Trump White House: Climate ACTIVISTS Are a National Security Threat

h/t Breitbart – The directive which removed Climate Change from the list of national security threats also suggests that the real threat to US national security is climate activists.

From the NSS Document;

… Climate policies will continue to shape the global energy system. U.S. leadership is indispensable to countering an anti-growth energy agenda that is detrimental to U.S. economic and energy security interests. Given future global energy demand, much of the developing world will require fossil fuels, as well as other forms of energy, to power their economies and lift their people out of poverty. The United States will continue to advance an approach that balances energy security, economic development, and environmental protection. The United States will remain a global leader in reducing traditional pollution, as well as greenhouse gases, while expanding our economy. This achievement, which can serve as a model to other countries, flows from innovation, technology breakthroughs, and energy efficiency gains, not from onerous regulation. …

Read more (p22): https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/NSS-Final-12-18-2017-0905.pdf

The NSS document talks of the economic risks posed by radical greens and their anti-growth agenda, but the most extreme greens pose a far more direct threat against the wellbeing of the American people.

The terrorist Osama Bin Laden once tried to recruit radical greens to his global Jihad. Bin Laden saw the fanaticism of the green movement as a weakness which could be exploited to destabilise his enemies.

… Osama bin Laden wrote a letter calling on the American people to help President Barack Obama fight “catastrophic” climate change and “save humanity”, in the latest evidence of his worries about environmental issues, newly released documents show The letter was among materials that were seized in the May 2, 2011, U.S. raid on bin Laden’s hideout in Pakistan that killed the al Qaeda chief and which were released on Tuesday by the Obama administration. The undated, unsigned letter “to the American people,” which U.S. intelligence officials attributed to bin Laden, appeared to have been written shortly after Obama began his first term in 2009, based on the letter’s references to events. Bin Laden’s preoccupation with climate change also emerged as a theme in the first tranche of documents from the raid that was declassified in May 2015, as well as in an audio recording released via the al Jazeera network in January 2010. …

Read more: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-binladen-climatechange-idUSKCN0W35MS

Thankfully Osama Bin Laden was killed before his plan to recruit radical western greens was fulfilled, but US greens of today are still just as desperate, arrogant and in some cases demonstrably willing to commit acts of violence and eco-terrorism as they were when Osama Bin Laden tried to recruit them.

As the climate movement collapses, the desperation amongst holdouts will likely increase. It is likely only a matter of time until another enemy attempts to exploit and twist the fanaticism and desperation of the most extreme members of the green movement, to indoctrinate and train them into committing atrocities against the people of the United States.

