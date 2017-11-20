Claim: Hydrogen powered cars for the masses one step closer to reality

From the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – LOS ANGELES and the “flux capacitor” department.
Hydrogen cars for the masses one step closer to reality, thanks to UCLA invention
2-in-1 device also uses supercapacitor to store energy that could power computers and smartphones
UCLA researchers have designed a device that can use solar energy to inexpensively and efficiently create and store energy, which could be used to power electronic devices, and to create hydrogen fuel for eco-friendly cars.
The device could make hydrogen cars affordable for many more consumers because it produces hydrogen using nickel, iron and cobalt — elements that are much more abundant and less expensive than the platinum and other precious metals that are currently used to produce hydrogen fuel.
“Hydrogen is a great fuel for vehicles: It is the cleanest fuel known, it’s cheap and it puts no pollutants into the air — just water,” said Richard Kaner, the study’s senior author and a UCLA distinguished professor of chemistry and biochemistry, and of materials science and engineering. “And this could dramatically lower the cost of hydrogen cars.”
The technology, described in a paper in the journal Energy Storage Materials, could be especially useful in rural areas, or to military units serving in remote locations.
“People need fuel to run their vehicles and electricity to run their devices,” Kaner said. “Now you can make both electricity and fuel with a single device.”
It could also be part of a solution for large cities that need ways to store surplus electricity from their electrical grids.
“If you could convert electricity to hydrogen, you could store it indefinitely,” said Kaner, who also is a member of UCLA’s California NanoSystems Institute.
Traditional hydrogen fuel cells and supercapacitors have two electrodes: one positive and one negative. The device developed at UCLA has a third electrode that acts as both a supercapacitor, which stores energy, and as a device for splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, a process called water electrolysis. All three electrodes connect to a single solar cell that serves as the device’s power source, and the electrical energy harvested by the solar cell can be stored in one of two ways: electrochemically in the supercapacitor or chemically as hydrogen.
The device also is a step forward because it produces hydrogen fuel in an environmentally friendly way. Currently, about 95 percent of hydrogen production worldwide comes from converting fossil fuels such as natural gas into hydrogen — a process that releases large quantities of carbon dioxide into the air, said Maher El-Kady, a UCLA postdoctoral researcher and a co-author of the research.
“Hydrogen energy is not ‘green’ unless it is produced from renewable sources,” El-Kady said. He added that using solar cells and abundantly available elements to split water into hydrogen and oxygen has enormous potential for reducing the cost of hydrogen production and that the approach could eventually replace the current method, which relies on fossil fuels.
Combining a supercapacitor and the water-splitting technology into a single unit, Kaner said, is an advance similar to the first time a phone, web browser and camera were combined on a smartphone. The new technology may eventually lead to new applications that even the researchers haven’t considered yet, Kaner said.
The researchers designed the electrodes at the nanoscale — thousands of times thinner than the thickness of a human hair — to ensure the greatest surface area would be exposed to water, which increases the amount of hydrogen the device can produce and also stores more charge in the supercapacitor. Although the device the researchers made would fit in the palm of your hand, Kaner said it would be possible to make larger versions because the components are inexpensive.
“For hydrogen cars to be widely used, there remains a need for a technology that safely stores large quantities of hydrogen at normal pressure and temperature, instead of the pressurized cylinders that are currently in use,” said Mir Mousavi, a co-author of the paper and a professor of chemistry at Iran’s Tarbiat Modares University.
29 thoughts on “Claim: Hydrogen powered cars for the masses one step closer to reality”
The Rub: “there remains a need for a technology that safely stores large quantities of hydrogen at normal pressure and temperature,”
Hydrogen gas is, bluntly, explosive under normal atmospheric conditions (adequate oxygen). The key is “safely store large quantities”……we are not anywhere near that goal. The only truly safe storage is as water, splitting on the fly.
What is this “safe” exhaust. Dihydrogen monoxide is the single largest greenhouse gas in the atmosphere!
[UCLA researchers have designed a device that can use solar energy to inexpensively and efficiently create and store energy]

They had me at 'create energy'…
They had me at ‘create energy’…
The storage and use of hydrogen poses unique challenges due to its ease of leaking as a gaseous fuel, low-energy ignition, wide range of combustible fuel-air mixtures, buoyancy, and its ability to embrittle metals that must be accounted for to ensure safe operation.
From Wikipedia
Will not be nice to have a whole bunch of High Pressure Hydrogen on our treacherous highways.
