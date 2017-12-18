Trump White House: Climate ACTIVISTS Are a National Security Threat

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart – The directive which removed Climate Change from the list of national security threats also suggests that the real threat to US national security is climate activists.
From the NSS Document;
… Climate policies will continue to shape the global energy system. U.S. leadership is indispensable to countering an anti-growth energy agenda that is detrimental to U.S. economic and energy security interests. Given future global energy demand, much of the developing world will require fossil fuels, as well as other forms of energy, to power their economies and lift their people out of poverty. The United States will continue to advance an approach that balances energy security, economic development, and environmental protection. The United States will remain a global leader in reducing traditional pollution, as well as greenhouse gases, while expanding our economy. This achievement, which can serve as a model to other countries, flows from innovation, technology breakthroughs, and energy efficiency gains, not from onerous regulation. …
Read more (p22): https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/NSS-Final-12-18-2017-0905.pdf
The NSS document talks of the economic risks posed by radical greens and their anti-growth agenda, but the most extreme greens pose a far more direct threat against the wellbeing of the American people.
The terrorist Osama Bin Laden once tried to recruit radical greens to his global Jihad. Bin Laden saw the fanaticism of the green movement as a weakness which could be exploited to destabilise his enemies.
… Osama bin Laden wrote a letter calling on the American people to help President Barack Obama fight “catastrophic” climate change and “save humanity”, in the latest evidence of his worries about environmental issues, newly released documents show
The letter was among materials that were seized in the May 2, 2011, U.S. raid on bin Laden’s hideout in Pakistan that killed the al Qaeda chief and which were released on Tuesday by the Obama administration.
The undated, unsigned letter “to the American people,” which U.S. intelligence officials attributed to bin Laden, appeared to have been written shortly after Obama began his first term in 2009, based on the letter’s references to events.
Bin Laden’s preoccupation with climate change also emerged as a theme in the first tranche of documents from the raid that was declassified in May 2015, as well as in an audio recording released via the al Jazeera network in January 2010. …
Read more: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-binladen-climatechange-idUSKCN0W35MS
Thankfully Osama Bin Laden was killed before his plan to recruit radical western greens was fulfilled, but US greens of today are still just as desperate, arrogant and in some cases demonstrably willing to commit acts of violence and eco-terrorism as they were when Osama Bin Laden tried to recruit them.
As the climate movement collapses, the desperation amongst holdouts will likely increase. It is likely only a matter of time until another enemy attempts to exploit and twist the fanaticism and desperation of the most extreme members of the green movement, to indoctrinate and train them into committing atrocities against the people of the United States.
37 thoughts on “Trump White House: Climate ACTIVISTS Are a National Security Threat”
The environ-mentalists won’t be happy with that!
“Obama” bin laden must be rubbing his hands with glee,
for now, I see, after ME comes the BBC.
One would almost think Mr. Trump reads WUWT.
Anyone have a little confession to make?
Merry Christmas.. 😂
The United States will remain a global leader in reducing…greenhouse gases….
This is like a MIRSA infection. You can dump a pile of antibiotics on it, but it comes right back.
MRSA. Must get facts right or we lose the high ground ;-) Ho Ho Ho!
Well, the muh-Russians “recruited” the greens to fight fracking and the Greens don’t care. I’m gonna bet the Greens wouldn’t care if they were being used by Osama too. All for the greater good and whatnot. Windmills! Solar!
I won’t ever get tired of winning.
The very idea that progress is good is under attack. A large part of our educated population has been infected with the idea that the things that made America great are evil. link
The thing that keeps the Malthusians from being right is technological progress. We don’t run out of necessary materials because improving technology allows us to use less material or to use different materials. An example is fracking and directional drilling which make it possible to get at oil and gas deposits that weren’t previously viable.
It is quite a bad thing that the left encourages and abets the eco-radicals. The project should go back to the left and the right both working in their own ways to make things better for Americans in general. The goal should be something like ‘a chicken in every pot’ and not ‘save the lesser brown spotted kangaroo rat’ or ‘capitalism is bad’.
We have to have the confidence to push forward into a wonderful future. We should not be persuaded to wreck the system that is solving many of the world’s worst problems. WUWT
“The thing that keeps the Malthusians from being right is technological progress.”
