Atlantic hurricane season ended today – the summary

Investments in forecasting and research yield more accurate predictions
Today marks the official end of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, which matched NOAA’s seasonal predictions for being extremely active. The season produced 17 named storms of which 10 became hurricanes including six major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5) – including the first two major hurricanes to hit the continental U.S. in 12 years.
“Throughout this devastating hurricane season, NOAA provided vital forecasts and data that helped save many lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “I commend the scientists and forecasters who worked long hours tracking every storm and guiding federal and local officials’ efforts to prepare and respond.”
Based on the Accumulated Cyclone Energy index, which measures the combined intensity and duration of the storms during the season and is used to classify the strength of the entire hurricane season, 2017 was the seventh most active season in the historical record dating to 1851 and was the most active season since 2005.
Though it was a furious season, NOAA issued early and reliable forecasts to communities in the path of this year’s storms. NOAA’s preliminary data show that the National Hurricane Center issued storm track forecasts with record-setting accuracy. These forecasts for the three most damaging hurricanes were about 25 percent more accurate than average.
This year, three devastating major hurricanes made landfall (Harvey in Texas; Irma in the Caribbean and southeastern U.S.; and Maria in the Caribbean and Puerto Rico). Harvey was also the first major hurricane to hit the U.S. since Wilma struck Florida in October 2005. Additionally, four other storms hit the U.S., including Cindy in Texas, Emily and Phillipe in Florida, and Nate in Mississippi.
“This was a hurricane season that wouldn’t quit,” said retired Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Gallaudet, Ph.D., acting NOAA Administrator. “The season started early with a storm in April and the peak of the season featured an onslaught of ten successive hurricanes. NOAA forecasters rose to this challenge to keep emergency officials and the public aware of anticipated hazards.”
Supporting the accurate forecasts is an array of essential observations that are processed by high-resolution models run by powerful supercomputers – all of which are underpinned by research. Key NOAA activities this season include:
- NOAA aircraft flew more than 500 hours to support forecasting, research and emergency response. Scientists with NOAA Research flew on the aircraft to gather the data used to generate accurate forecasts of the storms’ paths and catastrophic rainfall forecasts. Meanwhile, unmanned aircraft and underwater drones probed Hurricane Maria’s eyewall, soared at 60,000 feet over Hurricane Harvey and dove through the storm-churned waters of the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean to gather unique insights on the storms. Experimental NOAA forecast models run during the storms continue to push the frontiers of weather forecasting skill in storm track, intensity and rainfall amounts. Researchers are now assessing how this data may improve hurricane prediction in the future.
- Forecasters accessed pre-operational imagery from its new geostationary satellite, GOES-16, to track storms with greater detail than ever before. GOES-16 will become operational next month and will be renamed GOES-East. NOAA launched its newest polar-orbiting satellite, JPSS-1, earlier this month and will launch GOES-S next spring. Together, these satellites will provide a significant boost to hurricane monitoring for the 2018 season.
- NOAA’s National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, supported local officials in Texas during Hurricane Harvey by providing specialized and supplemental “worst case” river flooding maps for a region that would experience days of excessive rainfall. This tailored decision, coupled with accurate and consistent warnings of historic rainfall and catastrophic flooding from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, allowed Texas emergency managers to stage resources, recovery encampments, evacuation areas, and other relief activities safely outside the areas of likely flooding.
- NOAA’s National Ocean Service provided crucial information and expertise before, during and after all of the storms. Leading up to and throughout the storms, NOS issued Storm QuickLooks which provide near real-time coastal and weather data. Once the storms passed, NOS collected more than 65,000 post-storm aerial images in priority areas to assess damage to coastal areas, covering more than 9,200 square miles. NOS also provided emergency hydrographic services at affected port areas. This data was used to detect potential hazards that could delay the delivery of emergency supplies and maritime commerce and help the U.S. Coast Guard to make decisions on reopening ports.
- NOAA’s NWS and National Hurricane Center successfully launched new Storm Surge Watches and Warnings in 2017 for the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the U.S. Despite a record three landfalling Category 4 hurricanes, there are currently no known deaths from storm surge in the United States. NHC also issued new Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories on seven systems in the Atlantic basin that allowed the timely issuance of watches and warnings for land areas. All but one of these systems went on to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane.
