Friday Funny – ‘Flat Earth researcher’ likely to win a Darwin Award

You’ve all surely heard of the Darwin Awards, where some people remove themselves from the gene pool for the benefit of mankind by taunting natural selection:
Natural selection deems that some individuals serve as a warning to others. Who are we to disagree? The next generation, ever and anon, is descended from the survivors.
This fellow, one Mike Hughes of California, who bills himself as:
The Only Man in History to Design, Build, and Launch Himself in a Rocket
Mike thinks the Earth is flat, and NOAA, NASA, and everybody else is wrong on that fact. So, to prove it, he’s made a rocket to go to the edge of space to prove it to himself.
A story in the Washington Post says:
Hughes is a 61-year-old limo driver who’s spent the last few years building a steam-powered rocket out of salvage parts in his garage. His project has cost him $20,000, which includes Rust-Oleum paint to fancy it up and a motor home he bought on Craigslist that he converted into a ramp.
Besides the fact that limo drivers aren’t generally rocket scientists, there’s only one major problem; he’s used a similar design for his “steam powered rocket” as the infamous Evel Knievel, who tried and failed to launch a similar contraption over the Snake River Canyon back in September 1974. Stuntman Eddie Braun did successfully zoom over the canyon — using Knievel’s original blueprints — in September 2016.
In a story by BGR, we get a clearer picture:
Mike Hughes, who has made it known that he doesn’t “believe in science,” has built a steam-powered rocket which he intends to ride into the sky. His aim doesn’t seem to be to put the flat earth debate to rest — at the altitude he’ll be reaching, he wouldn’t be able to see much of a curve, and even if he did it’s not like he’d admit it — but rather to promote a flat earth group that is helping to sponsor his flight.
If you’ve ever debated a flat earther online — and if you haven’t, I probably wouldn’t advise it, because logic and reason are completely lost on them — you’ll usually reach a point where one of you says “If we could travel to space you’d see the truth.” The rocket Hughes plans to ride skyward isn’t capable of such a feat, but it’s better than nothing. As for the potential dangers of the flight, he’s well aware of the risks.
“If you’re not scared to death, you’re an idiot,” Hughes explained. “It’s scary as hell, but none of us are getting out of this world alive.” While that may be true, taking your life into your own hands with a steam-powered rocket still requires a mix of guts and stupidity.
Umm, yeah. Looks like steamflunk.
Our friend, Dr. Roy Spencer, recently said on Facebook post that he’d like to nominate Hughes for a Darwin award “pre-humously”.
I second that motion.
Saturday, Nov 25th, while people are watching football and eating turkey leftovers, hughes plans a Pay Per View coverage of his
Darwin Award event launch. In my view, he’s just another stuntman with a crazy idea to make fame and money.
23 thoughts on “Friday Funny – ‘Flat Earth researcher’ likely to win a Darwin Award”
A member of the Flat-Earth Society, when asked how many members they had, said …
“Loads – we have members all around the Globe”.
That’s why I am not superstitious, because superstition brings bad luck.
;-)
Comedy gold .
Shouldn’t he have answered “four corners of the world.”
this body-shaming of Gaia has got to stop!
Good one!
Is it possible to tell the difference between a person who believes and someone who is winding you up?
no
Poe’s Law is the relevant phenomenology
Sixty one seems a bit old for the Darwin award, if you are removing yourself from the gene pool does it require having no offspring before your death?
Just a thought.
SteveT
On this evidence he has no kids. If he had he would have more common sense.
He’ll come in nose first about 10ft in front of that truck.
That’s if the boiler doesn’t blow while he’s still on the ramp.
I bet he has a horseshoe nailed onto the contraption somewhere. One may wonder whether he had the right side up.
It matters very little that he doesn’t “believe in science.” Science believes in him.
Man could be onto something, just take a look at the moon, our nearest heavenly body, it’s flat as a pancake, nothing like as a lump of cheddar cheese.
“If you’re not scared to death, you’re an idiot,”
If you’re not scared to death and don’t know what you’re doing and still carry on, you’re still an idiot.
If he really built all that stuff, particularly if he actually gets it into the air, requires a lot more rationality than your average loony-tune is capable of. That said, the difference between an obsession and an enthusiasm is whether you’re observing it or experiencing it, and this guy being all in to the extent that he’s actually going to launch himself off the planet in this thing, that’s going to get a nod of respect from me no matter how insane any of the rest of it turns out to be.
yeah- this is the main reason i like people, actually- the best ones create themselves.
i get to see how their sincerest, most assiduous efforts pan out.
all these experiments i might never try – i get to see how they go for free.
authenticity is wonderful.
this is human nature, btw- what distinguishes us from all other creatures on this ball of water with a few dry spots.
revel in it. it’s what makes us great, really.
He already won a WTF award in my books …
And if he has no kids, he’ll soon have no more equipment to make some.
The flat earthers are fans of CAGW I understand. Joshua Slocum is said to have been introduced to Paul Kruger as sailing round the world. The response was “Captain Slocum is sailing in the world”.
http://www.cantab.net/users/michael.behrend/ebooks/PlaneTruth/pages/Chapter_06.html
Let’s hope the poor man does not kill himself, even if it would serve the gene pool.
I don’t get the, errrr, ‘thrust’ of his argument.