Not that I’m getting cynical in my old age, because I am, but this is another “we can get by on alternatives to fossil fuel energy and here’s proof.” Call me when it is easily available on the market at costs below fossil fuels on an energy density scale.
Nickel has been mentioned in this context before. I suspect all the “cheaper catalyst” ideas fail because they all rapidly corrode away. Atomic oxygen is a b*tch.
Well, in it’s infinite wisdom, the UK has decreed we will all be driving electric cars by 2040 and the ICE will be consigned to history.
If this turns out to be a viable technology, guess what?…….. The UK government has sold the public yet another pup, first diesel, now this.
You would have thought they would have learned by now.
I sure hope they’re right. I bought 300 shares of Ballard Power years back, saw them rise to about $150. Today they trade at $6.00. The hope back then was that fuel cells running on hydrogen would be the engine of the future. Up to now, they’re only used in niche applications such as for forklift trucks and a few city buses. Don’t hold your breath on any of these “miracle” cures for the alleged CO2 problem.
PLUG was another winner. Topped-off at $1,497.50 on March 10, 2010. Currently $2.38.
Don’ty feel too bad about your loss on Ballard Power. I’m still counting on my Wonderous Buggy Whip Corporation and Super Slide Rule, Inc. to make a big come back someday and make me rich.
“Hydrogen is a great fuel for vehicles: It is the cleanest fuel known, it’s cheap and it puts no pollutants into the air — just water,” It was only relatively recently that CO2 was considered a pollutant, the Greens have made it plain, they do not like cars and personal freedom so how long before H2O vapour is considered a pollutant?
It is the strongest greenhouse gas in the atmosphere…the official reason for placing CO2 on the bad list
The hindeburg stored large quantities of hydrogen at low pressures. It didn’t turn out so good.
Not sure about all the others “masses” , but this one is gonna drive its current mode of transportation into the ground, 282 ponies that really like to pull.
“Hydrogen energy is not ‘green’ unless it is produced from renewable sources”
Lol. Peel back the onion and look at the sources of the “renewables” to see how “green” they are.
With GM CEO Barro claiming that battery prices in several years will drop below the magical $100 per kWhr price, there ain’t gonna ever be any hydrogen powered cars. Period. Conceivably hydrogen powered semi trucks, like Nikola is developing, which don’t need refueling stations on every block. Distriibution of hydrogen is apparently a nightmare – hydrogen is tough to contain.
As a stationary storage medium there may be reasons for using it if one is assuming renewable energy sources, but I believe that advanced technologies like small modular molten salt nuclear reactors will undercut every other energy source in price, safety, cleanliness and reliability.
This approach is promising but needs more than one breakthrough before it is ready for prime time… but hopefully this will be an important step.
hydrogen is an incredibly dangerous thing to work with.
Yes . Operated a 6L16 oxygen generator (we discarded the hydrogen , needed the oxygen )
…generating units on a sister sub were known as “Widow maker one ” and “Widow maker two ” …
Every time talk resurfaces about hydrogen powered cars, I remind myself of the Hindenburg disaster back in 1937. I seem to recall reading that one of the theories for its cause was that the hydrogen was ignited by static electricity buildup on the surface of the balloon.
I’ll drive a hydrogen powered car the day hell freezes over.
I must print this off and add it to my file of “hydrogen cars just around the corner” articles that I have been keeping since the 1970’s. I miss Popular Science.
Hydrogen is notoriously difficult to store. It will slip through just about any seal you use to keep it in.
It is not possible to run a chemical industry, like water hydrolysis, without reliable 24/7/52 electric power supply..
Also,as mentioned, if the danger with petrol handling is 10 units, hydrogen handling should rete at least 1000.
Electrolysis is not new; it’s been around for more than a century. The reason hydrogen is now made from natural gas is because electrolysis is far more expensive. Until the cost of power from solar calls falls far below the cost of buying electricity from the grid, there is no reason to use the more expensive method (which is still not cost competitive) . Size of the electrolytic cell has nothing to do with the economics. Plus, current electrolytic cells do not need platinum group metals, so there is no ‘breakthrough’ in cell cost or use of expensive catalyst metals.
> UCLA researchers have designed a device that can use solar energy to inexpensively and efficiently create and store energy, which could be used to power electronic devices, and to create hydrogen fuel for eco-friendly cars.
The device could make…
Which is it? “That can” or “which could?”
Getting very tired of physics thinking engineering is trivial.
Surely water is a pollutant. It is a very potent “greenhouse gas”.