Technological progress with a little help from increased CO2 fertilization and slightly longer growing seasons in temperate latitudes.
Some might included the increased CO2 fertilization as a part of our technological progress.
It is not just in the US. In Scotland the government and “powers that be” care so little for our industrial heritage that the place where James Watt invented the steam engine is derelict with parts of the engine lying around rusting in the rain and being used as rubbish bins.
It’s quite clear to me, we live in an anti-industry age where large parts of the west are being run by anti-industry and anti-engineering elites fed by endless anti-industry stories dressed up as environ-mental concern.
So, for example. If someone seriously believed CO2 were a serious problem (which it is not), then there are two general ways of reducing it.
1) You reduce consumption and production for the population so we each consume less.
2) You bring in measures to encourage population reduction so that we all continue consuming as much … but there are fewer of us.
The first has a dramatic effect on living standards causing us all to become poorer and is extremely divisive.
The second has negligible effect on living standards – indeed given the cost of bringing up kids, we’d all arguably be better off. There is no harm to any living person, etc.
But somehow when the eco-nutters talk about draconian changes to society they are completely silent about reducing population and almost everything they talk about involves a wholesale attack on living standards, on industry, engineering.
As such, it’s very clear this CO2 non-science is just a cloak to hide an anti-development, anti-industry agenda and the nutters pushing it are just using the environment to push an extremist political agenda.
Or you close coal plant and bring in renewable energy – which has precisely no effect on living standards and no evil effects on society. Economic growth continues.
Scotland is now very much renewably powered as far as electricity is concerned.
I had not noticed its complete collapse?
Ha ha, Griff. Your delusions are so funny. And predictable.
So which part of Scotland does Griff live in or is he just making it up. On the very few days on which a reasonable amount of domestic energy is produced by renewables the greens trumpet it to all who will listen, giving the impression to the gullible that this is normal rather than exceptional. Wit the closure of Longannet Scotland’s power provision is on a knife edge, and another winter like 2010 would be potentially disastrous. You may also have noticed in recent days that long term economic prognostications for Scotland are very gloomy indeed.
“…..Or you close coal plant and bring in renewable energy – which has precisely no effect on living standards and no evil effects on society….”.
Or Griff is so poorly informed and ignorant that he does not know about the toxic waste that solar panels leave behind at the raw material mining and manufacturing phase. And that the will pile up as toxic waste at the end of their useful lives….
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/449026/solar-panel-waste-environmental-threat-clean-energy.
“…….A new study by Environmental Progress (EP) warns that toxic waste from used solar panels now poses a global environmental threat. The Berkeley-based group found that solar panels create 300 times more toxic waste per unit of energy than nuclear power plants. Discarded solar panels, which contain dangerous elements such as lead, chromium, and cadmium, are piling up around the world, and there’s been little done to mitigate their potential danger to the environment…..”.
If I recall correctly, wind turbines leave toxic waste behind as well. Wake up and smell the manure Griffy-poo.
The Greens are easily recruited into any anti-capitalist movement.
Climate sanity, from a US President, amazing. & I hear he’s rolling back regulations by the score.
Does this mean that there’s hope for free enterprise in the mad U$Asylum Empire?
Or, having just had their backsides kicked in Syria, along with their ISIS/Al-Qaeda mercenerary proxies, does it just mean that the US/UK/ZIO/Bankster NWO, along with their now-feuding Gulf State Moneybags, has realised the US military is not up to world domination & must regroup & modernise?
We live in interesting times.
At least it looks like TPTB have realised the climate scam is a dead duck, & China, Russia, Iran, Egypt, Turkey & others are getting on with building OBOR, one belt, one road infrastructure projects, instead of trying to bomb the world back to pre-industrial medieval times, as the mad NWO Empire is intent on.
There is hope in the world.
Have a good Christmas, everyone.
John Doran.
Train derailed by Anitfa? You might find this interesting. I am told this was posted and then deleted almost as soon as the event happened http://archive.is/6E74K
Just hope this is not the first of many.
Apologies, I forgot to mention it was from April- but yesterday’s event appears to be similar.
amtrak has a great record of derailing themselves, tho.
when the gov runs a railroad, it digs a dirt road.
