Study: finds a solar amplification mechanism by which solar activity & cosmic rays control climate

The HockeySchtick writes: A paper published today in the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics finds another potential solar amplification mechanism mediated by galactic cosmic rays [GCRs] (and distinct from Svensmark’s cosmic ray theory of climate). The author demonstrates:
- Solar modulation of GCR [Galactic Cosmic Rays] is translated down to the Earth climate.
- The mediator of solar influence are energetic particles.
- GCR impacts the O3 [ozone] budget in the lower stratosphere.
- O3 influences the temperature and humidity near tropopause, and greenhouse effect.
- Effectiveness of this mechanism depends on geomagnetic field intensity.
The paper adds to over 100 potential solar amplification mechanisms described in the literature.
As to the false belief that solar activity does not correlate to global temperatures, the sunspot ‘integral’, the accumulated mean sunspot activity, and Fourier analysis all demonstrate this belief to be false, there is a good correlation:
The paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1364682615300316
Bi-decadal solar influence on climate, mediated by near tropopause ozone
N.A. Kilifarska
Abstract
The Sun’s contribution to climate variations was highly questioned recently. In this paper we show that bi-decadal variability of solar magnetic field, modulating the intensity of galactic cosmic ray (GCR) at the outer boundary of heliosphere, could be easily tracked down to the Earth’s surface. The mediator of this influence is the lower stratospheric ozone, while the mechanism of signal translation consists of: (i) GCR impact on the lower stratospheric ozone balance; (ii) modulation of temperature and humidity near the tropopause by the ozone variations; (iii) increase or decrease of the greenhouse effect, depending on the sign of the humidity changes. The efficiency of such a mechanism depends critically on the level of maximum secondary ionisation created by GCR (i.e. the Pfotzer maximum) − determined in turn by heterogeneous Earth’s magnetic field. Thus, the positioning of the Pfotzer max in the driest lowermost stratosphere favours autocatalytic ozone production in the extra-tropical Northern Hemisphere (NH), while in the SH − no suitable conditions for activation of this mechanism exist. Consequently, the geomagnetic modulation of precipitating energetic particles – heterogeneously distributed over the globe – is imprinted on the relation between ozone and humidity in the lower stratosphere (LS). The applied test for causality reveals that during the examined period 1957–2012 there are two main centers of action in the winter NH, with tight and almost stationary ozone control on the near tropopause humidity. Being indirectly influenced by the solar protons, the variability of the SH lower stratospheric ozone, however, is much weaker. As a consequence, the causality test detects that the ozone dominates in the interplay with ULTS humidity only in the summer extra-tropics.
13 thoughts on “Study: finds a solar amplification mechanism by which solar activity & cosmic rays control climate”
Nice of you to define NH as northern hemisphere and GCR as galactic cosmic rays for us, so why do you leave us in the dark on ULTS?
Upper troposphere, lower stratosphere would make more sense. Can’t access paper
That’s a quote of the paper’s abstract. Complain to the authors.
ULTs are ultra-low temperature freezers. Maybe ULTS is an ultra-low temperature sensor. I’m just guessing.
Jim
This theory is pretty clear. It ought to be possible to construct an experiment to measure it in action.
“The Sun’s contribution to climate variations was highly questioned recently.”
Not surprising since those that question this also think that ‘feedback’ magically supplies more energy to the surface than the Sun. Measurements show that each W/m^2 of forcing from the Sun results in about 0.6 W/m^2 of ‘feedback’ making the surface a little warmer than it would be from the Sun alone. The broken consensus clings to the false hope that feedback from the next 1 W/m^2 of forcing contributes 3.3 W/m^2 which combined with the forcing becomes the 4.3 W/m^2 required to offset the emissions increase from a 0.8C nominal surface temperature increase.
Paper is two years old.
And?
And it has been cited just once, by persons other than the author.
As is the HockeySchtick article.
The late 30’s-early 40’s warmth, and the late 60’s – early 70’s cold is in apparent contradiction to the steadily rising Sunspot Integral from 1930 onward. I speculate that is due to the internal ocean cycle phases (AMO/PDO) modulating the HadCRU3 temperature record on their respective 60-65 yr cycles as the Sunspot integral steadily rises after the Dalton Minimum passes.
It would be interesting to have a combined-Ocean cycle index + Sunspot Integral plot over the 20th-Centruy to present.
And I’ve said this before on two other recent threads:
The recent Sept-Oct 2017 UAH and RSS TLT anomaly divergence from the surface data sets anomaly I conjecture was due to the 1-11 September 2017 solar magnetic activity spikes. F10.7 and Ap indices went to rapid high values during that time, but too short a time to influence the oceans which is why the surface data sets (dominated by SST readings) didn’t note an uptick in their anomaly. My conjecture focuses on ozone in the LS, an increased production leading to enhanced lower stratosphere heating and the effect on the Tropopause.
This paper on solar activity-related GCR driving O3 enhancement in the LS and the effects passed down to the Troposphere and troposphere via humidity effects further supports that conjecture.