used for most global surface temperature assessments, but they are used by the global weather forecast models and associated reanalyses. You’d think with all the interest in the Arctic weather these days there would be more buoys and not less now.
Another problem I’ve noticed is that some of the buoys are only reporting “surface” temperature at IABP, which is the temperature below the buoy hull and is either the temperature of the sea ice or surface water, as opposed to the “air” temperature. I noticed that two of the buoys reporting supposed air temperatures in the synoptic weather network were actually reporting what is shown as the “surface” ice temperature at IABP and these buoys did not have a reported “air” temperature at IABP. For buoys that report both the ice and the air temperature at IABP, the air temperature is almost always substantially lower than the ice temperature in the NH winter extended night. Thus, if I am not mistaken, this problem could be biasing the weather models a bit high over the Arctic Ocean in recent months, especially with the sparse data in the synoptic network. Perhaps the reanalyses pick up the additional IABP data, but I don’t know if they do.
Yet another potential serious problem with Arctic winter measurements is possible rime icing on the air temperature sensors, especially at unattended automated weather stations which are becoming more common these days. Ice encased sensors are like little igloos and will cause the readings to be substantially higher during times of extreme cold which would include most of the winter, although they may also read too low when air that is not as cold is advected into the area, mainly in the spring before the ice melts. I don’t know how often this problem might occur nor have I been able to find any studies of the situation. I do know that weather stations on high peaks at high latitudes have to deal with severe rime icing, like Mt Washington in the US and Cairngorn in Scotland. I’m not sure how they deal with the icing for temperature measurements at Mt Washington, but I have seen photos of a retractable measurement platform at Cairngorn that is only raised to make spot measurements, rather than continuous measurements. My guess is this type of solution is not likely being used for Arctic buoys or most automated weather stations.
These issues make me wonder just how well we are really monitoring air temperatures in the Arctic.
The Weather Channel just blew it. They stated that far more people die of cold than heat. Some producer will surely lose their job.
On the other hand.
In June 2014, just the “excess sea ice” around Antarctica exceeded the entire area of Greenland. (Kind of makes the potential loss of one Manhattan-sized iceberg sort of meaningless, doesn’t it?)
The total area of all ice around the South Pole (continental land ice, fixed sea ice, and variable sea ice at maximum) is larger than all land areas south of the equator. Put together.
The variable sea ice around Antarctica has been steadily increasing from 1992 – 2015, set all-time high sea ice area records in 2013-2014, then dropping only in 2016-2017 to below the long-term average sea ice areas. (We should calculate whether the warmer 2015-2016 El Nino waters came from warmer waters flowing north on the Peruvian current from those newly-covered millions of square kilometers of excess sea ice around Antarctica. Year round, greater sea ice area mean less heat loss from the Southern Ocean around Antarctica. Warmer waters down south mean warmer water will be flowing north towards Peru.)
If Arctic sea ice is lost (less sea ice is present compared to some arbitrary “average” sea ice area for that date), the newly exposed Arctic Ocean does absorb extra sunlight (compared to the “average” for that date), but only between mid-April to mid-August. The remaining eight months of the year, less sea ice (from any assumed “average Arctic sea ice area”) means increased heat loss from the Arctic Ocean in the fall, winter, and spring up north. This may explain much of what we see up at 80 north: Warmer air temperatures than normal between Septemebr to March, but no increase in air temperatures at all between April and September. (See the DMI 80 North gif for year 1958 – 2017.)
When Arctic sea ice is lost – and there can be no question that today’s Arctic Sea ice areas in all regions are less than they were in 1979-81, and remain below their 30 year daily sea ice averages of 81-2010 – heat losses from the newly exposed Arctic Ocean increase dramatically.
– Evaporation losses go from near-zero (sublimation energy loss is very small) to 25-100 watts/m^2, depending on air temperature, air pressure, and air relative humidity.
– Convection losses increase because the surface temperature difference goes from 1-2 degrees (top of sea ice to air) to 25-30 degrees (water surface to air).
– Conduction losses through the 1 to 3 meter thick sea ice go to zero.
– Long wave radiation losses to the Arctic air increase when sea ice is lost: The upper water surface now continuously radiates LW heat energy at 275 – 278 degrees K; if sea ice was present the upper sea ice surface would radiate LW energy at temperatures between 243 K to 250 K. (LW Radiation Heat loss is proportional to T^4, and the increased losses add up quickly.)
The monitoring of temperatures in the Arctic has been becoming more widely scattered and less dense over the last few year, at exactly the same time as the Arctic melting scare stories have multiplied on the basis of less and less real information and more and bigger computer models monitored from the comfort of the laboratory.
If this is true…
“Weather anomalies accelerate the melting of sea ice”
…then it stands to reason this is also true
“Weather anomalies accelerate the freezing of sea ice”