The true mark of a shyster is to take advantage of every opportunity to milk a person for money, and especially when emotions and sympathy run high. Christmas is one of those times. I give you exhibit A, Al Gore’s “Climate Reality Project”. I got this in my inbox this morning.
Of course, when you click on that donate button, Al doubles down:
Yes, send money to Al Gore to “end the climate crisis”. Yeah, that’s the ticket.
He has quite a payroll to support, just look at all the employees here
Anybody stupid enough to fall for this, especially on Christmas, deserves everything they are going to get back from Mr. Gore, which as my inbox shows, is nothing but requests for more money. Just look at all the emails I’ve received in the last 30 days:
Al Gore, climate shyster.
UPDATE: In the spirit of Christmas, and for “solving the climate crisis”, I decided to donate, here’s what I’ve sent.
The best part is that Al’s outfit will double that donation.
You can generate and send your own, here:
Send it on Twitter @Algore or to info@climatereality.com
UPDATE2: For anyone who objects to my calling Mr. Gore a “shyster”, consider this.
Years after proving his “Climate 101” video to illustrate warming by CO2 is a complete fabrication, done in post production (because the experiment as designed couldn’t possibly work) it is still on his website, duping people years later. Here’s a screencap from today:
16 thoughts on “Al Gore bilks people at Christmas – asking for ‘climate crisis’ money”
Can I donate in either bit coin or carbon credits?
Or monopoly money?
How about a Go Directly To Jail card?
Or for only a dollar you might get 112,268 Venezuelan bolivares. Might cost you a bit in postage to send it, however.
A trillion in Zimbabwe currency?
greedy lot, they want more?
You can now, thanks for the hint. See update.
Does AlGore accept bottle caps?
The reason why the environmental movement won’t go away is due to people still giving them money for doing nothing. Ditto for the women’s movement. And if there is nothing to show, the minorities spray racist slogans themselves on walls and the women fake allegations of rape and the enviros scream about the climate. It is all the same thing with different messaging to keep the payola coming.
Do they accept North Korean Won (KPW) seeing as they accept the economic consequences of their polices?
If you want to cut hair or cut dog hair, you need a permit and a safety inspection and an animal rights audit.
Are there no union regulations or licensing schemes for TV Evangelists?
Train broke because of the cold, must be global warming.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/via-rail-stranded-spy-hill-1.4464542?cmp=rss
Albert Gore Inc. just got another 1,000,000,000 Carbon Credits. Let’s hope that he does not spend it all at once! Thanks for the information, Anthony.
Gees, and here I was thinking Big Al already had heaps of money.
But obviously, he wants to use OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY rather than his own. !!
I sent him a hand full of bolivars…..
Well, he is surely focused on saving the planet and saving us all as well.
He conflates that noble cause with giving him money.
What the world needs is less division and better leadership and conflict resolution, not more funding for climate change causes.
The climate change dogma is a source of anxiety and conflict at many levels.
It is a fracturing dogma.
Whatever his views he has lost any meaning for Christmas, it may as well be any meeting at the pub.
The British Commonwealth still has leadership,in diversity.
Who knows what the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting will decide on ‘climate change’.
Whatever the outcome,particularly with Charles becoming Regent, the leadership looks better than that of Al Gore.
Among other things, plain silicate glass is nearly opaque to infrared. Even if everything else about the experiment were honest, it could not work for that reason.