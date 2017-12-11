‘Safe AGU’ plan adopted for #AGU17 meeting or The sad case of Dr. Sarah Myhre, part 2

This is interesting. Given the recent political climate of harassers being forced to step down, I wonder if AGU will retroactively remove any AGU members who have harassed in the past?
Safe AGU: Ethics, Response to Harassment, and Work-Climate Related Events
This year AGU’s Board adopted an updated Ethics Policy. This policy takes a much stronger stance against harassment by including it in the definition of research misconduct and expanding its application to AGU members, staff, volunteers, and non-members participating in AGU-sponsored programs and activities including AGU Honors and Awards, and governance. The purpose of these updates is to address persistent ongoing issues of harassment, discrimination, and bullying within the sciences.
At Fall Meeting, AGU staff who are wearing “Safe AGU” buttons are trained to assist you if you need to report a harassment or other safety/security issue. Source
Then there’s this:
AGU Meetings Code of Conduct
AGU meetings, open to AGU members and those interested in the geosciences, are among the most respected scientific meetings in the Earth and space science community. AGU is committed to providing a safe, productive, and welcoming environment for all meeting participants and AGU staff. All participants, including, but not limited to, attendees, speakers, volunteers, exhibitors, AGU staff, service providers, and others are expected to abide by this AGU Meetings Code of Conduct. This Code of Conduct applies to all AGU meeting-related events, including those sponsored by organizations other than AGU but held in conjunction with AGU events, in public or private facilities.
In addition, AGU members and authors of AGU publications must adhere to the AGU Scientific Integrity and Professional Ethics Policy.
Expected Behavior
- All participants, attendees, AGU staff, and vendors are treated with respect and consideration, valuing a diversity of views and opinions.
- Be considerate, respectful, and collaborative.
- Communicate openly with respect for others, critiquing ideas rather than individuals.
- Avoid personal attacks directed toward other attendees, participants, AGU staff, and suppliers/vendors.
- Be mindful of your surroundings and of your fellow participants. Alert AGU staff if you notice a dangerous situation or someone in distress.
- Respect the rules and policies of the meeting venue, hotels, AGU contracted facility, or any other venue.
Unacceptable Behavior
- Harassment, intimidation, or discrimination in any form will not be tolerated.
- Physical or verbal abuse of any attendee, speaker, volunteer, exhibitor, AGU staff member, service provider, or other meeting guest.
- Examples of unacceptable behavior include, but are not limited to, verbal comments related to gender, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, religion, national origin, inappropriate use of nudity and/or sexual images in public spaces or in presentations, or threatening or stalking any attendee, speaker, volunteer, exhibitor, AGU staff member, service provider, or other meeting guest.
- Recording or taking photography of another individual’s presentation without the explicit permission of AGU is not allowed.
- Disruption of talks at oral or poster sessions, in the exhibit hall, or at other events organized by AGU at the meeting venue, hotels, or other AGU-contracted facilities.
Consequences
- Anyone requested to stop unacceptable behavior is expected to comply immediately.
- AGU staff (or their designee) or security may take any action deemed necessary and appropriate, including immediate removal from the meeting without warning or refund.
- AGU reserves the right to prohibit attendance at any future meeting.
- Other consequences as set forth in the AGU Scientific Integrity and Professional Ethics Policy, as applicable.
Reporting Unacceptable Behavior
- If you are the subject of unacceptable behavior or have witnessed any such behavior, please immediately notify an AGU staff member or AGU volunteer in a leadership position. AGU staff who are wearing “Safe AGU” buttons are trained to assist you if you need to report a harassment or other safety/security issue.
- Notification should be done by contacting an AGU staff person on site or by emailing your concern to lparr@agu.org.
- Anyone experiencing or witnessing behavior that constitutes an immediate or serious threat to public safety is advised to contact 911 and locate a house phone and ask for security.
I’ve been an AGU member in good standing for several years. I’ve attended both as a presenter, as well as a representative of the media, since I run the most-read website on climate change in the world and also have traditional media ties with our local newspaper, radio, and TV station. I’ve sat in on meetings where I was just feet away from people who have serially denigrated me in public and at AGU meetings as part of their talks:
Yet, I never once said anything derogatory [at the meeting or to attendees while there], or done anything to cause AGU to want to evict me from a meeting or the conference. The worst I can say I’ve done was take photos to share (something you’ll find all over the place on Twitter from AGU attendees) and I was singled out and told not to do it any more, leaving me to photograph and report on the hallways and the beer giveaways and the “big oil funding” for AGU.
