Vineyard Killing Winters Blamed on Global Warming

h/t Breitbart – A vineyard farmer in New York blames extreme winters caused by global warming for killing his vines.

Great Lakes Vineyard Confronts Climate Change

By ANGELICA A. MORRISON • NOV 28, 2017

Just a few miles from Lake Erie, farmer Mike Jordan takes me on a walk through his vineyard. On a work utility vehicle we move through the rows of vines bursting with purple and high yellow grapes.

Recent years have been some of the warmest globally. And Jordan remembers well the extreme weather that hit his farm.

“We’ve had a very mild winter [in 2016] so almost everything survived,” he said. “But prior to that, the winter of 2014 to 2015, were extremely cold temperatures that I’ve never seen before.

“And it killed a lot of vineyards that in the past we’ve had success with. We’ve done a lot of replanting and we try to choose varieties that can survive the winter.”

Climate trends also have caused farmers to change the types of grapes they grow.

Jordan says he phased out the Syrah variety.

“What appeared attractive to grow years ago, now with more severe winters and more extremes, we’ve had to rethink what we’re planting,” he said.

