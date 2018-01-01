2017: Year of the Climate Movie Flop

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Washington Times reporter Christian Toto points out the remarkable failure of a whole series of Hollywood climate disaster movies – and the cognitive dissonance of producers and critics who keep pushing out movies nobody wants to watch.
Hollywood tries to save the Earth, but moviegoers aren’t buying eco-messages anymore
Christian Toto
Thursday, December 28, 2017
Climate change got its close-up in 2017. A gaggle of films either name-checked Al Gore’s biggest fear or built their narratives around it.
The timing, in theory, couldn’t be better for Hollywood bean counters: Three major hurricanes. Massive fires in the West. Record-setting chills. Media reports routinely connected the disasters with a warming planet.
Yet audiences stayed away from films influenced by eco-concerns. Far, far away.
Think “Blade Runner 2049,” “Geostorm,” “Downsizing,” “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” and “mother!” They all flopped, some in spectacular fashion.
…
Justin Haskins, executive editor at the right-leaning, free-market Heartland Institute, said Hollywood insiders remain fixated on saving the planet.
“They believe climate change will bring people to the movies,” Mr. Haskins said. “That’s wildly out of touch with how moviegoers feel about the issue.”
A Pew Research survey this year found that “the environment” does not rank among the top 10 public policy concerns of most Americans, trailing behind “terrorism,” “the economy,” “education” and “jobs,” among others.
…
Marc Morano, publisher of Climate Depot and a fiery critic of global warming alarmism, sees the films’ collective failures differently. Mr. Morano calls the box office failures a disconnect between show business and its consumers.
“Hollywood is finding out that the climate scare continues to be nothing more than a big yawn for the public,” Mr. Morano said. “Lecturing the public on climate change is boring, and ticket receipts prove this.”
Read more: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/28/global-warming-films-flop-box-office-2017/
Unfortunately (fortunately?) I haven’t seen any 2017 climate movies. But I disagree with the premise that the climate movie genre is dead. There is still plenty of scope for a good climate disaster movie. Maybe Hollywood (2017) was not making the right kinds of climate disaster movies.
I still enjoy watching the occasional rerun of “The Day After Tomorrow”. Setting aside the shoddy science, “The Day After Tomorrow” is a watchable movie. The hero Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) is a likeable character – brave, resourceful, trying to do the right thing. There is drama, suspense, terror. The movie is entertaining.
You don’t have to believe in The Force to watch a Star Wars movie. You don’t have to believe in the carbon fairy to watch a good climate disaster movie. But the movie has to be good enough to make up for any deficits.
Take “These Final Hours” (2013). Not exactly a climate movie, but the movie contains some very rapid global warming. A huge Asteroid has struck the North Atlantic, the world is slowly, inevitably being engulfed by an enormous fireball. Australia where the movie is based, will be one of the last countries to die. What do you do? Anarchy, chaos and violence on the streets – there is no future, no consequences. Hopeless efforts to find a way to survive. And throughout the movie the slow inexorable approach of certain doom, as country after country in the path of the fireball is silenced. “On the Beach” meets “Mad Max”.
A low budget film festival effort which only took $360,234 at the box office, but brim full of drama and suspense.
Lets just say if the director Zak Hilditch ever makes another climate disaster movie, I shall probably want to see the cinema release.
20 thoughts on “2017: Year of the Climate Movie Flop”
Holly wood needs to do some research.
‘Climate Change’ Ranks Dead Last in United Nations’ Own Survey”
Hollywood needs to learn from those other great story tellers, Aesop and Hans Christian Anderson.
The Boy Who Cried Wolf describes what happens when you keep making alarmist predictions that don’t come true.
The Emperor’s New Clothes is a lot like CAGW. Some folks don’t dare express their misgivings for fear of being thought of as unworthy.
There are plenty of excellent traditional stories that Hollywood could be using. My favourite example is O Brother, Where Art Thou? which is based on the Odyssey.
Richard. The UN MyWorld Survey 2015 is The United Nations equivalent of Harry Potter’s Voldemorte. Or Oscar Wilde on Stats and Research.
The Survey that they dare not speak of or name.
I rather enjoyed Blade Runner 2049… good for brain relaxation..
You know any climate change message they might try to send is FICTION, as much as Star Wars or Mad Max is fiction.
Does this mean Bill Nye, the pseudo-science guy, is going to turn on Hollywood and sanction them? That might be worth watching.
The real shame is that they often get very good actors to play very stupid roles in those ‘global warming’ movies. On the other hand, maybe those really good actors are really stupid when it comes to science, to boot.
All because Al Bore showed us his inert floppy one first;
Nobody wanted to see another grotesque floppy one after that.
If only AMC would stop showing “The Day After Tomorrow” ad nauseam.
Compromise — they could schedule it continuously for the day after tomorrow?
“Take “These Final Hours” (2013). Not exactly a climate movie, but the movie contains some very rapid global warming”
More like This Final Hour and a Half You’ll Never Get Back. 50% of the dialog is swearing.
Actually I got a laugh out of “Down Sizing”….. It portrayed the Global warming extremists as quite nutty…. You got the feeling that they were truly eco religious fanatics and quite implacably mad.
I wouldn’t recommend it…. but I did laugh.
Given the temps in NA right now “The Day After Tomorrow” could be today….
Frankly, anybody who claims to lie awake at night worrying about what will happen to his great grandchildren 100 years from now is, in my opinion, full of bull. Most normal people are focused on the next 10 minutes, or the next day as the limit of their attention span. We’re hard-wired not to look too far ahead, because we’d all end up focused on our own dying, right?
The entertainment industry is a collection of gifted liars, they can convince people that they are smart, strong, moral or what ever it takes to play the part. They read the words of others and use someone else’s name, they can fake any emotion convincingly, some leave you believing that they are the people that they portray. This talent does not make them smart, strong or moral, just because they played a scientist on TV does not make up for dropping science like a hot potato in grade 8. Actors and English majors are the first to leave science and math behind, you will find many failed science students excelling in other fields, but it is rare to find a former “gender studies” student that turns to mathematics and finds success.
Yeah but, what if they stayed at a Holiday Inn Express the night before?
I thought that all the anthropogenic issues associated with CAGW + CC, namely: hurricanes, floods, drought, glacial melt, earthquakes, and volcanos were resolved in 1966 by one Derek Flint. Working under the auspices of Z.O.W.I.E., he singlehandedly destroyed a group of mad scientists’ ability to control the weather/climate. I saw this in a movie the other night, “Our Man Flint”. I grew up in the 60s and one would be hard pressed to convince me that the events as portrayed in that film are not accurate. Maybe it is a documentary.
2018 ought to be made the year of public discussion of propaganda and manipulation by the news media.
The eloquent red-pilled people’s champ Morano has it right. People go to the movies to be entertained and to forget the cares of reality for a while. Not to be lectured at. Hollyweird is imploding under a morass of totally vomit-inducing political correctness and now we see endless desperate attempts to remake everything with women replacing men and ethnic/religious minorities replacing anyone with even a hint of moral rectitude. There is surely a massive market gap here just yawning for the low budget independent film makers to fill.
I managed to avoid going to the cinema last year there were one possibly two films that I thought “that might be a laugh to see” but I quickly forgot them and did something else. Most of the films I watch are older.
One I have been trying to find on DVD is The Return of Captain Invincible which I find very funny and it has a song which I think sums up CAGW nicely.
James Bull
I think our president has given people permission to smell F A K E news a mile away….it’s been doom and gloom about one thing or the other for way too long….economy is doing good…people are looking up and sick and tired of looking down