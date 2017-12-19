SEA LEVEL: Rise and Fall – Part 3 – Computational Hubris

Guest Essay by Kip Hansen
Sea Level Rise: Measured from Space?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series (posted here at WUWT some time ago now — if you missed them, I recommend reading them first), I offered my opinion, and evidence to support it, that:
Part 1:
- SLR is a real imminent threat to coastal cities and low-lying coastal and near-coastal densely-populated areas.
- SLR is not a threat to anything else — not now, not in a hundred years — probably not in a thousand years — maybe, not ever.
Part 2:
- Tide Gauge data is invaluable for localities in determining tide states, sea surface levels relative to the land, and the rate of change of those levels — the only Sea Level data of concern for local governments and populations. However, Tide Gauge data, even the best station data from the GLOSS network, is only accurate to ±2 centimeters. All derived averages/means of tide gauge data including daily, weekly, monthly and annual means are also only accurate to ±2 centimeters. Claims of millimetric accuracy of means are unscientific and unsupportable.
- Tide gauge data is worthless for determining Global Sea Level and/or its change unless it has been explicitly corrected by an on-site CORS-like GPS reference station data capable of correcting for vertical land movement. Since the current standard for Tide Gauge data, the PSMSL GLOSS, is not corrected for vertical land movement, all studies based on this uncorrected PSMSL data producing Global Sea Level Rise findings of any kind — magnitude or rate-of-change — are based on data not suited for the purpose, are not scientifically sound and do not, cannot, inform us reliably about Global Sea Levels or Global Sea Level Change.
[I have also written about sea level rise here: here, here, here, here and here. These previous essays are not prerequisites but are interesting specific local examples.]
# # # # #
WARNING: After struggling with this piece for more than a month, I find it is far longer than most readers will find comfortable. Again, you have my apologies, but for those seriously interested in the question of Sea Level Rise, I hope it will be worth your time. Bookmark it and come back to it when you have settled for the day into your most comfortable chair with your favorite evening beverage.
Those with less interest or less patience can page down, look at the graphs and illustrations, and read only the Series Take Home Messages and the Author’s Opinion at the very end. — kh
# # # # #
There have been so many very good essays on Global Sea Level Rise by persons all of whom have a great deal more expertise than I. Jo Nova hosts a dozen or so excellent essays, which point at another score of papers and publications, for the most part clearly demonstrating that there are two contrarian positions on sea level rise in the scientific community: 1) Sea level has risen, is rising and will continue to rise at a rate approximately 8-12 inches (20-30 centimeters) per century — due to geological and long-term climatic forces well beyond our control; and 2a) Other than explicit cases of Local Relative SLR, the sea does not appear to be rising much over the last 50-70 years, if at all. 2b) If it is rising due to general warming of the climate it will not add much to position 1.
For review, the generally accepted SLR graph for the last 130 years is this from Church and White, updated in 2015. My previous essays covered the Tide Gauge data; this essay focuses on the short satellite record, shown in green on the upper right, with my annotations.
To bring us into the satellite era, I suggest starting with this essay at Jo Nova’s blog: “Are sea-levels rising? Nils-Axel Mörner documents a decided lack of rising seas” and work your way through the links to other posts and papers. Nils-Axel Mörner, past head of the Paleogeophysics and Geodynamics Institute in Stockholm, Sweden and one of the world’s leading experts on the rising and falling of seas, who has over 500 published peer-reviewed papers spread over the 70 scientific fields that ResearchGate lists as his areas of expertise, holds to the second opinion for the most part, allowing the first to be possible.
The venerable Wiki on Mörner includes a statement that “Mörner’s claim that sea levels are not rising has been criticised for ignoring correctly calibrated satellite altimeter records all of which show that sea levels are rising.” The reference for this statement is a Comment published in “Global and Planetary Change 55”: “Comment on ‘Estimating future sea level change from past records’ by Nils-Axel Mörner” by R.S. Nerem and others.
Their comment says everything that is really necessary to say about satellite sea level measurements. [We’ll get to what Nerem et al. says in a bit.]
Note that R. Steven Nerem, of the CU Sea Level Research Group at the University of Colorado, and his group of co-authors, waited three years to comment on Mörner’s 2004 paper (which was submitted Nov 2001, accepted May 2003, and published in Global and Planetary Change 40 (2004).)
BIAS WARNING: You should know that Nerem is one of the contributing author’s to this WaPo, May 2016, piece “10 things you should know about sea level rise and how bad it could be”, in which it is blandly stated “Scientists estimate that if it warms by about 4 to 5 degrees Celsius (7.2 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit), which is projected to happen by the end of the century if we don’t act on climate change, then all the ice will eventually melt. That’s 230 feet of sea level rise.”
You should consider this when reading his comment to Mörner 2004 and whenever you see anything about sea level out of the SL Research Group @ the University of Colorado — their blog actually contains a link to this newspaper article, as if it were a scientific paper or something to be proud of.
