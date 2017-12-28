For those who follow the cult-like world of Anthropogenic Global Warming promoters, this has to be the Tweet of the year. What’s fun about it, is not just the way President Trump frames the missive and pokes a jab at the Paris Accord, but the reactions to it. Of course many of the same people who are calling it a wide variety of things (stupid, irresponsible, anti-science, etc.) are the very same people who promote short term heat waves as “proof” of human caused climate change getting worse.
Reading some of the responses in the Twitter feed reveals just how much of a disturbance on the force President Trump created with this one Tweet.
Of course, explanations as to why this cold wave is insignificant already abound from ‘climate scientists’. Let’s be sure to remind them this summer when they claim that a week-long heat wave is proof of their premise.
31 thoughts on “President Trump trolls the global warmers – hilarity ensues”
Even a broken clock….
For the 48 lower, time to revisit the USCRN web site and take a shot of the most pristine temp anomaly data set on this planet. Then ” chase ” that with a glass of the IPCC temp models. MSM never bother.
Wonderful – to quote an old British comedy called Dads Army – “they don’t like it up ’em”
My wife gave me Scottish Archeologist Neil Oliver’s book ‘Vikings’ for Christmas and I of course retreated to a quiet place and read it in as few sessions as possible. The big historical point that I took from it was the eventual adoption of Christianity by the Viking peoples, in particular the Danes. It was similar to my understanding of why the Roman aspirant to be Emperor, Constantine, also adopted first the chi-rho symbol and later facilitated the advent of it as the ‘official religion’.
In neither case was the adoption spiritual or intellectual but in both cases it seems simply pragmatic.
In the case of Constantine it was due to the superstitious tendencies of Roman legionaries, especially those about to go into battle outnumbered about 2 to 1 and the cvhi-rho painted on the shields of the legions seemed to do the trick.
In the case of the Danish Viking king Harald it was because his southern neighbour was the Holy Roman Emperor and being ‘pagan’ gave his larger, more powerful and well connected neighbour a perennial religious excuse to invade. Simple response, convert, become a king anointed by the one true God as recognised by the Pope in Rome and the HRE is stopped in his tracks by a ‘higher’ moral/legal/spiritual authority. Neat trick, eh?
So WTF am I on about? Well CAGW is the latest planetary, evangelical religion and what better way to ward off political, commercial, activist attacks, boycotts by those who would do your interests harm for their own advancement than to strap on the fig leaf of eco friendliness, don the laurel crown of political correctness and spit venom at the remaining non believers. Typical behaviour of the sort of low fibre content people that hang around in packs. We first meet them in primary school and they never change unfortunately.
A good analogy the same self interested elitism infects broadcasters, education “professionals”, centre and left wing politicians, the EU, the UN etc etc…
I have been doing a lot of reading on AGW but cant find the explanation of exactly why an increase in C02 which traps the long wave radiation from the earth surface will increase the temperature. What is the math on this on a global scale ? Both sides on the climate debate agree on this except the “coolers” say there is an upper limit on the amount of heat trapped. The 2nd question is “How does an increase in heat cause more water vapour which then in itself traps more heat? Again how much more water vapour and where is the math? Both sides agree on this also except the “coolers” again say that there is a limit on how much new water vapour is formed.
I myself am not sure how to answer your question, but from observation it seems to me that warming has added more water vapour… which according to alarmists, means more rain during the winters as things continue to warm…… and we’ve been getting a LOT more snow, instead.
Alan you won’t find anything written recently by warmists, going back to first principles explaining the basic mechanism of their “global warming”. I have looked through many recent books on global warming trying to find the holy grail explaining how water vapor conspires with carbon dioxide to create some sort of positive feedback which then leads to thermal runaway of the planet, once the inevitable “tipping point” is reached.
All warmist writings seem to start with the premise that AGW is a proven fact and go on to discuss expensive and useless mitigations. Deniers may get a brief mention as a deluded minority.
Why an increase in CO2 increases temperature : good question. I searched the whole of the IPCC report (AR4) and was genuinely astonished to find no explanation. To my mind it’s the first thing that the IPCC report should explain. And I wasn’t going to plough through the whole of AR5 after finding nothing in AR4. But having said that, I do think the research by Arrhenius provides the answer. There does appear to be a relatively low upper limit, because inspection of the absorption spectra for all the greenhouse gases shows that there isn’t a lot for CO2 to absorb that the others haven’t grabbed already.
Water vapour is interesting. Clausius-Clapeyron is straightforward here – a warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapour by 7% per deg C. But to get the ‘greenhouse’ warming from the water vapour, the models had to assume that it would not cause an increase in precipitation. That’s because increased precipitation would cause heat loss (latent heat of evaporation) and thus cancel out the water vapour’s ‘greenhouse’ warming. Various studies have found increased precipitation – Weiffels was one – but the modellers have somehow been able to ignore this inconvenience.
Sorry, I can’t easily provide links as I’m just on an iphone at the moment and all the above is from memory. Hopefully you can look some of these things up.
spelling: Wijffels(?)
