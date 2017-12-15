The Trump administration will reverse course from previous Obama administration policy, eliminating climate change from a list of national security threats. The National Security Strategy to be released on Monday will emphasize the importance of balancing energy security with economic development and environmental protection, according to a source who has seen the document and shared excerpts of a late draft.
“Climate policies will continue to shape the global energy system,” a draft of the National Security Strategy slated to be released on Monday said. “U.S. leadership is indispensable to countering an anti-growth, energy agenda that is detrimental to U.S. economic and energy security interests. Given future global energy demand, much of the developing world will require fossil fuels, as well as other forms of energy, to power their economies and lift their people out of poverty.”
…
President Obama made climate change, and the burdensome regulations that accompany its focus, a primary focus of his administration, including in his National Security Strategy released in 2015. “[W]e are working toward an ambitious new global climate change agreement to shape standards for prevention, preparedness, and response over the next decade,” that report said.
“In some ways, [climate change] is akin to the problem of terrorism and ISIL,” Obama said at climate talks in Paris in 2015. During a weekly address, Obama said “Today, there is no greater threat to our planet than climate change.”
In September 2016, President Obama released a memorandum requiring federal agencies to consider the effects of climate change in the development of national security-related doctrine, policies, and plans. All of this alarmed critics concerned with more pressing security risks.
Buh-bye!
Read more at The Federalist
37 thoughts on “BREAKING: Trump to remove ‘climate change’ as a national security threat”
Finally, sanity prevails. This announcement is more than welcome.
So much for all the extra busy work for the Federal bureaucracy!
Still eating that elephant!
Good news.
have any of you wondered want line of business some of these retired military officers get into? a few years ago I noticed that lots of gov’t money can be handed out to the companies these guys work for. most of the services would be in the nature of moving “aid” to areas through out the world which “may” be affected by some/any/kind-a-sort-a man made world event.
The climate change vampire just took a stake to the heart. Three cheers!
But like a zombie.. it may come back out of the grave.
All government offices** have had filing cabinets, and now digital files, where bad ideas go to wait.
**Climate research center data files seem to be an exception.
Alternatively, Climate Change is like a Christmas pantomime and the evil witch has just appeared again on stage, cue ritual response from the audience.
Oh no it isn’t !!!
No, fight and reverse the EPA endangerment finding.
That would drive the stake. Without reversal, it is too easy for a future president to so and revive the whole beast.
This is what Sessions at Justice should be working on.
So when are they going to “offer” Gavin Schmidt early retirement?
It was always delusional to believe climate change would have any effect on national security. Hitler/atilla the hun, william the conquer, Mao, pol pot, ida amin, punic wars, the crusades –
all caused by climate change?
Well done President Trump. His pragmatic Scottish blood prevails.
Like everything else, US national security was hijacked by the green movement. Perhaps now the US armed forces and associated organisations can get back to doing what they should be doing, protecting the US from military threats like NK.
Projections of the timing of CAGW are far beyond military (or economic) planning horizons. Spending scarce resources on far-out “projections” is insanity. [I like far-out.]
if that’s all trump ever does, it’s enough to canonize him.
don’t expect he’ll receive any nobel peace prize.
and so many parisites will have to sate their voracious appetites on each other.
please note THERE WAS NO FREAKIN DEBATING.
he just said no, hell no, nope and NO. period.
The spin-off might be that other countries might say, well, erm, wot’s the threat to us!? Sea level rise? Wot are the facts!? Is it getting hotter- where is my padded jacket ? Even the British CCC can one hope?
Pray that sea levels continue to rise.
If you don’t know why I say that, SkS is the site for you.
Now fire all the senior officers who supported such nonsense.
This is so very wrongheaded. You see, just the other day there was a cloud, now I don’t know whether it was a cumulus or a cirrus cloud, but there was a cloud outside with a suicide vest strapped on and attempting to blow up the municipal building. Think of that. And those clouds are all around us. Dark, dark, dark sinister clouds. Gosh, people are right about what an idiot Trump is not to recognize this threat the way Obama did.
Immediately fire all political appointees not appointed by President Trump.
Immediately transfer all Senior Executive Service people to positions where they can do no harm to President Trump. HR seems like the current dumping ground for Deep State operatives caught attempting to torpedo President Trump.
Merry Xmas!!!
Yes, David; that is quite the Christmas present President Trump gave rational people!
Good deal, way to go Mr. Trump! 👍🏻
“Climate policies will continue to shape the global energy system…”
Daphuk does that even mean? There’s a “global energy system”? Is there a “global economics system” and a “global education system” as well? How about a “global food system”? “Climate policies” eh? Whatever those are, under Trump, they no longer apply, unless Drill Baby Drill qualifies.
I am beginning to love this president. Now if he would tweet something about it so that the press will stampede after this story like cats to a laser pointer.
Winning, winning, winning… It’s all he ever does. I’m getting sick of the Left’s complaints!
I understand that the French have decided to finance the scam now.
Hope they bring their accordions to the fight since their rifles have not seemed to do them much good since they helped us with our revolutionary war.
For sale:
Vintage French world war rifle. Perfect condition. Never fired, dropped twice.
Simon, buying climate scientists (the irony burns) is cheap. It is the massive costs associated with fundamentally altering our society, economy and energy systems that hurt.
Is there anyone on this Thread that believes those costs are justified by the IPCC climate models? Those models are the basis of all the ensuing clisci speculation nonsense.
I am pleased with Donald Trump’s decisions, and glad that I voted for him.
D was not my 1st 2nd or 3rd choice in the primary. I did vote for him in the general (with trepidation). BOY have I been pleasantly surprised.
The Great National Delusion is still being indoctrinated throughout the school system and widely disseminated by all forms of media.
I can only hope that the Australian Government follows suit.
This was reported in Oz 4 days ago:
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/defence/defence-warns-of-climate-change-peril-for-food-energy-and-peace/news-story/3fbb9f63d18db48446a348a16c3b6429
Apparently the Australian Defence Dept is not afraid of the effects of natural climate change, only man-made climate change.
Great move by the Trump Adinistration. This Obama mandate was unbelievably stupid!
Winning bigly!
w.