Mörner’s 2004 paper contains the conclusions of the May 2001 INQUA Commission on Sea Level Changes and Coastal Evolution, which were:
“When we (the INQUA Commission on Sea Level Changes and Coastal Evolution) consider past records, recorded variability, causational processes involved and the last centuries’ data (Figs. 1, 2 and 4), our best estimate of possible future sea level changes is + 10 ± 10 cm [4 to 8 inches] in a century or, maybe, even +5 ± 15 cm [2 to 8 inches].”
Mörner’s Figures 1, 2 and 4:
Nerem et al. basically say: “But, but, but…..” :
“Mörner was apparently oblivious to the corrections that must be made to the “raw” altimeter data in order to make correct use of the data.
Satellite altimetry is somewhat unique in that many adjustments must be made to the raw range measurements to account for atmospheric delays (ionosphere, troposphere), ocean tides, variations in wave height (which can bias how the altimeter measures sea level), and a variety of other effects. In addition, the sea level measurements can be affected by the method used to process the altimeter waveforms, and by the techniques and data used to compute the orbit of the satellite. Early releases of the satellite Geophysical Data Records (GDRs) often contain errors in the raw measurements, the measurement corrections, and the orbit estimates that are later corrected through an on-going calibration/ validation process defined by the T/P and Jason Science Working Team.” [in other words “ongoing ad hoc adjustments by us!”]
In reading the above, the key point is to count how many sources of error and uncertainty exist in the “raw” data. I count at least eight. Of course, you can see these clearly as error bars on Nermer’s current graph on his CU SLR page:
Oops, there aren’t ANY error bars, no uncertainty shown at all, not even statistics-package generated Standard Deviation fake-error-bars, despite the claim that there are lots of sources of error and uncertainty in the collection and calculation of the data. How large are these error sources? Nerem says there’s one that’s 1.2 mm, another that’s 5mm, the Jason technical manuals show error ranges for wave height scatter in the tens of centimeters, original measurement error in the altimetry function of Jason’s 1, 2 and 3 of +/- 3.4 cm. [Ref: Jason-3 Products Handbook, pg 10]
Note: That’s centimeters, not millimeters — to be clear, the original measurement accuracy defined for the Jason series, including the current Jason 3 altimetry function is +/- 3.4 cm, a whole order of magnitude greater than the claimed change, delta, in the Global Average SLR.
For comparison, here’s NOAA’s latest graph of satellite SLR:
Note that the Jason-3 portion (purple, upper right) is flat — showing no significant change in sea level since the beginning of its mission. Of note as well is the fact that NOAA describes the long-term trend with a single straight line, a simple linear trend, unchanged for 25 years, quite unlike Nerem’s acceleration curve.
The Nerem comment goes on with:
“Based on our experience with these issues, and the shape of Fig. 2 in Mörner’s paper, we believe that he used the original release of the T/P GDRs with no attempt to correct for two significant errors. One of the errors is caused by a drift in the TOPEX Microwave Radiometer (TMR). It was first observed in sea level via a comparison to tide gauges (Chambers et al., 1998; Mitchum, 1998)…. [note that these pre-1998 “tide gauges” are all uncorrected for Vertical Land Movement and only measure Local Relative Sea Level change — thus they are not fit for comparison purposes – kh]
When care is taken to make these corrections, the rate of sea level change over the entire T/P mission is 3.0± 0.4 mm/year, 3.3 mm/year when corrected for the change in ocean volume due to glacial isostatic adjustment (Tamisiea et al., 2005).” [the extra 0.3 mm addition for change in ocean volume is an interesting study in itself — and has nothing whatever to do with actual changes in sea surface height — kh]
Let’s try to set some of the record straight here. The paper, Mörner (2004) was written by Nils-Axel Mörner — but its conclusions are those of the INQUA Commission on Sea Level Changes and Coastal Evolution — which consisted of 102 academics from nearly every country in the world. [see the link listing the members and their institutions]. Nerem writes as if Mörner (2004) is the work of one sloppy misguided post-doc at a city college somewhere.
Now, I can’t blame Nerem and his cohorts for being upset — I
’m believe they have worked their entire careers, most of them, on the satellite data sets — and done their best to make sense out of them. What they can’t seem to overcome, though, is the effect of the persistent enforced consensus view that sea levels must be rising and that they must be rising faster now that “the Earth is warming dangerously due to human activity”. Then along comes this guy who was already world famous for his expertise on the seas and ocean dynamics when they were all still undergrads and he says “it ain’t necessarily so.” That’s quite a blow.