‘But to get the ‘greenhouse’ warming from the water vapour, the models had to assume that it would not cause an increase in precipitation.’
Well I didn’t know that! What a cheek. They assumed something completely unlikely (if not meteorologically impossible) in order to fit their ‘evidence’ to their theory. This would explain why amplification/positive feedbacks aren’t doing what’s needed to drive excess warming then, because any increased warming is immediately cancelled out by increased precipitation. Just as so many have said all along earth has a self-correcting system of climate equilibrium. **Sighs deeply**.
Alan,
Try this. It has more math (and probably more sense) than most stuff you’ll find.
http://www.biocab.org/Heat_Stored.html#anchor_43
Paras 7 & 8 will probably cover your questions.
All the best. As ever, do your own research to find alternatives.
Arfur
CO2 (aka Climate Change, etc.) is the new Satan. There is no evil it cannot be blamed for.
Yes that is true. Co2 can be blamed for almost anything. And one more funny thing. As I read stories from ancient times they often describe the warm periods as good. Stable crops, prosperity both in farming and in commerse, less disasters and wars. Now when I read the press there is absolutely NOTHING that is good about a warmer climate. All is doom and gloom. Well maybe they were not so educated in previous times.
I LIKE Trump, he is doing fantastic- but I still have to say, that is one of his more Coherent tweets :P
Wonderful
I sometimes consider re-opening a Twitter account just to follow him, but I’m still hopeful he’ll find an alternative and ditch them.
It must really stick in their craw when they admit to themselves he is the user they would most like to ban but can least afford to.
And election time will probably be the best time to short Twitter stock, if they are still trading come the next election. When Trump stops being President then Twitter will probably lose most of the traffic from their most valuable and high profile user.
No need to be on Twitter to read his tweets.
Oops! I was just trying to post the link to his Twitter feed and that popped up.
The CAGW crowd must have a love-hate thing with Trump, no doubt some of the zealots are appalled, but the business end of the game must be rejoicing, because all publicity is good publicity.
If the alarmists constantly make us cherry picking at the slightest rise of the thermometer, or the slightest event going in the direction of their dogma, why those who understood that anthropogenic global warming is the largest global lie of this century, and that the pharaonic expenditures desired by the dogma are useless (except for the small minority who benefits), would they not do the same during particularly cold and snowy periods?
It’s good to see that Donald Trump has trumped them yet again. Where is that old Global warming when you need it? Warmists have given up trying to explain how CO2 causes Global warming of any significance, as even after 30+ years they cannot do so. They just say that the ‘Science’ is settled, even when it obviously is not.
You are so correct, weather is NOT climate.
But In today’s climate “science”, one heat record is always proof of global warming, just as California’s current, record setting, zero precipitation rainy season is “proof”.
But cold? No. Never. That’s insignificant.
After decades of human-caused global warming record cold temperatures are more significsnt than record warm temperatures. Record cold can be accommodated within the AGW paradigm by claiming greater variability in climate resultant on the warming. But that would also require that warm records are (a) far more numerous than cold records and (b) Many new warm records oustrip the old records of a few decades ago by a greater amount than the ride in average temperatures in that area.
“Playing the Trump card” takes on a whole new meaning in this era. Wish we had one in the UK to play against the EU.
I grow weary of the old, “weather is not climate,” meme. No, but the average of the weather IS the climate. Suppose your child insisted he has made changes so his semester grade will be a B, but his weekly test scores were frequently Ds. What would your response be if he said that a test score was not the Semester grade?
You must first change the test scores before the semester average changes. Likewise, you must first change the daily weather before the climate changes. We still see these record cold waves far too frequently in far too many places to claim we have warmed the climate.
I don’t know how many times I have said this when there is a warm event/cold event/ hurricane/no hurricane etc etc. But even people who condemn the idea on one side, are happy to use it on another. It’s a bit like ‘whataboutism’ , it is condemned by many, who promptly go on to use it themselves.
Consistency of approach is what we need.
Well, lets face it, Mr.Trump has been a source of hilarity for most of the world outside the US for the last 12 months, so it’s only fair he has a shot as well.
I wonder how he feels about this uncomfortable news, maybe he can give us another rib tickler?
https://tinyurl.com/ycfnv5d4
‘They’ aren’t all saying exactly the same thing. What I hear a lot goes like:
That’s a nuanced approach. The problem is that most folks can’t be bothered with nuance. :-) As H.L. Mencken said:
I think most people look on a nuanced approach to anything as a rabbit hole, ie. a big waste of time and effort.
The problem for the alarmists is that the people see through the obvious lies and can’t be bothered with a more subtle approach.
A week of heat, “AGW.” Blizzards, Climate Change. It’s a win, win, win scenario, unless of course you are a taxpayer a bat, bird or a homeowner living near a windmill. Sat here looking out of my window and watching a “rare and exciting event” with sub-zero temperatures.The logical option of whether to get the car out of the garage and go out and buy food now, or risk it later and get the car stuck in snow, denied me because the MetOffice insists on factoring in climate change into its forecasts making them so useless that even the Leftie BBC has ditched them.