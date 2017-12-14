Claim: Climate change made Harvey rainfall 15 percent more intense

From RICE UNIVERSITY
World Weather Attribution study: Climate change made Harvey 3 times more likely
A team of scientists from World Weather Attribution, including researchers from Rice University and other institutions in the United States and Europe, have found that human-caused climate change made the record rainfall that fell over Houston during Hurricane Harvey roughly three times more likely and 15 percent more intense.
The study is available online in Environmental Research Letters.
“The takeaway from this paper is that Harvey was more intense because of today’s climate, and storms like Harvey are more likely in today’s climate,” said study co-author Antonia Sebastian, a postdoctoral research associate with Rice’s Severe Storm Prediction, Education and Evacuation from Disasters (SSPEED) Center. “It highlights the need to consider that our hazards are changing over time, and that we should be considering those changes in the design of our infrastructure.”
Sebastian’s co-authors included Dutch researchers from both the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) and the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre in The Hague,
Netherlands, and English and U.S. researchers from the University of Oxford, Princeton University and Princeton-based Climate Central. The team is part of World Weather Attribution, an international effort to analyze and communicate the possible influence of climate change on extreme weather events, such as extreme rainfall, heat waves and droughts. SSPEED is not affiliated with World Weather Attribution.
Sebastian has spent a decade studying urban flooding and flood risks in Houston, first as a doctoral student at Rice and later as a research associate at SSPEED. She was completing a one-year visiting appointment at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands when Harvey struck Houston, and she was asked to participate in the World Weather Attribution study by lead author Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, senior researcher at KNMI, and Maarten van Aalst, director of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre.
Van Oldenborgh said, “This multimethod analysis, drawing upon both observed rainfall data and high-resolution climate models, confirms that heavy rainfall events are increasing substantially across the Gulf Coast region because of human interference with our climate system.”
Harvey made landfall Aug. 25 near Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane and stalled. As a tropical storm, it dropped more than 30 inches of rain on Southeast Texas and caused record catastrophic flooding in Houston and the surrounding region. In east Harris County, a record 51.89 inches of rain — the highest storm total in U.S. history — was recorded over the six-day period from Aug. 25 to 30. During the first three days of the storm, 41.07 inches fell over Baytown.
For a specific location like Houston, the study found that the maximum observed rainfall is still extremely rare in today’s climate – less than a one-in-9,000-year event. However, the chances of seeing this much rain over a three-day period anywhere over the entire Gulf Coast region are much higher, but still small — less than once every 100 years.
“These results make a clear case for why climate change information should be incorporated into any plans for future improvements to Houston’s flood infrastructure,” Sebastian said. “The past is no longer an accurate predictor of present or future flood-related risks.”
Due to global warming, global temperatures in today’s climate are about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit higher than pre-industrial temperatures, the researchers said. They estimated that even if Earth met the global targets set by the Paris Agreement of limiting warming to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, an event like Harvey will see a further increase of about a factor of three in probability.
“But if we miss those targets, the increase in frequency and intensity could be much higher,” said study co-author Karin van der Wiel, a postdoctoral researcher at KNMI.
“Although the rainfall levels from Harvey are extremely rare, additional factors, such as rapid population growth, urban growth policies and aging water-management infrastructure, further exacerbated the ultimate impacts of this storm,” van Aalst said. “Damage from storms like Harvey, Ike in 2008 and the Tax Day Flood of 2016 illustrate the importance of managing exposure and vulnerability when reducing the level of flood impacts in Houston.”
###
The paper: http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/aa9ef2/meta
Attribution of extreme rainfall from Hurricane Harvey, August 2017
Abstract
During August 25–30, 2017, Hurricane Harvey stalled over Texas and caused extreme precipitation, particularly over Houston and the surrounding area on August 26–28. This resulted in extensive flooding with over 80 fatalities and large economic costs. It was an extremely rare event: the return period of the highest observed three-day precipitation amount, 1043.4 mm 3dy−1 at Baytown, is more than 9000 years (97.5% one-sided confidence interval) and return periods exceeded 1000 yr (750 mm 3dy−1) over a large area in the current climate. Observations since 1880 over the region show a clear positive trend in the intensity of extreme precipitation of between 12% and 22%, roughly two times the increase of the moisture holding capacity of the atmosphere expected for 1 °C warming according to the Clausius–Clapeyron (CC) relation. This would indicate that the moisture flux was increased by both the moisture content and stronger winds or updrafts driven by the heat of condensation of the moisture. We also analysed extreme rainfall in the Houston area in three ensembles of 25 km resolution models. The first also shows 2 × CC scaling, the second 1 × CC scaling and the third did not have a realistic representation of extreme rainfall on the Gulf Coast. Extrapolating these results to the 2017 event, we conclude that global warming made the precipitation about 15% (8%–19%) more intense, or equivalently made such an event three (1.5–5) times more likely. This analysis makes clear that extreme rainfall events along the Gulf Coast are on the rise. And while fortifying Houston to fully withstand the impact of an event as extreme as Hurricane Harvey may not be economically feasible, it is critical that information regarding the increasing risk of extreme rainfall events in general should be part of the discussion about future improvements to Houston’s flood protection system.