“In six short months, the next hurricane season will be upon us,” added Gallaudet. “This is a good time to review and strengthen your preparedness plans at home as we continue to build a Weather-Ready Nation.”
The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will provide its initial seasonal outlook in May.
I honestly do not see the improvement….and there’s a lot of discussion about wind speeds/intensity at land fall and how they came up with numbers that make no sense
..plus having everyone in the state of Fla jumping from one side to the other until there’s no where left to go
predicting 20 ft of flood in Naples, Fl, etc
I was in Orlando during Irma. Indeed the forecasting was not much help. I realize it is difficult as small changes result in significantly different tracks. However, that is the whole point of forecasting. Helping people know what to expect.
Regarding people “jumping from one side to the other” of Florida, Irma’s path was extremely difficult to predict. The center went west into the Straits of Florida, then actually went a little south and made landfall on the north coast of Cuba, then suddenly tracked due north into Naples, FL, and up the middle of the peninsula.
The prediction of “20 ft of flood in Naples, FL” was a precautionary move, because if Irma’s eye had tracked to the NNW off the west coast of Florida, the strongest winds would have been out of the SW, bringing a huge storm surge into Naples, up the Caloosahatchie River into Fort Myers, and into Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay.
These heavily populated areas dodged a bullet when Irma’s eye tracked overland to the east of these coastal areas, meaning that the strongest winds were out of the north, pushing the Gulf waters parallel to the coast instead of into the coast.
But if NOAA had not issued the warning for the Gulf coast of Florida, and there had been massive flooding there, many people would have blamed them for not evacuating the coast.
every hurricane is extremely difficult to predict….the point is…their predictions have not improved one bit
So how did NOAA do, pre-hurricane season versus what actually happened? Article says “season matched NOAA’s seasonal predictions for being extremely active.” What did they predict and what occurred?
I saw it now, it was on a chart in the article. I was just reading the text. Sorry for silly comment, more a text person and not graphics.
Read the slide in the middle of the article – they underestimated the number of hurricanes, including majors, but were right on with the number of named storms
They were shy by one on named hurricanes and major hurricanes. I’m not going to pillory them for that. IIRC, their range is one sigma on either side of their central estimate. The season was a bit more vigorous than that, but only just.
This prediction was no more accurate than any other prediction they have made in 50 years.
To paraphrase Jefferson: “millions for weather forecasting defense, not one cent for tribute to AGW …”
Unfortunately, they have not been accurate in what really matters, such as where will it hit and at what wind speed. The inability to correctly show the path of Irma and the overhyped reporting as to Irma’s power AT SEA LEVEL is a permanent stain on the reputation of the American models.
Why did private models and the European model more accurately forecast Irma’s path than the American models?
Most people don’t understand how small the area of intense winds are in a hurricane. 50 miles makes a huge difference on catastrophic wind/water damage. Say what you will, forecasting to a 50 mile target two days out is almost impossible, especially later in the season when winds and pressure systems start to strengthen and move faster.
For those of you who are baffled by the English system of measurements, 50 miles = 80 kilometers (kilometres)
Evidence doesn’t matter, it’s the optics. Politically you have to adhere to the scary narrative or face irrelevance.
More intense hurricanes, melting ice caps, rising seas, record heat….etc., etc, …Al Gore is correct, the science is settled.
Atmospheric physicist Richard Lindzen’s insight on this issue is timeless
“What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world – that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.”
Here’s a recent insightful comment from McIntyre:
“We are already a very long way towards doubling CO2 (esp if effect is logarithmic). If doubling CO2 was to have a very bad impact on human civilization, then we’re far enough along that it should be biting hard. But our civilization is experiencing unprecedented prosperity. Even if there is some extra impact on weather disasters, the effect in world terms is third-order effect relative to human prosperity.
So when Gavin Schmidt announces that 2016 or 2017 was a record “hot” year, it’s worth noting that our civilization easily accommodated this “stress” and also achieved record prosperity.
If we could purchase an actual “insurance policy” i.e. a policy that would fully protect us against adverse climate change for a sensible premium (even 1% of GDP), I’d be OK with that. I’m against pointless feel-good expenditures that, as “insurance”, are fraudulent.”
