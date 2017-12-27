EPA: “Roundup Not Carcinogenic” — MSM Silent

Brief Note from Kip Hansen
On December 18, 2017, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a paper titled “Revised Glyphosate Issue Paper: Evaluation of Carcinogenic Potential” as part of a larger release of its latest findings on glyphosate, the main active ingredient in the world’s most used weed killer, Monsanto’s Roundup.
The revised issue paper was part of a larger timed release of a number of EPA statements on the 18th December.
The finding?
“For cancer descriptors, the available data and weight-of-evidence clearly do not support the descriptors “carcinogenic to humans”, “likely to be carcinogenic to humans”, or “inadequate information to assess carcinogenic potential”. For the “suggestive evidence of carcinogenic potential” descriptor, considerations could be looked at in isolation; however, following a thorough integrative weight-of-evidence evaluation of the available data, the database would not support this cancer descriptor. The strongest support is for “not likely to be carcinogenic to humans”.
The reaction of the American press was astonishing — almost complete silence. The major “Newspaper of Record” for the United States, The NY Times, did not mention the report at all — not a single line, anywhere in the paper. Of major US papers, based on a search for mention of the report in each of the following, these papers and news outlets did not mention the new finding: NY Times, Washington Post, Portland Tribune, Seattle Times, Miami Herald, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, UPI and CNN.
My online search only turned up three (3) Main Stream Media outlets that carried the news: the LA Times [and here on Twitter](my lifetime, hometown paper), the St Louis Post-Dispatch, and Reuters.
As a measure of interest in the general topic, a Google search for “news Monsanto’s Roundup” returns 3,820,000 results — there has been a lot of news about Monsanto’s Roundup product — yet when the US EPA finally issues the results of if oft-delayed findings (delays which were reported by all major US news outlets) — the majority of US news sources remained silent. The EPA made public announcements of the release of the reports, including advanced copies to the press with an embargo date of 18 December.
There is no more powerful way to bias news coverage than this: simply to not report the news at all.
I have my opinion on why this non-event happened. What’s yours?
Just more evidence of the massive Obama war on science with his dishonest, distorted and deceptive efforts to make all “science” nothing but his politicalized propaganda supported by a liberal and science ignorant main stream media.
Science is in bad shape. Most published research findings are wrong and can’t even be reproduced let alone replicated.
Here’s a link in which the author points out that the evidence on what foods we shouldn’t eat is very weak. He puts the blame on cherry picking. It’s a lot like climate science.
Scholars have to publish. To get published they have to produce interesting results. There’s no penalty for being wrong. Only the most blatant fraud is punished. What ensues (ie. the replication crisis) is entirely predictable.
I’m no fan of Obama but he can’t take the blame for a crap fest that has been going on for decades.
The MSM’s response was about like their reporting when butter and eggs were declared healthy foods after the “consensus” of scientists insisted for 40 years they were sure killers.
what can the MSM bitch about now?
About how the Trump Administration’s EPA is obviously lying to the American Public /sarc
I don’t know why you used the “sarc” tag. It was true. That IS what they will say.
Clearly a study by the gutted, Trump-filled EPA puppet agency. How now can anyone trust a thing the EPA has to say?
/sarc
A quick search of the website of Canada’s state broadcaster, the CBC (which receives over $1 billion from the taxpayer each year) shows no articles about Monsanto’s Roundup or Glyphosate more recent than November 9 of this year, and nothing about this EPA report.
The ABC, the Aussie equivalent, neglected to cover the topic as well. A general search [not google] gave one result in the “Insurance Journal”.
Paul it’s know $1.5 Billion thanks to PM Trudeau he just loves going into debt to pay his cronies in the CBC.
As mentioned above the CBC gets a lot more than $1B from the Feds. It is an unseemly amount for a biased organization. I am not surprised that the CBC has said nothing, as that does not fit into its bias, which is to regurgitate everything David Suzuki says without question and promote the point of view that can only arise from the Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal elites who continue to control this once great country.
