President Trump trolls the global warmers – hilarity ensues

For those who follow the cult-like world of Anthropogenic Global Warming promoters, this has to be the Tweet of the year. What’s fun about it, is not just the way President Trump frames the missive and pokes a jab at the Paris Accord, but the reactions to it. Of course many of the same people who are calling it a wide variety of things (stupid, irresponsible, anti-science, etc.) are the very same people who promote short term heat waves as “proof” of human caused climate change getting worse.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Reading some of the responses in the Twitter feed reveals just how much of a disturbance on the force President Trump created with this one Tweet.

Of course, explanations as to why this cold wave is insignificant already abound from ‘climate scientists’. Let’s be sure to remind them this summer when they claim that a week-long heat wave is proof of their premise.

Advertisements