Mörner, however, is rather patient with them in his 2008 response to Nerem: “Comment on comment by Nerem et al. (2007) on ‘Estimating future sea level changes from past records” by Nils-Axel Mörner (2004)’”. [DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2008.03.002 — Global and Planetary Change 62 (2008) 219–220]
“First let us clear up the origin of my Fig. 2 (in Mörner, 2004). [figure included in this essay above – kh] It is a product of the CLS Company printed in MEDIAS (2000, Fig. 1.2; also available on the net at Aviso, 2000). My curve was a redrawing of this graph. This curve, spanning the time from October 1992 to April 2000, does not record any sea level rise; only a variability plus one (or more) ENSO signals. That was the point of my picture. It should be noted that this graph includes the technical adjustments (including the drift factor of Mitchum, 2000, Fig. 10) illustrated by the lower arrow in Fig. 1.” [ figure below – kh] [the AVISO links in Mörner’s comment are no longer working but AVISO is currently here. — kh]
“Later the same graph [as Mörner (20040 figure 2 mentioned above] re-appears with a strong tilt (Aviso, 2003;cf. Leuliette et al., 2004; Mörner, 2005). Why is that?” [referring to the following two examples – kh]
Mörner (2008) (the reply to Nerem’s comment) goes on:
“It is because of the introduction of additional calibrations (Mitchum, 2000; Leuliette et al., 2004; Cazenave & Nerem, 2004) — and those “calibrations” are subjective interpretations (Fig. 1; upper arrow); not objective readings. Consequently, they are opinion-dependent. “We adopt the rate given by Douglas (1991,1995) of 1.8±0.1mm/yr”, Mitchum (2000) states. This rate, however, is widely debated and far from generally accepted. Especially not in the geological sea level community (cf. Mörner, 2004, Fig. 4), where we realize that the tide gauges quite frequently are installed in unstable local position, and I quote (from Mörner et al., 2004): “Tide gauge records, however, do not provide simple and straight-forward measures of regional eustatic sea level. They are often (not to say usually) dominated by the effects of local compaction and local loading subsidence. With this perspective, our multiple morphological and sedimentological records appear more reliable and conclusive” (cf. Mörner, 2007). This makes the requited “correction” for land motion at the tide gauge very delicate and subjective.”
Note that the ”calibrations” are added in on top of the assumed tide-gauge-based — “We adopt the rate given by Douglas (1991,1995) of 1.8±0.1mm/yr”, Mitchum (2000) states.” — pre-determined, not observed — “ 1.8±0.1mm/yr” figure for long-term (100 year) global sea level rise. It is this point on which the whole SLR meme rests.
All satellite sea level rise calculations start with the a priori assumption that the global seas are rising at 1.8mm/yr as a “base rate” — based on uncorrected tide gauges that measure not global sea level changes but local relative sea level changes — all of this data uncorrected for tide-gauge-site Vertical Land Movement and entirely unfit for this purpose.
To the raw instrumental record, Mörner and the INQUA Commission’s 102 other academics say the current method of determining Global SLR adds “interpretational calibrations” that are entirely “opinion-dependent” to first agree with the “accepted” base rate of 1.8/mm/yr and then adjusting for other interpretations of satellite based-data — making the overall result also “opinion-dependent”.
We must acknowledge that groups such as CU Seal Level Research Group are quite sure that their methods are valid and based on proper, scientifically supportable opinions — their own expert opinions based on their experience and interactions with other groups working on the same problems. They are entitled to their opinions — but the rigors of science demand that they separate out “opinion” from “scientific observational findings” — and present them separately. None of the Sea Level Groups do so. None of them present their data with any uncertainty estimates for the satellite based series nor any acknowledgement of original measurement uncertainty.
Why do I use Mörner’s papers as an example?
In the controversy over Sea Level Rise most of the squabbling is about rate of change and acceleration. But, in my opinion, the real problem lies much, much deeper in the whole approach to subject.
In Parts 1 and 2, I looked at the questions of how sea level was measured on a local basis and illustrated why Tide Gauge data (our longest available data set concerning sea levels) was unsuited to determining long-term Global Sea Level change. I remind readers that even the most sensitive and modern acoustic Tide Gauges have an instantaneous accuracy of +/- 2 cm for each individual reading, and that that uncertainty range remains unchanged when these readings are averaged into 6-minute official records — the uncertainty still is recorded officially as +/- 2 cm. This uncertainty range is ten to twenty times the claimed change rate of global sea levels. The uncertainty derives from the fact that the sea does not lie still like the water in an unoccupied bathtub. It has ripples, waves, tides, wind chop, reflected waves, boat wakes — all of these are of differing magnitudes and frequencies and they add to and cancel out one another in chaotic patterns. When 180 instantaneous readings are averaged (after rejecting 3-sigma outliers) the result still can only be claimed accurate to +/- 2 cm. Please remember, this is a direct (-ish) measurement of a single location — and still, the result cannot achieve a precision greater than +/- 2 cm (plus or minus twenty millimeters).
The data from NOAA’s CORS project illustrates that even with the highest quality GPS receivers continuously recording readings from the latest set of Global Navigation Satellites, it takes several years of data to accurately determine the rate of vertical change in position (Vertical Land Movement – VLM), even of these nominally stable, unmoving points. VLM of CORS sites, many of them now purposefully being deployed on the same structures as important Tide Gauges, is of same magnitude — single digit millimeters — as the claims made for Global Sea Level change.
