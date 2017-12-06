NASA: Radiation from Space is Increasing – weak sun to blame

High altitude instrumentation balloon measurements show an increase in cosmic rays since 2015
Since the spring of 2015, NASA’s Spaceweather.com and the students of Earth to Sky Calculus have been flying balloons to the stratosphere over California to measure cosmic rays. Soon after our monitoring program began, we quickly realized that radiation levels are increasing. Why? The main reason is the solar cycle. In recent years, sunspot counts have plummeted as the sun’s magnetic field weakens. This has allowed more cosmic rays from deep space to penetrate the solar system. As 2017 winds down, our latest measurements show the radiation increase continuing apace–with an interesting exception, circled in yellow:
In Sept. 2017, the quiet sun surprised space weather forecasters with a sudden outburst of explosive activity. On Sept. 3rd, a huge sunspot appeared. In the week that followed, it unleashed the strongest solar flare in more than a decade (X9-class), hurled a powerful CME toward Earth, and sparked a severe geomagnetic storm (G4-class) with Northern Lights appearing as far south as Arkansas. During the storm we quickened the pace of balloon launches and found radiation dropping to levels we hadn’t seen since 2015. The flurry of solar flares and CMEs actually pushed some cosmic rays away from Earth.
Interestingly, after the sun’s outburst, radiation levels in the stratosphere took more than 2 months to fully rebound. Now they are back on track, increasing steadily as the quiet sun resumes its progress toward Solar Minimum. The solar cycle is not expected to hit rock bottom until 2019 or 2020, so cosmic rays should continue to increase, significantly, in the months and years ahead. Stay tuned for updates as our balloons continue to fly.
Technical note: The radiation sensors onboard our helium balloons detect X-rays and gamma-rays in the energy range 10 keV to 20 MeV. These energies, which span the range of medical X-ray machines and airport security scanners, trace secondary cosmic rays, the spray of debris created when primary cosmic rays from deep space hit the top of Earth’s atmosphere.
The data points in the graph above correspond to the peak of the Reneger-Pfotzer maximum, which lies about 67,000 feet above central California. When cosmic rays crash into Earth’s atmosphere, they produce a spray of secondary particles that is most intense at the entrance to the stratosphere. Physicists Eric Reneger and Georg Pfotzer discovered the maximum using balloons in the 1930s and it is what we are measuring today.
Source: NASA’s spaceweather.com
23 thoughts on “NASA: Radiation from Space is Increasing – weak sun to blame”
1. No mention of Henrik Svensmark, Eigil Friis-Christensen, Jasper Kirkby, et al. Why am I not surprised?
2. Is that spaceweather link at the end correct?
There shouldn’t be any as those folks are not involved with the solar control of the GCR level.
Yes, how will this affect terrestrial weather, if at all.
There is rough correlation between cosmic radiation and global temperature. Rough because the production of cosmogenic isotopes is also influenced by climate and CO2 levels itself.
https://www.degruyter.com/downloadpdf/j/geochr.2014.41.issue-3/s13386-013-0161-2/s13386-013-0161-2.pdf
Solar activity has decreased the last 50 years and the Erth’s magnetic field has also decreased a bit. so the level of GCRs should have increased slightly, and it has:
http://neutronm.bartol.udel.edu/
On the other hand the climate has warmed, so GCRs do not seem to have the intended effect of cooling. So, to first order there is no effect.
GCRs at Thule
It should, if Svensmark and others are correct, lead to greater cloudiness in the tropics by creation of abundant condensation nuclei.
This is exciting data.
lsvalgaard, here is the chart that I have for Cosmic rays since 1964. http://cosmicrays.oulu.fi/
I would paste the picture if I could figure out how.
Proves my point.
1. What Leif said
2. NASA still hasn’t implemented https on that site, so I changed it to http.
Thanks for the link! Cool stuff. Nice aurora pics as well.
Read his book. Question is whether we will see increased clouds and a subsequent cooling?
“cosmic rays should continue to increase, significantly, in the months and years ahead.”
Expect a small increase in clouds reflecting incoming solar radiation and declining surface temps as oceans begin to slowly cool. And uptake more CO2 which in 3-4 years will look like we are stabilizing human CO2 emissions. The alarmists will say, “See, our plan is working, CO2 is stabilizing and the planet is responding by cooling down slightly.” And try and take all the credit for their insane policies.
Great job Tony. Keep them flying.
Higher level of cosmic rays should increase the cloudiness. Where is global cloudeness data since 2010?
https://isccp.giss.nasa.gov/climanal7.html
This data stops at 2010 unfortunately.
From 2000-2010 there appears to be a slight increase in upper level clouds and a decrease in lower level clouds.
climate4you.com has this data. Click on climate + clouds and find the charts.
Caused by the Sun……surely not…..in a few days we will see a Study, or possibly many Studies which show support by 97% of Climate Scientists that say that this effect is caused by CO2.
If anyone is at all interested in COSMIC RAY theory …… then check out the work of Jasper Kirkby at CERN in Switzerland ……. Start with his old youtube lecture from 2009 and work on from there ………..
This 7-day Sept 2017 solar CME/magnetic event was my previous conjecture on why RSS and UAH tropospheric temps diverged so much from the data sets.
errata: …the surface data sets.
Has Swensmark chimed on on this? Some of the work at CERN seemed to say that cosmic rays nucleate very small droplets that do not increase to cloud size…Anyway, some of us follow GCR for reason of climate amplifications and even Ozone hole development.