23 thoughts on “Claim: Climate change made Harvey rainfall 15 percent more intense”
The bullwhips are cracking! It MUST be Mankind’s Fault. Must, Must, Must…
+1
Would be much more believable if the number was 15.332%
from The World Weather Attribution
Really. And what does the WWA … ALWAYS … attribute as the cause of all “extreme” weather events ? If the answer is ALWAYS Global Warming … then you know EXACTLY WHY this org. was formed. To shill for Global Warmism. Period. Meaning … they don’t DO science … they DO political policy.
bingo, note Heidi Cullen is an author of this paper
So, we have a study that says that “storms like Harvey are more likely in today’s climate”.
And fact database that say that storms like Harvey are less numerous than in previous period.
Another instance of IPCC logic, by which less happening things are more likely…
I thought climate change made Harvey less predatory !
I think these “researchers” at Rice University are in the wrong business; they should start raising cattle. They seem to be excellent bull shippers.
Maybe the researchers did not know about the Cuba and Jamaica flooding rains, when carbon dioxide was lower…..
“Cuba got hammered by more than 100 inches of rain when Hurricane Flora sat over the island for four days in 1963. And even earlier, in 1909 before hurricanes were named, a storm dropped more than 96 inches of rain on Jamaica. In more recent history, Wilma dumped more than 62 inches of rain on Mexico in 2005 and Hurricane Mitch, blamed for killing more than 11,000 in Central America in 1998, soaked Nicaragua with more than 62 inches, according to records compiled by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecaster David Roth.”
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/weather/hurricane/article170512137.html
The authors of this paper are all devout climate alarmists. One is doing so in a German weather forum is particularly special. So, strictly speaking, I do not believe the contents of this paper. It fits seamlessly into the tailor-made climate alert paper. Not to be confused with the Panama papers.
Hard to accept any results that claim more extreme hurricane activity after the lengthy period of
non-extreme hurricane activity. These claims seem to be relevant, if at all, to offshore storms
that sit and suck up sea watr andthen come ashore. Believe it or not, but a 15% increase in
precipitation is not much and occured in a very unusual storm scenario, which had the cane stalling, moving north and then reversing course and hitting the same spot. If the precipitation had been 15% less, does anyone believe that the results would have differed to any significant extent?
It is also true that you cannot assume that if changes had been present, everything ese would have remained the same. And , as I recall, the temps in the Gulf were higher than the norm and were not typical Gulf temps.
“The past is no longer a predictor of the future.”
No longer? Never was.
They dont really have any idea do they.
Funny, if I was to make a claim that “The Wrath of God over abortion and gay marriage made Hurricane Harvey 3 times as likely” I would be denounced as a bigoted extremist.
But there’s no real difference between that claim and the claim made by the climatista’s here. Neither one is falsifiable, and both rely on faith, not evidence.
Bingo!!
I knew the instant we had a busy hurricane season, the Eco-Fascists would tell everyone who’s listening that it is human activities that (a) caused it, (b) made it worse, or (c) all of the above. Looks like my “hypothesis” is not only testable but 100% accurate and verified!
If they want to BLAME Harvey et al from this most recent hurricane season on “global warming/climate change,” then they ALSO have to CREDIT “global warming/climate change” for the LONGEST PERIOD ON RECORD WITH NOT A SINGLE MAJOR HURRICANE HITTING THE U.S., which appears to fly in the face of these types of “worse and more frequent” BS claims, now doesn’t it?!
It’s always handy when they have a computer model to fictionalize any result they choose to report. Science you say??
The climate changed around Houston from quite dry to very wet for several days and back to very dry. Ouch, fingers slapped for calling weather climate. Hmm didn’t weather use to be what defined climate? It seems that climate now defines weather and somehow imposes limits or excesses on it. Apparently, Harvey could not have happened if the climate hadn’t warmed a tiny bit. No point looking at data.
“… made the record rainfall that fell over Houston during Hurricane Harvey roughly three times more likely and 15 percent more intense …” … “The takeaway from this paper is that Harvey was more intense because of today’s climate, and storms like Harvey are more likely in today’s climate,”
Am I to understand “today’s climate” to mean 2017’s, but not ’16’s, ’15’s, ’14’s … ’08’s?
With this level of detailed attribution, they should now be able to assign a portion to George Bush and another portion to Rick Perry. After that they can assign a portion to all Ford F 150 owners or record and the BBQ place down the street.
“We also analysed extreme rainfall in the Houston area in three ensembles of 25 km resolution models. The first also shows 2 × CC scaling, the second 1 × CC scaling and the third did not have a realistic representation of extreme rainfall on the Gulf Coast. Extrapolating these results to the 2017 event, we conclude…”
Is extrapolating models to reach a conclusion really reliable?
Three times?
I just ran the calculations through the calculator on my iPhone and came up with 2.795.
Harvey didn’t drop any more rain than is common with hurricanes…..the only thing that happened is a front blocked it and stalled it out…..and that’s just a coin toss
Since when did hurricanes become this susceptible to less than one degree?…
“”World Weather Attribution (WWA) is an international effort to analyze and communicate the possible influence of climate change on extreme weather events, such as storms, extreme rainfall, heat waves, cold spells, and droughts.””…..they are paid to find a global warming connection
The 50+ inches of rain in the small area was due to the cold front that came through and stopped harvey in its tracks. If the cold front had not come through the rain would have been dispursed over a much wider area resulting in rainfall in the 20-25 inch range over the 3 days.
Explain how Global Warming caused a strong cold front in the later part of august.