I’m not at AGU this year, as I have been in years past, mainly because it is in New Orleans this year while Moscone Center in San Francisco is being renovated. It will return there next year, as will I. I’m probably one of the few people not fond of New Orleans, because I’m just not into the partying-drinking-beading-voodoo scene the city embraces. From my view, it’s a city about as far from science as you could possibly imagine. The choice of city seemed ridiculous to me for a science convention, so I wanted no part of it. It also seemed very expensive compared to previous AGU meetings, so I couldn’t see asking readers for help in sending me there as I’ve done in years past Note: we have no “big oil” or “Koch Brothers budget” as critics love to claim.
On the plus side, as Gavin Schmidt points out, there doesn’t seem to be any climate skeptics presenting this year. So they likely won’t get harassed in person.
I pointed out to Dr. Schmidt on Twitter that I’ve attended and presented on years past, but chose not to attend this year. No response. It’s a fair point to ask if part of the reason is that “red team” members don’t feel welcome, or perhaps they submitted talks, papers, and posters, but were rejected?
Meanwhile, Dr. Sarah Myhre, who is giving a talk at AGU17 (or as she calls it, a “show”) on has these things to say:
I would say that’s “unwelcome and unwanted”, to use AGU’s terms. She’s using labels where I did not in the article I wrote about her saying this about Dr. Judith Curry.
She seemed not to like the factual reporting in that article, probably because she has this viewpoint:
I replied to the tweet where she labeled me with this:
I was immediately rewarded with this:
Sadly, it seems she doesn’t like it when her own issues with labeling and bullying are pointed out in public, but she seems perfectly OK with labeling and bullying others, which suggests to me that she believes she has the moral high-ground.
It will be interesting to see what she says during her AGU “show” and what if anything AGU will do about it if she violates the new “Safe AGU” standards set forth. It almost makes me wish I was there, almost.
Unfortunately if there is no one there to be offended by and complain about her potential bullying/harassing/demeaning/antisocial remarks, then it will never have happened.
The first caveat is that someone there must be offended by the remark before it is an issue.
Let me guess, they will define asking for someone’s raw data as being a form of harassment.
she has the moral high-ground of a swamp dweller
According to Myhre, disagreeing with her is the equivalent of attacking all women in science.
She certainly has a high opinion of herself.
Or she just can’t see the fallacy of generalizing her bad experiences to all who disagree with her. Such lack of self-knowledge and self-restraint is tragic because it inhibits growth and gaining wisdom.
Not “… her bad experiences …” It is her politicized, make-believe “experiences.”
On the face of it, her claims of abuse by, presumably male, superiors and colleagues, especially claims of rape, are false. Has anybody asked her for documentation of her outrageous claims?
If she is the face of clisci, they have already lost the argument.
I can almost hear a Darth Vader like voice saying “The D-K is strong in this one” /sarc
Miss Sarah Myhre wrote:
“I have been assaulted, raped, harassed, demeaned, belittled, and threatened on the job. That is right. Every single professional gig that you might read on my CV comes with a litany of backstories of abuse and violence.”
So in that statement she has called all her past male co-workers, male co-PostDocs, and male mentor/professors rapists and abusers. No wonder they must deeply dislike her with intensity. Walking around with a chip on your shoulder, an ideological axe to constantly grind and then, throwing abuser labels on past professional relations is a sure way to get no one to collaborate with you.
As I called her before, “Behind her face is a soul-less, empty shell.” I stand by those words.
Joel O’Bryan, PhD
There are some real jerks out there. That much is true. It also seems to me that some folks think that doing a post graduate degree is some kind of competitive endeavour where they have to shut down others in order to succeed. In any event, I have been hearing stories from my young friends that I never heard (or personally experienced) when I was a pup.
Having acknowledged the above, there is also the issue that normal supervision will cause tears. It often goes something like this:
Normally those words are spoken to someone who is already working their buns off. It’s rough and I suppose that some overly sensitive souls might call it belittling, demeaning, harassment but it isn’t.
The thing that is scary these days for PI’s is if someone like her (Miss Myhre) on their team gets criticized for their work, then all of a sudden that person “remembers” an off-color comment or joke that was made by someone on the team months or years earlier. It may not have even been directed at that now-triggered person. Suddenly that must-get-done grant application or paper for a grant deadline gets shoved to the back burner to deal with a harassment investigation.
And the harassment complaint processes at most universities are now in a shoot first, ask questions later mode.In the past, their were usually quiet, informal queries before anything formal was started. Not today. Not anymore.
And Commie,
Miss Myhre just didn’t say, “harassed, demeaned, and belittled…” and leave it at that. Those I totally get and would not surprise me.