The train was going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. Jumped the track when it hit the curve.
Texting while driving Amtrak trains is dangerous
this was just a bit ahead of the curve- but so on point.
I remember all the fuss about that ad campaign like it was yesterday. People didn’t get that we were in a war, fighting against overwhelming odds.
The people who believe in global warming are definitely kind of wacko. They all seem to feel like no one should argue with them. When they don’t seem to know the answers to basic questions.
“The United States will remain a global leader in reducing traditional pollution, as well as greenhouse gases, while expanding our economy.”
Unfortunately, our government still has an entrenched Climatist infection, as shown by that statement and others. Although progress is being made, I’m not sure that Trump sees the problem all that clearly.
It would be more accurate if they removed “traditional” that would eliminate the false association of CO2 and pollution.
Reducing CO2 may not be desirable, but it is true that the USA has reduced CO2 emissions, unlike most Paris signatories.
Bruce it says …..” greenhouse gases”…..not mentioning CO2. I’m sure he knows EXACTLY what the truth is.
GALACTIC CYCLE DENIERS are so stupid it defies belief – YES – Pollution is a problem – but CO2 and water vapor in the concentrations we have on earth are ESSENTIAL for LIFE to thrive.
Anybody who thinks that CO2 at 0.05% of atmosphere by volume with 9 degrees of freedom can ever be a serious contender for Climate Changes should realize that water vapor is 20 times the greenhouse gas at 1% with 9 degrees of freedom.
We currently live in an ice age with ice at the north and south poles – however we live in an interglacial period in an ice age – so warming and cooling is all part of the normal natural GALACTIC CYCLE.
Green radicals will never convince me they are interested in lowering carbon emissions when they fight the ONLY technologies that can meaningfully reduce these emissions. No one who has given any thought to reducing them can justify being against nuclear energy, against hydroelectric power and against natural gas which is responsible for a 10% reduction in carbon emissions in the US which should be hailed as a crowning achievement for the ‘Cause’. One can only conclude that these people are not serious or they are incapable of understanding that they are simply tools of a political movement that has nothing to do with the environment.
Typical America First comment. Hrrumph. The threat is to GLOBAL security, and most extreme in the 3rd World where all the trouble is at, which needs all the energy it can get to become developed and thus solve all the other problems that require wealth and education to deliver.
The problem comes when they are delivered as if normal, so the next genertion of the elite all want to kill off the basic underpinnings that made them possible, with no practical understanding of how all our health, wealth and happiness is delivered by technology they prefer not to like, and to deny these capable enrgy sourcs to those still to apply them, who they prefer to continue to live in an undeliverable world of woefully inadequate weak and intermittent enrgy, which in fact the 3rd World already endures, thanks. adding batteries to inadeqaute supply makes no more energy, just time shifts it very expenively. But it needn’t be coa. No reason why the third world cannot develop using modular SMRs, though. But gas is fine if its available uder the ground. Clean and easy to pipe wherever it’s needed, warlords permitting.
The security threat from climate activists is also evidenced by the valve-turners who illegally attacked pipelines out of their fear of global warming. Three trials found them guilty, but so far no serious sentences. One more trial (in Minnesota) comes in February, when apparently the “necessity” defense will be allowed. No matter the outcome, it seems there will be more of this sort of activism. unilateral ideological action.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2017/10/07/a-valve-turners-trial-mostly-guilty-october-6-2017/
I thought the guy in WA was found innocent.
OK, not innocent. Hung jury, then mixed verdict.
After a first trial ended in a hung jury, in a second trial earlier this month, the jury found Ward technically guilty of second degree burglary, but deadlocked (for the second time) and failed to find him guilty of the charge of sabotage.
Bin Laden was backed by a foreign oil producing country. If American oil production goes up, imported oil goes down and would have affected Bin Laden’s sponsor. Eastern Canada imports foreign oil instead of using Alberta oil, refuses to use Alberta oil. Why? The country that Canada imports oil from then buys Canadian made military vehicles built in the eastern 1/2 of Canada. Follow the money, it always leads to the answer.
Pretty certain that Russia and China are already active in recruiting and training evironuts into the terrorist mindset.
Pipeline bombers beware