Reuters, which is hardly a paid mouthpiece for Monsanto, reported extensively on the U.N./WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer report on glyphosate. Reuters obtained a draft of the report and compared it with the final version. They found that all exculpating evidence was suppressed or removed. A detailed report may be found at
http://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/who-iarc-glyphosate/
This panel appears to operate with a level of scientific integrity that is comparable to the IPCC and the UNFCC.
RayG ==> Yes, Reuters has been running a series of exposés on the UN IARC finding. You provide one link, here is another.
@ Kip Hansen December 27, 2017 at 12:28 pm
Now if only Reuters would devote some serious investigative resources at the egregious manipulation of the various so-called temperature data bases but I think that is far beyond anything that Santa will leave under my CO2 absorbing Christmas tree.
What do you expect? WHO is not John Galt…
There is a law firm advertising for clients in Roundup suits on cable TV, claiming that the “World Health Organization” has called glyphosate a human carcinogen. A bit more founded than the baby powder causes ovarian cancer claims, but not much.
Quite simple really,
The lack of reporting is most likely due to the fact that the information was released from the Trump Administration’s EPA rather than the Obama EPA … and the media can’t/won’t do anything to cast a better light on President Trump especially when the news from His EPA is diametrically opposed to that of the prior administration Sphere of Influence
…if it were the democrats…they would be talking about yields going up…feeding the poor….to a background of singing angels
Bryan A ==> The Obama EPA came to the same conclusion but refused to issue it….EPA pulled down a report on its website of the ruling in May 2016 in one of the many delays on the ruling.
Plaster the link all over the Greenpi$$ Facebook pages.
It’s very simple. The EPA finding is wrong, which is why it will not get reported.
Glyphosate is a chemical. Everyone knows that ‘chemicals’ are toxic, and those that Monsanto make are especially so. So the finding MUST be wrong – by definition.If it were right it would be hugely embarrassing to all the MSM which have been frightening people for years with warnings about ‘chemicals’.
The US need to follow the much esteemed technique which the European Commission has been pioneering with political issues. When a country gets a political answer wrong – a referendum, for instance – they are invited to redo the vote again and again until they get it right. This is what the EPA should do with their study….
Dodgy ==> Even the EU was forced by the weight of scientific evidence to rule glyphosate could be continued to be used for another five years…a little short of admitting that it doesn’t cause cancer, but far short of the expected ban.
…Even the EU was forced by the weight of scientific evidence to rule glyphosate could be continued to be used for another five years…
Scientific evidence? I am not sure that you understand what ‘scientific evidence’ is! let me explain the Scientific Method to you…
You start with a hypothesis – your guess at a possible explanation of a natural phenomenon which will generate the best newspaper headlines.
Then comes the hard work of investigating possible support for your hypothesis. It is a good idea to find supporting substance from a widely diverse a set of fields as possible – this will render the hypothesis much more secure. So you should look for activist endorsements, inclusion in well-established forums and think-tanks, and, of course, the best field for support – government approvals.
Having thus proven your hypothesis, you then offer it out for peer review. This comprises phoning around your circle of colleagues so that a united front can be put up to a tame journal editor. It helps if you can add one (or more) of the big names in your research area to your paper’s author list – everyone will then know that the paper MUST be completely trustworthy, without even reading it. Most of your work here will actually not be on the paper, but on the press release, anyway…
Having thus proven your postulate, it only remains to cite the paper in a round of applications for grants. If you achieve these, take them to the nearest University Dean, and start up a research chair with the proceeds. All you then need to do for the next 10 years is recycle the original paper in a succession of conference presentations while travelling widely across the globe with your new chums…
Reporting that it is not carcinogenic does not support the narrative that industry is evil, that “chemicals” are evil, and that the people need to be saved from these evils. By the brave journalists who run the MSM, and their supporters. Mencken was right. Politics is all about frightening people and offering them shelter from the scary stuff that you have made up.
rxc ==> “does not support the narrative that industry is evil, that “chemicals” are evil,” yes, I think you are getting there …. doesn’t support the narrative…..
The left loves science, except when it doesn’t. They slander “deniers” and withhold evidence that disrupts a chemo-phobic narrative. This final outcome just doesn’t comport with the expectations of major news organizations.