But she starts out with saying, “Assault, rape.” Those are felony crimes in anyone’s jurisdiction. Those aren’t just career-enders, they’re prison-possible allegations.
And to throw them out shotgun-style like that at all your past bosses, professors, and fellow post-docs and grad students??? Who in their right mind, male or female, would ever want to work with her in the future?
Al Franken was a retroactive case….and overdue.
The photo of him groping that female reporter while she slept is powerful. More than any thousand words any accuser could say or write, that picture sealed his fate. If not resignation at the next election in mud-slinging campaign ads..
People can and do dismiss spoken and written words. Each of us bring our own bias to what we give credit to, what we dismiss, what we are open to accept. Words are cheap. They are often exaggerated, half-truths with the intent to deceive, and sometimes they are bald-faced lies.
But pictures…
Rules of good behaviour seem to be for those who respect academic discussion and real science. Advocates and rent seekers have only one rule “there are no rules in climate fight club”.
I see Dr. M@nn in the picture above. I wonder how long it will be before someone comes along with a complaint about him. He is certainly guilty about a lot of the guidelines above, including shouting Fire in a crowded theatre in his testimony to Congress last spring when he claimed that ‘Cattle are being burned alive’ from attribution related to CAGW. What a Sad joke M@nn has become.
While I am a bit discouraged about the new low quality of complaints designed to destroy some men’s careers such as Charlie Rose (a real hit job), I wouldn’t mind seeing Michael M@nn getting smeared with some of his own medicine. He would be as deserving as any of the real molesters, having smeared so many people himself with apparent impunity. What goes around will come around, and Mickey M@nn will get his reward, and it won’t be a Nobel prize.
AGU Code of Ethics: 34 pages
https://ethics.agu.org/files/2013/03/Scientific-Integrity-and-Professional-Ethics.pdf
AAPG Code of Ethics: 1 page
http://www.aapg.org/about/aapg/overview#2474265-code-of-ethics
Professional ethics aren’t complicated. How in the hell could a code of ethics run 34 pages?
The rules for lawyers in NY state run 74 pages.
I don’t see how these “safe spaces” are going to work…
No one has even seen a bigger cat fight than two people…with opposing papers….argue their cases…face to face
It’s simple, really. Your thinking must conform to the orthodoxy.
Climate Alarmist Sarah E. Myhre
Sarah Myhre claims that:
At first I posted:
But now Sarah Myhre appears as thin skinned as Michael Mann. After responding to Judith Curry’s Girl’s Rules, @SarahEMyhre blocked me just as she did Anthony Watts see above. Thus
Ms Myhre is a triggered snowflake getting the attention she apparently craves. People may gather to listen to her talk at AGU17 out of morbid curiosity. But few if any who are aware of what’s she’s said about others she has worked with in the past are going to want to work with her in the future.
“From my view, [New Orleans is] a city about as far from science as you could possibly imagine.”
I am not that sure that San Francisco is all that close to science either.
These disgusting people literally give me heart palps. I abhor every molecule of their pathetic beings.
Humanity has always been plagued by those who create such restrictions as this “AGU Code”, but never before have they been so exposed to the general public.
The internet has changed everything, which is why we see the petty tyrants acting up across the cultural spectrum of the free world.
They know that they must fight back and think that they are enlisting cohorts for a final victory, but they are only arming a determined opposition and strengthening their resolve.
where is nick stokes and mosheron this?
Anthony, you and your views are not protected by the AGU. Reread the part about to whom protections apply.
I’m an AGU member, so I believe the protections apply.
“Consequences
– Anyone requested to stop unacceptable behavior is expected to comply immediately.
– AGU staff (or their designee) or security may take any action deemed necessary and appropriate, including immediate removal from the meeting without warning or refund.
– AGU reserves the right to prohibit attendance at any future meeting.”
There is huge latitude in how the above can b interpreted especially if the subject is political or emotive as opposed to scientific, or rather subjective as opposed to objective. I recall this incident:
Labour conference 2005 – Stewards manhandling an elderly man who heckles Jack Straw over Iraq
Dr. Sarah Myhre obviously believes in the 97% consensus, as she apparently has failed to delve into details of the actual science of climate change.
… just a suspicion I have.
The annual AGU meeting is but one of many science meetings each year that discuss climate issues. This particular venue includes all aspects of member topic areas and has multiple simultaneous sessions. Not attending is not essential, as it is published papers and weblog posts that are much more effective at communicating.
That potential members of the “red team” are not attending is irrelevant.
That’s true, one WUWT post often reaches far more people than attending a session.
Wear a Trump hat to one of these meetings and see how long their rules hold up.