I like the parenthesis part “esp if effect is logarithmic”…as opposed to exponential, as CO2 increases the CO2 effect declines. The effect is common knowledge and plotted. Given what is known one wonders where the climate concern comes from.
Such insanity, especially amongst our elites.
Accumulated Cyclone Activity is the metric that covers the entire activity of each Atlantic hurricane season.
ACE is formed basically by multiplying the strength of the tropical storm times the days at that strength. So, a storm at Cat1 for two days and Cat 2 for 1 day would have those two values added, for the entire ACE of that storm. [Wikipedia has actual formula at their ACE entry.]
From this, you can accumulate ACE for the entire season.
ACE for 2017 was 223. That is high. Very high. Wikipedia, in their “Accumulated Cyclone Energy” entry, has ACE annual values back to 1950. For 1950 through 2017, the 2017 ACE is at the 94th percentile: greater than the ACE for 94% of years. Thus, this value would be equaled or exceeded six times across 100 years, considering all things being equal.
Across these years, ACE values range from 17 to 250. Mean is 103.3, while std deviation is 60.4. Median is 88.
Are Atlantic Hurricane seasons getting more powerful, as Al Dork says? The (Pearson “r”) plain ol’ correlation between year and ACE is 0.67, with a “significance” of 0.59. That is the “r” that varies from 0-1, with absolute values closer to 1 being more perfectly correlated data. This correlation of 0.59 is tiny, and indicates absolutely no relation between successive years and increasing ACE. [An unofficial convention is to square the “r” and declare that this is the percent of variation in the outcome – ACE – explained by the predictor – year; here, 0.59 squared is 0.35: knowing the year only helps “explain” or account for zero point four percent of variation in ACE across this time span. Not four percent, but one-tenth of four percent: zero point four percent.]
IOW: there is just as likely to be an ACE of 223 occurring 60 years ago as today.
Are there MORE major (cat3-5) hurricanes in the present, say the recent 20 years (1997-2017) compared with the first 20 years of these data (1950-1970)? A chi-squared test can be done to examine number of seasons with four or more major hurricanes in each epoch, and to see if the current epoch has more. In the early epoch, there were 8 years of the 20 with 4 or more major hurricanes, and in the recent, there were 9 years of the 20 with 4 or more major hurricanes. Folks, we are not getting more of the strong storms. Al Dork is flatly wrong. I don’t need to run the chi-squared test, but just for form, I did – the chi-squared value is 0.1, with “significance” / “p-value” of 0.75. This says the numbers do not diverge from what you would expect by chance. to be “significantly” different, chi-squared value would have to be around 2, or greater (2, 3, 4, in that direction), and the corresponding “p” would have to be/ would mathematically end up being 0.05 or smaller (0.04, 0.03, etc.)
IOW, old and recent epochs are indistinguishable regarding number of years with 4+ major hurricanes.
For fun, you can load the ACE data into your own stats package and answer for yourself. No need to ask Al Dork to show scary pictures of Katrina.
Speaking of Al, here’s a graph showing the “warming” he warned about ten years ago:
No wonder he’s cranky.
Bill Gray, the father of hurricane forecasting, denied funding after he refused to support Gore’s AGW.
https://realclimatescience.com/2017/04/one-year-since-bill-gray-passed-away/
How exactly do the come up the seventh most intense since 1851? When they had know idea for most of that time about all the hurricanes spinning around the Atlantic that never hit land. Now we have constant satalite imaging that see ever tropical depression anywhere in the world.
The guy with a PhD says, ““This was a hurricane season that wouldn’t quit,” said retired Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Gallaudet, Ph.D., acting NOAA Administrator. “
As the end of the season is today and Rina (the last one) went extra-tropical 3 weeks ago that’s hardly the season that wouldn’t quit. Hyperbole.
My complaint would be that they need to refine their measurement and estimation techniques when the storms are out over water. What they are doing now obviously overstates the power of the storms as was demonstrated by Irma (and some other previous storms) when she came ashore in Florida. I monitored buoy and land station data throughout and that hurricane was not a CAT III when it made land fall on the mainland.
I would also contend that storms that would not have been named a decade ago are now being routinely named and thus the record for named storms even during the satellite era.