Now, please permit me to give a bit of anecdotal evidence. I have lived on the seas of this planet for a full one half of my adult life [full disclosure — ~ thirty years]. On the open ocean, the surface of the sea is always in motion — it is a rare and wonderful sight to see a flat and glassy sea to the horizon — giving the illusion that it is really smooth and flat. Even these glassy seas have ripples and waves on the scale of inches (>2.5 cm)….even when the wind will not move the wind vane at the mast-top to show wind direction (Beaufort Wind Scale 1), the ripples on the sea surface range up to 1 foot [up to 30 cm or 300 mm]. As the wind increases, more and more energy is transferred to the water surface, creating larger and larger waves of varying magnitudes and frequencies. At the pleasant condition called a “Fresh Breeze – Force Five” — wind speeds 17-20 knots, good sailing weather for my 42-foot catamaran — long-form wave heights are 6-9 feet [2-3 meters] and “many white horses [white caps in US English] are formed; chance of some spray”. Here’s what it looks like from the deck of a sailboat – Force 2 is “not enough wind to sail a boat this size” and Force 5 is “Let’s go!”:
Note that the smallest irregularities in the sea surfaces pictured above would be measured in inches — in Force 5 conditions, they are measured in feet and meters.
In case you might think that rough seas are the exception — they are not, they are the rule — here is an image of global wind speeds, 16 Dec 2017 (as I write):
Every square foot of the sea surface pictured above is Force 3 or greater — the upper right portion north of San Francisco is experiencing a “Fresh Gale” — Force 8 (red and brown wind flags) — winds 30-40 knots, waves 18-25 feet [5.5 to 7.5 m]. At the bottom right, there is “Gentle Breeze” blowing –Force 3 — winds 10 knots, waves 2 to 3.5 feet [.5 to 1 m]. [KTS to MPH conversion chart]
The Jason series satellites have an orbit height of 830 miles (1,336 kilometers). Their altimetry beam hits an area measured in kilometers squared. It hits sea surfaces that look like the images above (and worse). It records the time it takes for the beam to bounce back and the amount of “scatter” in the returned beam. The beam is affected by atmospheric conditions, such as humidity (and others). The data of the Jason altimetry system is thus primarily two bits — the time for the signal to return and some datum concerning the amount of scatter (noise) in the returned signal. Since Jason 3 has two bands of altimetry data, this data stream can be said to be doubled. The claim is that the condition of the sea surface can be corrected for “scatter” and precisely determine the sea surface height for those conditions — truthfully, it is no better than a random guess.
This data is then corrected for “estimated” tides, the tidal waves [not to be confused with tsunamis] that travel across the seas arriving in your local port as High Tide and Low tide. How accurate are these estimates? NOAA states: “On average, the heights of observed and predicted high waters are within 0.147m (0.48 ft.); low waters are within 0.135m (0.44ft.); and hourly heights are within 0.143m (0.47ft.).“ The correction, the “calibration”, for tides is done with data known to be “on average” only accurate to around half a foot [ > +/- 140 mm].
As a side-check of the accuracy of the sea height data, NOAA uses a satellite pass over Corsica and checks their Tide Gauge data (accurate only to +3.5 ± 15.0 mm and unadjusted for VLM) as a ground-truth. [The +/- 18.5mm range is very close to NOAA’s +/- 2cm or 20mm range for tide gauges] As the satellite’s orbit is not perfect, it has slight irregularities, a laser-based system on the island helps to check the true orbit height to enable further calibrations. They also side-check against floating buoys at sea equipped with GPS receivers — buoys that are rising and falling, bouncing and jouncing, on those seas pictured above — buoys, which to be accurate to the millimetric scale, would have to be stationary and continuously operating at that same exact point for several years to determine their vertical location and its change rate. (ref: NOAA CORS Project).
To a realistic, logical scientific mind, knowing the accuracy of Jason series altimetry is limited to +/- 3.4 centimeters (possibly as good as +/- 2 cm), the actual physical conditions of the object of measurement (the sea surface) and the magnitudes of the other multiple uncertainties inherent in the altimetry data set — many of which are orders of magnitude greater than the original measurement uncertainty — it is apparent that the claimed precision for annual change in Global Sea Level — a incredibly more complex and complicated measurement than the VLM of a single stable CORS site — is the result of massive computation — computation seemingly removed entirely from any careful, logical scientific consideration of the real world uncertainties involved. This result, precise only because it is the result of digital computation far more complex than that involved in Global Average Surface Temperature calculations, must, according to Nerem et al and other sea level teams, be “calibrated” — with “calibrations” themselves far far larger than the claimed annual change in sea level — to agree with pre-conceived opinions on what that change “should” look like.
Nerem et al. confirm this [inadvertently] in their Comment.