We live in a time of unparalleled wealth and ease, made possible by technology and the spread of freedom and opportunity. It is obviously absolutely necessary to identify true sheisters, reali hazards and to correct well-meaning mistakes; but there is more risk in the near all-out war on technology, freedom and reasonably-regulated capitalism as engines for good.
Round-up is a huge greenie issue here in Portland, OR – you should hear the sanctimony.
save the bees
i don’t care, save the bees
Roundup is an herbicide, not an insecticide.
Unfortunately bad news sells copy. That a chemical is really just harmless, sells zero copy. Almost everybody knows and admits it, except when their living depends on it.
Most of us do occasionally like to look at the crash on the other carriageway, even though it means we are taking our eyes off the road and our hands are less secure at the wheel. I don’t have a ready solution for this aspect of the human condition.
KIp,
Do any studies demonstrate a cancer risk due to the frequency of herbicide and other chemical exposure over time? Compare someone like me who hobby farms dry cattle vs full time agriculture employees?
Craig ==> See the links in the pdf of the EPA “Revised Glyphosate Issue Paper: Evaluation of Carcinogenic Potential” report here. They discuss much, if not all, of the evidence on all sides of the issue.
In my opinion, if you follow the instructions diligently, neither you nor your livestock have anything to worry about — only your poison ivy need worry.
Lomborg covered pesticides in his book, the Skeptical Environmentalist. All pesticide use in the US amounts to about 2 cases of cancer per year. Stopping all pesticide use would actually see a large INCREASE in cancer, as people, especially the poor, would no longer be able to afford most fruit or vegetables.
I live in Florida and use a lot of Roundup.
I hope they have a sale on it to “reintroduce” it to the public.
I’ll buy & use even more.
A little bit of Dawn or Palmolive makes it work better……
Message received; I’ll definitely give that a shot (so to speak).
Roundup is already naturally easily absorbed by plant tissue, but even more so when the targeted plants are in dry soil and getting dehydrated.
Good point. The anionic surfactant causes it to better cover leaf surface for absorption. We use surfacant enhanced glyphosate on the Wisconsin dairy farm. Only takes a little bit.
Sunsettommy ==> The surfactant included in the Roundup formula is to help it spread evenly on the surface of the plant instead of bead up (like dew does).
Kip, this is why I said it, since it is designed to be readily absorbed, but doesn’t really need to cover entire leaf to make it effective, as the chemical translocate well inside plant tissue.
I used to apply the stuff by a home made wiper onto parts of Cocklebur leaves (a VERY nasty weed when it is big) which wipes them out easily. Rarely did 50% of any leaves get chemical on it.
Best applied when plant is wilting a little, which makes plant tissue absorb it faster.
I sincerely hope that the initial efforts for a class action suit based on Round-up will have cost those lawyers a few million.
A nice fantasy outcome would be that the people that responded to the TV solicitation would all get together under a class action and sue the lawyers for wasting their time.
This most inconvenient finding cannot be allowed to pollute the public’s mind. It could lead to all sorts of problems for the Gang. Someone might ask questions about DDT or the Ozone Hole, two cherished Eco-Doomsday poster children, and we wouldn’t want that!
makes me wonder if the Trump EPA might revisit DDT and do some true studies. But then I guess there is no one pushing for this as no one has a vested interest in it being made legal again for household use. Maybe if the Bed Bug epidemic reaches plague levels?
Peter, if malaria makes a return to the USA, you can count on it.
EPA has already done a study that basically exonerated DDT. It was handed to the then director of the EPA who ignored the study’s findings and recommendations. Instead he recommended the ban.
They should do a study on the impacts of aging on cancer risk, and then ban aging. That would definitely reduce cancer rates.
Sounds dandy. But then, of course, the sick liberals would have to find and punish those found guilty of aging.
Then some college professor from a state college could go on a talk show and talk about how age is a symbol for toxic masculinity and everyone over a certain age is, by nature, a perpetrator of unspeakable acts against the healthy intersectional youth culture.
Then some activist will start a campaign, paid for by Soros, that all old people are agists and that college age students should be the only ones allowed to participate in societal functions like voting or even, say, breathing because old age is a function of Nazi symbolism.
