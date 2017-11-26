Do Greens Mainly Win Support in Urban Jungles?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The recent State election in Queensland, Australia has thrown up some interesting voting patterns.
Votes for green leaning left wing candidates seem to have mostly concentrated in high density urban areas. The electorate of Maiwar in Brisbane, the one seat the Green Party seems likely to win, is one of the most heavily urbanised regions in Queensland.
Brisbane has beautiful green spaces, such as a lovely strip of parkland along stretches of the Brisbane River – but these green spaces are mostly carefully manicured and well tended gardens.
Outside these managed gardens, the natural environment in Queensland can be brutal. The lush coastal bushland especially is dripping with threats to human health, ranging from deadly paralysis ticks, to snakes ranging from the relatively harmless green tree snakes to deadly browns and taipans. If you go more than a few hundred miles north of the Capital, there’s a real chance of meeting a crocodile, vicious, highly intelligent ambush apex predators which usually kill by dragging their prey underwater and holding them until they drown. In Australia crocodiles can grow up to 6m (18ft), more than big enough to kill a human.
And of course there are a range of lesser pests like vicious biting horse flies and vast clouds of mosquitoes which occasionally transmit debilitating chronic diseases such as Ross River Fever.
Away from the carefully manicured town gardens, the Queensland bush is not your friend – its a vicious fast growing source of sometimes life threatening pests, which has to be fought on a regular basis to stop it overrunning parts of your yard or farm which you care about.
Support for the climate skeptic One Nation Party was stronger away from manicured urban areas. Though One Nation may not win any seats, they won a substantial share of the vote in many electorates, over 30% in some areas.
Amongst other things, One Nation campaigned on a platform of liberating farmers from onerous restrictions imposed by city based greens. People who have daily contact with the true face of the tropical Queensland bush almost universally rejected green party candidates.
My question – are green supporters mostly people who have an utterly romanticised view of nature? People who rarely come into contact with the real thing?
Does this observation match your experience in your state or country?
33 thoughts on “Do Greens Mainly Win Support in Urban Jungles?”
In New South Wales the Green Vote is concentrated in the suburbs of Balmain, Annandale, Redfern, Surry Hills, Camperdown, Enmore, Petersham, Darlington, Stanmore, Chippendale, Lewisham, Erskineville, and Newtown. These areas are about as far as you can get from any evidence of natural landscape and its severe dangers. They are the natural habitat of the Green Beast. .Green supporters are people who have an utterly romanticised view of life, society and nature. They loathe the real Nature.
Many will leave if they can. They will find a rural community that is family safe and friendly simply because it has not been afflicted with Green values.
Then the rot will start anew because they will bring their vote of course with them to overwhelm the very thing that attracted them in the first place.
This has happened in many communities across the US.
Incredible, but the hippie and yuppie refugees from the hellholes created by progressive policies don’t get it, and try to recreate the same hellishness in the refuges to which they’ve fled.
The Gay community own a large slice of Balmain.
They’re in entertainment, senior public service or the legal profession.
They’re a mixed bag of narcissistic virtue signalling sociopaths almost without exception maximising the ‘live off the masses money’ culture.
They all vote green or left.
Yes, very likely to be true that the urban lot are more apt to be green socialist types than rural people. Probably almost goes without saying. City slickers have lost any connection to the land, and that type of common sense from living closer to nature that rural people identify with is missing in the city. Plus city folk, especially the younger crowd, are usually already liberal leaning, so much easier to sway, especially when the teachers are all mostly committed greens and socialists to some degree or another. Plus immigrants tend to vote for the party that allowed them in the country to begin with, and many times those are liberal or socialist parties. The indoctrination is much easier to pull off in the urban city scape, just because it is already heavily leaning in that peer culture. Those who are against the grain in the city are much more apt to be ostracized from the ‘herd’. It is always easier to go with the flow, than buck the majority. Rural people are already much more independent just by their lifestyle and hence therefor so is their thinking. So it will now be an uphill battle to educate people in critical thinking, because there is many more city folk than there is rural people, at least in western democracies.