This is Computational Hubris
I refer to this as a result of:
Computational Hubris: “An inordinate and unjustified trust, or faith if you like, in the power of advanced computational machines and processes to produce highly accurate and extremely precise results from relatively inaccurate and imprecise, highly uncertain data using techniques and methods that have not been tested nor verified to be suited to, or sufficient for, the purpose.” — Kip Hansen
In the case of Sea Level measured from space, methods used to measure the altitude of stationary and relatively flat surfaces (land surface, for instance) and changes in vertical location of stationary points (CORS-like data) are being used to measure an “average” altitude of a vast area (71% of Earth’s surface) of fluid, non-stationary, ever changing [in fact, chaotically dynamic] ocean surface. The tools to do so are known to be only accurate to the scale of several centimeters (inches) under ideal conditions (not actual field conditions) and the confounding conditions for those measurements, which must be corrected for, being highly uncertain on a scale of at least one order of magnitude, in some cases, such as estimates of tides, two or more orders of magnitude, greater than the magnitude of the claimed result — furthermore, processing techniques and calibrations are opinion-dependent thus prone to being affected by the prevailing bias in the field.
We see this today in much of science — not only in climatology — but in epidemiology, the detection of exoplanets, scientific cosmology and international economics.
Are they cheating?
Are sea level groups like Nerem’s cheating? Cooking the books? Fudging the results?
No, not actually. They are serious scientists trying to do a job and do it well. [Though some, like Nerem, also engage in unseemly advocacy and fanatical CAGW propaganda — as evidenced by Nerem’s Washington Post piece and his group’s Comment on Mörner’s (2004) paper.] The majority are doing what they have been trained to do, using the tools and data available. They have been trained to engage in what I have call “Computational Hubris”, and to accept its results without question.
The problem, as I see it, is as described early in the computer era by Feynman and others — a scientific field gets rolling, builds on early results, and goes off down some garden path that becomes impossible to backtrack. No prestigious sea level group could possibly agree with Mörner and the INQUA Commission — it would mean that everything they’ve done, everything they’ve based their careers on, was off the mark. It is a rare (and precious) person that can do that. The vast majority will stay comfortably in the fold of the current consensus position, with which they honestly agree. John P. A. Ioannidis found the same situation in bio-medical research and published his findings as “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False”, concluding “for many current scientific fields, claimed research findings may often be simply accurate measures of the prevailing bias.” I fear that Sea Level Change research is one of those fields.
# # # # #
AUTHOR’S OPINION: In preparing this series of three essays on Sea Level, I have reviewed more than a hundred journal articles and as many essays on the topic — as well as technical documents of the Topex/Poseidon/Jason missions. And, while I would be hard pressed to point to any single data source, I have come away with a general, personal opinion about today’s ongoing sea level rise. If I were to present a Global Sea Level change graph with the minimum actual, evidence-based uncertainty ranges, it would look something like this, in general agreement with the work of Mörner and the INQUA Commission’s 2001 conclusions:
I would place the rate of change anywhere from a low of minus .023mm/yr to a high of plus 2.3 mm/yr over the last 25 years (the satellite measurement era), with the most likely rate settling in just under a millimeter per year at around 0.8mm/yr — fairly close to Mörner/INQUA’s “+ 10 ± 10 cm [4 to 8 inches] in a century”.
I could be wrong now, but I don’t think so! (h/t Randy Newman) Check back with me in a hundred years and we’ll see how close I got.
# # # # #
Series Take Home Messages:
- Overall, the seas have been rising, slowly and inexorably, since the end of the last Ice Age. In general, they will continue to do so for the foreseeable future — at somewhere between 4-12 inches [10-30cm] per century. This rate is an imminent threat to populated areas built nominally at today’s existing sea level.
- It does not seem that sea levels are rising dangerously or rapidly, nor is the rise accelerating, on a global scale — though our ability to measure global changes at these very small (millimetric) magnitudes is highly questionable.
- If Morner (and his 101 colleagues of the INQUA Commission) are correct, there has not been much actual sea level rise at all over the last 25 years (the satellite altimetry era).
- All of the above could mean that the constant drumbeat of doom regarding rising sea levels is based on the same sort of Computational Hubris that has brought us “average global temperature anomaly” in place of average global surface temperature. [ see here and here ] Or as Nils-Axel Mörner reports anecdotally “At the Moscow global warming meeting in 2005, in answer to my criticisms about this “correction,” one of the persons in the British IPCC delegation said, “We had to adjust the record, otherwise there would not be any trend.”
# # # # #
Author’s Comment Policy:
I am always happy to read your comments and to try and answer your on-topic questions.
Sea Level Rise is an ongoing Scientific Controversy. This means that great care must be taken in reading and interpreting the past data, new studies and especially media coverage of the topic [including this series!] — bias and advocacy are rampant, opposing forces are firing repeated salvos at one another in the journals and in the press and the consensus may well simply be “an accurate measure of the prevailing bias in the field.” (h/t John Ioannidis)
Sea Level Rise is being blatantly used as a scare tactic by advocates of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming/Climate Change in an attempt to keep the research dollars flowing and to bring about their desired social and political goals.