What is really sad……I’m want to be saying this tongue in cheek, but I’m not.
EH ==> If you are genetically male, then your two biggest risk factors will be gender and age — risks increasing with age. The same is true for heart disease, heart attacks, obesity, diabetes, and about a dozen other things that will kill you…..but not for glyphosate-induced cancer — a non-existent risk.
“[Personal Disclosure: In my youth, I delivered the LA Times seven days a week for several years, including the Sunday edition, weighing several pounds.]”
Geez, you were once a paperboy? A blatant conflict of interest!! How can anything you write be trusted since you are obviously shill for the Leftist MSM!!! /sarc (and then some)
SMC ==> Yeah…but if I didn’t reveal it myself, some muck-racker like Sadsack Sou in Australia would dig it out and beat me to death with it.
My understanding is that for people who chose to be informed about glyphosate at all, the concern was with a surfactant used with it, not the primary active ingredient. I remember speculation from a long time ago that the surfactant was more effective than the glyphosate. The EU has available glyphosate with different additives than what we get in N.A. I don’t know whether or not the concerns with the surfactant were valid, but I don’t think any realistic research showed concerns with the active ingredient (can’t speak for junk science though)- any concern we had was with the wetting agent.
BCBill…………….that was my underswtanding also.
BCBill & Kokoda ==> Surfactants can themselves be used as both pesticides and herbicides — Safer soap concentrate is still sold as an insecticide — and other strong soaps (which are basically surfacants) will kill many plants as well, mostly by dissolving the waxy substances on the plant surface causing the plant to dehydrate.
Personally, I hadn’t heard Roundup’s surfactant criticized — though it would probably aqffect insect populations if sprayed on them.
A quick search shows many articles of varying reliability about the surfactants used in glyphosate. For example http://www.i-sis.org.uk/GTARW.php
BCBill ==> The link to to a known “nutty fruit-cakery” site — no science there.
MSM is also silent on this really big news:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-27/new-trump-executive-order-targets-lobbyists-clinton-linked-individuals-and-perhaps-u
The media might be changing direction , if very slowly, extrapolating from 2 comments from the BBC a few days ago . No-one hates Trump more than the BBC but a few days ago , on an item about the tax bill there was a slight reference to the possibility that Trump might actually be achieving things- spoken through gritted teeth of course , but still.
Then there was another comment that was so unBBC that I could not believe it : a story that US pollsters now consider a Trump second term not impossible.
Are you kidding me? The very word “Roundup” implies subjugation and enslavement. This is a racist, white-supremacist dog-whistle product. Does Trump have no shame??!!
I subscribe to the theory that a large enough amount of anything over a long enough period of time can cause cancer….simply because it’s a substance that’s constantly irritating something
Hi, Kip
The EPA study is important in its own right, especially for us here in Europe, where Roundup is a big issue right now, but the main thrust of your piece seems to be the NON-REPORTING by the MSM
You say –
” The revised issue paper was part of a larger timed release of a number of EPA statements on the 18th December…”
Did any of the Dec. 18th releases get more notice? Seems I don’t have permission to access the relevant EPA server, so I can’t even see easily what they were. Maybe MSM doesn’t normally pay too much attention to this stuff, unless something relevant somewhere else catches their eye.
mothcatcher ==> Try this link for the other documents. If no good, they may be restricted to Us IPs or something (wouldn’t have thought so). All the documents were on the same topic — glyphosate (Roundup).
In 2016, when the EPA delayed the release of this data, nearly every MSM in the US carried articles expressing outrage…. Google reports 3,820,000 results on ghe search phrase “EPA glyphosate news” — the US MSM simply did not report the news.
Thanks, Kip. I had assumed that the other releases would be on a range of subjects, and therefore MSM’s differential response could be examined.
Trial lawyers are known to lean left just like the msm. Don’t want to piss off the ambulance chasers. They might pull some of their tv adds.
The War against Leftist anti-science and propaganda has to be fought report by report, page by page and line by line until these is nowhere for the corruption and distortion to exist. It is a War of Attrition. It is time to revisit DDT and undo some of the massive damage done by its brainless banning.
