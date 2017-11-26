The big slide in renewable energy tells the real story

No, renewables are not taking over the world anytime soon.
Guest essay by Bjørn Lomborg
We have spent the last two centuries getting off renewables because they were mostly weak, costly and unreliable. Half a century ago, in 1966, the world got 15.6% of its energy from renewables. Today (2016) we still get less of our energy at 13.8%.
With our concern for global warming, we are ramping up the use of renewables. The mainstream reporting lets you believe that renewables are just about to power the entire world. But this is flatly wrong.
The new World Energy Outlook report from the International Energy Agency shows how much renewables will increase over the next quarter century, to 2040. In its New Policies Scenario, which rather optimistically expects all nations to live up to their Paris climate promise, it sees the percentage increase less than 6 percentage points from 13.8% to 19.4%. More realistically, the increase will be 2 percentage points to 15.8%.
Most of the renewables are not solar PV and wind. Today, almost 10 percentage points come from the world’s oldest fuel: wood. Hydropower provides another 2.5 percentage points and all other renewables provide just 1.6 percentage points, of which solar PV and wind provide 0.8 percentage points.
Neither will most renewables in 2040 come from solar PV and wind, as breathless reporting tends to make you believe. 10 percentage points will come from wood. Hydropower provides another 3 percentage points and all other renewables provide 6 percentage points, of which solar PV and wind will (very optimistically) provide 3.7 percentage points.
Oh, and to achieve this 3.7 % of energy from solar PV and wind, you and I and the rest of the world will pay – according to the IEA – a total of $3.6 trillion in subsidies from 2017-2040 to support these uncompetitive energy sources. (Of course, if they were competitive, they wouldn’t need subsidies, and then they will be most welcome.)
Most people tend to think about electricity for renewables, but the world uses plenty of energy that is not electricity (heat, transport, manufacture and industrial processes).
Actually, if the world miraculously could make the *entire* global electricity sector 100% green without emitting a single ton of greenhouse gasses, we would have solved just a third of the total global greenhouse gas problem.
As Al Gore’s climate adviser, Jim Hansen, put it bluntly:
“Suggesting that renewables will let us phase rapidly off fossil fuels in the United States, China, India, or the world as a whole is almost the equivalent of believing in the Easter Bunny and [the] Tooth Fairy.”
We need to get real on renewables. Only if green energy becomes much cheaper – and that requires lots of green R&D – will a renewables transition be possible.
44 thoughts on “The big slide in renewable energy tells the real story”
What % of the. Public knows these numbers, or even the broad truths they represent? It ‘s worth sharing on social media.
Even if renewables do become much cheaper, the 800 pound gorilla is energy density. You would have to cover vast areas of land to accommodate low energy density renewables such as wind and solar in order to make a meaningful contribution to the world’s energy requirements. Then there is the problem of manufacturing, transporting and installing wind turbines. They don’t generate enough energy to create themselves.
Great article with one small quibble :”report from the International Energy Agency shows how much renewables will increase over the next quarter century,”
It doesn “show” how much, it estimates how much.
Big difference!
Before fossil fuels, and particularly coal, much of the world ran on another renewable. Horses/Animal power, and slavery. We have greatly reduced both due to fossil fuels.
Our society and economy could not be supported by horse power. Today, the world uses about 20 TW of power—20 X 10^12 Watts. A horse delivers around 735W of power, so we’d need around 30 billion horses working all the time to maintain that—multiply by 3 because horses are not machines and call it around 90 billion horses to be housed and fed and maintained (more than 10 horses per person on the planet. I suspect we’d mostly starve just trying to feed them——and just think about the cleanup :)
A most illuminating concept.
Simple math and a dose of clearly exposes the stupidity of the CC gang.
We also used wind, water, wood and whale oil. Fuel for the animals and slaves of course was also renewable.
When coal started replacing wood, human population, health and wealth took off. More so when oil and natural gas were added to the mix.