In New Zealand, the Green Party vote is concentrated in mid-city Wellington, the capital. This is an area largely populated by youngish public sector employees who have little to fear and much to gain from proliferating environmental regulations. It’s an interesting parallel that most public broadcasters/journalists are likewise concentrated in central metro areas.
Wellington (was the best city in the World) but now it’s a left-wing cesspool!
NZ 75% hydro; could’ve been 99% but the green lobby got in there 20-years ago and put a stop to evil hydro.
Madness!
One nation? Really? A more crazy and dysfunctional bunch of politicians in Australia has yet to be found, and the bar is set pretty damned high, I can tell you.
I was asked if I knew who I was voting for by someone. I said I did, but I didn’t know why.
When I voted I realised the real question is so are you putting at the bottom of the list, since we have preference voting. The answer Queensland gave to the above question was a firm “Not one nation”.
And an even firmer vote of NO GREENS
One Nation out polled the Greens by 40% !
A new formative party, out polling the pathetic Greens and nearly almost half the vote of the two major parties. REMARKABLE.
Greens are gradually being consigned to the dustbin of history.
What’s the difference between a politician and a flying pig?
The letter ‘f’
At least the pig tastes good when properly roasted.
How can you tell the difference between a dead snake on the road and a dead politician on the road?
(There are no skid marks in front of the dead politician.)
My preferred variant of that joke…
With a snake, the cars go rrrrrrrrrr thump thump rrrrrrrrrr
With a politician, the cars go rrrrrrrrrr thump thump screech (gear change) rrrrrrrrr thump thump screech (gear change) rrrrrrrrrr thump thump screech…
Yes. Ecology freaks are mainly city beasts. I attribute it to most colleges are in/near big cities and tend to be the petri dish of people that want to tell you what to do to please them without thinking of the consequences. City dwellers also seem to be more idealistic because they have access to anything they want within reason and have alternatives for everything. They can tell you how to treat a chicken before slaughter but they’ve never seen a live one.
I think that the power grid should be organised so that when black outs occur due to lack of generating capacity or over reliance on ‘renewables’….areas that voted Green can be the first to be switched off!
(Also worth noting that this John Cook of Skeptical Science’s turf)
The main stream Center right party, the LNP, passed legislation about 4 years ago to protect the rural sector from the Green ideology (i.e., vegetation magagement laws). The LNP also funded the bush with infrastructure and much more. This rural support was stopped by the Labor/Green alliance once they got voted in last term. The LNP policy is to return benefits to the bush as equal citizens of the state. One Nation tries to pretend it is their idea, and some believe it. One Nation is no true friend of the bush with some populist ideas that lead to disaster. They are mainly known for their very divisive racial opinions. Their other policies on the bush, debt management, job creation, is just shallow fluff.
Opps, I forgot to confirm.. As a Queensland voter, I say yes the main Green vote come from upper end Brisbane inner city Southside. They have no connection to the bush they wish to rule.
“Votes for green leaning left wing candidates seem to have mostly concentrated in high density urban areas. ”
no different than in most other countries.
Urban dwellers are easily prey to fear and scaremongering from Predator pols in pursuit of power. The Left lives on destroying the family unit, increasing crime with social programs, and then using the “community” to impose village rule.
The typical pattern though is the urbanites move-out, like rats from a sinking ship, looking for a new conservative, rural farming community to bring their political leaning blight to. Then a new rot sets in.
Expect the same thing in Australia. Liberals will move-out from the cities they have destroyed, and seek safe communities to settle in, and start the cycle anew. And they carry their Liberal ignorant vote with them of course.
The Left is like a metastasizing tumor.
Pretty sure that the only Federal seat the Greens hold is in inner city Melbourne somewhere.
In some ways, Barack Obama’s hard Left push for the US, with his Waters of the US rule from the EPA whereby every seasonal mud puddle could potentially become a Federally-regulated waterway if a bureaucrat wanted was his and Hillary’s undoing. The Left tends to over reach. But they expect this.
For the Left sees a 2 steps forward, 1 step back to incrementally imposing their Socialism on society.
The best thing a country can do is elect a Trump wrecking ball and push them back to swamp they came from. and then drain it of the thing they live on — tax-payer money.