But unfortunately… “The amount of energy necessary to refute bullshit is an order of magnitude bigger than to produce it.” – Alberto Brandolini
If you drink it in concentrate it will probably kill you and it will do a LOT of damage to your tissues.
If you drink it in ready-to-use application rate it will likely put you in the hospital.
If you consume the amount normally applied to a plant or weed your body might notice.
If you consume the amount that remains in a plant 90 days after application nothing will happen.
If you consume the amount that happens to enter a fruit/grain/nut/tuber that began to form AFTER 90 days after application it will literally be undetectable in your bodily fluids.
If you consume foods prepared by cooking that were sourced from fruit/grain/nut/tuber that was exposed to (or directly applied with) Glyphosate then there is ZERO chance of glyphosate entering your body.
The mechanism(chemichism?) that Round-Up uses is chemical conversion on ingestion by the plant, it breaks off one way when it enters a living FLORAL organism and a different way when it TOUCHES dirt and yet another way when it is ingested into the human stomach. With a storage temp of about 120F max there’s no way it isn’t turning into an inert crystal when heated to 200F or above.
The one that remains biologically active is the one inside the plant.
So when asking if Round-Up causes cancer…. you’re asking the wrong goddamned question because once it enters your body OR a plant it is no longer “glyphosate” to begin with.
If glyphosate caused cancer then Doritos would have a California warning, its been more than THIRTY YEARS and there’s been no spike in cancer from the food products that Round-Up is used to protect.
The GROUNDWATER issue has yet to be fully resolved, it looks like the combination of a hundred years of atmospheric pollution and the overspray onto soil may be producing a groundwater pollutant OTHER THAN the one we know about (since the molecule literally breaks up on dirt).
But in the end, we know that said groundwater pollutant is also not carcenogenic, just toxic.
I think the reason behind a lack of response is really simple. For the MSM a ‘not carcinogenic’ finding is not news. Will the finding frighten people? Will the finding expose a great scandal? Will the finding cause hysteria among ‘celebrities’? Will the finding provide information to lambast someone’s, anyone’s reputation among industry or Trump aligned politicians? If they think of a way to spin it so that any of those questions answers yes it will be front page news, if not, for them it simply isn’t news.
I just offered to my wife, we will see this in the MSM only if they can attach a headline such as “Trump’s EPA Approves Sales of Baby-Killing Chemical”. Then it will be front page news!
Red ==> LOL…probably right.
The 11th issue of Merck Index (1989) for DDT–“This substance may reasonably be anticipated to be a carcinogen.” Haven’t checked later, but this sounds like another hypothetical so common now. Chlorinated hydrocarbons can be toxic, Round-Up not so much. Advisory not to use around tree roots valid, but not too effective based on my one attempt with sprouting Laurel Oaks. Interesting book definition for word ‘affective.’– “relating to, arising from, or influencing feelings or emotions.”
Merck Index listed Glyphosate orally with LD50, 4873 mg/kg for rats, 1568 for mice. Nothing about cancer. It has the amino acid glycine in its structure.
Course I used to teach a little toxicology in taken over by someone who ignored my materials, changed it to something like Sustainability and Biodiversity. In my course these were taken for granted, we taught real stuff. Like everything can be toxic, some necessary for life. I hope people researching cancer don’t come out of courses like that. Back in the 1980s “Environmental Science” textbooks were all the rage, often with lots of good information but political, refused to use them.
So, if we extrapolate the toxic threshold for mice to a 70-kg (154 lb) human, a person would have to drink about 110 grams (about 3.9 oz) of pure glyphosate to have a 50% chance of dying. This would justify putting a child-proof cap on Roundup to prevent toddlers from drinking it, but since the glyphosate is diluted in water in weed-killer, it’s highly unlikely that a farmer using Roundup could accidentally ingest anywhere near 110 grams of pure glyphosate.
But the main story here is media bias. When there was some suspicion that glyphosate “may” be carcinogenic, the mass-media were all-too ready to jump to conclusions and demonize the manufacturers of Roundup. But when a government (EPA) study concludes that it is NOT carcinogenic and safe to use as directed, the media offer no apologies to Monsanto for the economic damage they inflicted by falsely causing potential customers to fear using the product for its intended purpose.