The only realistic replacement for FF is nuclear, not “renewables”. And more hydropower dams, but they’re a no-no for envirowhackos too.
And our use of fossil fuels directly led to the saving of the whales. You know, the sort of thing greenpiss keeps banging on about (or would if they if they weren’t obsessed with ‘carbon’, anyway).
From the article: “Most of the renewables are not solar PV and wind. Today, almost 10 percentage points come from the world’s oldest fuel: wood”
I feel better about my wood-burning stove now.
People promoting windmills and solar thermal are going to look really stupid in time. Let’s hope that isn’t too far in the future.
Solar thermal is probably the only solar that really makes sense. You probably meant Solar PV TA? Just think how many square m2 of solar PV panels you would need to heat domestic water or home heating equivalent with solar PV electricity, compared to passive thermal solar that just heats water up thermally for domestic/heating. I use an old black 100′ garden hose in a make shift box with some 4 mil plastic covering it when camping, for cheap. We should probably be promoting solar thermal over solar PV, if efficiency and cost for the third world are required.
Just look at California – high electric costs and the entire east part of the state is littered with failed solar. wind and geothermal projects. Maybe they should clean up the mess and then add it to the actual total cost?
$3.7 T for 3.6%…at that rate it will take a Mere $110T to reach the vaunted 100% for the existing electricity supply. Then another $200+T to reach the unelectrified masses also another $120T to electrify existing transportation AND another $200T to energize the transportation in those currently “Unenergized” sectors.
Furthermore, there is no ‘global greenhouse gas problem’.
I see the commitments to reducing mans carbon footprint as U.N. commitments in support of genocide.
The architects of Obamacare, especially Dr. Peter Singer, long for an 80% reduction in human population to “save the planet.”
The architect of Obamacare was Mitt Romney when he was governor of Massachusetts.
But at some point we are going to have figure out how to provide health care to all Americans.
In one year of Trump, my daughter’s health care plan went from $110 a month to $700 and that is with a $1,000 in “subsidies” per month. So she will probably end up using her $1000 a month subsidy (ridiculous) to pay for insurance to which she has a $7500 a year deductible before insurance pays a thing. In other words the insurance company will get $12,000 in annual premium from government subsidies and likely pay not one thin dime to a single health care provider.
Something wrong with the IEA link; it does not go to where it says. If you do go to the IEA report indicated, it is very upbeat about renewables. eg
You have pretty dreams. Totally unrealistic, but pretty nonetheless.
I don’t claim to know Nick’s dreams – they may very well be populated by unicorns and butterflies.
Most of the dreams (and firm intentions) of Greens, however, would give Pol Pot nightmares. He only killed off one fifth of the humans under his thumb – they want 99% (minimum, some demand 100%).
Only if green energy becomes much cheaper – and that requires lots of green R&D – will a renewables transition be possible.
But how will we make the wind blow all the time? And 24 hours of sunlight will kind of suck for us astronomy buffs.
Easy, Green R&D will give us with unicorn farts and pixie dust, if we just give green R&D enough of our money .
More seriously,
The cost of R&D of course shouldn’t be recouped in the cost of subsequent production.
That would violate a core Liberal principle of hiding how much their schemes actually cost the public.
The forthcoming energy crisis will be caused by fossil fuel depletion and inability to deploy a viable replacement. I realize I sound like a broken record, but I can’t see a way out. Our descendants will be in trouble if we don’t develop something or reduce population.
Spend the trillions of dollars from subsidies on developing a viable method of colonizing planets, fusion power sources and vat grown protein.
Nuclear generated electricity. In 5 years you will probably be able to order a 100 MW nuclear unit made in China, using an approved design, from Amazon. And for just 50% more than the same nameplate capacity would cost you in wind turbines. Except that you will have power 95% of the time.
You’ll just have to arrange for licensing.
Not so sure about nuclear (though not against it). But at the rate they’re building coal power plants I’m sure the price of those will drop.
