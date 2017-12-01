Vineyard Killing Winters Blamed on Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart – A vineyard farmer in New York blames extreme winters caused by global warming for killing his vines.
Great Lakes Vineyard Confronts Climate Change
By ANGELICA A. MORRISON • NOV 28, 2017
Just a few miles from Lake Erie, farmer Mike Jordan takes me on a walk through his vineyard. On a work utility vehicle we move through the rows of vines bursting with purple and high yellow grapes.
Recent years have been some of the warmest globally. And Jordan remembers well the extreme weather that hit his farm.
“We’ve had a very mild winter [in 2016] so almost everything survived,” he said. “But prior to that, the winter of 2014 to 2015, were extremely cold temperatures that I’ve never seen before.
“And it killed a lot of vineyards that in the past we’ve had success with. We’ve done a lot of replanting and we try to choose varieties that can survive the winter.”
Climate trends also have caused farmers to change the types of grapes they grow.
Jordan says he phased out the Syrah variety.
“What appeared attractive to grow years ago, now with more severe winters and more extremes, we’ve had to rethink what we’re planting,” he said.
Jordan mentions mild periods in winter which prevent Lake Erie from freezing over also cause problems.
My question – if global warming causes colder winters, will global cooling when it eventually occurs cause milder winters?
Accepting that both global warming and global cooling would cause colder winters requires belief that we currently live in a magic climate optimum, that any change will result in more severe winters. Possible but very unlikely.
Believing global cooling would lead to milder winters is absurd – the last ice age was clearly not the product of milder winters.
So colder winters are clearly not the product of global warming. Either colder winters are the product of random local climate variations, a very real possibility, or something other than global warming is occurring.
2 thoughts on “Vineyard Killing Winters Blamed on Global Warming”
According to the (admittedly heavily adjusted) NOAA data, New York winters used to be much colder:
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/time-series/us/30/0/tavg/3/2/1895-2017?base_prd=true&firstbaseyear=1901&lastbaseyear=2000
Maybe NOAA are wrong?
That farmer should listen to Rush Limbaugh instead of those crazy UN-brainwashed Global Warming dwebs in the mainstream media.