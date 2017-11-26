The Guardian: Climate is Creating More Child Brides

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Photo journalist Gethin Chamberlain, crop failures force third world farmers to sell off their kids.
Why climate change is creating a new generation of child brides
As global warming exacerbates drought and floods, farmers’ incomes plunge – and girls as young as 13 are given away to stave off poverty
by Gethin Chamberlain (words and photographs)
It was the flood that ensured that Ntonya Sande’s first year as a teenager would also be the first year of her married life. Up to the moment the water swept away her parents’ field in Kachaso in the Nsanje district of Malawi, they had been scraping a living. Afterwards they were reduced to scavenging for bits of firewood to sell.
So when a young man came to their door and asked for the 13-year old’s hand in marriage, the couple didn’t think about it for too long, lest he look elsewhere. Ntonya begged them to change their minds. She was too young, she pleaded. She didn’t want to leave. But it was to no avail. Her parents sat her down and spelled it out for her: the weather had changed and taken everything from them. There was not enough food to go around. They couldn’t afford another mouth at the table.
That night she lay down in bed for the first time with the man she had never seen before and followed the instructions of her aunt, who had coached her on the important matter of sex. Ten months later, she gave birth to their first daughter.
Everyone has their own idea of what climate change looks like. For some, it’s the walrus struggling to find space on melting ice floes on Blue Planet II. For others, it’s an apocalyptic vision of cities disappearing beneath the waves. But for more and more girls across Africa, the most palpable manifestation of climate change is the baby in their arms as they sit watching their friends walk to school. The Brides of the Sun reporting project, funded by the European Journalism Centre, set out to try to assess the scale of what many experts are warning is a real and growing crisis: the emergence of a generation of child brides as a direct result of a changing climate.
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2017/nov/26/climate-change-creating-generation-of-child-brides-in-africa
Leaving aside the rather tenuous link between climate and weather, can anyone imagine selling your kid rather than selling the farm if the money runs out?
There is no circumstance under which I could imagine selling a family member to pay the bills. You sell stuff, not people, if you are short of cash.
Farmers in Malawi might have had a hard time lately – the nature of primitive subsistence farming with minimal help from fossil fuel powered farm equipment is regular periods of extreme hardship. But my sympathy is tempered with utter disgust at the Guardian’s efforts to rationalise a backward misogynist culture which considers daughters to be just another chattel to sell to the highest bidder if the money runs out.
29 thoughts on “The Guardian: Climate is Creating More Child Brides”
He knows nothing of Africa, not even been there I suspect. Just his opinion from his armchair. Total rubbish!
Often people want to put guilt on Westerners. This is an example.
Yes. Child marriage is a question of culture, education, and tradition. Coal coukd provide the energy to increase productivity so these countries had better conditions for women. The Guardian has it upside down.
My wife is Malawian by citizenship, Zimbabwean by birth, frequent resident of South Africa. And now she lives with me here in Sydney, Australia.
Eish! Born in Harare for Malawian parents? We have some connections Zimbabwe and South Africa, where I visited only three months ago. I can’t speak Shona though.
This is actually funny. The two furst commenters have family from the area. Not what you expect from this site, eh?
There must have been a lot of ‘Climate Change’ in the Seventh Century A.D. when Mohammed married a nine-year-old Aisha and established the practice of child-marriage firmly in Islam. Perhaps ‘Climate Change’ also forced Muslims to marry up to four wives….yet another study needs funding!.
But the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which Mankind has no control. So if you need to blame anyone for what is happening the real culprit is Mother Nature. You can go to court over this and sue Mother Nature for damages caused by climate change. Lots of luck collecting on a judgement against Mother Nature.
With respect and without wishing in any other way to support this execrable piece by the Guardian, that simply betrays a complete lack of understanding of the Non Western mindset: Without a farm, the whole family is dead. Sacrificing one child is the lesser of many evils.
There is no social security, no government ready to bail out failure – deserved or otherwise.
Meanwhile in the UK, apparently British born women are having less children than ever. Immigration is the main source of population increase.
“Leo Smith November 26, 2017 at 1:53 am
With respect and without wishing in any other way to support this execrable piece by the Guardian, that simply betrays a complete lack of understanding of the Non Western mindset: Without a farm, the whole family is dead. Sacrificing one child is the lesser of many evils.”
Very true. My wife came with a “debt”, a “price” almost for westerners, to the family. That “debt” was 8 cows. Jokingly I keep saying it was cheaper to pay her airfare home. *It’s ok, I pay for that every time I wind her up about it lol*
It is all about controlling through guilt. It is are fault. We caused the bad weather so we must take responsibility. The blacks in Africa are not as advanced and capable of doing anything about it themselves. The great white weather gods, that is us are acting irresponsibly. We the great white gods must change are ways.
The Guardian is a white supremacist web site.
Africans can create modern infrastructure, can use modern water management, can build reservoirs etc. Australia has droughts and I do not see white farmers selling their kids in Alice Springs.
No, it is the anti-human, far-left Agenda that creates child-brides, man-brides, goat-brides…. etc etc.
Volcanoes in Indonesia caused by Global Warming causes destruction of crops, which causes poverty of farmers, who need to sell their daughters as child brides to make ends meet. See, it happens in Indonesia too.
http://joannenova.com.au/2017/11/your-car-causes-volcanoes-and-volcanoes-release-co2/
This is definitely a cultural issue, some cultures find it acceptable to sell their kids.
Some cultures see it totally acceptable to buy a minor. This is the key.
The Graudiad are certainly into the soft bigotry. “we cant expect black people to not know they should not sell their children”
and the BBC also show soft bigotry, “we cant expect black people to speak proper English so lets provide a pigeon english service”
Yet another freelance journalist, desperate for money, writing nonsense only the failing Guardian would print.
Has anyone read Monbiot recently? His hysterical shrieking is getting more painful by the article. And Toynbee…….Ugh!
Fake news and disgusting lies. Child brides have been the way in Africa for ever. And once the custom is established it becomes entrenched because there are few potential brides if you wait as a man.
What is undeniable fact is that it is poverty which is the problem, and the way to alleviate poverty us to do the opposite if everything the Guardian suggests, economically, socially and in terms if energy.
The Guardian bears some responsibility for the continuation of child brides because it has consistently supported policies in Africa that entrench and spread poverty.
“There is no circumstance under which I could imagine selling a family member to pay the bills. You sell stuff, not people, if you are short of cash.”
Eric, that’s very easy to say from the comfort of a full belly & knowing that you wont starve within the next 12mths, on a computer that would have cost more than some family’s earn in a year.
Circumstances will change your perception on life, survival instincts kick in; I am not a thief BUT if I had no means other means of getting food I would steal some,
Sorry to correct you – but from the piece-
1. they didn’t have enough ‘stuff’ to sell.
“the water swept away her parents’ field” “they were reduced to scavenging for bits of firewood to sell.”
2. they didn’t sell her, they gave her away.
“girls as young as 13 are given away to stave off poverty”
At most, drought may have an effect, not global warming, but we all know that CO2 promotes crop growth, not retard it. So we should criticize this article for stupidly pushing for CO2 reductions, right?
Mount Agung
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-42126284
Bali volcano activity prompts ‘red warning’
If any dogmatic idea or otherwise half-assed hypothesis has been made adequately simplistic so that it can be easily understood with no one having to have any of the pertinent knowledge then it can be made into a “wagon” that can be loaded up with virtually endless amounts of simplistic bullwash that can be sold.