Al Gore bilks people at Christmas – asking for ‘climate crisis’ money

The true mark of a shyster is to take advantage of every opportunity to milk a person for money, and especially when emotions and sympathy run high. Christmas is one of those times. I give you exhibit A, Al Gore’s “Climate Reality Project”. I got this in my inbox this morning.

Of course, when you click on that donate button, Al doubles down:

Yes, send money to Al Gore to “end the climate crisis”. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

He has quite a payroll to support, just look at all the employees here

Anybody stupid enough to fall for this, especially on Christmas, deserves everything they are going to get back from Mr. Gore, which as my inbox shows, is nothing but requests for more money. Just look at all the emails I’ve received in the last 30 days:

Al Gore, climate shyster.

UPDATE: In the spirit of Christmas, and for “solving the climate crisis”, I decided to donate, here’s what I’ve sent.

The best part is that Al’s outfit will double that donation.

You can generate and send your own, here:

http://freecarbonoffsets.com

Send it on Twitter @Algore or to info@climatereality.com

UPDATE2: For anyone who objects to my calling Mr. Gore a “shyster”, consider this.

Years after proving his “Climate 101” video to illustrate warming by CO2 is a complete fabrication, done in post production (because the experiment as designed couldn’t possibly work) it is still on his website, duping people years later. Here’s a screencap from today:

Advertisements