Climateer science is no different. Like Dr Lindzen prescribes in a 90% cut to funding to climate science, eliminating feeding at the public tax-money trough is the first and best step to sending the cancer into remission.
Geography is a correlation. Education level is the cause.
Tony,
Wrong again.
The higher your education level, the more likely you are to be a “climate change” skeptic.
It’s geographic because urbanites are so divorced from the realities of nature.
Feeding at the public pork trough is the cause Tony.
The intellectual Left feeds at the pork trough with an eye to skew public policy to provide more pork in the trough. Power an money. A most powerful human motivator.
The honest climate scientist will assert natural variability as the likely main driver of the modern era warming.
The climateer scientist will assert that man’s activities as the likely cause of the modern era warming. A political opportunity is born.
One is potentially controllable and the other is not. Which one do you think the Exploitative Politician (can you say Al Gore?) will choose? Which scientist gets more funding?
So Tony, Which scientist gets no funding and disappears? Which scientist gets more funding?
You’ve been lied to Tony. Badly. And you’ve taken the decades of climate lies and incorporated them into your thinking. It is time to un-program those lies Tony.
“education level”? Most of the Green activists I’ve seen are pasty faced city slickers that never spent a night alone in the woods or any wilderness anywhere! They don’t know crap about nature or living in it on it’s terms.
Yes, environmental voters are indeed impractical romantics. Here in the US, for instance, it is a certainty that the desire to have mountain lions, bears or wolves is inversely proportional to the probability of encountering one in your daily life. No surprise. The misfortune for the poor guy who has to watch a flock of sheep or a herd of calving cattle is he could get killed or injured, or lose a lot of money, because of them, and he cant get anything done about it because he will be outvoted every time by the air heads in the city.
The sad part is for the last 50-60 years humans have lived without fear of coyotes or cougars in the Western US. That is slowly changing.
It exists because for a hundred years before and until 50years ago, coyotes and cougars were ruthlessly shot and eliminated from areas where human habitations existed. Their numbers were pushed very low.
Now today, environmentalists don’t want those animal eliminated So those predators’s numbers are slowly building. Today’s humans can’t understand why cougars and coyotes are becoming a problem that hasn’t existed in their life-time. Duh.
We live in a naive benefit of what our forefathers did to keep their children and livestock safe. That benefit is slowly waning.
In NE Oregon, the introduced wolf packs are all collared, so that you can log on to the Oregon Fish and Game site and look at the wolves watching you.
Cougars and wolves have taken livestock and domestic pets since their hunting has been effectively outlawed. Children, joggers and hikers will be next, as in California. But as long as urbanites can feel superior and good about themselves, it’s all worth it.
The other part of that equation is that many more people have continued to push out away from cities and towns seeking to build in woods and other places further away from urban areas. That is also a part of the reason for wild fires taking a heavier toll on housing.
IMO it makes no sense to allow urbanites not threatened by coyotes, wolves, bears and cougars to vote on the means of controlling their populations, but that is what has happened in OR and CA.
You forgot to mention the Drop Bears.
Seriously, Eric, you exaggerate the ‘dangers’ in the bush a bit much. You have to deliberately put yourself in danger to be taken by a crocodile- e.g. swimming where you shouldn’t, camping too close to the water’s edge. Most snakes will get out of your way and Ross River fever is just as likely to get you in the suburbs of northern towns.
Yes Greens mainly inhabit urban landscapes. Maiwar would also have a large contingent of UQ students and staff. But it’s not just the bush they idealise and are divorced from. They are completely unfamiliar with real life, creating wealth rather than living off it is unknown to them.
We have nuts on the right and nuts on the left. Labor got in on Green preferences, and the LNP lost seats because of One Nation’s policy of putting sitting members last.
Gawd help us.
Ken
I recently followed an internet tip and got a copy of
Elizabeth Nickson “Ecofascists:how radical conservationists are destroying our natural heritage”.
It is centred on Canada and USA but anyone who has been touched by vegetation laws etc here in Australia will find very quickly that they’re in it too.
“City folk” might have a romanticized view of wild nature but this depiction of it as endlessly dangerous and hostile is equally inaccurate. The truth is somewhere in the middle.
Most of the people who are in favour of wind power live in cities and rarely, if ever, see a wind farm.