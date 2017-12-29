From the “children just won’t know what snow is” department and political cartoonist Rick McKee of the Augusta Chronicle. He drew this in 2014, but with all the scrambling by climate scientists to explain our current record cold snap, this is still germane today.
28 thoughts on “Friday Funny – the certainty of global warming and warmer, er colder, winters”
and more, no wait, less snow, more, no wait less humidity, less, no wait more rain, more, no wait fewer Hurricanes.
Any theory that cannot be falsified is not a theory.
Dont you get it yet? Climate change causes everything bad about the climate and we the left decide what is bad.
Ps im not left.
It’s simple: Everything bad is caused by Climate Change.
What don’t you understand?
Global warming causes ‘it’ ! …. It is kinda like “is” is !
I think we can now just called it what has now become under Komrade Gore et al, which is Klimate Fr@ud!
Oh no, that won’t do at all. That’s honest.
I posted this on another post but since it seems to fit with other CAGW super-sciency theory I’ll add it here again.
Why, in the face of this unrelenting planetary fever is this winter very cold?
Because, just as it has before, the heat is hiding deep in the ocean again. That is its safe space.
Someone told me today about how winters are supposed to be colder due to CO2…uhg CO2 is magic.
It is amazing how people can totally twist reality in their heads and never even blink.
Obviously the way to stop more Global-Warming-Coldness is to burn more Green.
Ain’t gunna’ happen under Trump. (Glad I have a snowblower!)
And all weather events are a danger to life these days certainly if they have been given a name. How did we ever manage to survive without the help of these weather forecasters. It seems like we are going to have a bit of a “Magic Roundabout” going on in the UK soon.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/uk-weather-latest-storm-dylan-bears-down-as-forecasters-warn-of-potential-for-injuries-and-danger-to-life/ar-BBHuA9x?li=BBoPWjQ&ocid=wispr
Guess we should all get used to flurries named Fred.
And when the glaciers start moving through Canada and begin their move across the border, it will still be called climate change and mankind will still get the blame.
Yeah. They’ll say Trump should have built the wall further north.
I think a definitive journalistic response is this one by Sean Thomas for the Daily Telegraph in 2013.
https://cbdakota.wordpress.com/2013/06/21/climate-scientists-know-big-scarry-words/
Excerpt: – “Here come de heap big warmy. Bigtime warmy warmy. Is big big hot. Plenty big warm burny hot. Hot! Hot hot! But now not hot. Not hot now. De hot come go, come go. Now Is Coldy Coldy. Is ice. Hot den cold. Frreeeezy ice til hot again. Den de rain. It faaaalllll”.
Ah, OK….I see Anthony has covered this before….. Hahahahahaha…. We really must just keep laughing at them.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/06/19/hump-day-hilarity-big-kahuna-warmy/
“For a final word, I turned to the greatest climate change scientist of all, Dr David Viner, one-time senior research scientist at the climatic research unit of the University of East Anglia, who predicted in 2000 that, within a few years, winter snowfall would become “a very rare and exciting event”.
However, he was trapped under a glacier in Stockport, so was unable to comment at the time the Telegraph went to press.”
Hahahahahahahahahah……Oh dear…phew.
Our current weather was predicted quite well in advance by weatherbell and Joe Bastardi in the free updates.
The best predictors are still the analogous years, and models based on those combined observations.
Our weather man will often show us two different models when forecasting. He’s great about saying “the models are all over the place so we just don’t know yet”.
For today, the models missed by a mile. Temperature dropped 20 degrees in two hours, not the predicted 10 hours or so. The low was dropped to even lower as it got colder and colder. Weather timing is a definite mystery to the models. They can get the cold, the wind, but the timing……
Just spent Christmas (Oops, the festive season, gag) in Winnipeg, where anthrogloarming ensured temperatures colder than both Mars and the North (oops again), Festive Pole. Good to know I have myself to blame.
And please, spare just one minute, to think of the Polar Bears. One minute the ice is melting, next its a zillion below, the horror, please send WWF $ to protect their environment as seen on TV adverts (whatever that means)
Poor Polar Bears.
Poor us.
If the trend continues, Al Gore will be changing his name to Dick Bigger and peddling . . . well, I think you can figure out what he will be peddling.
Bovine Scat?
It was so cold … restaurants had to stop serving metal cutlery. Some people walked around for days with spoons or forks stuck to their tongues!
It was so cold … hitchhikers were holding up pictures of thumbs!
It was so cold … chickens were running into Kentucky Fried Chicken and begging to use the pressure cooker!
It was so cold … when I dialed 911, a recorded message said to phone back in the spring!
It was so cold … the optician was giving away free ice scrapers with every new pair of eyeglasses!
It was so cold … kids were using a new excuse to stay up late: “But Mom, my pyjamas haven’t thawed out yet!”
It was so cold … the travel agency was advertising tropical vacations in Igloolik!
It was so cold in Times Square … pickpockets were sticking their hands in strangers’ pockets just to keep them warm!
It was so cold … the squirrels in the park were throwing themselves at an electric fence!
It was so cold … Grandpa’s teeth were chattering – in the glass!
It was so cold … the rats in Manhattan were bribing the alley cats for a snuggle.
It was so cold … we had to chop up the piano for firewood – but we only got two chords.
It was so cold … I forgot about “Global Warming”. 8-)
That is a good one, thank you.
It was so cold … climate scientists had their hands in their OWN pockets!