I’m sure I’ve written things that you agree with and things you just hate. Let me know which is which. Keep it civil please and if you want a reply, specifically address your comment to me “Kip….” so I am sure to see it.
# # # # #
41 thoughts on “SEA LEVEL: Rise and Fall – Part 3 – Computational Hubris”
A thorough well reasoned look at the current state of sea level scholarship. Thanks for the documentation of some of the failures of post modern “science”.
On the Shell Brent Delta ( production platform ) in the northern North Sea, after a 5 year study , the “air gap” (sea level and underside of the deck ) was calculated on the 100 year wave.
In the first year of production the 100 year wave (32 feet ) hit the platform 28 times !
What exactly does that have to do with sea level vs. the design-basis 100 year wave?
Also, could you please provide a URL to that “5-year study” document.
that a lack of data meant they did not really known what a 100 year wave was .
rms ==> I think “z” was commenting on the roughness of the sea surface — following on to my Beaufort Force images and ocean wind speeds data. Noting that on the North Sewa, 32 foot waves are not that rare.
Thanks for an interesting and very relevant study. The pictures of the rough seas were appreciated as they reminded me that they are the norm and not the exception. This information is needed in an area of “science”.dominated by manipulated statistics and political pressure.
This article has made my wife upset as she remembers the unpleasant trip across the Bay of Biscay when the waves were coming higher than our cabin balcony on deck 11. The average/median level seems to be rather irrelevant in considering potential damage to coastal habitations, its going to be the high tides and storm levels that breach the defences first .
Regarding acceleration of sea level rise, the simple technique is to divide the time series in to semesters and compare the the difference in slope between the two. If you do this on a running basis it will form a curve:
It can be seen that from some time in 2005 to 2016 the acceleration has been negative. It seems that this fact has caused concern that acceleration of sea level rise wasn’t occurring as predicted hence these two articles from Colorado University’s Sea Level Research Group:
Why has an acceleration of sea level rise not been observed during the altimeter era?
NASA Satellites Detect Pothole on Road to Higher Seas
Since 2016 it appears that there is some acceleration and this title conveys the “joy” in that prospect:
Is the detection of accelerated Sea level rise imminent?
The chart above indicates the publication dates of the above three CU articles
Sea Level Rise from satellites has indeed been adjusted over time. Here’s a chart that shows what those changes have been by comparing the earliest CU data that can be found using the Internet Wayback Machine and the most recent CU data:
Here’s a more detailed view that shows the steps taken over the years:
Colorado University hasn’t published a new release since September of 2016, they are way over due for an update. At this late date it looks like there won’t be a release in 2017. Considering their title that asks if acceleration is imminent, there’s an obvious expectation that when the next release comes out, they will find acceleration. It will be interesting to see if there are any significant changes to the historical data if that is the case.
Oops the third chart is a repeat, it should be:
Steve ==> There is some perplexity amongst Sea Level Groups (there are so many, all with alphabet names) because the latest and greatest Jason-3 satellite, up almost two years now, simply refuses to show any sea level rise at all — even with all the “calibrations” they feel they can get away with. Without the calibrations, Jason-3 reports falling sea levels.
Steve, thanks for bringing up the CU update. I don’t remember such a long period between updates. Given the NASA update being flat, it’s hard not to be cynical.
Let us ask a simply question if we asked to come up with methodology design required to run an experiment to produced a scientifically valid measurement of ocean levels. What would it look like , how many measurements would it require , how often would these need to be done and how accurate would they required to be to give this measure real precision ?
Now compare that with what is actual in place right now, and would it be a good match, inadequate or excessive or in fact nowhere close on any factors to what is actual required if, as claimed, this measurement can be made to two of three decimal places.
In short currently the idea has no meaning beyond guessimate , throwing computing power at something does not overcome your inability to actual measure it. It merely makes your guess look smarter.
knr ==> It might be possible, with the latest satellite positioning systems, to establish a series of “stable points” from which to measure sea levels using tide gauges corrected for VLM, strategically located around the world to first get an accurate idea of regional sea level changes and then, from that, get some understanding of global eustatic sea level change. Such a system is being worked on, tide gauges coupled with continuously operating GPS stations mounted on the identical structure with the tide gauges…but it will be many years yet before useful information can be gleaned from this effort.
Thank you for a well-reasoned and eminently readable presentation. I get the impression that a lot of academics should get out of their ivory towers and take a view of their subject from a different perspective, and then apply logic and sound scientific reasoning to their pet subjects.
Kip
==> Thanks for that interesting essay. Well done.
A good explanation and summary of a complicated issue.
Not too long. Required two of my favourite evening beverage.
Will make a point of going back to read Parts 1 & 2.