Steve ==> There’s an idea — Monsanto sues Greenpeace, EDF, NRDC, and a dozen newspapers.
Can we expect a similar admission soon that GMO is safe? I believe the risks are over-hyped but that is way beyond my pay grade.
BillT ==> There has never been any reason to even think that GMOs are NOT safe.
It miggt be possible to create an “unsafe for human consumption” GMO — maybe by splicing in a gene for a known toxic substance — but I don’t know of anyone working in that direction.
Overhyped risk is an understatement. A little science goes a long way here. The GM in GMO are almost always proteins coded by inserted genes (usually but not always the protein subset enzymes). As a pertinent example, Roundup Ready maize, soybean, and canola are created by inserting two genes from different bacteria that code for the enzymes EPSPS and GOX. That is all. Just two genes for two enzymes.
Now, mammalian immune systems will immediately attack and destroy any ‘non-self’ proteins in the blood stream. Nature solved that “food is not-self” dilemma very handily. All proteins are comprised of just 20 amino acids. The digestive tract breaks down all proteins into the constituent amino acids, and only the amino acids are absorbed by the gut and transported by the bloodstream to nourish the rest of the body. So literally NOTHING of any protein, of any sort, in any food, gets anywhere it can do anyone harm.
GMO fear is based in irrational ignorance of basic biology.
“All proteins are comprised of just 20 amino acids.”
That is not true. You are neglecting selenocysteine.
Glyphosate is safe to drink. Patrick Moore says so: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovKw6YjqSfM
The EPA also says so. The MSDS for RoundUp has about the same LD50 (lethal dose for 50% of population) as that of beer.
Though I doubt that RoundUp will make you “dance better”, “wittier”, or the opposite sex more attractive, like beer does.
DDT was safe to eat
Carbon monoxide is not carcinogenic, nor is hydrogen cyanide.
RDW ==> Better check that with the IARC — they’ve only met one substance that they decided wasn’t carcinogenic.
“The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) began categorizing substances based on their likelihood of causing cancer in 1970.
Since then, they’ve categorized 989 different substances — and only one has made it into Group 4, the “probably not carcinogenic to humans” category.
That one that is probably not a carcinogenic substance? Caprolactam. The chemical is a precursor to nylon and “used in stretchy yoga pants and toothbrush bristles,”
[ http://www.businessinsider.com/almost-everything-causes-cancer-2016-5 ]
Kip, I know one substance that isn’t carcinogenic….. dihydrogen monoxide.
Not if the dihydrogen is the tritium isotope rather than proteum isotope. Then the beta particles from radioactive decay with half life 12.3 years can kill directly or indirectly via cancer. Former KGB agent Litvinenko was assassinated in Londen by tea spiked with polonium 210,which also radioactively decays by emitting beta particles. More radioactive than tritium, and killed him by radiation poisoning in less than a month.
Don’t worry, ristvan its so rare in nature, background radiation swamps beta from tritium. Oh, and another thing, your body will dilute and pass any tritium you consume unlike how it will retain polonium.
Kip, I’m quite sure that when the two above mentioned substances were tested on subjects, no cancer developed.
RDW ==> yeah..but … but …but …. if the subjects hadn’t died, they would have developed cancer! for sure !
;-)
EPA: “Roundup Not Carcinogenic”
Alar not available for comment
Matthew ==> We currently live in “apple country” (Central Hudson Valley of New York state) — the alar scare was horrible for apple growers here — and as with almost all “probable carcinogens” the science is very thin to non-existent.
I could barely tell the difference in Real Coke and the diet Coke sweetened with Cyclamate (Tab?), Then in 1969 the whacos got Cyclamate banned and they used a different low calorie sweetener. To date there is still no proof that Cyclamate causes cancer AND all low calorie drinks taste like medicine. And the whacos still get stuff band based upon opinion and phony science.
This is terrible news. Do you know how many low life ambulance chasing lawyers this will affect? How will they bring a class action suit now?
Thank you. Now tell the EU political courts.
Whatever the USEPA or rest of the World says, it will still carry the label, “This product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer.” 8-)
(In California everything but pot causes cancer.)