I can visualize a future in which nations like Pakistán, Zimbabwe and Cuba are powered by nuclear plants. Whether that’s positive, time will tell.
As the cost of developing fossil fuel resources rises (and it will over the long term) then alternate energy production will gradually become more economically ad politically viable. This is not a matter for central planning—very very few things are.
I’m not into central planning. I ran away from a communist dictatorship.
Reduce population … surprising how little the greenies will address this point. what is cheaper…reducing demand (population) or replacing coal?
I’d say it will be a LOT cheaper and safer than scarring the landscape with solar and wind gizmos or implementing dangerous untried geoengineering schemes to, instead, pay for free contraception the world over, but especially in India, Africa and China. And a little research in this area might also provide new technology to implement this. Completely voluntary but free.
Nice post. Crisp bite of reality.
I’ not convinced we have a CO2 “problem”, although in niche areas I see a role for things like wind and solar—in places where there is no power grid or an ability to deliver fuel in a reliable way.
For the near-term future, I see hydrocarbons as the best, most economical way to fuel most of society, and this can be further extended through the use of things like solid oxide fuel cells in combination with electric motors, which convert hydrocarbons to electricity with little to no toxic emission and a higher efficiency use of the energy. In fact, such technology could allow us to virtually eliminate the power grid and the frailties associated with it. Distributed power generation is a much harder target for entities like terrorist organizations, and could make homes virtually immune to weather interruptions.
But I do think all government subsidies should be terminated—from every politically chosen industry.
Fossil fuels are a priceless treasure that we were extremely lucky to benefit from over the past 150 or so years. The real crime is the shameful waste of these resources due to their inefficient use. This is where governments should really be stepping in. For example, regenerative braking should be mandatory on all fossil fuel powered automobiles. Stop-and-go driving really wastes braking energy for no valid reason. A Toyota Prius gets better mileage in the city than it does on the highway. My new gas furnace is 96.5% efficient and replaces an older 65% efficient unit. This is the way we should be going on all energy fronts. A side consequence would be reduced CO2 emissions which would make the green crowd happy as well.
This is a simplistic answer. In reality there are costs to add or alter technology in order to improve efficiency. In the history of Western economic development, the market has determined what will be offered and the price. People then made a decision according to their best interests. This was sufficient to produce great progress.
How can the government make correct decisions for all when all have different needs and resources? The government should do less and get the Hell out of the way!
On Hansen’s quote above:
A vast majority forget that human life expectancy has increased more in the last 50 years than it did in the previous 200,000 years of human existence. In 1950, life expectancy was 47 years. In 2011, it was 70.
Why? Fossil fuels and the freedom they gave us to diversify and specialize. We are constantly bombarded with the evil of fossil fuels and their negative impact on our health but those negatives, and they are real, need to be balanced against the massive gains we have made in the quality and quantity of our lives.
In other words it really IS “fossil fuel’s” fault the human scourge is around to bother Gaia!
Problem is we are using fossil fuels at a very high rate. In 50 years they’ll be very expensive unless something comes along to replace them.
What you forget is that this increase in cost is in itself the best incentive to develop replacements! There are, in fact, many possible replacements for fossil fuels, but they all – at present – uneconomical.
Jim
“balanced against the massive gains we have made in the quality and quantity of our lives.”
How is that going for the other 10 million species?
Can you make steel for all these windmills without using carbon, (as coke)?
How much CO2 is produced for making each windmill?
Depends if you count the politicians ,media flacks and climate “scientists” supported by this idiocy. Presumably they exhale.
Half a century ago, in 1966, the I only got 15.6% of my liquid requirements from drinking water. Today I get less at 13.8%. Meh, I’ll just stick to Kool-aid.
Actually belief in the Easter Bunny or Tooth Fairy is much more believable than 100% renewable energy sources. But I’m an Engineer and belief in the Easter Bunny or Tooth Fairy doesn’t require suspending the laws of physics.