A Lucas ==> The evening beverages probably helped reduce the apparent essay length …
[Full Disclosure: My evening beverage is Ovaltine (malted flavor)]
Kip, Well done and thoroughly researched. Thank you. This is invaluable:
“I would place the rate of change anywhere from a low of minus .023mm/yr to a high of plus 2.3 mm/yr over the last 25 years (the satellite measurement era), with the most likely rate settling in just under a millimeter per year at around 0.8mm/yr — fairly close to Mörner/INQUA’s “+ 10 ± 10 cm [4 to 8 inches] in a century”.”
Andy ==> Thank you…I wouldn’t recommend buying a canal-front house in Miami Beach, though. For beachfront, I suggest Manhattan Beach, California, about three blocks up the rather steep hill from the beach — beautiful views of sunsets, California beach beauties, and early morning surfing.
I have been pointing out the accuracy of the Jason satellites for some time. It is at 3.4cm but they are hoping to bring it down to 2cm eventually. Of course that cannot just be a software upgrade.
I thought they were replacing Jason with a new one….because Jason was giving erroneous measurements?
Latitude ==> quite right, but the new Jason-3 went up in January 2016 to correct problems with Jason-2.
They surely plan to improve the estimates in post processing. To some extent, that’s probably a reasonable expectation due to better guesses at biases and instrument drift. OTOH maybe their expectations go beyond what can actually be accomplished.
Another terrific article Kip. There are dozens of things there worthy of discussion. I’ll hit a few now and possibly come back later for others.
1. I find that it helps to normalize sea level change numbers to microns — millions of a meter. e.g. 1mm/year = 1000 microns, one inch = 25400 microns. Using microns gets all the numbers one is likely to deal with into the same units with nothing incomprehensibly huge and virtually no need for fractions. How big is a micron? It’s tiny. A sheet of copier paper or a human hair are about 100 microns thick. For SLR, we’re talking 1000-3300 microns per year. That’s decidedly not scary.
2. I think you are entirely too kind to the miscreants at CU. How else to you account for their roughly 300 micron per year sea level volume “correction”. If they can’t report eustatic sea level, they should find a job better suited to their skill set. Something in food service perhaps.
… (Non-negotiable) Time to walk the dog. I’ll post this then come back later today for more comments
Don K ==> Thank you, sir. Most of the readers here have trouble enough keeping up with feet/inches, centimeters/meters — and I try my best to give both systems in hopes that the majority of readers get a good practical idea of the size of these things….truthfully, our American readers do not have a good grasp of “one millimeter”….but the best hint is “a bit thinner than a dime”.
As a structural engineer I see this happen all the time. Foundations move!….a tide gauge has a foundation like any other structure. Since most are located in harbors that typically have soils from sands and loose muck it would not surprise me that those foundation would move 4 inches over 30 years. I’ve seen building foundations move 2 feet in 30 years. Virtually all older buildings have foundation movement. Typically the foundation movement is down. Especially in sands and muck. This would make long term readings from tide gauges virtually useless since the amount of foundation movement could not be determined. I believe they dont really know what sea levels are doing in any believable contexts.
Jamie. You’re right that tide gauges move. Usually they sink, but not always. Where possible “They” claim to, and probably do, measure changes relative to a a local bedrock reference using conventional surveying techniques. Eventually that’ll probably be replaced by long period (years) GPS observation, but like everything else involving small changes, that’s likely not as easy as it sounds. For example, from the photos I’ve seen, the gauge at the Battery in NYC might very well have multipath issues with GPS measurements
Jamie ==> “…Since most are located in harbors that typically have soils from sands and loose muck it would not surprise me that those foundation would move…” Yes, this is also the opinion of Morner and the INQUA Commission. NOAA CORS is very busy gathering data to this effect with its continuous operating (GPS) reference station project.
“I would place the rate of change anywhere from a low of minus .023mm/yr to a high of plus 2.3 mm/yr over the last 25 years (the satellite measurement era), with the most likely rate settling in just under a millimeter per year at around 0.8mm/yr”
And you’d probably be right looking at –
“One of the oldest tide gauge benchmarks in the world is at Port Arthur in south-east Tasmania. When combined with historical tide gauge data (found in the London and Australian archives) and recent sea level observations, it shows that relative sea level has risen by 13.5 cm from 1841 to 2000.” (that’s an 0.85mm/yr average) because Gondwanaland has been around a long time and aint going anywhere soon unlike a lot of other places you could stick a tide gauge.
http://www.cmar.csiro.au/sealevel/sl_hist_few_hundred.html
observa ==> You bring up a good point — the exact location and the geological structure to which the tide gauges are attached is very very important. Even when attached to bedrock, such as at The Battery, in New York City, one has to deal with GIA — the movement of the Earth’s continental masses as they readjust to the loss of the ice from the last Ice Age. This effect in NY causes the tide gauge there to “sink” at a rate of 1.3mm/yr.
The temperature record is the same. The tools were designed for weather not climate. To achieve the required uncertainty levels for climate science a set of assertions are made about the metrology. The problem is that this places all work in the hypothetical rather than the actionable.
It is an ethical question that academics and theorists sadly do not appear to understand.
micky ==> It is, in my opinion, mostly a matter of the philosophy of science — how the current batch of researchers were trained — trained to be skeptical of their own findings and those of their predecessors? or trained to accept and go along?
I have a house on a creek just off the souther portion of the Chesapeake Bay (west side). We get a tide on average of a little less than a meter. Just looking at my pier sticking out into the creek over the seasons, the water level at extreme low tide in the winter can expose half the creek bed under the pier and a summer flood tide can have the water level lapping at the pier deck.. a huge variance from one meter.
Throw in an easterly wind pushing water into the creek or a westerly one pushing water out of the creek, just how can anyone ever measure a high or low tide to even 2 cm? I can tell you about when high tide is or about when low tide is, but that’s about it.
About the only time any reasonable measurement could be taken is under a strong high pressure system when the wind is totally calm over the area for a period and even then I assume the extra pressure exerted down by the atmosphere distorts the reading.
rbabcock ==> You are right, air pressure affects tide gauge readings much more than one would think — low air pressure raises tide gauge readings, high pressure lowers them.
A very unsettled subject that is a favorite hobbyhorse of advocates.
What is the reason for the extreme delay in the University of Colorado sea level updates? Anyone know?
Kip, I must disagree with the first conclusion:
There is a thing called Holocene sea level highstand. We don’t know by how much it was, because it changes from place to place and it didn’t happened everywhere at the same time, but every geological expert that has studied this issue agrees that the highest sea levels of this interglacial took place thousands of years ago.
Discussion of sea level rise is not complete without a re-look at the late John Day’s observations. This sentence has the same disbelief at the super accuracy of their measurements as Kip does:
https://www.john-daly.com/altimetry/topex.htm
“Recent T/P sea level change charts like this one (Fig.2 below) show not only a rising sea level, but they even quote it to an accuracy of +/- a tenth of a millimetre per year, a quite absurd proposition given the limitations of the technology outlined above.”
https://www.john-daly.com/tar-2000/ch-5.htm
https://www.john-daly.com/ges/msl-rept.htm
http://www.john-daly.com/deadisle/
John Daly of course!
Excellent post. These are the kinds of posts (and many others) that maintain WUWT’s excellent reputation.
The Environmentalists always admonish us:
OK.
I checked the tide gauge in Boston harbor. The gauge is well sited, at the pier at the Old Boston Navy Yard. The pier is a modern concrete and steel structure that is firmly grounded on bedrock. So any movement of the gauge will be due to tectonic forces only, such as post-glacial rebound or falling. There is no subsidence due to sediment settling or groundwater extraction, or anything like that.
Local Note:
The Old Boston Navy Yard is the home of that fabulous ship USS Constitution. That’s right, Old Ironsides, herself. Stand on the pier, facing the ship, and turn to your right. Near the end of the pier, you will see a squat little shed, that looks like it could have been a guard hut. That is the tide gauge shelter.
Trivia:
The USS Constitution is the only commisioned US Nave warship to have sunk an enemy warship in battle.
So what can we learn from a single, well sited tide gauge? Obviously, we can not determine global SLR, due to local effects.
BUT: Any global effects will be reflected in the local data set.
SO: Is sea level rising? Yes, trivially, this is true. More importantly, is SLR accelerating? Clearly, some average like 8 inches/century is not going to scare anyone. To drown Miami, put the Statue Of Liberty underwater by the year 2100, or any other scare story requires a SLR acceleration to a much higher rate than at present. It is this acceleration that will be seen in the local data, superimposed on whatever tectonic effects are present. So what does the data show? The Boston record starts Jan 1921 and continues to the present.
{click to embiggen}
{Vertical axis in meters}
The Blue line is the least squares linear fit, the Red line is the X^2 fit for acceleration. As you can see, the X^2 fit overlays the linear fit to such that it is difficult to even see the linear fit.
There Is No Acceleration
For p value hounds:
p = 2x10e-16 for the linear terms
p = 0.55 for the X^2 term
What’s 16 orders of magnitude between friends?
Now if you look carefully, there does seem to be a bit of a wave pattern in there, Let us proceed.
We can fit higher order polynomials just to get a rough look at what this curve might look like. Something like:
Y = aX^3 + bX^2 + cX + d
or even
Y = aX^4 + bX^3 + cX^2 + dx +e
{click to embiggen}
OK, so it looks like a sine wave, and the polynomials are a crude approximation. The full wave seems to be about 894 months, or 74.5 years. That is not very illuminating. BUT: we divide by 4 and we get 18.6 years.
18.6 years is the period of the nodal precession of the Moon’s orbit.
I have seen on “reputable” websites which promote Global Warming, charts of SLR very similar to this. They start the graph in the mid 1970s, and portray the upward curve of the nodal precession as the SLR acceleration which is going to drown us all. Shameless!
Bummer!!!!
Postimg ate my graphs! Try again.
Graph 1
{click to embiggen}
{click to embiggen}